Dividing retirement assets gets complicated
My wife and I mediated our divorce and did not have lawyers. We are now struggling to figure out how to divide our retirement accounts. I have a 401(k) with my company and she has an IRA at Fidelity. They seem to have different rules for division and none of it is clear. Our mediator didn’t give us much guidance on this piece other than to hire someone to do it. We are still trying to keep costs down and don’t want to spend a ton of money hiring someone to do it.
Is there a website or some other place you can direct me to for samples of how to do this so I can try it on my own?
Dividing retirement assets is more complicated than you might suspect. Depending on the type of account, there are different rules and processes. I encourage you not to do it all on your own.
The IRA is pretty straightforward. Your wife needs to sign a letter of instruction directing Fidelity to do a tax-free rollover of the appropriate percentage of her IRA to a Rollover IRA account in your name. If you do not yet have such an account, open one at Fidelity. It is easy enough to do online. Be sure she includes a copy of your judgment of divorce along with the first page, signature page and the relevant page of your divorce agreement referencing the division in the instruction letter. Also include the account number from which the rollover will come and the account number into which the rollover funds will be deposited. Then, you need to send a letter to Fidelity authorizing them to accept this rollover into your newly established Rollover IRA account. Last time I did this, there was no fee for the transfer and you can certainly do this part on your own.
The more difficult piece is the 401(k). There are lawyers who specialize in drafting Qualified Domestic Relations Orders as well as actuaries and Pension Appraisal Services. They charge a wide range of fees and you should really hire one and split the cost. The firm I regularly send my clients to charges a few hundred dollars to take care of it for you. They will do the drafting, make sure the draft is pre-approved by the plan administrator and send it to you for signing and filing with the court. From there, you and your ex will need to file a joint motion to approve the QDRO and after review the court will approve it and send you a certified copy. Once you get the certified copy, you will need to mail the certified QDRO from the court to the plan administrator and request they implement the QDRO. It is well worth your money to hire someone for that piece — given how lengthy the process is, the last thing you want is to do it wrong and waste months having to start over.
Email questions to whickey@brickjones.com.
Are cover letters really necessary when applying for a job?
I dread writing a cover letter. I’m uploading my resume when I apply to jobs, but can’t I just skip the cover letter — is it really necessary?
First, I want to commend you for being immersed in your job search! While a resume is typically a requirement for employers, a cover letter may be a “nice to have,” not a “need to have.” Some companies require them, others don’t, but many don’t specify so you may feel in limbo.
That said, it’s usually in your best interest to upload one as another way to get noticed. Think of it as a succinct, written version of an elevator pitch. When I worked in recruiting, although I didn’t have time to read every cover letter, when hiring managers asked for one, it was always beneficial having it readily available. Plus, cover letters can typically help, not hinder you (as long as you don’t have grammatical errors or typos, which imply a lack of attention to detail).
You may want to create a template so you’re not re-creating the wheel every time you apply to jobs. It’s OK to address it “To Whom It May Concern” or “Dear Hiring Manager.” Don’t overthink it if you don’t know anyone there. Focus on the content of the letter itself.
Your cover letter should express your interest in the job by referencing the job title. Next, highlight your top skills, experiences or achievements, indicating why they should consider you for the job — qualities that make you stand out.
If you have an executive summary on your resume, it’s OK to copy these top aspects and paste them. If you print your resume and take a yellow highlighter, what three things would you highlight? Include these highlights in your cover letter. Still unsure? If you’re at the gym chatting with an acquaintance who works for your dream employer, what top skills and experiences would you briefly mention to pique their interest?
In closing, thank them for their consideration and mention that you look forward to hearing from them soon. Definitely spell check and then read it, too. (Words like “jog” don’t get flagged on spell check when you meant to type “job.”) Save it and tweak as necessary by tailoring it to each job going forward. It should only take a few minutes and you’ll be good to go.
How should I answer a question if I get stumped during my upcoming interview?
Befriend silence. If you’re asked a question that you don’t immediately know the answer to, pause. Take a few deep breaths to gather your thoughts. What may feel like a few minutes is literally only a few seconds.
You may want to say something like, “That’s a good question, let me take a minute to gather my thoughts.” Take another deep breath, then proceed to answer.
Always answer honestly, but if you don’t know the answer, be transparent and then pivot. For instance, you may be asked how you learned SaaS programming when you’ve never actually done that. You may want to say something like, “While I haven’t had the opportunity to learn SaaS yet, I can talk to you about how I learned XYZ …”
Prepare for interviews by anticipating commonly asked interview questions and creating talking points. Think of several scenarios ahead of time so you can lean into them if the question is related.
— Tribune News Service
Dierks Bentley helps Nashville bring new year to CBS
Dierks Bentley typically spends New Year’s Eve on a holiday skiing vacation, but not this time. Along with many other country-music stars, he’ll help CBS get back in the Dec. 31 special-programming game — something the network largely has been out of since its years of featuring bandleader Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadians.
Starting in primetime and resuming after late local news on Friday, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will present Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay as headliners at the title city’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight’s” Rachel Smith will serve as hosts.
“I have a vested interest in this town and in country music, and this spotlight is a big deal for us,” the friendly Bentley said. “I love watching the New Year’s Eve shows with my kids and seeing the ball drop, but it just seems like it’s not what it used to be. It’s also really cold in New York, and it’s not that it’s not fun doing those shows, but there should be one from Nashville. People love country music, so it’s about time we have a show coming out of here.”
Bentley will have plenty of peers on hand for nearly 50 performances from various Music City venues, and the roster also includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Cole Swindell.
Holding to Nashville tradition, the drop of a “music note” will prompt fireworks at midnight Central time; the new year’s East Coast arrival also will be marked.
“I’ve been touring this year,” Bentley said (though some of his shows were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols), “and with what’s happening with audiences out on the road, there’s this celebratory feeling and a sense of relief. People are congregating and singing at the top of their lungs, and putting a period on 2021 and hoping for better things in 2022 is going to be a big theme in downtown Nashville. It’ll be a much-needed party, that’s for sure.”
The pandemic has given Bentley — who’s won multiple awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music — more time than he expected to work on his forthcoming 10th studio album. He already has released its singles “Gone” and “Beers on Me,” both of which he expects to perform on the New Year’s Eve special.
“You play every show like it’s the last one, and you celebrate it like it’s the last one,” Bentley reasons of the current times. “Wrapping that feeling into a New Year’s Eve show, it’s going to be incredible.”
— Zap2It
Thanks to vaccines, little risk of distemper
I just returned from California where I saw something in the news about distemper making a comeback. Naturally, as a dog owner, I became concerned and wonder what the risk is. We have two dogs, and they are properly vaccinated but, as COVID has taught us, vaccination is not a guarantee against a virus in providing full immunity. The cases out there have sprung up several times this year and seem to be in raccoons and coyotes. How do dogs catch distemper? My vet says that we have not seen a serious distemper outbreak in decades and properly vaccinated dogs are not at much risk at all. If a dog caught distemper, what are the signs, and does it affect their temperament? I’m just trying to be careful at this time of year when I am thankful for all that I have.
You are correct in reporting what has been, I believe, three local outbreaks in California in the two species you mentioned, as noticed by the public and animal health officials. Dogs catch distemper, like other viruses, from various means of contact. The most common form of spread is through respiratory droplets in the air from a positive animal that has sneezed or coughed but other means are also possible such as through saliva, urine and blood. Distemper is a highly contagious paramyxovirus and is manifested by various signs. These include, but are not limited to, ocular and nasal discharge, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and various neurological signs such as twitching, salivating excessively, circling, head tilts and even seizures.
The name, despite the suggestion, does not imply a change in temperament but rather just a very sick dog. Your veterinarian is correct in that distemper is virtually non-existent in dogs nowadays. This is in large part to proper vaccination of puppies and then regular boosters, typically given every three years. There are other species that can also be affected, most notably ferrets. Should a dog develop distemper if not properly vaccinated and protected, diagnosis is made by clinical signs and various testing methods. Treatment consists of antibiotics to fight secondary bacterial infections and supportive care. I suggest that you enjoy this season of thanks and rest assured that your dogs are likely at no risk at all. Happy New Year!
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
