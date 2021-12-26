The final episode of Insecure airs tonight, with a documentary special about the production of the show titled, Insecure: The End will debut on HBO Max right after the series conclusion.
Get your tissues ready, people.
JoJo had a lot to celebrate this Christmas as she got an epic proposal from her boyfriend! Taking to her Instagram on Dec. 25, the “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker revealed Dexter Darden asked her to marry him during a holiday getaway to the La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!” she wrote alongside adorable pictures of the couple.
Now fans want to know all about the man who is set to walk down the aisle with the singer. Below, learn more about the entertainer who swept JoJo off her feet!
Although Dexter got his big break as an actor in The Maze Runner franchise playing Frypan, he is also a triple threat as a singer and dancer. “I do take pride in being able to dance and do take pride in being able to act, and I do take pride in being able to sing,” he told Schon! magazine. “And I’m really lucky that Saved by the Bell is allowing me the opportunity to show people that multilayered newness to my abilities as an actor and then as an entertainer.
Dexter is officially a member of Bayside High’s Class of 2020! The actor landed the role of DeVante on the Saved By The Bell reboot, which just returned to Peacock for its second season. He spoke about the pressures of being part of a new version of such an iconic sitcom. “I mean, anytime you step into a reboot of something that was a show or a movie franchise or anything as popular as Saved by the Bell, you always feel a little bit of pressure,” he told Schon!. “You just want to make sure you do the original justice and find a new and creative way to make it as special and as current as possible, and hopefully we did that.”
Dexter gushes about his beautiful wife-to-be any chance he can get! During her birthday celebrations on December 20, the actor couldn’t say enough good things about her, writing on his Instagram, “Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo! Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can. You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!”
Dexter surprised JoJo by flying members of both families to Puerto Rico for the surprise engagement. He made sure both his mom and JoJo’s mom were there to share in the love! How sweet! He even picked up the tab to fly in the couple’s best friends to celebrate the special event!
Dexter is very active in the Black Lives Matter movement. On his Instagram in May 2020, he shared a poem about the fight for racial equality called “Silence,” which received a huge outpouring of support. “I’m really, really happy with the amount of receptiveness that it got and the amount of people that it affected, because as a young Black man in America, it’s really important that [it can help] people see things from my side of view,” he told Schon!.
Drake, 35, has his hands full with son Adonis! The adorable 4-year-old hilariously had his dad trapped as he and a friend crawled all over the Scorpion rapper in a black-and-white video posted to Instagram on Christmas Day. The rare clip of the toddler was posted by doting dad Drake — née Aubrey Graham — who shed his usual serious image for the sweet family moment.
“Oh my god,” the Toronto born rapper can be heard mumbling as he gives the camera a struggling look, rocking a white t-shirt under a Nike branded jersey. The other child can he heard saying, “Adonis, you are so mean!” through laughs as the children continued wrestling each other while sitting on Drake’s back. “I gotta get out of of this! I gotta get outta this!” Drake then declared, as he demonstrated his strength by standing up with the two pajama clad kids on his back, growling.
Adonis, looking festive in his star printed sleepwear, then took a small tumble down on the bed as he rolled off his dad. “Oh my god!” Drake added as he caught the 4-year-old whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, both laughing hysterically throughout the ordeal. Merry Christmas From The Gang,” he captioned the rare post, adding crossed fingers and a sparkling heart emoji. Notably, the Degrassi alum was also raised celebrating Hanukkah via his Jewish mother Sandy Graham.
Several of Drake’s buddies got in on the comments, showing the star plenty of love. “Merry Christmas To The Whole Fam Bro,” Kid The Wiz wrote, while Chance The Rapper, Tiesto and producer boi1da just left simple heart emojis. “Gotta run from those 2,” Preme penned.
While the Euphoria producer rarely gives interviews, he did open up about fatherhood in an interview with friend Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio last year. “[Fatherhood is] great for me,” Drake said in May 2020, going on to talk about confirming the news of his son on his 2018 album. “It was great to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do…I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a celebrity that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” Drake also said.
It’s time to say goodbye to one of the most beloved shows in recent memory: Insecure.
The Insecure series finale premieres tonight, Sunday, December 26.
While it is undoubtedly going to be a sad night for fans of the show, the creators are giving us a consolation prize: The longest episode yet. The Emmy-winning HBO comedy will conclude its fifth and final season with a 41-minute-long episode, the first time we’ve gotten any longer than 30 minutes.
The idea of making the episodes longer has been requested by fans many times over the years, but both creator Issa Rae and showrunner Prentice Penny have dismissed the requests.
In an interview on The Breakfast Club back in October, Rae told host Charlamagne Tha God that Insecure is designed as “a half-hour comedy.”
“It is in the description of the show that HBO bought,” she said, immediately shutting down the idea. She went on to explain that the time frame has been highly enforced by HBO executives throughout their time on the network. However, it looks like they were able to get some leeway for the final episode and surprise fans with their long-awaited request.
Karl-Anthony Towns made sure his boo Jordyn Woods had an amazing Christmas, even though they couldn’t be together for the special day.
On Saturday, the NBA star surprised his girlfriend with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan after being kept apart from her due to COVID.
Jordyn posted pictures of the generous gift and posted them to Instagram, rocking some cute Christmas pajamas as she leaned against her new car and flashed a huge smile. To make the gift even better, Karl-Anthony gave her a chic Louis Vuitton racing jacket to drive in, perfectly matching her new brown wheels.
As Woods posted the gift, she took to her caption to thank her other half for making her “feel like a queen.”
“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!!” she wrote. “My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️.”
She continued, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt. 😭”
In the comments section, KAT simply wrote, “Santa Claus 🎅🏽.”
In true celebrity couple fashion, a car wasn’t the only think Karl-Anthony gave Jordyn, also gifting her with a collection of 5 expensive designer bags including a sparkling Judith Lieber clutch that looked like a slice of pizza; a studded, purple Prada Re-edition; and a shiny, black, crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.
After showing fans all of the amazing gifts she got, Jordyn even joked that she might have to “pop the question” and propose to KAT, since he did so well for Christmas and still has more gifts for her coming in the mail.
While this is their second year apart for the holidays due to COVID, these two are clearly making the most of it.
