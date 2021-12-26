News
Gated communities growing in Twin Cities; residents say amenities, security are draws
Walkability, a friendly community and amenities such as a hot tub are all reasons Carter Drake enjoys life at the Reserve at Arbor Lakes. Security from problems in the core cities is another.
“Some people are noticing the crime in Minneapolis. I am glad we don’t have to deal with that,” said Drake, a retiree living in the largest gated community in the state. The crime, protests and unrest of recent years may be kept out by the automated gate at the 529-unit complex, one of a number of such communities popping up in the metro area.
The east-metro area — which has never had a large-scale gated community – will soon have two, in Oakdale and Lake Elmo. The west-metro area has more than 10 gated projects operating or planned.
Residents say they like the fenced-in lifestyle. They cite security, as well as the swimming pools, clubhouses and a stronger sense of community as all positives. Critics, however, say the function of gating communities is to separate people.
“They are for older white people who want to get away from other people,” said Fernando Burga, assistant professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “They fragment and divide. Their politics tend to be reactionary and inward-looking.”
FEW GATED COMMUNITIES IN MINNESOTA HISTORICALLY
The U.S. Census reported that 11 percent of U.S. homes were behind gates in 2015, the latest year for which data was available. The gated communities have been mostly a Southern phenomenon, with thousands proliferating across the Sun Belt.
Minnesota actually moved away from gated communities in the 1980s, when its largest one — North Oaks — removed its gates and guards.
A handful of small communities was built in the 1970s and ‘80s. But the first large-scale neighborhood opened in 1996 — Bearpath, a 301-unit enclave in Eden Prairie.
Others followed, but in general there were few in the state. Today, a single southern city of fewer than 100,000 has more than all of Minnesota — Boca Raton, Fla., with 30. But they are increasing in Minnesota.
GATED COMMUNITIES IN LAKE ELMO, OAKDALE
In Lake Elmo, a 300-unit gated project opened in May. In Oakdale, a 280-unit gated community will be part of the Willowbrooke residential project.
In Maple Grove, developer Kelly Doran is adding a fourth building to the Reserve complex, which will bring the total to 693 units by the end of next year. He’s building another one, too: Triple Crown in Shakopee, a 600-unit gated complex.
“This is definitely a trend,” said Doran.
As with many residents, he lumps the security of the gates together with other amenities, including swimming pools and a clubhouse.
“People are looking for the whole package,” said Doran.
NEW FRIENDS AND ACQUAINTANCES
Are his residents fleeing the chaos of the inner cities? “I think there’s an element of that, but it’s not overwhelming,” said Doran.
He said that gated communities don’t isolate people — they bring them together. By putting gates around his buildings, he creates a community within. “It’s better for making new friends and acquaintances,” he said.
It is not known if the population of the core cities has changed significantly since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 and the unrest that followed. Before then, the population of both cities was projected by the U.S. Census to increase 1 percent from 2020 to 2021, Minneapolis increasing to 435,105, and St. Paul to 314,997.
Experts on urban growth say the trend is a step away from the general Minnesota tradition of encouraging free public spaces.
Burga said suburbs are places to escape the perceived urban problems like poverty, protests, racial conflict, crime and inferior schools. Burga said that’s often why suburbs fight against affordable housing — fear of poverty, crime and racial tension. It’s also why, said Burga, gated communities don’t have connections to mass transportation — they don’t want people who can’t afford cars.
Nevertheless, gates seem to be exactly what many residents are seeking.
Drake moved with his wife to the Reserve three years ago. He said he loves it.
“I go to the hot tub twice a week, and the gym three or four times,” said Drake.
He said he likes the sense of safety, enhanced by the gates and the fences. “We feel,” he said, “like we are more secure here.”
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: First light in your Christmas gift telescope
If you woke up Christmas morning and found a telescope by the tree, congratulations!
You may be tempted to put off using your new telescope until it warms up a bit, but you’re making a big mistake. Winter stargazing is incredible. The night skies are truly magical with the great winter constellations and the celestial treasures within them. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled! I’ll get to some of the better telescope targets for that new scope of yours in just a bit.
My first words of advice are to BE PATIENT! Too many Christmas telescopes wind up neglected because of bad technique. Take your time with your new scope and thoroughly read the instructions, even you guys out there like me who don’t think it’s necessary.
First and foremost, get to know your way around the sky. That new telescope of yours won’t magically download celestial navigation in your head. Some telescopes have built-in navigation systems that can help, but nothing beats getting to know the constellations. There are many books and websites that’ll help you make the stars your old friends. There are also excellent smartphone apps that can be invaluable. Some apps are better than others. I really like Sky Guide. Just hold your phone toward the sky and get to know the stellar neighborhood. Ensure that the screen on your phone is switched over to the red night view to help you keep your night vision.
An essential thing to remember, especially this time of year, is to make sure your telescope sits outside for at least 30 minutes before using it. It has to acclimate to colder outside temperatures; otherwise, whatever you gaze at could be a little fuzzy and you could become discouraged. It’s also imperative to set up your scope on solid ground. Decks don’t work very well because even if they’re super stable, the image through your scope is subject to vibration, especially if other folks are out with you. Never set up your telescope inside your house by a window, even if you open the window up. That never works.
Make sure your small finder telescope or another finding device like a laser is in sync with the main telescope. Check the instructions because these devices vary from scope to scope. You should be able to see the moon or whatever your target is in the telescope with low magnification after you get it centered in the finder scope. It’s best to get the finder and telescope synced up using a fixed land object.
Another important thing is to initially use a low magnification, wide-field eyepiece when you’re searching for a sky target. Once you find your target, you can go to a higher magnification eyepiece. You will notice diminishing clarity with increasing magnification. All telescopes have their limits.
Now for some easy starter targets.
The Moon
The best place to aim your scope on the moon has a dubious name, the terminator. It’s the line between the sunlit and darkened part of the moon. Because of the longer shadows found there, you can see many more details like craters and mountains. It really gives you perspective about how high some of these mountains are, and some are so high they shoot above the dark side of the terminator.
Pleiades Star Cluster
It’s the best star cluster in the sky and easily seen with the naked eye in the mid-to-high eastern sky. You can see dozens of very young stars over 400 light-years away through even a small telescope. One light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles!
The Perseus and Double Star Cluster
It’s magical! Aim your telescope very high in the sky between Cassiopeia the Queen and Perseus the Hero, as you can see on the diagram. It’s one of my very favorites to view, as you’ll see two distinct clusters of stars side by side, and they’re both 7,000 light-years away. You’ll love what you see!
The Orion Nebula
It’s a must-see with your telescope. You can easily find it with the naked eye. It’ll resemble a fuzzy middle star in the three stars that make up Orion the Hunter’s sword. Through your scope, you’ll see a blob with a little bit of a greenish tint to it. That’s a giant cloud of hydrogen gas around 1,500 light-years away. Within the cloud, you should be able to see four faint stars arranged in a trapezoid. They are very young stars that were born out of the nebula. These stars produce so much ultraviolet radiation that they’re causing the surrounding gas to glow like a neon light.
The Andromeda Galaxy
The Andromeda Galaxy is nearly overhead in the constellation Andromeda the Princess. Check out the December and January star maps on my website www.(lynchandthestars.com) for details that will help you find the next-door neighbor galaxy to our Milky Way.
I have one more piece of advice for you. The clarity of whatever you’re viewing can vary because of subtle differences in Earth’s atmosphere. High winds in the upper atmosphere can have a definite blurring effect that can change from night to night, hour to hour, and even minute to minute. That’s the reason you should take long, continuous looks through the telescope at whatever you’re viewing, so you can catch those extra-sweet moments of clarity.
Atmospheric blurring due to winds is referred to by amateur astronomers as “bad seeing.” One indication of possible bad seeing conditions you can see at a glance is how much the stars are twinkling. The more they twinkle, the more bad seeing you have. If everything looks fuzzy in your telescope try looking another night. Again, when using telescopes, you need to stay patient!
Enjoy that new telescope and take your time!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
Mastrodonato: Red Sox irrelevant in Boston sports scene as 2021 comes to a close
Have you thought about the Red Sox lately?
Same here.
The Patriots are as interesting as they’ve been in a long time. Are the Celtics good? Still can’t decide and it’s fun to debate. The Bruins are allergic to consistency but we’re watching and waiting. The Revs made history during the regular season and have since added two United States National Team players to their roster.
And the Red Sox are… not allowed to comment on anything, not allowed to make contact with their own players and not allowed to make free agent signings or trades.
They have virtually disappeared from the Boston sports scene.
Here we go again.
In a lot of ways, it’s a familiar space for them to be. A year ago they were in the same spot. There was no lockout and no transaction freeze, but the Red Sox locked their bank accounts and froze their historically low fan interest until January, when they finally made a few free agent signings.
A year ago, the Sox were equally as boring as they are right now.
There is but one silver lining this time around; with a handful of the best free agents still available, we can try to convince ourselves that when the MLB lockout finally ends (hopefully sometime before February to preserve the buildup of interest that spring training often provides), the Sox might surprise us with a big splash.
They probably won’t, but they might, and the possibility is tantalizing enough to daydream about.
Shortstops Carlos Correa or Trevor Story would be exciting additions, although pushing Xander Bogaerts to another position a year before he has the power to opt out of his contract might not be a wise idea.
Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo or Kyle Schwarber would be good fits as left-handed hitting first basemen. And while Freeman should re-sign in Atlanta for a small fortune, Rizzo and Schwarber are reasonable possibilities.
Carlos Rodon, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke are still out there, but the Sox have already signed three starting pitchers (Michael Wacha, James Paxton and Rich Hill) and are probably all set on that front.
Kenley Jansen is a luxury item on the holiday shopping list, and one the Red Sox have probably ignored.
Any of Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Seager or Michael Conforto would be a nice upgrade in a corner outfield spot, where Jackie Bradley Jr. is penciled in but could move back to center and push Kiké Hernandez to second base.
But the likelihood that the Sox do anything substantial before spring training is not high.
Another outfielder, probably, and maybe a bargain pitcher or two, but keeping expectations low is the way to go right now.
It sure worked in 2021. All year long we heard how “nobody picked us to be here” and “everybody projected us to finish fourth in the American League East.”
They weren’t wrong, of course.
The Sox finished a game out of fourth place, so we weren’t terribly wrong either.
Point is, entering the year with low expectations isn’t loads of fun right now, but can be enjoyable during the season. Everybody loves an over-performing team of underdogs.
The Sox are probably too good right now to be considered underdogs, but they’re not good enough to be contenders, and for that they’ll have another golden opportunity to surprise in 2022.
As long as we keep our sights set on the present, it could be an exciting year.
Thinking about what’ll happen after the ’22 season is a darker place to be. Bogaerts could opt out, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez will be free agents and the Sox will have to work something out with Rafael Devers, who will enter 2023 in the final year he’s under contract.
The Yankees, Rays and Blue Jays should all be good again and the race to the top in the AL East will once again be a feisty one.
There’s plenty to get excited about when Boston finally turns its attention to the Red Sox.
We’re just so far from that, it’s hard to think about it right now.
OBF: The gifts we want in 2022
We begin returning gifts today that don’t fit, don’t work or we simply don’t want.
Regifting isn’t my thing. We have enough leftovers this time of year. Why pile on with scented candles and reindeer slippers?
There are no complaints about our Christmas Day haul. We remain grateful. But the 12 days of Christmas still have 11 to go. The post-holiday deals are tempting.
In the spirit of Boxing Day, let’s go shopping. Or at least fill out a shopping list. Here are 11 gifts we’d like to get in the new sports year. This is much more what we’d like to see rather than what will be.
1. Robert Kraft buys the Boston Bruins: John Henry’s Pittsburgh Penguins were scheduled to visit TD Garden Monday night for their first game in Boston since he bought the team. But that game got nixed when the NHL extended its COVID-19 pause until Tuesday. We do not know if Henry planned to be in attendance to watch his latest acquisition. The reaction of the local hockey multitudes would have been worth the price of admission if he had. The Bruins have lacked dynamic and passionate ownership for decades. The team would be the perfect third jewel in the Kraft Family sporting crown. This would also push the two-decades-old rivalry between Kraft and Henry into the open. Are you #TeamKraft or #TeamHenry? Would anyone be #TeamHenry?
2. 162-game baseball season: Major League Baseball picked the ideal time to lock out the players, especially with this resurgence of COVID-19. Baseball is nonexistent on the media radar right now. Unfortunately, neither the owners nor the players possess the collective brain power to use this time out of the public’s eye to completely restructure how players are paid and ensure labor peace for decades. There are enough wise people connected with the game, however, to know Major League Baseball cannot fully recover from two abbreviated seasons in three years.
3. A Buccaneers-Patriots Super Bowl: Wishing for more duck boat parades is too easy. Brady vs. Belichick for an NFL championship would produce the highest-rated and most-watched TV program in American history. The game might even match the hype.
4. Full houses At Fenway: In addition to the full season, we want to see raucous full houses at Fenway Park next summer. If the Red Sox are as competitive as they were in 2021, and there are no COVID-related restrictions, this one should be doable.
5. No Beijing Winter Olympics: Call it “Commie Karma.” Given the role the Chinese Communist Party had in the “discovery” and “spread” of the COVID-19 virus, it would be poetic indeed if the ensuing pandemic caused the 2022 Games to be canceled or postponed. The NHL opened the door for this last week. COVID should give enough countries, NBC, sport governing bodies and American corporations the perfect excuse to skip the Games, while not offending their Chinese overlords. We are having events across the United States canceled due to COVID, but we’re going to have athletes travel halfway around the world to participate in the CCP’s charade? Crazy. Postpone the Games for a year and move them to anywhere but North Korea. Otherwise, no American athletes or corporate sponsorship.
6. The Red Sox lock up Devers and Bogaerts: Once baseball solves its labor problems, the priority of the Red Sox must be to sign Rafael Devers and Xavier Bogaerts through the 2020s. It’s one thing for Henry to own the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s quite another for him to own the Pittsburgh Red Sox. Devers and Bogaerts could anchor the left-side of the American League starting All-Star Team infield for another six or seven years. The Red Sox somehow got a pass for dealing Mookie Betts. The faithful won’t be so forgiving this time.
7. The Celtics and Jayson Tatum figure it out: Tatum remains an enigma, wrapped in a conundrum, surrounded by a dilemma, and encased in a deep-fried tortilla shell dipped in cheese. Tatum is in his fifth season with the Celtics. No one outside of Jayson or Deuce Tatum knows if the 6-foot-8 forward is happy here, wants to be the fulcrum of this roster, or has his heart and mind set elsewhere. Tatum possesses immense talent. Color me naive, but I still believe he and Jaylen Brown could form the nucleus of a successful team. But time is running low on that argument.
8. Tiger Woods wins the 2022 Masters: A victory at Augusta would fall on the 25th anniversary of Tiger’s first green jacket in 1997. It would cap the fourth great comeback of his career. Charlie Woods winning the 2032 Masters, and many more beyond that, is much more inevitable than fantasy.
9. Patrice Bergeron goes out a winner: Bergeron won’t be talking about any contract extension until this season is complete. Bergeron, 36, had the misfortune of playing much of his career in Boston at the same time as David Ortiz and Tom Brady. He’s never received his due on a grand scale. If this is his final season in the NHL or Boston, let it be one of unqualified team success. Appreciate him while he’s still here.
10. Sports betting In Massachusetts: Of the five states that border Massachusetts, four have legalized mobile sports betting. New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are online now. Operators in New York will begin taking bets online between now and the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, tens of millions of dollars in potential tax revenue flows out of the Bay State to its neighbors or offshore books. There’s more than enough money at stake on all sides to grease the necessary wheels on Beacon Hill to make this a reality in 2022. Get it done, people.
11. Run the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day: The last Boston Marathon run on Patriots Day was in 2019. Make it happen again on April 18. We can’t let the terrorists or COVID keep winning.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
