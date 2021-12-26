Bitcoin
Five Bitcoin Short Films For A Lazy Holiday Evening: Energy, Money, &… Basket?
Happy Holidays from the NewsBTC team. We come bearing gifts. The cure for those suffering from cryptocurrency withdrawal syndrome. Spend the evening learning about Bitcoin in the most relaxed way possible. These five films were released throughout 2021 and contain the alpha everyone needs for the years ahead. At least the first four do, the fifth one has nothing to do with Bitcoin except for one small detail.
Our sister site Bitcoinist covered the films and most of the accompanying text comes from those articles. Is there a better time for these films to make an appearance in NewsBTC than this lazy evening? Grab your beverage of choice, heat up those leftovers, and hit play in the one that interests you the most. Chances are you’ll end up watching them all.
Once again, happy holidays and happy watching!
Bitcoin Short #1- “This Machine Greens” (38 mins)
Is Bitcoin mining’s energy consumption a bug or a feature? This documentary’s “thesis is that the process is “a net positive for the environment.” The aim was to “dispels many of the misconceptions about Bitcoin mining.” Directed by Jamie King, of “Steal This Film” fame, and produced by Enrique Posner and Swan Bitcoin.
From the Bitcoinist’s coverage, in Part 1 they focus on the Petrodollar system:
“Watch “This Machine Greens” to learn how the US Military literally backs the Petrodollar. And, of course, the US Military uses infinite energy year after year. Learn about the deal that the US made with Saudi Arabia. The US was to protect the Middle East. The Saudis promised that “The global oil market will be denominated in and conducted with dollars. Ensuring a constant global demand for the currency.” Think about the results of this crucial deal.”
From Bitcoinist’s coverage, in Part 2 they explain how Bitcoin mining will fund green energy initiatives:
“According to Alex Gladstein, Bitcoin can fund the “Electrification of new areas and creation of new economic activity.“ This machine greens, if you will. And if we’re talking infrastructure for clean energy, Magdalena Gronowska breaks it down:
“It’s derisking constructions of renewable energy facilities. It’s derisking it because it’s willing to buy 24/7, 365. And when you have a predictable buyer, a predictable revenue stream, it’s easy to plan out your operations. And that certainty means that that site gets built.”
Bitcoin Short #2- “Human B” (73 mins)
This recent German documentary is one of the best introductions to Bitcoin produced to date. On top of that, directors Aaron Mucke and Eva Mühlenbäumer created a slick audiovisual piece that flows like a river and is an aesthetical pleasure to watch.
In Bitcoinist’s coverage of the documentary, they introduce it like this:
“Human B” shows us how people in Germany and Austria view the Bitcoin phenomenon. This is a worldwide movement, and it’s important to listen to all the voices out there. In the documentary, we get to hear from Bitcoin authors like Der Gigi and Anita Posch. From economist and punk rocker Marc Friedrich and journalist Friedemann Brenneis. Plus, from a normal person like Jan, who ends up being the star of the show.
The documentary takes a surprising left turn when it travels to Caracas, Venezuela. There, we hear from Alessandro Cecere AKA El Sultán del Bitcoin, and from Juan José Pinto from Doctorminer.”
#3- “Hard Money” (34 mins)
This one is not about Bitcoin per se. This Bitcoin short is about money. To understand why Bitcoin is so important for the planet, people might need a refresher course on what money actually is. This documentary is analogous to the first few chapters of Saifedean Ammous’ “The Bitcoin Standard,” and features sound bites from some of the most important Bitcoin philosophers out there. Directed by Richard James.
In Bitcoinist’s coverage of the film, they convince you to watch it with this:
“Watch the “Hard Money documentary and you’ll be able to answer these questions: Why was gold chosen as the premier form of hard currency? What were gold’s “severe flaws”? What is inflation and how does the government hide it? How breaking the relationship between the Dollar and gold broke the relationship between the market and reality. What is low and high time preference? What does fractional reserve banking create? Why are the institutions that issue debt effectively printing new money?”
BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Short #4- “Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth” (15 mins)
This one is not a documentary, even though it uses some of the genre’s techniques. Also, this is the only specimen on this list that didn’t get a positive review from Bitcoinist. Why is that? We won’t spoil it for you. Watch the film first and then read the linked text. Directed by Matt Hornick. Written and narrated by Tomer Strolight.
In Bitcoinist’s bad review of the film, we find this quote:
“Half speculative fiction, half predictive programming, “Bitcoin is Generational Wealth” is in a genre of its own. Using high-quality stock footage to produce a professional montage, the film should work. But it doesn’t. Is the script to blame? Probably. The film shows an idyllic future that every Bitcoiner has dreamt about, but it doesn’t explain how we get there. It takes the “Bitcoin fixes this” meme to its ridiculous extreme.”
#5- “Lynchpin” (21 mins)
This one is about amateur basketball. Its only link to Bitcoin is that Swan and the Bitcoin Movie Club financed and produced it. Is this the first of many or a one-time thing? Word on the street is that the companies will finance several chapters of this story, but don’t quote us on that. “Lynchpin” was supposed to be a TV show, so it sounds possible on that end. We’ll keep you all posted. Directed by Mike Nicoll.
In Bitcoinist’s presentation of the short film, they introduced it as follows:
“Compton Magic’s Etop Udo-Ema, “America’s most recognized basketball powerbroker,” is “Lynchpin’s” star. Before Covid hit, this charismatic man receives an offer that he can’t refuse. The whole short film follows him trying to change sponsors and create a league. That carries Etop to Roc Nation and its boss Jay Z, who happens to be Puma’s creative director. The whole enterprise seems to be on its right track. No one could predict the monkey wrench that hit the world’s engines.”
And that’s enough Bitcoin for tonight. Happy holidays!
Featured Image by Bru-nO on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Christmas Gift 2021: $50K BTC After PlanB $100k Miss
Following an epic fail from pseudonymous analyst, PlanB, Bitcoin was trading at $50,000 on December 25th, avoiding an unwelcome Christmas Day surprise for BTC bulls.
PlanB Model Fails Bitcoin
PlanB’s model failed many crypto investors who must be looking at their portfolios with disappointment, as the pseudonymous analyst’s $100,000 Bitcoin prediction did not come true on December 25.
BTC/USD maintained $50,000 support into the weekend, according to TradingView data, after ranging following local highs above $51,500.
As the Christmas season began, the pair remained placid, with thinner liquidity yet to manifest itself in the form of violent price movements.
With most traders and analysts taking a break from trading and analysis, the $1 trillion market cap valuation level at $53,000 remained the closest upside objective.
BTC trading at $50k. Souce: TradingView
PlanB made a point of separating his floor model from the Bitcoin stock-to-flow model. The floor model failed in November and December, according to the analyst, as it did not reach the minimum expected costs of $98,000 and $135,000, respectively.
PlanB had previously stated that if Bitcoin did not reach $100k in December, his stock-to-flow model would be invalidated, but he now appears to be changing his mind. Instead, PlanB stated in a recent tweet,
Let me be clear:
1) Nov98K & Dec135K miss = FLOOR MODEL FAIL
2) Dec100K miss: I have said earlier that if BTC<$100K Dec2021, then S2F is “off the rails” “invalidated” “dead”. Tbh that was an ill attempt to clarify “$100K average this cycle” & regression analysis. S2F MODEL INTACT pic.twitter.com/LRdfLinTm4
— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) December 24, 2021
PlanB, reportedly stated this summer that if the Bitcoin price did not reach $100,000 in December, he would consider S2F useless.
Is Next Year PlanB’s Plan B
Following criticism over Twitter statements he claims were misinterpreted, PlanB noted that Bitcoin would continue to follow his model’s projections.
Investors and experts are split. While many investors are debating if the floor model failure marks the end of S2F, Willy Woo, a Bitcoin on-chain analyst, has a different perspective. PlanB’s opinion did not define S2F, according to Woo, because models existed independently of their designers. He wrote on Twitter,
“A model is a model. We can look back on it years from now and know whether it gets invalidated. Certainly not from some arbitrary line in the sand, even if it’s from the creator.”
While a prediction from the recently invalidated floor model of $135,000 this month proved to be unduly optimistic, that figure as an average price for this half cycle remains in play. PlanB has previously stated that models do not have to be perfect in order to work.
Innovative Fantom-Based DEX DefySwap is Now Coming up With NFT Staking
Fantom, Network, 25th December, 2021, Chainwire
DefySwap” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>DefySwap, an innovative decentralised cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) on Fantom (FTM) Network, has successfully raised 90,000 USDC (~$90,000) from their token presale within 10 seconds. The presale, which took place on 9th December, was open to public for 24 hours with a cap of a max purchase of 450 USDC per user. The DEX additionally raised over 450,000 USDC (~450,000 USD) from private investors, influencers, seed investors and institutions, bringing the total raise to over half a million USDC.
The CEO of DefySwap, who goes by “The Leveler”, jubilantly claimed, “We are overwhelmed by the response. While we expected to sell out fully, we didn’t expect to sell out within seconds of the launch. This brings us great joy to realise how much the Fantom community has favoured every unique proposition we have brought to the table and makes us more resolute towards delivering our promises.” She added, “With a great raise, comes great responsibility.”
DefySwap entered the populated DEX market within the Fantom ecosystem with an innovative spin on tokenomics, where the total supply of their native token, DFY, will never surpass 10 million. This has been achieved through a very clever manipulation of the token emissions schedule and incentives where farms and pools are forever sustainable while never minting beyond the set total max supply of 10 million DFY. They have posted a detailed description on how it works here” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>here, and a video explanation of the same material can be found on YouTube, here” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>here.
DefySwap is presently offering high Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on almost all popular tokens and pairs on Fantom ecosystem, including DFY-USDC, DFY-FTM, FTM-USDC and more, making it a very lucrative DEX to use for those who are looking for safe yet high returns on their investments.
DefySwap also introduced the concept of Impermanent Loss Protection (ILP) for their native farms, a built-in insurance for users to mitigate the risk of impermanent loss. Whenever a user is suffering from impermanent loss, their fully automated ILP protection kicks in; calculates the loss of the user and disburses just enough DFY to negate the loss, practically nullifying the risk of farming. The only condition is, the user needs to use the farms for 30 days, uninterruptedly, to be eligible for this insurance. At the same time, the user will not need to pay for any extra fees towards this.
DefySwap is also unique in the fact that they mint no tokens for the team. Almost all the popular DEXes across all chains mint a certain percentage of their mint specifically for their team, while DefySwap relies solely on taxes and trade fees, making it less vulnerable to a team-dump risk.
When asked about the current, big buzzword of the FTM chain, namely NFTs, “The Leveler” added, “We are definitely bringing the nicest surprise for our users during the upcoming festive season. We have figured out a way to make this happen along with the support of Dubwise Renzo. The theoretical modelling is complete and we have started development and testing. We will issue an update on this shortly.”
However, she declined to reveal the details by saying, “Till now, we have not offered anything that has been offered before so, yes, expect the unexpected. We will again, bring something which hasn’t been presented to the market previously. Take, for example, our ILP or our no-mint-for-team policies, has anyone seen any DEX doing those before?”, she continued.
Defyswap has interest from some of the biggest names of the Fantom ecosystem, including DubwiseRenzo, who himself is advising the project. When contacted, he was excited for the project and said, this project has the potential to compete with the established DEXs on the FTM network and is currently flying under the radar. The team has several plans and strategies lined up for marketing, whenever that kicks in DefySwap will attract new eyes who are currently unaware about what’s happening on the Fantom network. The community reaction to DefySwap has been largely positive, as demonstrated by the lightning quick sell out of their presale. With all signs around the project being positive, there are no signs of Fear, Uncertainty or Doubt (FUD) surrounding the project.
Overall, DefySwap is on its way to create some big waves on the Fantom Network and, if they cross over to another chain, the team is expected to meet the expectations of that user base as well. They are also coming up with a partnership program, so make sure you keep an eye for that.
About DefySwap
DefySwap is a Fantom-based DEX with limit order and CEX-like interface. Users are able to trafe safely and use advanced features for maximum user experience.
For more information please visit:
https://defyswap.finance/
https://discord.com/invite/BwU53Zzx2v
https://t.me/defyswap
DefySwap is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest and/or trade.
Contacts
Owner
Interview With Aleph Zero On The MEV Problem That Could Cost Ethereum Users $1 Trillion In Losses
The Ethereum network remains to this day one of the most active and innovative blockchains in the crypto space. Onboarding thousands of users since its inception, Ethereum is the king of DeFi and some of the hottest trends in this industry with billions in total value locked (TVL).
However, Ethereum is also one of the most expensive platforms for regular users. This has led to a surge in competitors trying to capitalize on the problem-driven by bad actors, MEV tactics, and other strategies to front-run regular people out of the network.
In the Ethereum ecosystem, many projects are working on delivering a needed fix to this issue. In that sense, we sat down with Adam Gagol, Ph.D., the co-founder of Cardinal Cryptography, a Web3 venture studio, and Aleph Zero, a Swiss non-profit organization looking to provide an enterprise-grade solution to the MEV problem. This is what they told us.
Q: What is Aleph Zero and what are the project’s objectives?
A: Aleph Zero is a fast and high-throughput blockchain built with a DAG-based consensus protocol.
We’re developing a privacy-centric framework with use cases that span multiple addressable markets, including the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, healthcare, gaming, digitization, supply chain management, and more.
The Aleph Zero blockchain aims to solve privacy issues by offering the first hybrid privacy solution which will offer innovative security measures based on a unique combination of “zero-knowledge” proofs (ZKPs) and Secure Multiparty Computation (sMPC).
Q: Could tell our readers unfamiliar with the topics, what MEV stands for and why it’s one of the most important issues to address for Ethereum at the moment?
A: MEV stands for Maximal Extractable Value, which is the maximum value that can be extracted from block production in excess of the standard block reward and gas fees by including, excluding, and changing the order of transactions in a block.
This type of attack occurs when a block producer is able to see the transactions submitted on-chain and insert their own transactions ahead of users — getting the best deals and leaving everyone else with less value.
Aleph Zero plans to tackle the Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) problem via our Liminal MPC framework and submarine sends. We’ve done so by ensuring an encrypted transaction is immediately ordered but only revealed after a specific period (as an example, after three blocks have been finalized).
Through this method, block producers are unable to influence the ordering for their own benefit because when they need to provide an order on transactions, the content of the transactions remains unknown.
Q: How is Aleph Zero different from other projects trying to mitigate the MEV effect on Ethereum, such as Flashbots?
A: We’re actually solving the MEV problem at its root.
There are plenty of other efforts to resolve the issue, Flashbots for one. But none of these upgrades addresses the root cause of the MEV problem, which is that block creators have the power and are incentivized to order transactions in a way that benefits the block producer the most. One of the applications of Liminal is to automate the process of submarine sends.
In a classical submarine send scenario, the user could not reveal encrypted transactions because everything happened manually. These systems lack atomicity, but Aleph Zero solves this issue by ensuring an encrypted transaction is immediately ordered but only revealed after a specific period (for example, after three blocks have been finalized).
Q: Many users were hoping that the change in Ethereum’s market fee with EIP-1559 was going to bring a solution to the high cost of using the network. Months later high transaction fees have persisted, what is really at the core of this phenomenon? And what is Aleph Zero doing to improve the ecosystem?
A: When it comes to transaction cost, the crux of the issue is the low throughput of Ethereum blockchain. It can achieve around ~15 transactions per second, and there are clearly more people wanting to put their transactions on-chain.
EIP-1559 was not aimed to solve the MEV problem, so no one should be surprised that it didn’t. If anything, the EIP-1559 implementation in London upgrade made the problem even worse. Although it put mechanisms in place to lower fees and protect them against volatility, it did so at the expense of miners. Block production revenue was cut by something like a third, so MEV is more incentivized than ever.
It didn’t remove the power of miners to reorder transactions, and since they’re now earning less per block, they’ll need to make up that 30 percent revenue somewhere else. So long as the incentive and ability remain, manipulation will continue to keep MEV high at the expense of the network’s users.
What Liminal has to offer DeFi is not only privacy, but also greater economic consequences. One of them is the fact that the block producers will be unable to arbitrarily reorder transactions in an inequitable way.
Q: What do you think it’s the biggest obstacle for crypto and blockchain technology to achieve mass adoption? Could MEV become a deterrent for users to onboard on a blockchain?
A: It wouldn’t impact new users so much but MEV could halt adoption from bigger players who tend to trade higher quantities. But it’s only a part of the greater need for us as developers to remove all friction to make the blockchain as accessible to everybody as web 2 is.
Accessibility and expense are still the biggest challenges for the industry to overcome for mass adoption. When you look at something like the iPhone or smart TVs, these devices are simple to use, whether you’re 8 or 80.
DeFi, NFTs, and all these great web 3 use cases of blockchain are still very much accessible mostly to enterprise users. The average person doesn’t want to remember a long key phrase or lose a thumb drive that can cost them a fortune in lost crypto. It needs to be as easy (or easier) to access as web 2. And that includes the expense.
Two of the big crypto stories last month were the Constitution DAO and ENS airdrop. Both required transaction fees of $50 or more, and in the case of the Constitution DAO, you double that fee in pulling the money out when it failed to win the Sotheby’s auction. $100 is a lot of money to pay just to donate $100 to a cause. DeFi was supposed to remove all these intermediaries from the financial system, but there’s no way you would pay a 100% fee upfront to your bank.
Q: How do you see Aleph Zero in the coming decade with an increase in institutions and people taking an interest in this nascent space?
A: We plan to continue scaling our platform. Aleph Zero will aim to provide cross-chain interoperability with an industry-leading privacy framework. The world in ten years won’t be dominated by just one blockchain solution like Ethereum, but at the same time, none of these so-called “Ethereum killers” is likely to take it offline.
There was a time when people assumed only Bitcoin could survive or only a small handful of blockchain solutions. But why? There’s not a single web-building app, a single camera app or music player or email provider. In reality, we’re more likely progressing toward a world where there will be more smart contract networks than ever.
And that’s great — that’s why Aleph Zero is so focused on providing a secure solution with cross-chain compatibility. We’re helping developers future-proof their projects to remain nimble, regardless of what happens down the road.
