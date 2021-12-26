News
Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages
Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.
Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron variant of the coronavirus for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.
“This was unexpected,” United spokesperson Maddie King said of omicron’s impact on staffing.
Globally, airlines scrapped about 2,200 flights as of Sunday morning, down from more than 2,800 from the day before, FlightAware’s data showed. The site does not say why flights are canceled.
JetBlue scrapped 10% of its flights Sunday. Delta canceled 5% and United canceled 4%, according to FlightAware. The three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday.
American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls said the Christmas cancellations stemmed from virus-related sick calls.
In other pandemic developments, the nation’s second Christmas in the shadow of COVID-19 sharply lifted holiday sales, which rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and the omicron variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure.
Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported Sunday that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from a year earlier. Mastercard SpendingPulse had expected a 7.4% increase.
The results, which covered Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, were fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry. Holiday sales were up 10.7% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period.
Also Sunday, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor acknowledged that he was frustrated with the limited supply of COVID-19 tests.
Demand for tests has risen amid the surge fueled by the omicron variant. “We’ve obviously got to do better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”
“I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow,” Fauci said.
Fauci said he was pleased with evidence that omicron causes less severe illness for most people. But he warned against complacency because the rapid spread of the disease could “override a real diminution in severity,” because so many more people could get infected.
Meanwhile in Europe, France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic. COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month as omicron complicates the French government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown.
More than 1 in 100 people in the Paris region have tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service. Most new infections are linked to omicron, which government experts predict will be dominant in France in the coming days. Omicron is already dominant in Britain, right across the English Channel.
France’s overall death toll stands at more than 122,000.
President Emmanuel Macron’s government planned emergency meetings for Monday to discuss the next steps. Some scientists and educators have urged delaying the post-holiday return to school or suggested re-imposing a curfew.
Suggest a Correction
News
Who is ‘The Real Killer’? Podcast uncovers new theories on 1982 murder of Missouri mom
ST. LOUIS – A new true-crime podcast was recently launched that reinvestigates a deadly attack on a mother and her two young daughters in their St. Louis home almost 40 years ago.
Rodney Lincoln was charged with murdering JoAnn Tate in her St. Louis apartment back in 1982 and attacking her two daughters with a knife.
Police did not find evidence of forced entry and it was suggested that Tate knew the attacker. One month after the incident, Melissa identified Rodney Lincoln, her mother’s ex-boyfriend, as the suspect. After two trials, he was convicted and sentenced to two life terms plus 15 years in prison.
Lincoln remained in prison despite key pieces of his conviction falling apart. A hair found at the scene that was previously thought to be his was proven not to be, and Melissa recanted her accusation after the case was featured on a TV show.
After serving more than 30 years, Lincoln was released from prison. Then Gov. Eric Greitens commuted his sentence on his last day in office.
The actual killer remains unknown.
“The Real Killer” podcast dives deep into this true crime, which unveils revelations, shines a light on injustices with the criminal justice system, and offers theories on who the actual killer could be.
Host Leah Rothman is no stranger to true crime as she has been a producer, writer, and director on true crime television shows, documentaries, and has worked for home entertainment networks and studios, including A&E, ABC, Audible, Bravo, CBS, FOX, History Channel, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, OWN, Paramount Pictures, TLC, Travel Channel, Tyler Perry Studios, and Universal Pictures.
She has been nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards where two were for her work on a syndicated true-crime show called “Crime Watch Daily,” which featured unsolved murders, mysteries, undercover investigations, and “shocking crimes caught on camera.”
That show was where Rothman first learned about the 1982 deadly attack in St. Louis.
“I was just sort of blown away the story. I mean I’ve told a lot of stories … but there was something about this story that was different,” Rothman said.
“In television, you can only tell so much in a one-hour and 43-minute program, and I’ve just not been able to walk away from this story. I knew that I needed to go back. I needed to sort of forget everything that I thought I knew and go deeper. So, that’s why I wanted to make this podcast.”
Over the course of 11 episodes, Rothman speaks with Melissa and her family, Lincoln and his family, as well as the defense attorney, the lead investigator, among many others at the core of the story, including a possible murder suspect.
“We actually talked to somebody in prison who many believe may be the real killer and that’s an exclusive interview. I’m excited for people to hear,” she said.
Putting what she already knew about the story aside when reinvestigating, Rothman said she made many new discoveries.
“That comes up in the podcast. You’ll hear how there are people I had never of before,” she said. “There are a lot of revelations that come up, not just the audience listening, but for me who was doing the reinvestigation.”
The podcast also shines a light on the bigger picture, which is problems in the criminal justice system across the country.
“It seems like, it’s not always, but it seems like it’s sometimes easier to arrest and convict than to prove innocence, and we take a look at that. I have quite a lot of questions about the criminal justice system and how cases like this can happen,” Rothman said.
“I learned so much about the criminal justice system that it is made up of humans, and we’re wonderful and we’re also flawed and we make mistakes, and we also have great triumphs. But, the whole system deserves more attention and this case is a microcosm of the criminal justice system, and for me, that’s what this podcast was about. It’s about Melissa and Rodney’s story, but it’s about the bigger picture of the criminal justice system.”
Since there is not a conclusion on who the actual killer is, Rothman said she wants listeners to make their own decision based on the facts outlined in the podcast.
“The Real Killer” podcast is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and it’s executive produced by Rothman and Aliza Rosen.
New episodes are released every Thursday and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts.
Suggest a Correction
News
How many UFO sightings have occurred in Missouri
STACKER – UFO sightings date back to biblical times.
In the Bible’s Book of Ezekiel, a mysterious ship is described as appearing from the sky in Chaldea (modern-day Kuwait). Strange sightings were recorded around Rome in 218 B.C. A wave of mysterious apparitions showed up in fourth-century China when a “moon boat” was documented floating over the country once every 12 years. A smattering of other, unfamiliar objects in the sky were noted in Germany in 1561, Hull, England, in 1801, and multiple times during World War II when Allied pilots used the term “foo fighters” to describe the odd circles of light pilots noticed flanking their planes during combat.
The term “UFO,” short for “unidentified flying object,” was coined in 1953 by the United States Air Force as a bucket term for unexplained sightings like these. Stateside sightings were hardly restricted to military flyover zones, however. The first recorded UFO sighting dates to 1639 when, long before the era of planes and satellites, John Winthrop wrote in his diary about a large, strange light in the sky that shot back and forth. By the time he and the other men on his boat got their wits about them, their vessel was a mile from where it had been when they first spotted the light.
Since its founding in 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented around 90,000 UFO sightings, with almost 95% of those sightings supposedly easily explained away as military tests, weather balloons, or other terrestrial activity. Using data from NUFORC’s 24/7 hotline, which has been around since 1974, Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings. NUFORC’s dataset includes reports dating back to 1400.
For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you’re out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see how many UFO sightings your state has had.
Missouri by the numbers
– UFO sightings: 1,870
The Rev. William Huffman in April of 1941 was called by the local sheriff to the site of a plane crash between Cape Girardeau and Chaffee, Missouri, to deliver last rites. When he arrived, Huffman discovered it was not a terrestrial plane crash at all, but rather a damaged flying saucer that had caused a fire in a neighbor’s field. He also found two alien bodies, one of which was already dead and the other dying. Members of the local Army corps arrived, barricaded the area, and confiscated all film from snap-happy photographers on the scene. This well-publicized event came just six years before the famed incident involving a supposed alien crash in Roswell, New Mexico.
The first documented image of a UFO was captured in 1870 on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. More sightings were reported at Mount Rainier in Washington in 1947, and of course several in Roswell, New Mexico. Since then, countless numbers of unusual shapes in the sky—and their supposed inhabitants—have been exhaustively reported without sufficient explanations beyond the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.
A surge in eyewitness accounts begot even more sightings along with attempts to protect against invasions and abductions. More than 40,000 Americans bought into alien protection insurance, which offers customers monetary relief should a loved one get carted away by little green men. One Roper Poll in 1991 suggests that around 4 million Americans believe they’ve been abducted by aliens.
The longstanding, official position of the U.S. government has been that claims of alien life stem from hoaxes or mistaking other objects like weather balloons for UFOs or alien life. A highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on UFOs, due to Congress on June 25, is unlikely to change that position: Leaks ahead of its release suggest the official ruling will be that no evidence of alien life has been found—but conveniently can’t be ruled out.
Keep reading to find out which states have had the most and fewest UFO sightings.
States with the most UFO sightings
#1. California: 10,333 sightings
#2. Florida: 5,826 sightings
#3. Washington: 4,351 sightings
States with the fewest UFO sightings
#1. Washington, D.C.: 87 sightings
#2. North Dakota: 192 sightings
#3. Wyoming: 266 sightings
Suggest a Correction
News
Recycle your Christmas trees for free at St. Peters Earth Center
Whether you’re taking down your tree the day after Christmas, or leaving it with all it’s lights and glory until next year, you’ll still have to dispose of it somehow.
You can recycle your live trees for free at the St. Peters Earth Center. Both residents and non-residents alike can recycle their trees starting tomorrow December 27, through January 16, 2022. After January 16, there is a $5 charge to drop off a tree without a Resident Privilege Card.
The Earth Center asks you to remove all decorations, lights, plastic bags, and stands from the tree in order for it to be recycled. Do not wrap or tie the tree. Trees containing decorations, lights, plastic bags, tape, or wrapping will not be accepted.
You can also take trees to the temporary designated drop-off center at Laurel Park in the upper parking lot through Jan. 16, 2022.
Yard waste pickup will be suspended during the month of February and resumes the first full week of March.
This winter break allows staff to focus on vehicle maintenance while saving fuel during a period with little yard waste. If residents would like to have their tree picked up at their home, they can cut it down and place it inside of their brown yard waste cart for pickup on their regular yard waste collection day through Jan. 31, 2022.
Suggest a Correction
Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages
Who is ‘The Real Killer’? Podcast uncovers new theories on 1982 murder of Missouri mom
How many UFO sightings have occurred in Missouri
Recycle your Christmas trees for free at St. Peters Earth Center
Oil of God Ministries welcomes hundreds on busy Christmas morning
Get a new device for Christmas? Sign up for St. Louis news here
Charlize Theron Skis With Adorable Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 6: ‘Merry Christmas’ — Photos
Business People: St. Paul’s Open Cities Health Center names Mitchell Davis Jr. permanent CEO
Vikings place backup QB Sean Mannion on COVID list, Kellen Mond active
Ravens DT Calais Campbell active vs. Bengals; FB Patrick Ricard, WR Devin Duvernay ruled out
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?