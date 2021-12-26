News
Howie Carr: The Massachusetts congressional delegation’s highlights and lowlights of 2021
These are the highlights and lowlights of the Massachusetts congressional delegation over the last year:
First, the single highlight of the year, which surprisingly came from Rep. Seth Moulton. After the humiliating fall of Afghanistan, “President” Moulton listened in amazement as Dementia Joe Biden incoherently babbled that some of our Afghan allies actually wanted to remain behind as the Taliban regained control.
“Utter BS,” Moulton said. “Don’t tell me they don’t want to leave when they’re literally clinging to airplanes to try to get out of this country.”
A random act of truth-telling — a gaffe, in other words. And that was the delegation’s high-water mark of the year, the only one, in fact.
As for lowlights, let’s start with the fake Indian, who’s laid up right now with the virus. This could be the proverbial blessing in disguise for Lieawatha, if it puts a temporary end to her recent string of comments that are idiotic even by her own abysmal standards.
She just accused Elon Musk of being a “freeloader,” as he was about to pay the US Treasury $11 billion in capital-gains taxes.
“If irony were a disease,” Musk responded, “she would be dead.”
Then there was her statement accusing supermarket chains of “profiteering” — the same sector that has the lowest profit margin of any major industry. She’s also come out in favor of packing the Supreme Court.
I think Pocahontas is on the warpath because despite being many moons beyond her expiration date, she wants to run for president again. Thus she is already re-fighting the last campaign, and her strategy is to never be out-Bernie Sandersed again.
Then there’s Sen. Ed “Mr. Frosty” Markey, the man that time forgot. His year, like all the last 50, can be described in a single headline, with only a few words interchanged here and there:
“Markey (choose verb: urges, files bill, calls for, or most likely joins) with (pick any loathsome pol: most likely AOC, Chuck Schumer or Mass. Democrats) in calling for (choose some really stupid idea, like the Green New Deal, or just this week, a statewide mask mandate, or was it a vaccine passport, or both?).”
Moving along, to the House of Representatives, January was a big month for the delegation. Tubby Rep. Jim McGovern began 2021 denouncing GOP attempts to deny certification of the 2020 presidential election. The president of the Fidel Castro Fan Club claimed that any attempt to challenge the results of an election is “an existential threat” to the system — you know, mail-in ballots, voter harvesting, no voter IDs etc. — and threatens to “usurp” democracy.
This is the same Jim McGovern who exactly four years earlier had, you guessed it, objected to the certification of Trump’s election because of “Russian hacking.” There wasn’t “Russian hacking,” of course, but being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry. Now that would be a real existential threat to the system — their system, not ours.
Rep. Bill Keating likewise had a big January. He stumbled into a House cafeteria and saw some National Guard troops who had dropped their Fauci face diapers, and he lost it. Soon the Guard was exiled to a cold parking garage. A day later, after the story broke, Keating had to issue a statement saying that he didn’t really pull a do-you-know-who-I-am? Instead, he claimed, he merely remarked casually about, well, following the science or something.
By the way, every year is a big year for Keating, because once a month, for the last 11 years, he gets a direct deposit to his bulging bank account of $9,537 before taxes. That’s his state pension, which he greedily pockets on top of his $174,000-a-year Congressional salary.
As for Rep. Steve Lynch of South Boston, he endorsed a winning candidate for the Boston City Council and he tested positive for COVID-19 and, er, that was about it.
Rep. Richard “the Sheik” Neal had a near-death political experience in 2020 — he was almost Capuano’ed in the primary by the mayor of Holyoke, a member of at least two protected classes, gay and Ivy League. When Tip O’Neill used to worry about someone running against him, that person would get a new, higher-paying job, like Somerville Mayor Larry Bretta back in the day, before he went to prison.
Guess what good news Neal got this year? That $87,754-a-year gay mayor of Holyoke got a new job as the $175,000-a-year administrator of Provincetown, far, far from the 1st Congressional District. Now he’s Bill Keating’s problem.
Neal spent the rest of 2021 trying to get Donald Trump’s federal tax returns because … Orange Man Bad. Those are the kind of bona fides a 72-year-old white male heterosexual native Catholic needs to fend off the next blow-in wokester from Chicago or Colorado or Oklahoma. A federal judge even ruled in Neal’s favor, regretfully: “It might not be right or wise to publish the returns but …” But Richie Neal is a shameless hack.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley couldn’t have been happy when Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty, because this is how she described the Kenosha Kid in a tweet in 2020: “A 17-year-old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines armed with an AR-15.”
She got one fact right. Kyle was 17. How much has that kid from Covington Catholic High collected so far from the alt-left media for their libels, which weren’t as defamatory as what Ayanna said about Rittenhouse?
You’d think someone married to an ex-con would have more respect for … due process, the Sixth Amendment, etc. But no, she’s on the burning issue of vaccine passports and student loan debt. To ask anyone to pay their voluntary debts, Ayanna says, is “policy violence,” whatever that is.
Then there is the STOCK Act, which requires members of Congress to report their financial transactions. Never heard of it? Apparently neither had Reps. Katherine Clark and Lori Trahan. They both “neglected to file,” but not a problem — they’re Democrats, you know.
As for freshman Rep. Jake Auchincloss, I never thought about him much one way or the other until I found out his father works for Dr. Fauci in the D.C. health care hackerama. Now I say, Auchincloss Must Go!
The most disappointing news of the year was the U.S. census. Sadly, Massachusetts will not be losing a House seat this decade. Addition by subtraction is what a lost House seat in this ruined state would be.
Unfortunately, you can’t lose ‘em all.
In New York City for the holidays? Shark exhibit gives visitors ‘new appreciation’ for apex predator
Checking out New York City this holiday week? An exhibit all about sharks and Cape Cod’s favorite seasonal visitor just opened up at the American Museum of Natural History.
The new exhibition called “Sharks” features dozens of life-sized models — ranging from 33 feet to 5.5 inches long — as well as fossils from the museum’s collections and touch-free interactive exhibits.
The curator of the exhibit said he wants visitors to gain a “new appreciation” for the apex predator through this unique look at the prehistoric and modern species.
“The public perception of sharks is they are large, vicious predators — they are to be feared when you go in the water,” said John Sparks, curator in the museum’s Department of Ichthyology in the Division of Vertebrate Zoology. “We want sharks to be revered, and not feared.”
“We hope visitors will walk away from this exhibit with a new appreciation for sharks, not as vicious eating machines, but as a very long-lived diverse group of organisms that are critical to the habitats in which they live,” Sparks later added.
The gaping jaws of a scientifically accurate model of the prehistoric megalodon greets visitors at the start of the exhibition. Visitors also can step into a life-sized replica of the jaws of the megalodon, the biggest predatory fish of all time, known as the “Tyrannosaurus rex of the seas.”
The evolutionary history of sharks began nearly 450 million years ago, more than 200 million years before the first dinosaur. There are now more than 500 species of sharks and more than 650 species of their close relatives, inhabiting nearly all of the world’s aquatic environments, from coral reefs to the polar seas, and even freshwater rivers.
“Visitors to ‘Sharks’ will explore the diversity, anatomy and behavior of sharks and their close relatives through encounters with tiger sharks, great whites, and other familiar favorites along with little-known creatures such as the torpedo ray, the longnose chimaera, and the tiny dwarf lantern shark, which glows in the dark and is small enough to hold in your hand,” the museum wrote about the exhibit.
Other highlights include an interactive that challenges visitors to hunt like a hammerhead and touch-free media that reveals distinctive shark traits with the wave of a hand.
“Sharks” also delves into the serious conservation issues facing sharks today, including overfishing and habitat destruction, demonstrating that while these amazing animals pose few threats to people, humans represent a serious danger to them.
The museum is open from from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Tickets for the museum cost $23 for adults, $18 for students/seniors, and $13 for children ages 3 to 12.
Face masks are required for ages 2 and up, and visitors ages 12-plus must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the museum.
For more information, call 212-769-5100 or visit the museum’s website at amnh.org.
Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing, a year after pandemic restrictions forced viewers to watch it online.
Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies but in fairly mild temperatures, a spokesperson for Washington Crossing Historic Park said.
Earlier in the month, about 5,000 people attended a dress rehearsal of the Revolutionary War reenactment amid good weather and good water conditions, volunteer Tom Maddock of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said, calling it “a great day.”
In 2020, after crowd-size restrictions barred holding the traditional in-person event, park officials posted a video of a reenactment filmed earlier in the month providing what they called a “close-up view.” This year, people entering the visitor center were asked to wear masks, and workers were also masked, officials said.
In years past, thousands have often gathered every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.
In 2019, the crossing was completed for the first time in three years with what the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said was probably a record crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 people looking on. The crossing had been scuttled during the previous two years, first by high winds and then by high water.
Other activities at the annual event include reenactments of Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staffers in period clothing providing public interpretation.
In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles (13 kilometers) downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.
Charley Walters: With playoff hopes still alive, Vikings’ decisions have been put on the back burner
It’s a good bet the Vikings’ sloppy victories over Pittsburgh and Chicago the last two weeks — keeping the team’s slim playoff hopes alive — have delayed which way forward team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf can go with the franchise. They might have to wait a few weeks.
The futures of coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman and even QB Kirk Cousins could be in peril if the Vikings end up missing the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.
Cousins, by the way, might do well under offensive-minded Saints coach Sean Payton if a trade could be made. That probably would be worth a second-round draft pick.
There is a 72.2 percent chance the Vikings won’t make the playoffs, per BetOnline.ag.
The Vikings have three regular season games left. The NFL this year will allow head coach interviews, with permission from other league teams, during the final two weeks of the regular season. If the Vikings lose to the Rams on Sunday, that could be interesting.
The Bears tight end who caught the TD on the final play last Sunday, making the score 17-9 in favor of the Vikings, was Jesper Horsted, a Roseville High grad.
If the Packers don’t need a victory to be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs when they host the Vikings on Jan. 2, it’ll be interesting whether they play their regulars and for how long.
Meanwhile, the bumbling Bears, because more than a few jobs will be on the line, are sure to play hard in the season finale against the Vikings on Jan. 9 in Minneapolis.
As proficient as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been this season (89 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine TDs), the Rams’ Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 122 catches for 1,625 yards and 14 TDs.
New Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Oliva opens up with revealing anecdotes as a “Behind the Game” TV guest available via YouTube and cable access outlets throughout Minnesota.
Among insights, Tony mentions that had the Bay of Pigs invasion in April of 1961 happened just nine days earlier, he never would have been able to leave Cuba for America because his native country shut down after that.
By the way, Oliva, 83, is believed to be the longest living Twins employee continuously on the payroll, some 60 years.
The Friday game won by the the Timberwolves over the Lakers at Target Center was the second-most expensive ticket — average price $153 — of the season, per TickPick. Average Wolves’ ticket price is $74. Only the Wolves’ Jan. 16 game against the Warriors is expected to cost more.
Royce White, the 6-foot-8 former Minnesota Mr. Basketball at Hopkins and Houston Rockets’ first-round draft pick, lost his first mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight match to 5-11 Daiqwon Buckley the other day at Mystic Lake Casino. Meanwhile, White, 30, continues to play in the Big3 three-on-three pro basketball league.
Gene Glynn, the first (1975) Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner out of Waseca and popular former Twins coach who interviewed for the managing job that went to Rocco Baldelli, has his St. Clair (Minn.) boys basketball team off to a 4-1 start in his first season coaching preps.
Gophers returning running back Mo Ibrahim is listed at 40-1 to win next year’s Heisman Trophy, per SportsBetting.ag. Alabama QB Bryce Young, the reigning winner, is No. 1 at 3-1.
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is playing for $31.7 million this season, gets a cameo in an upcoming “National Champions” STX college football movie about a fictional Heisman Trophy winner trying to lead his team to a national title in order for the players to be compensated.
St. Paul Public Schools has hired its first full-time athletics administrator, Monroe Denarvise Thornton Jr., who is from Birmingham, Ala. and spent more than two-dozen years as an administrator in Florida. In St. Paul, he’ll oversee more than 4,000 senior high athletes.
Former North Stars coaches: Charlie Burns recently died at age 85, followed by Bill Mahoney, hired by then-GM Lou Nanne, at 82.
At a surprise 77th birthday party for Dennis Denning at Skinners Pub in St. Paul last week, the State High School Baseball Coaches’ Association named the former Cretin-Derham Hall coach the greatest in Minnesota history.
Denning went on to coach two NCAA champions at the University of St. Thomas.
Admirers at his birthday party included Matt Birk, Chris Schwab, Rob Fornasiere, Steve Fritz, Rich Kallok, Don Kieger, Bucky Kendig, Johnny Mauer and Donny Geng.
Bill Smith, 63, who spent 31 years in the Twins organization, including four as GM, has retired.
Ex-Twins pitcher and front office administrator Bob Gebhard, 79, who went on to become GM of the Colorado Rockies, has retired.
Former Gophers men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith’s Highpoint (N.C.) team is off to a 6-6 start. Smith, 70, who coached Kentucky to the 1998 NCAA championship, will be honored with a jersey retirement at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena when he takes his Highpoint team to play against the Wildcats on Friday.
Dave Lee and Mike Max last week entertained a gathering of who’s who of Minnesota sports officials, ranging from preps to colleges of those who reached the top of their professions, including Tim Tschida, Bernie Kukar, Fred Bryan, Tom Barnes, Ken Mauer Jr., Dave Meslow, Mike Spanier, Tom Perrault, Dana Kiecker, Greg Shepherd, Frank White and Billy Peterson at Mancini’s Char House.
Jamie Erdahl, the former Breck and St. Olaf athlete, is a sideline reporter for CBS Sports.
Michael Floyd, 32, the former Notre Dame and NFL wide receiver from St. Paul, is an assistant wide receivers coach at Concordia University-St. Paul.
Hope Adebayo and Luke Herzog, both of the University of St. Thomas, were the Pioneer Football League’s offensive and defensive freshmen of the year, respectively.
Former Tommies tight end Nick Guggemos, son of ex-Viking Neal Guggemos, last week signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad.
Dave Brooks, who played with brother Herb on the 1964 USA Olympic hockey team, and Warren Skon, a WWII Naval pilot ace who earned the Navy Cross for valor, will be inducted into the Johnson High Hall of Fame, tentatively planned for May.
There were 6.9 percent more rounds played in the state this year, according to the Minnesota Golf Association.
Catcher Logan Jordan has become the fourth Division I college player from the 2019 Stillwater baseball team, transferring from Iowa Western to Campbell University (N.C.).
Campbell plays at Jim Perry Stadium, named after the Twins’ former Cy Young Award winner.
Gophers junior Sara Scalia from Stillwater, the Big Ten’s women’s basketball player of the week after scoring 37 points, including a record nine three-pointers, in a victory over Ohio, has a sister, Taylor, a senior for the Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball team that last month won the Division III NCAA championship, and another sister, Amber, who has committed to play basketball for the University of St. Thomas.
Sara followed her 37-point performance by scoring 22 in a loss at Drake.
Happy birthday: Denny Nelson, the Minnesota boxing hall of famer who was a world class referee and still still works with the state boxing commission, turns 85 on Sunday.
Wayzata’s Sarah Burnham, 25, the three-time Minnesota state high school golf champion from Wayzata, after finishing 168th on the LPGA money list this year, missed the 72-hole qualifying cut for 2022 but has full privileges for the Symetra Tour.
David Kahn, the Timberwolves GM who took Jonny Flynn with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft ahead of new NBA all-time three-point record holder Stephen Curry, is president of a Paris (France) basketball operation.
Free hand warmers will be available for the Wild-Blues Winter Classic outdoor game at 6 p.m. at Target Field on Saturday.
The Twins’ to-be-built Daktronics main video scoreboard for the 2023 season at Target Field, with more than 10,146 square feet of LED display (76 percent larger than the current video board), will be the fourth-largest in major league baseball.
Former Gophers wrestling coach J Robinson’s renowned 28-day Intensive Camps, founded in 1978, has permanently closed all its summer programs due to COVID-19.
Macalester College’s softball team finished 7-15 last season (ninth in the MIAC), but the Scots recently learned they also finished with the best grade-point average in all NCAA divisions at 3.905, better than, by the way, Stanford (3.846) and MIT (3.830).
Don’t print that
Matt Campbell at Iowa State and Luke Fickell at Cincinnati are coaches evidently interested in NFL coaching jobs and could pique the Vikings’ interest. But since 2000, college coaches who have moved to NFL head jobs are a combined 237-258, per Sports Section.
Considering his injury background, the $100 million, seven-year contract Byron Buxton signed with the Twins is fair. But if Buxton, who turns 28 on Saturday, remains healthy in 2022 and produces the way he did in 2021, and had he chosen instead to become a free agent, he would be looking at least a $200 million deal rather than his $100 million.
Still, after taxes and his agent’s fee ($4 million), he’s guaranteed $55 million over the next seven years.
Although St. Paul’s Ken Mauer Jr. is the NBA’s most tenured referee (37 years, 19 NBA Finals), the league has suspended him this season because he declined to be vaccinated for COVID.
Mauer, 66, who might be the NBA’s best referee, submitted medical and religious reasons for not getting vaccinated, but both were denied. So he’s filing an appeal with the New York Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who has a 58-58-2 career won-loss record, is guaranteed $35 million next year.
Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers, who has a 137-65-1 career record, has a salary of $26.9 million next year.
The way it looks now, the Twins’ opening day starter for a club that won just 73 games last season could be Bailey Ober, who was 3-3 with a 4.19 ERA last season. At the Venetian sports book in Las Vegas, the Twins are 28-1 odds to win the pennant, 60-1 the World Series.
Zach Parise, 37, who scored seven goals in 45 games for the Wild last season, has one goal in 26 games for the Islanders this season.
Minnesota, ranked No. 41 in national football recruiting last week by rivals.com, had no five-star player signings. Wisconsin, whose class was ranked No. 15, had one five-star. Iowa, ranked No. 24, had none.
Alabama, ranked No. 1, had five five-stars, same as No. 2 Ohio State.
Gophers athletics is set begin a 10-year concessions partnership valued at almost $130 million, per collegead.com.
The top-selling jersey, by far, at the Vikings store at Mall of America is that of Justin Jefferson. Next is fellow wideout Adam Thielen.
Close-up Gophers basketball observers say coach Ben Johnson’s inaugural team this season, 10-1, is playing the opposite of his predecessor, Richard Pitino, when it comes to offensive schemes, three-point shooting and tenacious defense. A major difference, too, is top assistant Dave Thorson’s influence on defense.
Pitino, by the way, is off to a 7-6 start in his first season at New Mexico.
Over at New Mexico State, former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill added five transfers in his first Aggies’ recruiting class last week.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, 20, is paid $10.2 million this season, but that could increase to $40 million per season by 2024.
Meanwhile, the value of the Timberwolves and Lynx within five years could approach $2.5 billion, nearly double what Marc Lore, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 46, are paying Glen Taylor, 80.
Had the Twins retained starter Jose Berrios, who received an $18.7 million per year deal from Toronto, coupled with the already-signed $14.3 million per year for Buxton and the $23 million per year for third baseman Josh Donaldson, it would have cost the club $56 million just for the trio next season. And that would have been nearly half of their 2021 team payroll.
Ex-Twins manager Ron Gardenhire’s Lake Elmo home, listed at $675,000, was sold the other day for $700,000, per bizjournals.com .
The 1991 Twins World Series championship ring that belonged to scout Floyd Baker has received an online auction bid of $11,500 via the VSA firm.
By the way, the Boston Celtics jersey Bill Russell wore in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals sold for $1.1 million via Hunt Auctions.
Big Ten football officials are getting $4,400 per game.
Overheard
NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy three weeks ago on the Rams, who have since won three straight games: “They go out and get Matt Stafford, they get Von Miller, they get Odell Beckham Jr., and it’s basically the same results.”
