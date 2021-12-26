How many UFO sightings have occurred in Missouri

Suggest a Correction
STACKER – UFO sightings date back to biblical times.
In the Bible’s Book of Ezekiel, a mysterious ship is described as appearing from the sky in Chaldea (modern-day Kuwait). Strange sightings were recorded around Rome in 218 B.C. A wave of mysterious apparitions showed up in fourth-century China when a “moon boat” was documented floating over the country once every 12 years. A smattering of other, unfamiliar objects in the sky were noted in Germany in 1561, Hull, England, in 1801, and multiple times during World War II when Allied pilots used the term “foo fighters” to describe the odd circles of light pilots noticed flanking their planes during combat.
The term “UFO,” short for “unidentified flying object,” was coined in 1953 by the United States Air Force as a bucket term for unexplained sightings like these. Stateside sightings were hardly restricted to military flyover zones, however. The first recorded UFO sighting dates to 1639 when, long before the era of planes and satellites, John Winthrop wrote in his diary about a large, strange light in the sky that shot back and forth. By the time he and the other men on his boat got their wits about them, their vessel was a mile from where it had been when they first spotted the light.
Since its founding in 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented around 90,000 UFO sightings, with almost 95% of those sightings supposedly easily explained away as military tests, weather balloons, or other terrestrial activity. Using data from NUFORC’s 24/7 hotline, which has been around since 1974, Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings. NUFORC’s dataset includes reports dating back to 1400.
For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you’re out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see how many UFO sightings your state has had.
Missouri by the numbers
– UFO sightings: 1,870
The Rev. William Huffman in April of 1941 was called by the local sheriff to the site of a plane crash between Cape Girardeau and Chaffee, Missouri, to deliver last rites. When he arrived, Huffman discovered it was not a terrestrial plane crash at all, but rather a damaged flying saucer that had caused a fire in a neighbor’s field. He also found two alien bodies, one of which was already dead and the other dying. Members of the local Army corps arrived, barricaded the area, and confiscated all film from snap-happy photographers on the scene. This well-publicized event came just six years before the famed incident involving a supposed alien crash in Roswell, New Mexico.
The first documented image of a UFO was captured in 1870 on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. More sightings were reported at Mount Rainier in Washington in 1947, and of course several in Roswell, New Mexico. Since then, countless numbers of unusual shapes in the sky—and their supposed inhabitants—have been exhaustively reported without sufficient explanations beyond the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.
A surge in eyewitness accounts begot even more sightings along with attempts to protect against invasions and abductions. More than 40,000 Americans bought into alien protection insurance, which offers customers monetary relief should a loved one get carted away by little green men. One Roper Poll in 1991 suggests that around 4 million Americans believe they’ve been abducted by aliens.
The longstanding, official position of the U.S. government has been that claims of alien life stem from hoaxes or mistaking other objects like weather balloons for UFOs or alien life. A highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on UFOs, due to Congress on June 25, is unlikely to change that position: Leaks ahead of its release suggest the official ruling will be that no evidence of alien life has been found—but conveniently can’t be ruled out.
Keep reading to find out which states have had the most and fewest UFO sightings.
States with the most UFO sightings
#1. California: 10,333 sightings
#2. Florida: 5,826 sightings
#3. Washington: 4,351 sightings
States with the fewest UFO sightings
#1. Washington, D.C.: 87 sightings
#2. North Dakota: 192 sightings
#3. Wyoming: 266 sightings
Whether you’re taking down your tree the day after Christmas, or leaving it with all it’s lights and glory until next year, you’ll still have to dispose of it somehow.
You can recycle your live trees for free at the St. Peters Earth Center. Both residents and non-residents alike can recycle their trees starting tomorrow December 27, through January 16, 2022. After January 16, there is a $5 charge to drop off a tree without a Resident Privilege Card.
The Earth Center asks you to remove all decorations, lights, plastic bags, and stands from the tree in order for it to be recycled. Do not wrap or tie the tree. Trees containing decorations, lights, plastic bags, tape, or wrapping will not be accepted.
You can also take trees to the temporary designated drop-off center at Laurel Park in the upper parking lot through Jan. 16, 2022.
Yard waste pickup will be suspended during the month of February and resumes the first full week of March.
This winter break allows staff to focus on vehicle maintenance while saving fuel during a period with little yard waste. If residents would like to have their tree picked up at their home, they can cut it down and place it inside of their brown yard waste cart for pickup on their regular yard waste collection day through Jan. 31, 2022.
The annual tradition of giving returned to God of Oil Ministries in St. Louis City after a pause last year because of COVID.
Clothes, winter wear, toys and food were there starting at 11 a.m. Christmas morning.
“Last year we couldn’t do it because of covid and a lot of people came looking for us and so this year i want to make sure they find us,” Oil of God Apostle Ariette Jefferson Murray said.
“God has given me the opportunity to give back so that’s what we do and we do this every Christmas.
Along with clothing and practical gifts, a feast was also provided by the church, led by Pastor Antonio White, who smoked a pair of 25-pound turkeys
“I did it for 6 hours shredded them then throw them in the oven,”
White said the tradition isn’t just a donation food line. Church leaders, members and the community enjoyed it together.
“It brings a good community connection together. Our community depends on us and we depend on them,” White said.
Jefferson Murray said many have fallen on tough times the past year and are working to recover.
She said their doors are open and if you’re feeling down, try looking up.
“The only way is up, and you can’t get up until you look up, and you can’t look up until you speak up, and when you speak up everything else turns up,” Jefferson Murray said.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you just get a new tablet, phone, computer, or another mobile device for Christmas? Well, you will probably want to get your local news there. We have several ways that you can subscribe to get our articles, notifications, and live video wherever you are.
FOX2Now.com is a great place to find the best journalism in the St. Louis area. Bookmark the page to get our reports on your schedule. We also have a live stream of our newscasts there so you can watch our newscasts 24 hours a day. You can also get desktop alerts from your browser. Make sure you sign up the first time you visit the site on a new device or you can add FOX2Now.com to the send notifications section in your browser’s settings. Here’s a link to Chrome settings, here is a link if you use Microsoft Edge, and under the Firefox settings look for notifications under permissions.
Download our news app for notifications, articles, live videos, sports reports, weather forecasts, sweepstakes, and much more. The app is updated with the latest local news seven days a week. Catch up with the content that you won’t get from the national news outlets.
We also have a weather app that will send you alerts based on your location. Know about the storm before it arrives, see the forecast, and check the radar in one place. The information is provided by our meteorologists Glenn Zimmerman, Chris Higgins, Angela Hutti, John Fuller, Jaime Travers, and Linh Trang.
Don’t want to download an app? Just get the news delivered to your inbox. Our newsletters provide updates on a number of topics including daily news, weather, breaking updates, and Studio STL.
Perhaps you like to see the local news while you’re scrolling through your feeds. FOX 2 is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Just search for “FOX2Now” to find and subscribe to our latest posts.
Don’t want to follow FOX 2 on social media? Then follow our anchors and reporters to get the news directly from the source. Direct links to their accounts can be found here.
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?