Get a new device for Christmas? Sign up for St. Louis news here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you just get a new tablet, phone, computer, or another mobile device for Christmas? Well, you will probably want to get your local news there. We have several ways that you can subscribe to get our articles, notifications, and live video wherever you are.
FOX2Now.com is a great place to find the best journalism in the St. Louis area. Bookmark the page to get our reports on your schedule. We also have a live stream of our newscasts there so you can watch our newscasts 24 hours a day. You can also get desktop alerts from your browser. Make sure you sign up the first time you visit the site on a new device or you can add FOX2Now.com to the send notifications section in your browser’s settings. Here’s a link to Chrome settings, here is a link if you use Microsoft Edge, and under the Firefox settings look for notifications under permissions.
Download our news app for notifications, articles, live videos, sports reports, weather forecasts, sweepstakes, and much more. The app is updated with the latest local news seven days a week. Catch up with the content that you won’t get from the national news outlets.
We also have a weather app that will send you alerts based on your location. Know about the storm before it arrives, see the forecast, and check the radar in one place. The information is provided by our meteorologists Glenn Zimmerman, Chris Higgins, Angela Hutti, John Fuller, Jaime Travers, and Linh Trang.
Don’t want to download an app? Just get the news delivered to your inbox. Our newsletters provide updates on a number of topics including daily news, weather, breaking updates, and Studio STL.
Perhaps you like to see the local news while you’re scrolling through your feeds. FOX 2 is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Just search for “FOX2Now” to find and subscribe to our latest posts.
Don’t want to follow FOX 2 on social media? Then follow our anchors and reporters to get the news directly from the source. Direct links to their accounts can be found here.
Open Cities Health Center, a Federally-Qualified Health Center in St. Paul, announced that it has named Mitchell Davis Jr. as the chief executive officer; Davis has been the interim CEO since June.
CHS Inc., an Inver Grove Heights-based agribusiness cooperative, announced the appointment of Kirstie Foster as senior vice president, marketing communications.
adaptt, a Plymouth-based construction engineering and architectural consulting firm partnering with DIRTT Environmental Solutions, welcomed Jennifer Zeller as DIRTT Champion and
director of business development.
ECMC Group, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit family of educational funding agencies, announced the appointment of Bruce Feist as vice president of applications and analytics.
Creative Fundraising Advisors, a St. Paul-based fundraising consultant for nonprofit organizations, announced that Liz Jellema will join the firm as chief operating officer, effective Jan. 10. … Indiana-based Old National Bank announced the promotion of Rob Triplett to commercial banking executive, senior vice president for Minnesota. Old National is Minnesota’s eighth-largest bank by deposit market share. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Carolyn Sakstrup is joining the company as executive vice president and chief growth and generosity officer.
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Steven C. Schaefer has joined the firm as counsel in the Bank & Finance and Corporate & Securities groups and that attorney Sarah A. Horstmann has joined as a shareholder in the Litigation, Trade Secrets, and Non-Competes groups. … Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorney Dmetri Culkar to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group. … Henson Efron, Minneapolis, announced that Sarah J. Hewitt has joined the firm in the Family Law group.
Digital manufacturer Protolabs, Maple Plain, announced it has named Stacy Greiner to its board of directors. Greiner is general manager, North America sales & marketing for Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics.
Medtronic announced that Ivan Fong will join the company on Feb. 1 as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, according to Reuters; Fong previously was with Maplewood-based 3M and will replace Brad Lerman at Medtronic when Lerman retires at the end of January; additionally reported Medtronic executive hires include Mira Sahney, president, pelvic health; Harry “Skip” Kiil, president, cranial and spinal technologies; Bob Hopkins, head of global strategy; Mei Jiang, head of global digital innovation, and Dr. Austin Chiang, chief medical officer of gastrointestinal, a newly created position. Medtronic, a maker of implantable medical devices and treatments, is based in Ireland with executive operations in Fridley.
Mendota Heights city and community leaders announced the formation of a Mendota Heights Community Foundation for the purpose of funding community building events and activities for those living, studying or working in Mendota Heights. Board members are: Sandra Krebsbach, president; Steve Norton, vice president; Litton Field, treasurer; Mary Magnuson, secretary, and Liz Petschel, at large. All have held elected or appointed leadership positions in Mendota Heights city government. … The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation announced the election of Michael Echols, Chris Galvin, Alex West Steinman and Tarek Tomes to its board of directors; Echols is executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative offer of Carousel
Motor Group; Galvin is president of the Andersen Division at Andersen Corp.; Steinman is co-founder and CEO of The Coven, and Tomes is commissioner of Minnesota IT Services and State of Minnesota chief information officer.
Three Minnesota companies have been named to Deloitte’s North America Technology Fast 500 rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech sectors: cybersecurity: Arctic Wolf, Eden Prairie; payroll software: Branch, Minneapolis; sleep apnea: Inspire Medical Systems, Golden Valley.
EMAIL ITEMS to businessnews@pioneerpress.com.
The Vikings on Sunday placed quarterback Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list, meaning rookie Kellen Mond was active for the first time against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Vikings also placed reserve tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID list, and he will miss his first game this season.
Mannion, who is fully vaccinated, has been the backup quarterback all season behind Kirk Cousins, and has not gotten into a game. Mond, a third-round pick last April out of Texas A&M, was inactive for each of the first 14 games.
Mannion has been Cousins’ backup in each of the last three years. He didn’t immediately re-sign with the Vikings after last season before joining them just before the start of the regular season.
Ravens veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell is active for Sunday’s pivotal AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the short-handed defense one of its most important pieces.
Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, missed last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with a thigh injury. This season, Campbell has 39 tackles, 1 ½ sacks and four tackles for loss. He was a limited participant in practice this week.
Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (illness), safety Brandon Stephens (illness) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) will also play after being listed as questionable. Mekari will play in his first game since a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mekari was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.
Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) is among a handful of Ravens that will not play against the Bengals. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley, who tested positive for COVID-19, are out, meaning third-string quarterback Josh Johnson will start.
Ricard was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was out Friday.
Pro Bowl wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle), rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (ankle), left guard Ben Powers (foot) and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) are inactive. Duvernay and Phillips did not practice throughout the week and were listed as doubtful.
Hayes, who hasn’t played since a Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions, was activated from the injured reserve Wednesday. With Hayes sidelined and Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens will have three healthy outside linebackers along with inside linebacker Malik Harrison.
The Ravens have 15 players on injured reserve, including seven starters, and 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, prompting them to activate 10 players from the practice squad.
For the Bengals, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (illness) and defensive end Khalid Kareem (concussion) are inactive.
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, and offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) will play.
