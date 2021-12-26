News
Coach Tulo: Troy Tulowitzki’s journey from Rockies star to Texas teacher
Troy Tulowitzki played his final major league game on April 3, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. He went 0-for-1 for the Yankees against Detroit.
Tulo was 34.
One might be tempted to think Tulowitzki might be lost, drifting. After all, the former Rockies shortstop was a tantalizing, five-time all-star, but a series of injuries, notably to his legs, cut short his brilliant career.
But there is no bitterness. He still has baseball.
“Right away, the day I retired, I knew what I wanted to do,” he said during a phone interview from his home in Austin, Texas. “I won’t say that I wanted to retire at that point because I still loved playing the game. Unfortunately, my body didn’t let me keep playing, but my mind and spirit needed to stay in the game. Because I love baseball so much and always will.”
Tulo, being Tulo, always had a plan.
Even in 2007, when he helped lead the Rockies to their only World Series and finished second in voting for National League rookie of the year, he had an inkling what his long-term future would be. After slugging 225 career home runs, he knew what he wanted to do after taking his final swing.
Meet Coach Tulowitzki.
“The day I announced my retirement, I had already decided I wanted to get started coaching at a major D-I school,” he said. “My sales pitch for the college game was this: ‘Look, I never saw myself as real, real talented. I was never supremely gifted like A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez); that wasn’t me.
“But because of all the work that I put in, and how focused I was on my craft, I made myself really good. I know how I got there, and that’s why I’ve always thought coaching was for me.”
Last week, USA Baseball honored Tulowitzki as its volunteer coach of the year for his work with the Collegiate National Team over the summer, and also for his involvement with the nation’s top 13-and-under and 14-and-under players in the Athlete Development Program.
For the past two seasons, he’s served as an unpaid, volunteer assistant coach for the University of Texas. In 2021, Tulowitzki, who coaches hitting and the infielders, helped lead the Longhorns to their first 50-win season since 2010. Texas came up just one game shy of the College World Series finals.
In Tulowitzki’s case, the term “volunteer coach” is a misnomer. The intensity that was his trademark with the Rockies is his trademark with the Longhorns.
“He had great expectations as a player and he does as a coach, too,” Texas coach David Pierce said. “He’s all in, all the time. He didn’t come here to just be ‘around the game.’ He puts in long hours and he’s totally committed. He’s been a great piece to our staff. I never have to worry about whether the infielders are working hard.
“There are many times when I will be in the bullpen working with the pitchers and I know I don’t have to worry about the offensive side because I know that Tulo and coach (Philip) Miller are taking care of it.”
* * *
Under the guidance of Miller and Tulowitzki, Texas had its highest team batting average (.275) and its most home runs (68) since 2010 this past year.
“Tulo added his mental edge to our game,” said Longhorns junior catcher Silas Ardoin, the son of former Rockies catcher Danny Ardoin. “He’s really great at the mental side of hitting.
“His big thing is competing. He doesn’t have any crazy philosophy about hitting, but when we get in the box, we know it’s just us against the pitcher and he helps us bring that edge we need.”
Ryan Spilborghs, Tulowitzki’s teammate in Colorado from 2006-11, is not surprised Tulo’s early foray into coaching has been a success.
“He’s always had that in him because he’s a baseball rat,” said Spilborghs, now a Rockies analyst for AT&T SportsNet. “He loved learning from other players and he loved the craft of being a shortstop.”
Spilborghs also points to Tulowitzki’s three seasons at Long Beach State, a school that has produced infielders Bobby Crosby, Evan Longoria, Matt Duffy and current Rockie Garrett Hampson, among others.
“The coaches at Long Beach worked Tulo’s (butt) off and taught him how to play the game the right way,” Spilborghs said. “Whoever was playing shortstop for Long Beach State, you just drafted him because you knew he was going to be good. I mean they’re called the ‘Dirtbags’ for a reason.
“I mean, if you take a guy like Tulo, who has talent, and then you constantly challenge him to get better, you’re going to get something special. Long Beach put that into him. And Tulo is arguably the most competitive guy you will ever meet.”
When Tulowitzki was called up by the Rockies late in 2006, he learned under Rockies veterans Todd Helton and Matt Holiday. It wasn’t long before Tulowitzki was a dominant presence in the clubhouse. He remained so until he was traded from the Rockies to Toronto in a blockbuster deal at the deadline in 2015.
“As a teammate, you knew there was something special about him,” Spilborghs said. “If he wasn’t playing baseball, you knew he was going to coach it, or manage it, or be a general manager.”
Tulo’s star pupil was Nolan Arenado.
During Arenado’s rookie season in 2013, Tulowitzki rode Arenado constantly, asking him, “What are you doing to get better today?” If Arenado was chilling out at his locker, Tulowitzki would tell him he should be utilizing his time by studying video or working on his swing.
In 2011, Arenado, only 20, knew he had to make some big changes if he wanted to evolve from a shiny prospect into a great player. Sure, Arenado hit .298 with 20 home runs at High-A Modesto. And yes, he hit .388 and won MVP honors in the Arizona Fall League, beating out future superstars Mike Trout and Bryce Harper.
But the Rockies’ third baseman was overweight, a bit sluggish on his feet, and in need of a mentor.
Enter Tulo.
In December 2011, Arenado went to Las Vegas for “Camp Tulo,” where Tulowitzki set up his own baseball offseason complex — and played drill sergeant. He made Arenado field grounders until Arenado’s quad muscles quivered. The duo spent hours in the batting cage. They talked baseball over dinner.
“It changed my life and who I was as a player,” Arenado recalled. “I was out of shape. I wasn’t eating right, and once I started doing that, a lot of things changed.”
Arenado also took up Tulowitzski’s challenge.
“I made a bet with Tulo that he would give me some big-league bats if I came to spring training at 210 pounds or under,” Arenado remembered. “I got to spring training and he weighed me and I came in at 209. So I got six big-league bats.
“That was a big deal for me because big-league wood is a huge deal compared to minor-league bats.”
* * *
Tulowitzki sees himself as a motivator and teacher.
“If you look back at my Rockies days, there were always a lot of kids I was helping,” he said. “Whether it was Nolan or DJ (LeMahieu) or Trevor (Story) … with all of those guys, I loved the part of teaching the game, especially the part of getting yourself better during the offseason.”
Tulowitzki, however, acknowledges that he’s a tough-love teacher.
“I was not always the kindest guy or someone who was going to pat you on your back all the time,” he said. “It was more of an intense conversation where I challenged you. But I felt like that’s how I got through to guys and that’s how I worked with guys like Nolan, to help them take that next step.”
Added Pierce: “Tulo is pretty blunt and honest. His words have meaning and he understands hard work. He had great expectations as a player and he does as a coach, too.”
Ardoin called Tulowitzki “brutally honest,” but added, “We like that. He cuts to the chase and gets to the heart of the matter. He helps us get better.”
At Texas, Tulowitzki not only works with the hitters and infielders on a daily basis, but also game plans for opponents.
“My favorite part is developing the young kids and showing them the ins and outs of the game,” he said. “My title is volunteer assistant but I do a lot more than that.”
Tulowitzki hits in the cage and often takes infield with his players.
“I try to stay in shape and I’m really active with them,” he said. “I think I can show the guys what I want them to do. Some of our guys are visual learners and it helps so much for them to see tips and technique.”
Tulowitzki has had nibbles from major league teams about possible coaching or working in the front office. For now, at least, he’s content coaching the Longhorns. He and his wife, Danyll, are busy raising their son, Taz, who will soon turn 8. Being an assistant in the college game is a good fit.
Bigger things, however, are in his future.
He’s leaving the door open to a career in pro baseball, but both Pierce and Ardoin believe Tulowitzki would be an excellent college head coach.
“If I’m respected enough in the industry, that might happen,” Tulowitzki said. “I just look at it like I did as a player. You just do your job every day and then if you have an opportunity that you like, then you think about it.”
Pierce predicts Tulowitzki’s passion and work ethic will take him far.
“I think he can do anything in the collegiate or professional level that he wants. He’s that good,” he said. “If one of my full-time assistants were to take a job somewhere else, Tulo will be the first guy I ask if he wants to step into that role.”
Giants and Joe Judge have to hope Jake Fromm isn’t overwhelmed in first NFL start
Giants fans are so disgusted with their team that they might prefer paying for a small Pepsi at Lincoln Financial Field to splitting a free medium at MetLife Stadium.
The fans are even thirstier to see Jake Fromm’s first NFL start on Sunday in Philadelphia, mainly because he isn’t Mike Glennon, the Giants’ losing starter their past three games.
But there really is no telling what The Full Fromm will look like compared to his one respectable fourth-quarter drive in last weekend’s pro debut against Dallas.
That’s why the fans should be careful what they wish for when the Giants (4-10) take on the Eagles (7-7). Fromm was buried fourth on the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart and practice squad before the Giants signed him three weeks ago.
“There’s a drastic difference between starting an NFL game and just coming in at the end,” head coach Joe Judge said of Fromm’s 6-of-8 passing for 82 yards against Dallas. “There’s a lot of things you’re going to see structurally, defensively, the situations in the game. Playing the entire game is a lot different than coming in at the end of the game and just playing a snapshot for us.”
Judge had nothing to lose and no choice but to give Fromm a chance here against the Giants’ division rival, however, given Glennon’s clear and unwatchable deficiencies. So it’s up to the former Georgia standout Fromm to manage a low-scoring win the way Daniel Jones did in a 13-7 Giants win one month ago in New Jersey.
“I’m very confident in myself and what I can do,” Fromm, 23, said this week. “Winning football games is winning football games. Sometimes it may be pretty, it may not be, but at the end of the day, all that matters is a ‘W’ in the column. However we can do it, however it happens, let’s just go do it. Looking to go 1-0 this week.”
Jones sprained his neck in that Week 12 win over the Eagles, ending his 2021 season. The Giants’ season ended with his.
They will likely be officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday by one of several scenarios, courtesy of Elias Sports Bureau: a Giants loss or tie, or a win or tie by the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings or Washington Football Team.
Judge at least kept the Giants in the hunt through Christmas Day for a second straight year. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch would do well to remember how much worse it was not long ago as they sit back and ponder where to go from here.
Not long ago, this franchise was being eliminated on Thanksgiving weekend.
Mara and Tisch really can’t use these final weeks for any barometer of this program, either. There’s not much to evaluate other than individual player development with this quarterback situation, all the injuries and this offense.
What the owners should be doing is having honest conversations about whether they’re still committed to a true rebuild upon this new foundation. Their postseason state of the union is fast approaching. They’ll need their ducks in a row.
With big picture discussions looming, meanwhile, Judge used a humorous and unorthodox approach to motivate his players and keep it light Thursday by playing the Eagles’ fight song during the stretch period of practice.
Judge grew up in the Philadelphia area but he has worse memories of that song than any Giants fan, having lost Super Bowl LII to Nick Foles’ Eagles with the Patriots in February 2018.
Playing the song seemed a playful combination of simulating Sunday’s environment and reminding the Giants players not to let the Eagles do the two things that trigger that song: score touchdowns or win the game.
“I’ve heard that enough times,” Logan Ryan said with a smile.
Fromm has not heard it in person. As if making his first NFL start weren’t daunting enough, he’ll be doing it in front of one of the most hostile and vocal crowds in the league.
“I heard a lot about the environment and for me, it’s just preparation and making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Fromm said. “Really, it’s just going out and executing whatever the plan is and just trying to tune it out the best you can and go play football.”
Count wide receiver Kenny Golladay among the Giants players excited to see Fromm start. That’s no surprise considering Fromm hit Golladay twice for 46 yards on consecutive plays last Sunday — after Golladay had caught just one pass from Glennon for seven yards all day.
“He really just came in and made the most of an opportunity,” Golladay said of Fromm. “Things weren’t going well, so I think he kind of just went in there fearless really and kind of, ‘Let me sling it around a little bit.’ He did a hell of a job.”
Still, as Judge said, a full game is different than one drive. And if Giants fans thought their team’s stingy Fan Appreciation Day Pepsi giveaway was ridiculous last week, just wait until they get a taste of a hungry Eagles team and rabid fan base descending upon New York’s rookie QB.
Column: How will we remember the 2021 sports world? It was one for the books, with plenty of COVID-19 concerns and moments that won’t be forgotten.
Trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy.
We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again.
And that’s a shame for 2021, a year that rekindled our love for watching live sports in packed stadiums and celebrating with each other in the up-close-and-personal manner we had grown accustomed to in the “before” times.
The crowd of partying Milwaukee Bucks fans watching playoff games in the “Deer District” outside of Fiserv Forum provided us with a clear reminder of how much fun sports can be.
“It’s what we do this for and why we love sports because it creates this community,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said in September. “The Deer District and that scene for the city, that’s what we want when we belong to a community.
“In these times, when people are arguing about everything, that’s what we want to see. That’s very hopeful and inspiring.”
As hopeful and inspiring as those celebrations were, we won’t just remember the wild rides of the Bucks, the Bucs and other championship teams but the variants and vaccine statuses that became as much a part of our consciousness as batting averages and quarterback efficiency ratings. The joy of the Deer District was followed closely by the news of a COVID-19 outbreak of nearly 500 people in the crowd.
So how will we remember 2021?
It was the year of the unwritten rules, as interpreted by Chicago’s preeminent unwritten rules expert, White Sox manager Tony La Russa, and the year that all rules were subject to change, such as MLB’s early season edict mandating inspections of pitchers for “sticky stuff” and the NFL’s late-season switch on teams forfeiting games because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
New rules prohibiting fouls on “non-basketball moves” in NBA games became known as the “Harden Rule,” while an added emphasis on NFL taunting rules led to even more subjective penalties in an era of unapologetic celebrating.
And as football cracked down, baseball went in the opposite direction, promoting its most Instagrammable celebrations, such as players riding in shopping carts through dugouts after home runs.
It was the year that reaffirmed Newton’s third law — for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick missed out on the NFL playoffs at the start of the new year, and Duke failed to get into the NCAA Tournament in March. They were not missed, except by those who love to hate the perennial winners.
But Belichick is back now, looking as disheveled as ever and threatening to ruin our 2022 Super Bowl parties. Duke is ranked second in the latest college basketball poll and seemingly primed to return to our March Madness office pool sheets, even as we’re no longer working in offices.
Tiger Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries in a single-car crash in February but was back pulling at our heartstrings in December, playing in a tournament with his 12-year-old son, Charlie. The patented “Tiger Comeback” story is only a Masters away.
It was the year of the old guys and gals, starting with La Russa’s return to the White Sox dugout at age 76, where he led the team to its first division title since 2008 but lost in the playoffs to a younger manager — the Houston Astros’ 72-year-old Dusty Baker.
Max Scherzer went 15-4 with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, then signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets at age 37. LeBron James, 36, continued to dominate on the court in his 19th NBA season, while his “Space Jam” sequel finished atop the box office on opening weekend in July. “Hi Haters!” James tweeted, adding a grinning emoji.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring at age 43 and nearly tossed the Lombardi Trophy into the bay, proving you still can’t trust old people with expensive things. Loyola Ramblers legend Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got back to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 at age 101 after correctly predicting the Ramblers’ second-round upset of top-seeded Illinois.
It was the year of fakes, from coach Brian Kelly’s fake Southern accent after leaving Notre Dame for the LSU vacancy to the fake COVID-19 vaccination card that got Bucs receiver Antonio Brown suspended to the fake pearls Atlanta Braves fans wore in tribute to outfielder Joc Pederson, who wore the real deal during games in a modern-day twist on sports bling.
It was the year of tone-deaf messaging, in which changing the narrative was easier to say than do. The Cubs owners, the Ricketts family, held a ceremony in August congratulating themselves on “preserving” Wrigley Field — shortly after the massive sell-off of players. The Cubs had a .250 winning percentage (14-42) in a 56-game stretch a few days before the back-patting celebration.
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, White Sox and Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz successfully lobbied the City Council Joint Committee in December to allow for legalized gambling sites at stadiums their teams play in. Meanwhile, MLB owners locked out players in a contract dispute.
The Blackhawks in April absolved themselves of any mistakes in the Brad Aldrich incident after a former top prospect filed a lawsuit against the team alleging sexual assault. “We believe the allegations against the organization lack merit and we are confident the team will be absolved of any wrongdoing,” the Hawks said in a statement. They changed course after an independent review by Jenner & Block exposed the organization’s mishandling of the incident, leading to the resignation of President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman and an eventual settlement with the player, Kyle Beach.
The McCaskey family, owner of the Bears, tried to turn the focus from their inept team to a site in Arlington Heights on which they hope someday to build a new stadium. It worked, but only for a couple of days.
It was the year of the instant classic, including Sox shortstop Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run in the Field of Dreams game and the half-court, buzzer-beating shot by Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs in the Final Four. The exuberance of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, who won 20 straight sets to capture the women’s title at the U.S. Open, was one to remember, as was Hideki Matsuyama’s one-shot victory in the Masters.
It was the year when no-no’s became normalized, with a major-league-record nine no-hitters, the most since 1884. White Sox starter Carlos Rodon threw one, and the Cubs had four pitchers combine on a no-no before going on a 11-game losing streak. And it was a year when we said hello and goodbye to Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes and Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, whose final, miserable start was made memorable by his postgame request to a reporter on a Zoom call that he remove his mask.
It was the year when Cro-Magnon behavior got its comeuppance, with former Los Angeles Angels manager Mickey Callaway, former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden among the legion of badly behaving men in sports.
And finally, it was the year of made-for-Twitter beefs, including Scottie Pippen’s long-bubbling resentment at former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan and his grudge against former coach Phil Jackson for letting Toni Kukoč take a game-winning shot in 1994 instead of him. Jordan and Jackson opted to ignore the criticism, at least publicly, though it certainly puts a damper on a possible 40-year reunion in 2031 of the Bulls’ first title.
Mets players, led by former Cub Javier Báez, became the first athletes to boo their fans, using a thumbs-down gesture to show their displeasure. Golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continued their forever beef, exchanging unpleasantries like pro wrestlers, then competed in one of those made-for-TV showdowns that geezer Bobby Riggs invented in his 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match against Billie Jean King. For the record, Koepka and King won.
The most one-sided feud of 2021 pitted Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against millions of Bears fans. “All my (bleeping) life, I own you,” Rodgers yelled to Bears fans after running for a 6-yard touchdown at Soldier Field, shortly before his lie about being “immunized” was exposed.
But the best beef perhaps was the long-running battle of Kyrie Irving versus the world — the same world the Brooklyn Nets star once proclaimed to be flat. Irving sat out the opening months of the season after declining to get vaccinated, which meant he couldn’t play home games because of New York’s COVID-19 regulations. By December the Nets allowed Irving back for road games after an outbreak left them short-handed. One day after rejoining the Nets, Irving entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.
That leaves us with the most prominent unwritten rule of 2021: Health and safety are essential for all teams, but winning comes first.
Northern Minnesota family says dog alerted them to house fire, saving their lives
Tragedy was averted by a family dog last week when a fire broke out in their north-central Minnesota home.
The 5-year-old mixed-breed dog named Gracie saved all six of the Haegemans’ lives by alerting them to the fire in their Nevis mobile home. Devin and Hannah Haegeman and their four children – Emily, 9; Maddox, 4; Daniel, 2, and Marcella, 4 months – were awoken at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
“My daughter, whose room is right next to ours, was shouting because the dog woke her up. Our bedroom door is usually open and Gracie sleeps in our room, but we shut it that night and she had all three of our kids woken up before I even knew the house was on fire,” Devin Haegeman said.
They were awoken “to heavy smoke wafting through the house.”
“It was hazy in my room and it smelled nice. It smelled like warm wood, even like a campfire. I build furniture and it just smelled like warm wood sitting next to a heater,” Devin said. “And then I opened my door and I just couldn’t see. So I hollered at my wife.”
Hannah was in bed with their baby, Marcella. Emily was already in the hallway, according to Devin. Hannah ushered both daughters out of the house.
“I went to grab the boys. The youngest boy had fallen asleep in the living room. I didn’t see him, but ran into him in the living room,” Devin said. He put Daniel on the porch, where Hannah could reach him.
“I ran to the far end of the house where my 4-year-old was sleeping. He was also out of bed, trying to find his way,” Devin said.
They had been renting the single-wide mobile home for about 18 months.
The Haegemans believe the fire may have started in the laundry room — and spread quickly. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause.
“After I got the kids out, I went outside and I couldn’t find the dog,” Devin said. “So I went back in to grab her, which was a bit of a struggle. She was terrified.”
Gracie was hiding under a bed, and Devin had to drag her out. He was able to carry “the furriest Haegeman” to safety.
Gracie is thought to be part Labrador retriever and border collie. The Haegensons had fostered her for another family member but ended up adopting her.
“Real nice thing we did,” Devin said.
The family escaped with only a minute or two to spare. Devin believes the mobile home, which was heavily gutted, is a total loss.
“If we manage to save pictures, we’ll be lucky.”
He described Gracie as gentle, kind and brilliant.
“I don’t know who gives dogs medals for being superheros, but send them my way,” he wrote on Facebook. “She’s going to need a proper visit to the groomer right away to get the soot smell out, but she’s got a warm bed with her family tonight.”
The Haegemans are staying, free of charge, at a nearby motel.
Devin’s brother and brother’s girlfriend created a GoFundMe account for the family.
