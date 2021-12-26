Connect with us

Hundreds of children go missing from Massachusetts DCF custody each year, records show

Published

56 seconds ago

on

The last five years provide a troubling snapshot of the hundreds of youngsters who go missing from the custody of the state Department of Children and Families every year, records show.

The count of missing children has ranged from 856 in 2017 to 578 in the first 10 months of this year, according to state figures provided in response to a Herald public records request.

“There are people out there who don’t have good intentions,” said Emmett Folgert, a former Boston foster parent who is now program coordinator at Safe City Dorchester at MissionSAFE — a nonprofit that works with youngsters, some of whom, like many missing DCF children, have backgrounds of trauma.

“When a kid has run away, it’s a very dangerous situation,” Folgert added.

Children are considered “missing” from foster care — a group or family foster home — if their whereabouts are unknown, a department spokeswoman said. They are “absent” if their whereabouts are known but they refuse to return to their DCF placement, she said.

The highest number of missing children in the last five years — 858 — was in 2019. The year afterward, the number dropped to 652.

Last year’s number was lower than previous years because schools and youth programs, the places most likely to notice a child is missing, were closed due the coronavirus pandemic, Folgert said.

This year’s number — 578 of the approximately 8,400 children in DCF custody — was lower because it represented only the first 10 months of the year, and possibly because some schools were still allowing remote learning.

“Most of the children we care for have been abused or neglected,” the DCF spokeswoman said, “and having that traumatic experience can result in kids engaging in risky behaviors, and one of these can be running away.”

One of the first of the systemwide reforms initiated by the Gov. Charlie Baker administration in 2015, she said, included the department’s first policy on children who are missing or absent.

Under that policy, when a child is missing, the department must report it within 24 hours to law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which received 21.7 million reports last year.

If a child is missing and believed to be in immediate danger or at risk of being a victim of human trafficking or sexual exploitation and the caregiver will not file a report with law enforcement, a social worker must do so immediately. Police may issue a Be On the Lookout, or BOLO, for the child to officers on patrol, or an Amber Alert that notifies people throughout the community or the state.

In 2018, DCF hired 10 new social workers responsible for locating and engaging youngsters missing or absent from the department’s care, the spokeswoman said.

When Folgert was a foster parent, he had some kids who ran away.

Man who died after fire in St. Paul fourplex ID’d as 50-year-old

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Man who died after fire in St. Paul fourplex ID'd as 50-year-old
A man who died after a house fire in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified as a 50-year-old.

St. Paul fire department paramedics treated Arthur Paul Haston after finding him in the rear upstairs unit of a fourplex in the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Resuscitation efforts continued for about 15 minutes at Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Arthur Paul Haston, 50, died after a fire in a St. Paul fourplex in the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. (Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department)

Haston died of smoke inhalation, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Saturday. The manner of death is still pending, the according to the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, but the fire did not seem suspicious, the fire department said Wednesday.

It appeared to fire officials that Haston was trying to get out of the rental unit, and that there was no working smoke detector.

No other people were in the unit at the time of the fire.

Haston is the fourth fire-related fatality in St. Paul this year and the second of the month.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game vs. Bengals; Josh Johnson set to start

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game vs. Bengals; Josh Johnson set to start
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL Network, and will miss Sunday’s pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Lamar Jackson not expected to play, third-string quarterback Josh Johnson is in line to start his first game since 2018.

Huntley, who’s impressed in reserve duty this season, missed practice Friday with an illness and was reportedly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Jackson hasn’t practiced since he was carted off the field two weeks ago with an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns. Practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Huntley’s absence comes at an inopportune time for the Ravens, who have lost three straight and need a win Sunday to retake control of the AFC North. According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens would have an 80% chance of making the playoffs if they defeat the Bengals and just a 24% chance if they do not.

Johnson, 35, whom the Ravens signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad Dec. 15, spent parts of the previous two years in the Alliance of American Football and XFL before joining the Jets’ practice squad this year. He is 29-for-45 for three 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season, most of which came in a 317-yard showing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

“I think it’s cool that he’s been in the league a long time, and it feels good just to have a ‘veteran, veteran’ in the room,” Huntley said of Johnson last week. “He’ll tell you a little bit different. … He’s back learning another playbook, so it’s cool to see how fast he can learn it. I think he learned it pretty good today; he was answering a lot of questions. So I just like that he’s in the room with us now.”

Huntley, who nearly led the injury- and coronavirus-depleted Ravens to a win last Sunday over the Green Bay Packers, was expected to make his third career start Sunday in Cincinnati. He was asked Thursday about the rising number of coronavirus cases around the NFL and Baltimore. Entering Saturday, 12 active-roster Ravens were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We’ve just got to continue to follow the protocols [as] best as ever now, continue to wear our masks and [stay] socially distant,” he said. “The Ravens do a great job around here. They’ve added so many parts of the building for us to spread out and be on [virtual] meetings and just do what we’ve got to do at the building and be able to just still protect ourselves at the same time. So I feel like the Ravens, the NFL, they’re going a good job, and it’s going to get better.”

Saints reportedly tried to lure Drew Brees out of retirement to face Dolphins

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Saints reportedly tried to lure Drew Brees out of retirement to face Dolphins
Down to their fourth-string quarterback because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the New Orleans Saints reportedly tried to lure legendary quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers out of retirement to play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

With Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and rookie Ian Book set to start against the Dolphins, the Saints reached out to Brees and Rivers, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

However, according to Duncan, Brees rejected the idea, leading the Saints to sign veteran Blake Bortles to fill in if needed.

Brees, the former Saints star quarterback, joined the broadcast booth as an analyst for NBC Sports after retiring at the end of last season.

The Saints have been hit hard by COVID-19 with the outbreak infecting at least 15 Saints players and several coaches.

Jameis Winston opened the season as the team’s starter before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

Book, the rookie out of Notre Dame, is slated to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Dolphins in the Superdome on Monday night. Both the Dolphins (7-7) and Saints (7-7) are fighting for their playoff lives.

