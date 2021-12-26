News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)
DOLPHINS (7-7) vs. SAINTS (7-7)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Monday, Caesars Superdome
TV: ESPN; RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: Brian Flores is 22-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Sean Payton is 159-96 in his 15th season leading the Saints.
Series: The Dolphins are 6-6 in the all-time series with the Saints, but New Orleans has won the past three meetings.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 40.
Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C Greg Mancz, OL Robert Jones, TE Cethan Carter, WR Lynn Bowden; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (knee), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Saints — Questionable: T Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder); Reserve/COVID-19: QB Taysom Hill, QB Trevor Siemian, T Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, S Malcolm Jenkins, S J.T. Gray among 16 players; Injured reserve: QB Jameis Winston (knee), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), K Will Lutz (core muscle) among 10 players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins put their six-game winning streak on the line as they still need to win out to keep any playoff hopes alive. A seventh consecutive victory would be a first for Miami since 1985. …
The Saints have been decimated by COVID-19 entering the primetime showdown. They’re down to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, rookie Ian Book, who is in line to make his NFL regular-season debut. Against the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense, he’s down All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). …
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and several other Dolphins are set to make their Monday Night Football debuts. …
The last time the Dolphins won in the Superdome was Dec. 7, 1986. Miami won on the road against the Saints in 2005, but it was in Baton Rouge while New Orleans’ famed venue was unavailable in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
News
Patriots S Kyle Dugger only player fined for fighting with Colts
The NFL fined Patriots safety Kyle Dugger $10,520 after he was ejected for fighting with Colts receiver Michael Pittman during the team’s 27-17 loss at Indianapolis, according to reports.
No Colts player was fined for the altercation, including Pittman, who was also ejected, and fellow wideout T.Y. Hilton, who pushed an official during the resulting pileup. Pittman had blocked Dugger hard during a third-quarter run, which immediately led to post-play shoving. Then Dugger ripped Pittman’s helmet off as he tossed him to the ground.
Dugger explained himself to reporters on Thursday, and said he needed to be smarter moving forward.
“It was just a physical play all around. I tried to release myself, [and] he obviously got in good position to block me,” he said. “I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it. After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast.”
Last Monday, Pats coach Bill Belichick questioned why Hilton hadn’t been ejected, especially considering league headquarters can review plays and eject players for unsportsmanlike non-football acts.
“I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official,” Belichick said. “Intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed.”
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 16: Last-minute moves
UPDATE: 10:09 a.m. Sunday
Fantasy football’s No. 1 tight end will not be taking part in today’s merriment. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce has joined the masses in the NFL’s COVID protocols.
But all is not lost for the Chiefs, as Tyreek Hill has survived those protocols and will play today against Pittsburgh.
Players who have also been ruled out today include Houston RB David Johnson, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Tampa Bay WR Breshad Perriman.
Those cleared to play so far include Patriots RB Damien Harris and Carolina wideout D.J. Moore.
We’ll be back in about an hour with the early-game inactives.
UPDATE: 10:58 p.m. Saturday
The big news on Christmas night, besides the fact the Arizona Cardinals’ Super Bowl plan is pure fiction, is that ESPN is reporting that the Vikings will get Adam Thielen back into the lineup for Sunday’s game against the now-NFC West leading Los Angeles Rams.
That probably makes Thielen a must-start, despite the tough matchup. Kirk Cousins is going to need to connect with him early, and often, assuming Cousins is healthy enough to play. Which is also a question at this hour, but we digress …
In other news, the Baltimore Ravens need a Christmas miracle. The Ravens reportedly went to Cincinnati for Sunday’s game with only third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, due to the ankle injury to Lamar Jackson and the COVID status of backup Tyler Huntley.
Who can you grab off waivers at this late hour to save your playoff juggernaut? How about the Jets’ Zach Wilson going against Jacksonville. Maybe you should ask yourself, “What would Urban Meyer do?” and do the opposite, George Constanza style.
Other notables who have been ruled out for Sunday are Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and WR Mike Williams, and Houston wideout Brandin Cooks
UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. Saturday
Now that Santa has finished his annual trek across the skies, and Baker Mayfield has made a private-plane trek to Cheeseland, it’s time to tackle the biggest question of the fantasy playoffs:
How badly did Dalvin Cook ruin your season?
The latest Viking to be bitten in the backside by his unvaccinated status, Cook is a no-go for tomorrow’s must-win against the Rams. Which means Alexander Mattison has to step up bigtime, for both Minnesota and countless fantasy football mavens.
Will he do it? We have our doubts, considering the strength of the Los Angeles defense, and the depleted nature of the Vikings’ offensive line. But on the plus side, WR Adam Thielen is now expected to return from his ankle injury
The news is also a bit grim in Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss another game. That means folks counting on him need to grab Tyler Huntley off waivers immediately. The Ravens’ backup QB played well last week, and could again Sunday against Cincinnati.
New England will be short at running back again against Buffalo. Rhamondre Stevenson is on the COVID list, and Damien Harris is questionable due to a sore hamstring.
Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans has been ruled out for Week 16, as have Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis and Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Detroit QB Jared Goff is very doubtful to play in the suddenly hot Lions’ tasty matchup against Atlanta. Also doubtful are Vegas tight end Darren Waller and Jets WR Jameson Crowder.
ORIGINAL POST: 12:17 p.m. Wednesday
Twas the week heading into Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, because he was too busy checking his iPhone for the status of his most hallowed fantasy stars.
The fantasy playoffs are winding down. Leagues around the country are heading into their semifinals and finals. The participation of key NFL players would be considered optimal. But across the league, a combination of injury and COVID has rendered prominent players unavailable.
The lumps of coal are especially dark in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have suddenly run into an injury pandemic that endangers their chances for a Super Bowl two-peat.
The worst injury has stricken wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.. WR Mike Evans is considered week to week, and revived RB Leonard Fournette is also likely to miss some time.
That’s bad news for the Buccaneers, but it might be fatal news for fantasy mavens who need help, like, immediately.
On the plus side, RB Ronald Jones and WR Antonio Brown might be available on the fantasy waiver wires for folks who aren’t concerned, say, with the authenticity of players’ vaccination cards.
Outside of Tampa Bay, other key players have become dicey prospects for the holiday week:
Travis Kelce (Chiefs TE) – The world’s greatest tight end, who reminded the world of his status last week in Los Angeles, has landed on the COVID list and could miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. You should wait until the last second before ditching him. But we’re expecting that ditch him, you must.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) – Same goes for Los Angeles’ top running back. That’s especially painful since L.A. is facing the Texans on Sunday. But that could make Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelley that much more appealing as late replacements.
Joe Mixon (Bengals RB) –Mixon injured his ankle in the Bengals’ victory in Denver last week. But both Cincinnati and fantasy folks may be able to replace him adequately with Samaje Perine. While it’s not an ideal matchup against Baltimore, Perine ain’t chopped liver.
Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB) – The big injury issue in the Bengals-Ravens game is the status of Baltimore’s hobbled quarterback. Watch closely the status of his injured ankle. If it looks like No. 8 will be unavailable this week, immediately check out our Deepest Sleeper later in this column.
Julio Jones (Titans WR) – The Loop finished well out of the money in our league this year, in part, because of the meager contributions of this borderline hall of famer, who returned briefly last week before being injured again. Can A.J. Brown come back quickly for Tennessee? We wait with bated breath.
SITTING STARS
Green Bay will have so many defenders in the box on Christmas night that it could be a rough night for Cleveland’s Saint Nick Chubb. … If Kyler Murray looked so pathetic against the lowly Lions, we wouldn’t count on him against playoff-hungry Indianapolis. … New England won’t be moving against Buffalo’s defense, whether there are more gale winds this week or not, so pass on Mac Jones and company.. … Chicago’s defense that made the Vikings look so ordinary Monday night will help continue the Russell Wilson abyss. … Dallas’ Dak Prescott was mostly ineffective two weeks ago against Washington, so look for a repeat this week in Jerryworld. … Other QBs who are likely to come down to earth this week are Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger against Kansas City and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa against the suddenly-stingy Saints.
MATCHUP GAME
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has clawed his way into the MVP conversation this season, and the Vikings are likely to see why. … The 49ers will keep making Deebo Samuel a multi-position threat Thursday night against Tennessee. … Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury suddenly makes Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones a must-start for the final two fantasy playoff weeks. … Speaking of multi-dimensional dudes, Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson will regain some of his recent luster against Detroit. … The bottom-dwelling matchup of the Jets and Jaguars will be fertile ground for their two running stars: James Robinson and Michael Carter. … The NFL’s biggest secret, Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, will post more big numbers vs. Denver. … And two QBs who should come up huge this week are the Chargers’ Justin Herbert against Houston and Philly’s Jalen Hurts against the Giants.
INJURY WATCH
The Vikings could really use a return by Adam Thielen for their critical game against the Rams. He was a late scratch Monday night against Chicago. … San Francisco is likely going to have to do without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for at least another week. … Tennessee really needs D’onta Foreman to continue his faux Derrick Henry impersonation, since the latter is still a ways away from returning. … The Giants’ Sterling Shepard saw his disappointing season end with a torn Achilles’ tendon last week. Top receivers Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett have landed on the COVID list. … The long list of the questionable includes quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield), running backs (Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, James Conner, Damien Harris), wide receivers (MIke Evans, Antonio Brown) and several tight ends (Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Pat Freiermuth).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
A caveat: You must first make CERTAIN that Lamar Jackson is too injured to play this week for Baltimore against Cincinnati. If that proves true, then you should grab his backup, Tyler Huntley, who provided some Jackson-like thrills last Sunday against the Packers. The former Utah Ute either has zero fantasy value this week, or he can be a playoff winner. How many other guys on waivers have posted four-touchdown games recently (2 passing, 2 running)?
THE THURSDAY PICK
49ers at Titans (+3½):
Pick: Titans by 3
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Browns at Packers (-7½):
Pick: Packers by 11
Colts at Cardinals (-1½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
News
Lazy lasagna and more recipes
By Margaux Laskey, The New York Times
Hi, old friends! I’m not traveling, but my goal is to watch too many holiday movies, eat my weight in Italian rainbow cookies, find the best Christmas light display in North Jersey and cook as little as possible. When I was growing up, lasagna was a Christmas Eve tradition. I’m compromising by making a quick ragù, which has all of the flavors of the classic layered pasta.
Of course, I still plan to fulfill my Christmas cooking duties (no-yeast cinnamon rolls and sausage rolls made with store-bought puff pastry for breakfast; garlicky beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and buttered green beans for dinner), but after that, I’m phoning it in inasmuch as possible. There will be plenty of takeout, but I’ll fill the gaps with simple, cozy dishes like those below. I hope you like them.
If you celebrate the holiday, I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas. And if you don’t, I wish you much to be merry about in 2022. (You can find me on Instagram, if you do that sort of thing.)
1. Quick Ragù With Ricotta and Lemon
Meat ragù traditionally requires a long simmer over low heat, but this 45-minute version owes its slow-cooked flavor to a hefty dose of red-pepper or chile paste, which yields a complex, hearty sauce. (This recipe calls for sambal oelek, which is easy to find, but Calabrian chile or Hungarian paprika paste would work well, too.) Spoon the ragù over cooked, broken lasagna noodles and top it with a dollop of creamy ricotta, a sprinkle of toasted fennel and a few curls of lemon zest. This recipe uses beef, but you could also prepare it with spicy Italian sausage, or ground pork or turkey — though you may want to amplify the flavor by tossing in a little fennel seed and red-pepper flakes with the onion and garlic.
By Sarah Copeland
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
- Fine sea salt and black pepper
- 1 pound ground beef
- 2 heaping tablespoons sambal oelek (or any spicy red-pepper paste)
- 1/4 cup full-bodied red wine, like cabernet or merlot
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, with their juices
- 8 ounces plain or whole-wheat lasagna noodles (not no-cook), broken in 1- to 2-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 cup fresh ricotta
- 1 lemon, zested
- Flaky salt, like Maldon
Preparation
1. In a large Dutch oven or pot, heat 1/4 cup oil over medium. Add the onion and garlic, season with salt and cook until just beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking it apart with the edge of a spoon, until nicely browned but not completely cooked through, about 6 minutes. Stir in the sambal oelek. Add the wine and stir to release any brown bits from the bottom of the pot.
2. Add the tomatoes and their juices, crushing completely between your hands or with a potato masher. Cook over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to break down and the beef is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper halfway through cooking.
3. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Boil the broken lasagna noodles according to package directions until al dente.
4. In a small skillet, toast the fennel seeds over medium until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and crush on a cutting board with the flat end of a large knife or the bottom of a skillet.
5. Drain the pasta, add to the ragù and toss to coat. Divide among four bowls and dollop each generously with ricotta. Sprinkle with lemon zest, cracked fennel, flaky sea salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil as desired. Serve warm.
2. Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken With Pears and Arugula
In this hearty sheet-pan meal, thick pear wedges and chicken thighs seasoned with earthy, warming spices are roasted until soft and tender. During the last five minutes, crunchy sunflower seeds are scattered on the pan to sizzle in the pan juices, gaining a salty flavor that balances out the sweetness of the pears. A final topping of arugula soaks up any lingering juices and turns this into a full-on meal. Using firm, not-quite-ripe pears prevents them from becoming mushy and falling apart during the cooking process. Swap baby spinach for the arugula and sherry vinegar for the lemon juice, depending on what you have on hand. Serve any leftovers on a bed of fresh arugula, dressed with lemon and olive oil.
By Yasmin Fahr
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (2 1/2 to 3 pounds)
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger from a 2-inch piece
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 firm, semi-ripe Bartlett or Bosc pears, cored and quartered lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons raw, unsalted sunflower seeds
- 2 packed cups baby arugula
- 1 lemon, halved
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped (optional)
Preparation
1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the center.
2. Pat the chicken dry and trim excess fat and skin. Sprinkle all over with 2 teaspoons salt, and season with pepper. In a small bowl, mix together the red-pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, ginger and oil. On a sheet pan, rub the chicken and pears all over with the mixture. Arrange chicken skin-side up and pears skin-side down. Cook until the chicken is cooked through (165 degrees at the thickest part) and the pears are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. During the last 5 minutes, add the sunflower seeds to the pan. If there’s a lot of fat when finished cooking, tilt the pan and spoon it off until there’s a light coating on the surface of the pan.
3. Scatter the arugula on top, and squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon over the pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with herbs, if using. Cut the remaining lemon half in quarters and serve.
3. Slow Cooker Cauliflower and White Bean Soup
This creamy vegetarian soup is built on humble winter staples, but the addition of sour cream and chives make it feel special. (Crumble a few sour-cream-and-onion chips on top to take the theme all the way.) It takes just a few minutes to throw the ingredients into the slow cooker, and the rest of the recipe almost entirely hands-off, making it very doable on a weekday. If you have one, use an immersion blender to purée it to a silky smooth consistency, but a potato masher works well for a textured, chunky soup.
By Sarah DiGregorio
Ingredients
- 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed, peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks
- 1 pound cauliflower, chopped into large bite-sized florets and stems
- 2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained
- 1/2 yellow onion, minced
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed and minced
- 3 1/2 cups vegetable stock
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons dry white wine
- 1 sprig fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Coarse kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice (about 1/4 lemon)
- 8 ounces sour cream (1 cup), at room temperature
- 1/2 cup chopped chives (about 1 small bunch)
- Potato chips, preferably sour cream and onion, for topping
- Shredded Cheddar, for serving
Preparation
1. In a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker, combine the potatoes, cauliflower, beans, onion, garlic, vegetable stock, butter, wine, thyme, garlic powder and 1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt. Cover and cook until the vegetables are very tender, about 8 hours on low.
2. Remove and discard the thyme sprig, and turn off the slow cooker. Add the lemon juice. To make a completely smooth and creamy soup, purée the ingredients using an immersion blender. (Or, purée the soup in a blender in two batches, transferring the puréed soup to a different pot.) To make a textured, chunky soup, smash the ingredients using a potato masher in the slow cooker. Stir in the sour cream and chives. Taste and add additional salt if necessary. Serve in bowls topped with black pepper, crushed potato chips and shredded Cheddar. For leftovers, gently reheat the soup on the stovetop or in the microwave until it just barely bubbles around the edges; don’t let it boil or the sour cream will break.
4. Green Chile Chicken Tacos
This weeknight chicken dinner takes advantage of canned green chiles, a flavorful and time-saving pantry staple. The green chiles have already been roasted, peeled and chopped for ease; simply combine them with spices and broth for a quick sauce with nice mild heat and smoky notes. Chicken thighs are an affordable cut that’s juicy, tender and rich with flavor, but chicken breast could also be used here for leaner (but just as tasty) tacos. Leftovers can be turned into a zesty pasta salad or used as a hearty omelet or frittata filling.
By Kay Chun
Yield: 4 Servings
Total time: 30 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup safflower or canola oil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion (from 1/2 medium onion)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped green bell pepper (from 1/2 bell pepper)
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, drained
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed or toasted
- Shredded cabbage, store-bought pico de gallo or salsa, sliced avocado, sour cream, and cilantro leaves and tender stems, for serving
- Lime wedges, for serving
Preparation
1. In a small bowl, mix oil with oregano and cumin. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. To the skillet add 2 tablespoons of the seasoned oil, half of the chicken, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is no longer pink and is lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or spatula, transfer chicken to a plate. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil and remaining chicken to the skillet and repeat.
2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, onion and bell pepper to the empty skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add green chiles, broth and chicken (along with any accumulated juices) and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until all of the liquid is absorbed, the mixture is thick and the chicken is cooked through, about 8 minutes.
3. Divide the chicken mixture among the tortillas. Top with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
5. Quick Tomato Soup With Grilled Cheese
When done well, this age-old combination can be exactly what you want. Here, the cooking is as easy as the eating: While you get the soup started in a pot with a can of tomatoes and little more than onion and butter, you assemble and pan-fry the sandwiches. The particular joy of these lies in their soft, quiet flavors: A thin layer of mayonnaise spread on the inside of the bread heats with the mozzarella, a mild cheese that lets you taste the bread and butter as they are. With a filling this rich and gooey, you want a delicate sweet enriched loaf like brioche or milk bread.
By Eric Kim
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
For the tomato soup:
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes
- 3/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth, plus more as needed
- 1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- Salt and black pepper
- For the grilled cheese:
- Mayonnaise
- 8 slices brioche or milk bread, crusts removed
- 1 cup shredded low-moisture mozzarella (4 ounces)
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Preparation
1. Make the soup: Dump the canned tomatoes and their juices into a medium pot and using your hands, tear into coarse chunks. Swish the broth in the empty tomato can and add to the pot.
2. Stir in the onion, butter, oregano and sugar and season generously with salt and pepper. Turn the heat to high and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender and the tomatoes have broken down, 15 to 20 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, make the sandwiches: Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on one side of each slice of bread and evenly sprinkle the cheese and a little oregano on the mayonnaise side of 4 slices. Top with the cheeseless slices, mayonnaise-side down.
4. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the sandwiches and cook until golden brown on the bottoms, 2 to 3 minutes. Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the pan, then flip the sandwiches with a spatula, move them around to coat with the butter and cook until the other side is golden brown and the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn heat to lowest setting to keep sandwiches warm.
5. Carefully purée the tomato soup using a blender until smooth and creamy, adding more broth if needed to loosen to your desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the grilled cheeses to a cutting board and cut each in half diagonally. Serve alongside the soup.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Dexter Darden: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Who Is JoJo’s New Fiancé
Patriots S Kyle Dugger only player fined for fighting with Colts
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 16: Last-minute moves
Lazy lasagna and more recipes
Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Hilariously Wrestles Dad In Sweet Christmas Video — Watch
The End Of An Era: The Series Finale Of ‘Insecure’ Airs Tonight
Christmas Cuties: Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche Despite COVID Keeping Them Apart
Vikings place backup QB Sean Mannion on COVID list, Kellen Mond to be active
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?