News
Column: How will we remember the 2021 sports world? It was one for the books, with plenty of COVID-19 concerns and moments that won’t be forgotten.
Trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy.
We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again.
And that’s a shame for 2021, a year that rekindled our love for watching live sports in packed stadiums and celebrating with each other in the up-close-and-personal manner we had grown accustomed to in the “before” times.
The crowd of partying Milwaukee Bucks fans watching playoff games in the “Deer District” outside of Fiserv Forum provided us with a clear reminder of how much fun sports can be.
“It’s what we do this for and why we love sports because it creates this community,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said in September. “The Deer District and that scene for the city, that’s what we want when we belong to a community.
“In these times, when people are arguing about everything, that’s what we want to see. That’s very hopeful and inspiring.”
As hopeful and inspiring as those celebrations were, we won’t just remember the wild rides of the Bucks, the Bucs and other championship teams but the variants and vaccine statuses that became as much a part of our consciousness as batting averages and quarterback efficiency ratings. The joy of the Deer District was followed closely by the news of a COVID-19 outbreak of nearly 500 people in the crowd.
So how will we remember 2021?
It was the year of the unwritten rules, as interpreted by Chicago’s preeminent unwritten rules expert, White Sox manager Tony La Russa, and the year that all rules were subject to change, such as MLB’s early season edict mandating inspections of pitchers for “sticky stuff” and the NFL’s late-season switch on teams forfeiting games because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
New rules prohibiting fouls on “non-basketball moves” in NBA games became known as the “Harden Rule,” while an added emphasis on NFL taunting rules led to even more subjective penalties in an era of unapologetic celebrating.
And as football cracked down, baseball went in the opposite direction, promoting its most Instagrammable celebrations, such as players riding in shopping carts through dugouts after home runs.
It was the year that reaffirmed Newton’s third law — for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick missed out on the NFL playoffs at the start of the new year, and Duke failed to get into the NCAA Tournament in March. They were not missed, except by those who love to hate the perennial winners.
But Belichick is back now, looking as disheveled as ever and threatening to ruin our 2022 Super Bowl parties. Duke is ranked second in the latest college basketball poll and seemingly primed to return to our March Madness office pool sheets, even as we’re no longer working in offices.
Tiger Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries in a single-car crash in February but was back pulling at our heartstrings in December, playing in a tournament with his 12-year-old son, Charlie. The patented “Tiger Comeback” story is only a Masters away.
It was the year of the old guys and gals, starting with La Russa’s return to the White Sox dugout at age 76, where he led the team to its first division title since 2008 but lost in the playoffs to a younger manager — the Houston Astros’ 72-year-old Dusty Baker.
Max Scherzer went 15-4 with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, then signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets at age 37. LeBron James, 36, continued to dominate on the court in his 19th NBA season, while his “Space Jam” sequel finished atop the box office on opening weekend in July. “Hi Haters!” James tweeted, adding a grinning emoji.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring at age 43 and nearly tossed the Lombardi Trophy into the bay, proving you still can’t trust old people with expensive things. Loyola Ramblers legend Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got back to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 at age 101 after correctly predicting the Ramblers’ second-round upset of top-seeded Illinois.
It was the year of fakes, from coach Brian Kelly’s fake Southern accent after leaving Notre Dame for the LSU vacancy to the fake COVID-19 vaccination card that got Bucs receiver Antonio Brown suspended to the fake pearls Atlanta Braves fans wore in tribute to outfielder Joc Pederson, who wore the real deal during games in a modern-day twist on sports bling.
It was the year of tone-deaf messaging, in which changing the narrative was easier to say than do. The Cubs owners, the Ricketts family, held a ceremony in August congratulating themselves on “preserving” Wrigley Field — shortly after the massive sell-off of players. The Cubs had a .250 winning percentage (14-42) in a 56-game stretch a few days before the back-patting celebration.
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, White Sox and Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz successfully lobbied the City Council Joint Committee in December to allow for legalized gambling sites at stadiums their teams play in. Meanwhile, MLB owners locked out players in a contract dispute.
The Blackhawks in April absolved themselves of any mistakes in the Brad Aldrich incident after a former top prospect filed a lawsuit against the team alleging sexual assault. “We believe the allegations against the organization lack merit and we are confident the team will be absolved of any wrongdoing,” the Hawks said in a statement. They changed course after an independent review by Jenner & Block exposed the organization’s mishandling of the incident, leading to the resignation of President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman and an eventual settlement with the player, Kyle Beach.
The McCaskey family, owner of the Bears, tried to turn the focus from their inept team to a site in Arlington Heights on which they hope someday to build a new stadium. It worked, but only for a couple of days.
It was the year of the instant classic, including Sox shortstop Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run in the Field of Dreams game and the half-court, buzzer-beating shot by Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs in the Final Four. The exuberance of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, who won 20 straight sets to capture the women’s title at the U.S. Open, was one to remember, as was Hideki Matsuyama’s one-shot victory in the Masters.
It was the year when no-no’s became normalized, with a major-league-record nine no-hitters, the most since 1884. White Sox starter Carlos Rodon threw one, and the Cubs had four pitchers combine on a no-no before going on a 11-game losing streak. And it was a year when we said hello and goodbye to Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes and Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, whose final, miserable start was made memorable by his postgame request to a reporter on a Zoom call that he remove his mask.
It was the year when Cro-Magnon behavior got its comeuppance, with former Los Angeles Angels manager Mickey Callaway, former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden among the legion of badly behaving men in sports.
And finally, it was the year of made-for-Twitter beefs, including Scottie Pippen’s long-bubbling resentment at former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan and his grudge against former coach Phil Jackson for letting Toni Kukoč take a game-winning shot in 1994 instead of him. Jordan and Jackson opted to ignore the criticism, at least publicly, though it certainly puts a damper on a possible 40-year reunion in 2031 of the Bulls’ first title.
Mets players, led by former Cub Javier Báez, became the first athletes to boo their fans, using a thumbs-down gesture to show their displeasure. Golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continued their forever beef, exchanging unpleasantries like pro wrestlers, then competed in one of those made-for-TV showdowns that geezer Bobby Riggs invented in his 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match against Billie Jean King. For the record, Koepka and King won.
The most one-sided feud of 2021 pitted Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against millions of Bears fans. “All my (bleeping) life, I own you,” Rodgers yelled to Bears fans after running for a 6-yard touchdown at Soldier Field, shortly before his lie about being “immunized” was exposed.
But the best beef perhaps was the long-running battle of Kyrie Irving versus the world — the same world the Brooklyn Nets star once proclaimed to be flat. Irving sat out the opening months of the season after declining to get vaccinated, which meant he couldn’t play home games because of New York’s COVID-19 regulations. By December the Nets allowed Irving back for road games after an outbreak left them short-handed. One day after rejoining the Nets, Irving entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.
That leaves us with the most prominent unwritten rule of 2021: Health and safety are essential for all teams, but winning comes first.
News
Northern Minnesota family says dog alerted them to house fire, saving their lives
Tragedy was averted by a family dog last week when a fire broke out in their north-central Minnesota home.
The 5-year-old mixed-breed dog named Gracie saved all six of the Haegemans’ lives by alerting them to the fire in their Nevis mobile home. Devin and Hannah Haegeman and their four children – Emily, 9; Maddox, 4; Daniel, 2, and Marcella, 4 months – were awoken at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
“My daughter, whose room is right next to ours, was shouting because the dog woke her up. Our bedroom door is usually open and Gracie sleeps in our room, but we shut it that night and she had all three of our kids woken up before I even knew the house was on fire,” Devin Haegeman said.
They were awoken “to heavy smoke wafting through the house.”
“It was hazy in my room and it smelled nice. It smelled like warm wood, even like a campfire. I build furniture and it just smelled like warm wood sitting next to a heater,” Devin said. “And then I opened my door and I just couldn’t see. So I hollered at my wife.”
Hannah was in bed with their baby, Marcella. Emily was already in the hallway, according to Devin. Hannah ushered both daughters out of the house.
“I went to grab the boys. The youngest boy had fallen asleep in the living room. I didn’t see him, but ran into him in the living room,” Devin said. He put Daniel on the porch, where Hannah could reach him.
“I ran to the far end of the house where my 4-year-old was sleeping. He was also out of bed, trying to find his way,” Devin said.
They had been renting the single-wide mobile home for about 18 months.
The Haegemans believe the fire may have started in the laundry room — and spread quickly. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause.
“After I got the kids out, I went outside and I couldn’t find the dog,” Devin said. “So I went back in to grab her, which was a bit of a struggle. She was terrified.”
Gracie was hiding under a bed, and Devin had to drag her out. He was able to carry “the furriest Haegeman” to safety.
Gracie is thought to be part Labrador retriever and border collie. The Haegensons had fostered her for another family member but ended up adopting her.
“Real nice thing we did,” Devin said.
The family escaped with only a minute or two to spare. Devin believes the mobile home, which was heavily gutted, is a total loss.
“If we manage to save pictures, we’ll be lucky.”
He described Gracie as gentle, kind and brilliant.
“I don’t know who gives dogs medals for being superheros, but send them my way,” he wrote on Facebook. “She’s going to need a proper visit to the groomer right away to get the soot smell out, but she’s got a warm bed with her family tonight.”
The Haegemans are staying, free of charge, at a nearby motel.
Devin’s brother and brother’s girlfriend created a GoFundMe account for the family.
News
3 keys to a Giants win over the Eagles in Week 16
1. WEEK 12, RINSE, REPEAT
The Eagles succeed when they run the ball. Joe Judge somehow baited Nick Sirianni into throwing the ball 31 times to Philly’s 33 rushes in their first meeting. The result was three Jalen Hurts interceptions in a 13-7 Giants win at MetLife Stadium. The Giants need to run that back.
2. START JAKE FROMM
Mike Glennon can’t win a game for the Giants. He’s established that. That’s a known fact. Fromm might be exposed if he plays a full game at quarterback, but it can’t get any worse than Glennon was last week against the Cowboys. It’s time to give the kid a shot.
3. FEED BOOKER
The Giants need to run the ball to control the clock and win low-scoring games, and Devontae Booker has been their clear better running back ahead of Saquon Barkley. Give him the ball to take pressure off the passing game, and challenge the offensive line to move Philly’s front.
News
MN cities, counties seek share of $296M from opioids settlement
In county board rooms and city council chambers across Minnesota, elected officials are passing resolutions to claim their government’s share of the $26 billion settlement of national opioid lawsuits earlier this year.
Minnesota is positioned to receive as much as $296 million over 18 years through settlement agreements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Three-quarters of the state’s settlement funds will be allocated to all 87 counties and 33 large cities, according to a plan announced by the Attorney General’s Office this month. The rest will be overseen and distributed by a state advisory council.
To claim their share, local governments must sign on by Jan. 2.
Cities must have at least 30,000 residents and their own health department or similar agency in order to receive direct payments. However, participation by cities with populations of 10,000 and larger will help Minnesota obtain its full share.
Smaller cities can join, too, even though they won’t receive or affect the payouts. Separately, small cities also will be able to pursue opioid abatement grants from the state-run fund.
WHO’S SIGNED ON?
Under the current settlement timeline, local governments could begin receiving payments in August 2022.
Some governments this past week still were in the process of signing on. For example, the St. Paul City Council and Washington County Board were moving toward finalizing their claims, although as of Thursday they hadn’t shown up on an official roster kept by the Attorney General’s Office.
According to that office, metro governments that had joined as of Wednesday included:
- In Ramsey County: Ramsey County, Lauderdale, Maplewood, Roseville, St. Anthony and Vadnais Heights.
- In Washington County: Forest Lake, Hugo, Lino Lakes, St. Paul Park, Stillwater, White Bear Township and Woodbury.
- In Dakota County: Dakota County, Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Mendota Heights, South St. Paul and West St. Paul.
- In Hennepin County: Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth, Richfield, St. Louis Park, Tonka Bay and Victoria.
- In Anoka County: Anoka County, Andover, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ham Lake, Ramsey and Rogers.
HOW IT WILL BE SPENT
The dollars will be used to support addiction response efforts in local communities at a time when opioid-involved deaths have skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic.
Opioid overdose deaths were at an all-time high in 2019 with 427 deaths reported, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Preliminary data shows opioid-related deaths rose again, more than 50 percent, during the first year of the pandemic.
Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion said there’s a “laundry list” of expenses that will be eligible for the use of settlement funds, including specialty courts, emergency medical services, public safety and public health measures.
Brad Larson, Savage’s city administrator, said opioids are certainly having an impact on the local community. For example, the city purchases Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses, for the Savage Police Department.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar commended Minnesota’s plan for local funding allocations, which he said will support good causes in the community.
“Talking to law enforcement officers, they are going through Narcan like crazy,” Hocevar said, adding the overdose-blocker is “not cheap.”
Scott County Commissioner Mike Beard voted to join the settlement this month, but he also criticized the nation’s response to opioid addiction, which he said fails to address the international flow of illegal drugs while “attacking the wrong sources.”
“As someone who lives with someone who suffers from sometimes debilitating chronic pain, I know what a blessing opioids have been,” Beard said. “Our life wouldn’t even be possible — I probably wouldn’t even be here today as a county commissioner had it not been for prescription opioids affecting my family in a positive way.”
Fred Melo contributed to this report.
Column: How will we remember the 2021 sports world? It was one for the books, with plenty of COVID-19 concerns and moments that won’t be forgotten.
Northern Minnesota family says dog alerted them to house fire, saving their lives
3 keys to a Giants win over the Eagles in Week 16
LunarCrush Galaxy Score Ranks Projects: Here Are the Top 7
MN cities, counties seek share of $296M from opioids settlement
Timothy L. O’Brien: Will sports gambling foster addiction? You can bet on it.
Letters: Glad there still are a few moderates in the party
Sunday Bulletin Board: The Case of the Dueling Decorators — or: All’s Noel That Ends Noel!
Ask Amy: Boyfriend’s behavior means “game over”
Gated communities growing in Twin Cities; residents say amenities, security are draws
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Purple Professional Nail Polish Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?