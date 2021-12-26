Celebrities
Daunte Wright’s Family Expresses Gratitude Over Kim Potter Guilty Verdict, Calls Cop’s Conviction ‘Bittersweet’
The family of Daunte Wright is speaking out on the conviction of Kim Potter.
As previously reported a jury found the former Brooklyn Center officer GUILTY of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. Jurors deliberated over the course of four days and for nearly 27 hours. The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years and a $30,000 fine, and for second-degree manslaughter, it’s 10 years and a $20,000 fine.
ABC News reports that Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother, said during a press conference that she could “never forgive” the former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed her son and she cried happy tears when she heard the guilty verdict. Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s Wright father, also agreed that forgiveness is not an option for the former officer who claimed she mistakenly shot the 20-year-old instead of tasing him.
“When they read first guilty my heart dropped and I let out a wail and buried my head in his chest. Tears of joy,” said Bryant noting that she went through “every single emotion that you could imagine.”
“Never. I could never forgive that woman. She took my son away from me,” said Wright’s father.
On CNN, Katie Bryant added that Kim Potter’s conviction is a small step towards justice…
“Justice would be Daunte being home. Justice would be no more names being yelled in our streets. And (when) that happens and we don’t have to fight anymore, that’s when true justice will be,” Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, told CNN’s Erica Hill on “New Day” Friday. “But right now, we’re going to accept accountability, and we’re thankful for that.”
and when she was asked what she wanted people to know about Wright, who was a father to a toddler, she reflected on her late child’s smile.
“Daunte was my son. He had a smile that would light up the room. He was a father. He was — he had his whole life ahead of him. And he was taken too soon, and we weren’t able to see what he was going to become,” Bryant said.
As for Daunte’s Aunt, Naisha Wright, the Kim Potter conviction is “bittersweet”, considering that no matter the verdict, her nephew still won’t be home for the holidays.
“It’s bittersweet still, you know, because Daunte is not here and tomorrow is Christmas,” she told NPR’s Sarah McCammon. “Very emotional, very emotional. Happy that, you know, there were guilty charges. But it’s very, very emotional because, again, he’s not here.”
[…] Justice would have been if we could have got him back. We at least feel happy that there was some accountability. But justice? If we could change the system, that’s justice.”
Kim Potter’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Best wishes to the family of Daunte Wright as they celebrate the guilty verdict but still have to endure the holidays without him.
Charlize Theron Skis With Adorable Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 6: ‘Merry Christmas’ — Photos
Winter wonderland! Charlize Theron hit the slopes for Christmas as she shared rare photos with her two beautiful girls.
Charlize Theron, 46, celebrated Christmas with her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6, on the slopes! The Oscar winning actress posted an update to her Instagram page on Dec. 25, sharing photos from her ski vacation. In the carousel post, the South African native stood center as her two girls stood on the right and left for a selfie. The trio all wore ski goggles (pink for the girls, blue for mom) as they snuggled up for the cute moment in the snow, smiling for the casual snap. The girls also matched their pink goggles to their gloves and face covers, staying safe with helmets.
Charlize didn’t share a location, but it certainly looked like a winter wonderland from her first photo! Posing at the top of a hill with her skis and all black snow gear on, the gorgeous, snowy view could be seen behind her (along with dozens of other skiers making their way down the slope). While her face was partially covered with a black scarf, Charlize’s face was clearly beaming and full of happiness as she bonded with her family on a well-deserved vacation.
“Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” she wrote alongside a snowflake, skiing, and cocktail emoji in a celebratory message for her whopping 6.7 million Instagram followers. In other photos, she cozied up to a man on a snowboard who flashed a peace sign at the camera. Charlize also appeared to indulge in a little après-ski with some cocktails per her last photo — including a Bloody Mary, which consists of tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery, and more.
Several friends and followers posted holiday wishes back, including January Jones and Tan France. “Merry Christmas, sweet Charlize. I hope you and your family have the very best day,” Tan penned, while January — also a mom herself — left a sweet heart emoji. “Merry Christmas to you and everyone dear to you!” and “Merry Christmas to you and your family! Thanks for all you do in Africa! You are an awesome human,” two fans gushed.
‘Yellowjackets’: Jasmin Savoy Brown Promises Answers & Says The Finale Will Make People ‘Cry’
The road ahead for the Yellowjackets is not getting any easier. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Yellowjackets’ star Jasmin Savoy Brown about Taissa and Van’s romance and admitted people will ‘cry’ over the finale.
Yellowjackets is revving into high gear in the second half of its first season. Winter is coming, and no one is truly prepared for what that will bring. Taissa has been wanting to head out in search of help, but her decision could have lasting consequences.
HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Jasmin Savoy Brown about the challenges that lie ahead in the next episodes. She also opened up about that “deep bond” between Taissa and Shauna, Taissa and Van’s relationship, and gave a small hint about the finale. Read our Q&A below:
Episode 6 was a major episode for Shauna and Tai. Tai was there for Shauna and willing to help Shauna perform an abortion. Do you think Tai would have been able to go through with it if Shauna hadn’t said stop? Do you think she would have done what Shauna asked?
Jasmin Savoy Brown: I actually haven’t thought about that before. That’s such a good question. If Shauna hadn’t said stop, yeah. Tai would have done it because Tai really thinks she can do everything best, like the best way, and knows that Shauna would have done it anyway on her own and probably would have f**ked it up and hurt herself and been alone in that. Taissa wouldn’t want Shauna to be alone in that. Filming that scene, that’s the most intense scene I’ve ever shot in my entire career.
Both of you were incredible. I was just completely gripped by the two of you.
Jasmin Savoy Brown: Thank you. Sophie Nélisse made it very easy. She’s brilliant. This b*tch is like, “I don’t know, am I gonna be able to cry?” She was just goofing off and cracking jokes with me, and then they’re like “action” and she’s weeping. But I was so grateful because that obviously drops me in. I think we kind of freaked the crew out because we could just go in and out of it so easily because you have to with something that dark. You don’t want to stay in that for the two hours it takes to shoot the scene. You want to pop in, pop out. I love, love, love working with Sophie Nélisse, and there’s no one else I would have rather done that scene with.
Tai is the only person who knows Shauna’s secret. Over the course of the 6 episodes so far, alliances have been shifting. This is not the same team as before the plane crash. Does this shared experience bond Taissa and Shauna more than anyone else in the group?
Jasmin Savoy Brown: Oh, fully. They share a deep bond — the bond of the secret but also the bond of the trauma, trying to get rid of the secret. I think that moment is pivotal in their relationship, and everything changes going forward. I think another pivotal moment was when Shauna chose to come up and sleep in the attic with Tai, but the attempted abortion bonded them in a way that few people on this earth are bonded.
This secret has the ability to really disrupt the group even more, especially if Jackie realizes who the father is. Will other people find out? I mean, it is only a matter of time as Taissa points out until people start to figure it out.
Jasmin Savoy Brown: Yeah, everything is only a matter of time in the world of Yellowjackets.
There have been those moments in the past and present where we see Taissa eating dirt in the middle of the night. Will we find out the context of where that response stems from?
Jasmin Savoy Brown: This show is really good at that, giving you a lot of questions and then giving answers. Sometimes when you want them, sometimes when you don’t. So I would say almost every single question that someone has will be answered. I can’t say when. It might be the season, it might not be. But things will be answered.
The group has settled into a routine almost. Natalie and Travis are the hunters. Taissa tries to make sure everyone stays together. They’ve rationed their food. I feel like things are going a little too smoothly. Is there anything you can tease about the next set of challenges they’re going to face?
Jasmin Savoy Brown: They are running out of food, and summer is only going to last so long. So there’s a lot to think about in terms of survival with what they have.
Taissa and Van’s relationship has really blossomed. We haven’t seen much of the team in the present day, including Van. We don’t know what happens to a lot of them, which terrifies me. What’s next in regards to Taissa and Van’s relationship at least in the past?
Jasmin Savoy Brown: Well, their relationship will continue. It will continue to grow, which of course as any growing relationship, means that there will be challenges that present themselves. But fans are going to be happy with how certain things turn out.
Specifically with them or just…
Jasmin Savoy Brown: In general, but yeah, their relationship continues to grow. I think that is fine for me to say.
Are they going to become more open about their relationship, at least other people in the group?
Jasmin Savoy Brown: In a group of girls, there’s really no such thing as a secret. Whether or not they want it to get out, it’s going to get out at some point.
I don’t know if you’ve checked out Reddit, but there are amazing theories about the flash-forward to winter and who has been dubbed the Antler Queen. Will we get answers regarding that? We know Natalie, Tai, Shauna, Misty, and Travis all make it out, but there are a lot of questions there about how everything is fleshed out.
Jasmin Savoy Brown: They’re going to start giving more clues. There will definitely be more clues. I don’t know that any answers are going to be found as soon as people want them to be, but there will definitely be more clues.
There’s also the girl who falls into the trap and dies at the beginning of the series. People have thoughts on that as well.
Jasmin Savoy Brown: There’s so much we don’t know. I don’t know who that is. I don’t know who the girl is that falls in the trap. I don’t know that any of us know maybe Melanie [Lynskey] knows, but I don’t think anyone else does.
There are 10 episodes of the season. Is there anything you could tease about the finale? I have a feeling there will be a reckoning of sorts.
Jasmin Savoy Brown: People are going to cry. I’ll say that.
Paul Staehle Returns Home to Karine After Abuse Video
Earlier this week, a controversial video of Karine Martins surfaced online. In it, she allegedly grabbed her husband Paul Staehle’s hair and pushed him back on a couch. The mother-of-two, however, said the video was clipped and misleading.
After the incident, Paul’s parents watched over their two sons while Paul took a break from the situation. Now it appears the 90 Day Fiancé pair are back together.
Paul gave an update on Instagram: “After spending a few days in a hotel, I returned home to try to figure something out with Karine,” he said. “I have convinced her to return to school. However, she has been depressed everyone else has guests and she is alone with no one to work on. I have been encouraging her to make friends however it is difficult for her to socialize with her fear of English even though she is now fluent.”
He shared, “Being here with no friends or family no social life has made things intense at our house. If you are a good person with a good heart PLEASE CALL AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITH HER. She would love the opportunity and a good conversation.”
Paul also believes Karine “will probably be upset I posted this, but I am desperate for her to get out of this stressful environment of constantly being in the house with no family or friends. As many of you have probably seen the tension here has gotten pretty high. So if you have love for her make a free appointment and support her cosmetology dream. I have faith this will dramatically reduce the tension in our household that has been escalating.”
Karine also wrote a statement on Instagram, giving thanks to fans who have supported her. “Thank you for all messages. Know that I feel embraced by everyone,” she said. “God is in control of all things.”
The star also re-posted a message from one of her relatives (which was originally written in Portuguese, and then translated to English): “The press office of Karine Martins comes to the public to inform she is going through delicate moments in her relationship and that the decisions that she has been taking are being done [for] her children.”
The message also expressed, “We want to register solidarity with Karine and make it clear that we do not condone anything that is happening! We are in contact 24h with it! Let everything be resolved!”
