News
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed, more than 60 flights canceled at Boston’s Logan Airport on Christmas
Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights on Christmas Day as staffing issues tied to COVID-19 disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
More than 60 flights had been canceled at Boston Logan International Airport as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday. More than half of the 64 cancellations were JetBlue, which had called off 33 flights on Christmas Day. JetBlue also had the most Boston cancellations on Christmas Eve.
Delta had four flight cancellations at Boston Logan, and United had one flight called off.
FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday.
Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return.
“This was unexpected,” she said of omicron’s impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not immediately respond to questions Saturday.
According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their Saturday scheduled flights. American Airlines also canceled 90 flights Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls” and the airline contacted customers on Friday.
Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
News
Hundreds of children go missing from Massachusetts DCF custody each year, records show
The last five years provide a troubling snapshot of the hundreds of youngsters who go missing from the custody of the state Department of Children and Families every year, records show.
The count of missing children has ranged from 856 in 2017 to 578 in the first 10 months of this year, according to state figures provided in response to a Herald public records request.
“There are people out there who don’t have good intentions,” said Emmett Folgert, a former Boston foster parent who is now program coordinator at Safe City Dorchester at MissionSAFE — a nonprofit that works with youngsters, some of whom, like many missing DCF children, have backgrounds of trauma.
“When a kid has run away, it’s a very dangerous situation,” Folgert added.
Children are considered “missing” from foster care — a group or family foster home — if their whereabouts are unknown, a department spokeswoman said. They are “absent” if their whereabouts are known but they refuse to return to their DCF placement, she said.
The highest number of missing children in the last five years — 858 — was in 2019. The year afterward, the number dropped to 652.
Last year’s number was lower than previous years because schools and youth programs, the places most likely to notice a child is missing, were closed due the coronavirus pandemic, Folgert said.
This year’s number — 578 of the approximately 8,400 children in DCF custody — was lower because it represented only the first 10 months of the year, and possibly because some schools were still allowing remote learning.
“Most of the children we care for have been abused or neglected,” the DCF spokeswoman said, “and having that traumatic experience can result in kids engaging in risky behaviors, and one of these can be running away.”
One of the first of the systemwide reforms initiated by the Gov. Charlie Baker administration in 2015, she said, included the department’s first policy on children who are missing or absent.
Under that policy, when a child is missing, the department must report it within 24 hours to law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which received 21.7 million reports last year.
If a child is missing and believed to be in immediate danger or at risk of being a victim of human trafficking or sexual exploitation and the caregiver will not file a report with law enforcement, a social worker must do so immediately. Police may issue a Be On the Lookout, or BOLO, for the child to officers on patrol, or an Amber Alert that notifies people throughout the community or the state.
In 2018, DCF hired 10 new social workers responsible for locating and engaging youngsters missing or absent from the department’s care, the spokeswoman said.
When Folgert was a foster parent, he had some kids who ran away.
“Luckily, I knew where to find them, and I had good relationships with their families,” he said. “Sometimes they’d go back home or stay with a friend. As a foster parent, you don’t want to overreact, but of course you feel terrible. It can be a crisis. But if you have good training around what trauma means, they usually come back.”
The holiday season can be a particularly stressful time for some children, which may make them more prone to run away, Folgert said.
“They feel like everyone else is happy, and they’re not, and that only makes them more lonely,” he said. “If you’re a foster parent, you can’t assume the child assumes you have the best intentions, because that might not have been their experience with other adults. You have to be sensitive and patient with them to let them know they’re safe.”
News
Man who died after fire in St. Paul fourplex ID’d as 50-year-old
A man who died after a house fire in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified as a 50-year-old.
St. Paul fire department paramedics treated Arthur Paul Haston after finding him in the rear upstairs unit of a fourplex in the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Resuscitation efforts continued for about 15 minutes at Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Haston died of smoke inhalation, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Saturday. The manner of death is still pending, the according to the coroner’s office.
The investigation is ongoing, but the fire did not seem suspicious, the fire department said Wednesday.
It appeared to fire officials that Haston was trying to get out of the rental unit, and that there was no working smoke detector.
No other people were in the unit at the time of the fire.
Haston is the fourth fire-related fatality in St. Paul this year and the second of the month.
News
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game vs. Bengals; Josh Johnson set to start
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL Network, and will miss Sunday’s pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Lamar Jackson not expected to play, third-string quarterback Josh Johnson is in line to start his first game since 2018.
Huntley, who’s impressed in reserve duty this season, missed practice Friday with an illness and was reportedly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Jackson hasn’t practiced since he was carted off the field two weeks ago with an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns. Practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Huntley’s absence comes at an inopportune time for the Ravens, who have lost three straight and need a win Sunday to retake control of the AFC North. According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens would have an 80% chance of making the playoffs if they defeat the Bengals and just a 24% chance if they do not.
Johnson, 35, whom the Ravens signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad Dec. 15, spent parts of the previous two years in the Alliance of American Football and XFL before joining the Jets’ practice squad this year. He is 29-for-45 for three 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season, most of which came in a 317-yard showing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.
“I think it’s cool that he’s been in the league a long time, and it feels good just to have a ‘veteran, veteran’ in the room,” Huntley said of Johnson last week. “He’ll tell you a little bit different. … He’s back learning another playbook, so it’s cool to see how fast he can learn it. I think he learned it pretty good today; he was answering a lot of questions. So I just like that he’s in the room with us now.”
Huntley, who nearly led the injury- and coronavirus-depleted Ravens to a win last Sunday over the Green Bay Packers, was expected to make his third career start Sunday in Cincinnati. He was asked Thursday about the rising number of coronavirus cases around the NFL and Baltimore. Entering Saturday, 12 active-roster Ravens were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“We’ve just got to continue to follow the protocols [as] best as ever now, continue to wear our masks and [stay] socially distant,” he said. “The Ravens do a great job around here. They’ve added so many parts of the building for us to spread out and be on [virtual] meetings and just do what we’ve got to do at the building and be able to just still protect ourselves at the same time. So I feel like the Ravens, the NFL, they’re going a good job, and it’s going to get better.”
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed, more than 60 flights canceled at Boston’s Logan Airport on Christmas
Hundreds of children go missing from Massachusetts DCF custody each year, records show
Man who died after fire in St. Paul fourplex ID’d as 50-year-old
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game vs. Bengals; Josh Johnson set to start
Saints reportedly tried to lure Drew Brees out of retirement to face Dolphins
C-470 closed in Jeffco as authorities investigate suspicious package
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Create A ‘White Christmas’ In Calabasas With Imported Snow & Sledding
Lala Kent Shares Red Flags She Ignored From Randall Emmett
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson’s podcast draws plenty of interest, and even breaks news
Looking Glass: OK so we didn’t exactly follow your banking rules here
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies