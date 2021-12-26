News
Dierks Bentley helps Nashville bring new year to CBS
Dierks Bentley typically spends New Year’s Eve on a holiday skiing vacation, but not this time. Along with many other country-music stars, he’ll help CBS get back in the Dec. 31 special-programming game — something the network largely has been out of since its years of featuring bandleader Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadians.
Starting in primetime and resuming after late local news on Friday, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will present Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay as headliners at the title city’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight’s” Rachel Smith will serve as hosts.
“I have a vested interest in this town and in country music, and this spotlight is a big deal for us,” the friendly Bentley said. “I love watching the New Year’s Eve shows with my kids and seeing the ball drop, but it just seems like it’s not what it used to be. It’s also really cold in New York, and it’s not that it’s not fun doing those shows, but there should be one from Nashville. People love country music, so it’s about time we have a show coming out of here.”
Bentley will have plenty of peers on hand for nearly 50 performances from various Music City venues, and the roster also includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Cole Swindell.
Holding to Nashville tradition, the drop of a “music note” will prompt fireworks at midnight Central time; the new year’s East Coast arrival also will be marked.
“I’ve been touring this year,” Bentley said (though some of his shows were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols), “and with what’s happening with audiences out on the road, there’s this celebratory feeling and a sense of relief. People are congregating and singing at the top of their lungs, and putting a period on 2021 and hoping for better things in 2022 is going to be a big theme in downtown Nashville. It’ll be a much-needed party, that’s for sure.”
The pandemic has given Bentley — who’s won multiple awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music — more time than he expected to work on his forthcoming 10th studio album. He already has released its singles “Gone” and “Beers on Me,” both of which he expects to perform on the New Year’s Eve special.
“You play every show like it’s the last one, and you celebrate it like it’s the last one,” Bentley reasons of the current times. “Wrapping that feeling into a New Year’s Eve show, it’s going to be incredible.”
— Zap2It
News
Thanks to vaccines, little risk of distemper
I just returned from California where I saw something in the news about distemper making a comeback. Naturally, as a dog owner, I became concerned and wonder what the risk is. We have two dogs, and they are properly vaccinated but, as COVID has taught us, vaccination is not a guarantee against a virus in providing full immunity. The cases out there have sprung up several times this year and seem to be in raccoons and coyotes. How do dogs catch distemper? My vet says that we have not seen a serious distemper outbreak in decades and properly vaccinated dogs are not at much risk at all. If a dog caught distemper, what are the signs, and does it affect their temperament? I’m just trying to be careful at this time of year when I am thankful for all that I have.
You are correct in reporting what has been, I believe, three local outbreaks in California in the two species you mentioned, as noticed by the public and animal health officials. Dogs catch distemper, like other viruses, from various means of contact. The most common form of spread is through respiratory droplets in the air from a positive animal that has sneezed or coughed but other means are also possible such as through saliva, urine and blood. Distemper is a highly contagious paramyxovirus and is manifested by various signs. These include, but are not limited to, ocular and nasal discharge, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and various neurological signs such as twitching, salivating excessively, circling, head tilts and even seizures.
The name, despite the suggestion, does not imply a change in temperament but rather just a very sick dog. Your veterinarian is correct in that distemper is virtually non-existent in dogs nowadays. This is in large part to proper vaccination of puppies and then regular boosters, typically given every three years. There are other species that can also be affected, most notably ferrets. Should a dog develop distemper if not properly vaccinated and protected, diagnosis is made by clinical signs and various testing methods. Treatment consists of antibiotics to fight secondary bacterial infections and supportive care. I suggest that you enjoy this season of thanks and rest assured that your dogs are likely at no risk at all. Happy New Year!
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
News
Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
Longmont police are looking for a man in connection with a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on U.S. 287, just north of Colo. 66.
About 5:30 a.m. Saturday police received a report of someone who appeared to be driving while intoxicated, said Sgt. Aubrey Odle with the Longmont Public Safety Department.
The witness said a Jeep almost been struck their the vehicle, Odle said. The Jeep went into the ditch on the west side of U.S. 287 where it rolled.
Both the male driver and female passenger had left the scene by the time police had arrived. The woman was later found at a nearby residence.
The Jeep is reportedly stolen out of Westminster, Odle said.
Police are asking anyone with more information regarding the crash to call 303-651-8555 and reference case 21-10713.
News
Frances McDormand has plenty of fight to bring to ‘Macbeth’ role
Frances McDormand, who stars opposite Denzel Washington in her husband Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” likes to tell how and when she knew acting would be her life’s work.
“The first thing that got me hooked on being an actor the rest of my life was the sleepwalking scene from ‘The Tragedy,’” she said of Shakespeare’s guilt-ridden murderess Lady Macbeth, who can never wash the blood from her hands.
“I did it when I was 14,” she said. “Then I’ve been pretty much practicing and rehearsing for it for 50 years. It had kind of a fated inevitability to it.”
The catalyst was a few years ago when McDormand, then 56, starred onstage in a Berkeley Rep “Macbeth.”
“I had asked Joel a couple of times if he was interested in doing it onstage and he said absolutely not. He had no interest in doing theater, although I tried over a 15-year period. And I gave up.
“So I was very fortunate to do it at Berkeley with (director) Dan Sullivan, who knows his way around Shakespeare and the theater. I think that did inspire Joel to think about it as a screen adaptation.”
Coen’s film differs significantly from the ’70s Roman Polanski version, which emphasized the 20something youthful brutality of his power couple. He wanted youngsters who hadn’t abandoned ambition.
“These plays get done again and again because they can take the weight of re-interpretation,” noted Britain’s Bertie Carvel, who plays the murdered Banquo. “Of course every actor brings themselves to every part they play but the great roles have that depth of field. It’s revealing to put a different lens on the play. Something new is illuminated.”
With their age, Washington, 66, points out, “There’s a built-in sense of urgency. This is the last go-round. They’ve been stepped over by the king and they want it. And we understand.”
“We understand,” McDormand, 64, agreed. “You might think they don’t understand. But guess what? We understand because when we first talked about the film, Denzel and I (it was our own private conversation), both understood about each other: There’s always been a fight. We fought it as gracefully as possible. The fight’s never going to be over.
“So we brought that to it. We still know how to fight. Maybe we were limping a little bit. Maybe it took us a little bit longer to get there, but the fight was still there.”
“We still know how to win,” Washington added, perhaps ironically since — spoiler alert — they don’t.
Dierks Bentley helps Nashville bring new year to CBS
Thanks to vaccines, little risk of distemper
Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
Frances McDormand has plenty of fight to bring to ‘Macbeth’ role
Grindle: Evidence mounts of Afghanistan withdrawal’s massive failure
How to keep your holiday wreaths looking their best
Holidays are catfishing season – don’t fall for a romance scam
Inquisitive Nathan, 11, a talented artist
Great Bay State spots to make vacation week memorable
Consider Zoom for scattered holiday visits
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies