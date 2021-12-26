Demi Lovato Shows Off Fresh Buzz Cut On Christmas: See Hair Makeover

This post is late, but better late than never. Merry Christmas to you and your family and best wishes for the New Year!
I chuckled while reading my most popular Christmas posts over the years.
Remember when Kerry Washington gifted her friends with $400 Dyson vacuum cleaners for Christmas? Lol. It was the thought that counted.
RELATED: 10 Tips to Relieve Stress & Anxiety Over the Holidays
Remember when Walmart sold out KFC’s wildly popular chicken-scented fire logs?
Remember when Tyler Perry paid off $434,000 worth of Walmart lay-a-aways one Christmas? They say Walmart no longer offers layaways (but not because of Tyler Perry).
What about that time when a Houston oil company owner gifted his employees $100,000 cash each for Christmas.
RELATED: How to Get Through Grief During the Holidays
Below is my Christmas/Holiday playlist. Please share your playlist of favorite Christmas songs below.
As always, if I don’t see you before the end of the year, have a Happy, prosperous, and safe New Year!
Every Year, Every Christmas – Luther Vandross
All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
Let it Snow – Boyz II Men
Do You Hear What I Hear – Whitney Houston
Happy Holidays – The Ohio Players
Grown Up Christmas List – Monica
Someday At Christmas – Stevie Wonder
Holiday Celebrate – Toni Braxton
This Christmas – Donny Hathaway
At Christmas Time – Luther Vandross
What Child Is This? – Vanessa Williams
Stevie Wonder – What Christmas Means to Me
Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto – James Brown
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Jackson 5