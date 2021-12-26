News
In New York City for the holidays? Shark exhibit gives visitors ‘new appreciation’ for apex predator
Checking out New York City this holiday week? An exhibit all about sharks and Cape Cod’s favorite seasonal visitor just opened up at the American Museum of Natural History.
The new exhibition called “Sharks” features dozens of life-sized models — ranging from 33 feet to 5.5 inches long — as well as fossils from the museum’s collections and touch-free interactive exhibits.
The curator of the exhibit said he wants visitors to gain a “new appreciation” for the apex predator through this unique look at the prehistoric and modern species.
“The public perception of sharks is they are large, vicious predators — they are to be feared when you go in the water,” said John Sparks, curator in the museum’s Department of Ichthyology in the Division of Vertebrate Zoology. “We want sharks to be revered, and not feared.”
“We hope visitors will walk away from this exhibit with a new appreciation for sharks, not as vicious eating machines, but as a very long-lived diverse group of organisms that are critical to the habitats in which they live,” Sparks later added.
The gaping jaws of a scientifically accurate model of the prehistoric megalodon greets visitors at the start of the exhibition. Visitors also can step into a life-sized replica of the jaws of the megalodon, the biggest predatory fish of all time, known as the “Tyrannosaurus rex of the seas.”
The evolutionary history of sharks began nearly 450 million years ago, more than 200 million years before the first dinosaur. There are now more than 500 species of sharks and more than 650 species of their close relatives, inhabiting nearly all of the world’s aquatic environments, from coral reefs to the polar seas, and even freshwater rivers.
“Visitors to ‘Sharks’ will explore the diversity, anatomy and behavior of sharks and their close relatives through encounters with tiger sharks, great whites, and other familiar favorites along with little-known creatures such as the torpedo ray, the longnose chimaera, and the tiny dwarf lantern shark, which glows in the dark and is small enough to hold in your hand,” the museum wrote about the exhibit.
Other highlights include an interactive that challenges visitors to hunt like a hammerhead and touch-free media that reveals distinctive shark traits with the wave of a hand.
“Sharks” also delves into the serious conservation issues facing sharks today, including overfishing and habitat destruction, demonstrating that while these amazing animals pose few threats to people, humans represent a serious danger to them.
The museum is open from from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Tickets for the museum cost $23 for adults, $18 for students/seniors, and $13 for children ages 3 to 12.
Face masks are required for ages 2 and up, and visitors ages 12-plus must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the museum.
For more information, call 212-769-5100 or visit the museum’s website at amnh.org.
Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing, a year after pandemic restrictions forced viewers to watch it online.
Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies but in fairly mild temperatures, a spokesperson for Washington Crossing Historic Park said.
Earlier in the month, about 5,000 people attended a dress rehearsal of the Revolutionary War reenactment amid good weather and good water conditions, volunteer Tom Maddock of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said, calling it “a great day.”
In 2020, after crowd-size restrictions barred holding the traditional in-person event, park officials posted a video of a reenactment filmed earlier in the month providing what they called a “close-up view.” This year, people entering the visitor center were asked to wear masks, and workers were also masked, officials said.
In years past, thousands have often gathered every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.
In 2019, the crossing was completed for the first time in three years with what the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said was probably a record crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 people looking on. The crossing had been scuttled during the previous two years, first by high winds and then by high water.
Other activities at the annual event include reenactments of Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staffers in period clothing providing public interpretation.
In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles (13 kilometers) downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.
Charley Walters: With playoff hopes still alive, Vikings’ decisions have been put on the back burner
It’s a good bet the Vikings’ sloppy victories over Pittsburgh and Chicago the last two weeks — keeping the team’s slim playoff hopes alive — have delayed which way forward team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf can go with the franchise. They might have to wait a few weeks.
The futures of coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman and even QB Kirk Cousins could be in peril if the Vikings end up missing the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.
Cousins, by the way, might do well under offensive-minded Saints coach Sean Payton if a trade could be made. That probably would be worth a second-round draft pick.
There is a 72.2 percent chance the Vikings won’t make the playoffs, per BetOnline.ag.
The Vikings have three regular season games left. The NFL this year will allow head coach interviews, with permission from other league teams, during the final two weeks of the regular season. If the Vikings lose to the Rams on Sunday, that could be interesting.
The Bears tight end who caught the TD on the final play last Sunday, making the score 17-9 in favor of the Vikings, was Jesper Horsted, a Roseville High grad.
If the Packers don’t need a victory to be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs when they host the Vikings on Jan. 2, it’ll be interesting whether they play their regulars and for how long.
Meanwhile, the bumbling Bears, because more than a few jobs will be on the line, are sure to play hard in the season finale against the Vikings on Jan. 9 in Minneapolis.
As proficient as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been this season (89 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine TDs), the Rams’ Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 122 catches for 1,625 yards and 14 TDs.
New Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Oliva opens up with revealing anecdotes as a “Behind the Game” TV guest available via YouTube and cable access outlets throughout Minnesota.
Among insights, Tony mentions that had the Bay of Pigs invasion in April of 1961 happened just nine days earlier, he never would have been able to leave Cuba for America because his native country shut down after that.
By the way, Oliva, 83, is believed to be the longest living Twins employee continuously on the payroll, some 60 years.
The Friday game won by the the Timberwolves over the Lakers at Target Center was the second-most expensive ticket — average price $153 — of the season, per TickPick. Average Wolves’ ticket price is $74. Only the Wolves’ Jan. 16 game against the Warriors is expected to cost more.
Royce White, the 6-foot-8 former Minnesota Mr. Basketball at Hopkins and Houston Rockets’ first-round draft pick, lost his first mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight match to 5-11 Daiqwon Buckley the other day at Mystic Lake Casino. Meanwhile, White, 30, continues to play in the Big3 three-on-three pro basketball league.
Gene Glynn, the first (1975) Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner out of Waseca and popular former Twins coach who interviewed for the managing job that went to Rocco Baldelli, has his St. Clair (Minn.) boys basketball team off to a 4-1 start in his first season coaching preps.
Gophers returning running back Mo Ibrahim is listed at 40-1 to win next year’s Heisman Trophy, per SportsBetting.ag. Alabama QB Bryce Young, the reigning winner, is No. 1 at 3-1.
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is playing for $31.7 million this season, gets a cameo in an upcoming “National Champions” STX college football movie about a fictional Heisman Trophy winner trying to lead his team to a national title in order for the players to be compensated.
St. Paul Public Schools has hired its first full-time athletics administrator, Monroe Denarvise Thornton Jr., who is from Birmingham, Ala. and spent more than two-dozen years as an administrator in Florida. In St. Paul, he’ll oversee more than 4,000 senior high athletes.
Former North Stars coaches: Charlie Burns recently died at age 85, followed by Bill Mahoney, hired by then-GM Lou Nanne, at 82.
At a surprise 77th birthday party for Dennis Denning at Skinners Pub in St. Paul last week, the State High School Baseball Coaches’ Association named the former Cretin-Derham Hall coach the greatest in Minnesota history.
Denning went on to coach two NCAA champions at the University of St. Thomas.
Admirers at his birthday party included Matt Birk, Chris Schwab, Rob Fornasiere, Steve Fritz, Rich Kallok, Don Kieger, Bucky Kendig, Johnny Mauer and Donny Geng.
Bill Smith, 63, who spent 31 years in the Twins organization, including four as GM, has retired.
Ex-Twins pitcher and front office administrator Bob Gebhard, 79, who went on to become GM of the Colorado Rockies, has retired.
Former Gophers men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith’s Highpoint (N.C.) team is off to a 6-6 start. Smith, 70, who coached Kentucky to the 1998 NCAA championship, will be honored with a jersey retirement at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena when he takes his Highpoint team to play against the Wildcats on Friday.
Dave Lee and Mike Max last week entertained a gathering of who’s who of Minnesota sports officials, ranging from preps to colleges of those who reached the top of their professions, including Tim Tschida, Bernie Kukar, Fred Bryan, Tom Barnes, Ken Mauer Jr., Dave Meslow, Mike Spanier, Tom Perrault, Dana Kiecker, Greg Shepherd, Frank White and Billy Peterson at Mancini’s Char House.
Jamie Erdahl, the former Breck and St. Olaf athlete, is a sideline reporter for CBS Sports.
Michael Floyd, 32, the former Notre Dame and NFL wide receiver from St. Paul, is an assistant wide receivers coach at Concordia University-St. Paul.
Hope Adebayo and Luke Herzog, both of the University of St. Thomas, were the Pioneer Football League’s offensive and defensive freshmen of the year, respectively.
Former Tommies tight end Nick Guggemos, son of ex-Viking Neal Guggemos, last week signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad.
Dave Brooks, who played with brother Herb on the 1964 USA Olympic hockey team, and Warren Skon, a WWII Naval pilot ace who earned the Navy Cross for valor, will be inducted into the Johnson High Hall of Fame, tentatively planned for May.
There were 6.9 percent more rounds played in the state this year, according to the Minnesota Golf Association.
Catcher Logan Jordan has become the fourth Division I college player from the 2019 Stillwater baseball team, transferring from Iowa Western to Campbell University (N.C.).
Campbell plays at Jim Perry Stadium, named after the Twins’ former Cy Young Award winner.
Gophers junior Sara Scalia from Stillwater, the Big Ten’s women’s basketball player of the week after scoring 37 points, including a record nine three-pointers, in a victory over Ohio, has a sister, Taylor, a senior for the Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball team that last month won the Division III NCAA championship, and another sister, Amber, who has committed to play basketball for the University of St. Thomas.
Sara followed her 37-point performance by scoring 22 in a loss at Drake.
Happy birthday: Denny Nelson, the Minnesota boxing hall of famer who was a world class referee and still still works with the state boxing commission, turns 85 on Sunday.
Wayzata’s Sarah Burnham, 25, the three-time Minnesota state high school golf champion from Wayzata, after finishing 168th on the LPGA money list this year, missed the 72-hole qualifying cut for 2022 but has full privileges for the Symetra Tour.
David Kahn, the Timberwolves GM who took Jonny Flynn with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft ahead of new NBA all-time three-point record holder Stephen Curry, is president of a Paris (France) basketball operation.
Free hand warmers will be available for the Wild-Blues Winter Classic outdoor game at 6 p.m. at Target Field on Saturday.
The Twins’ to-be-built Daktronics main video scoreboard for the 2023 season at Target Field, with more than 10,146 square feet of LED display (76 percent larger than the current video board), will be the fourth-largest in major league baseball.
Former Gophers wrestling coach J Robinson’s renowned 28-day Intensive Camps, founded in 1978, has permanently closed all its summer programs due to COVID-19.
Macalester College’s softball team finished 7-15 last season (ninth in the MIAC), but the Scots recently learned they also finished with the best grade-point average in all NCAA divisions at 3.905, better than, by the way, Stanford (3.846) and MIT (3.830).
Don’t print that
Matt Campbell at Iowa State and Luke Fickell at Cincinnati are coaches evidently interested in NFL coaching jobs and could pique the Vikings’ interest. But since 2000, college coaches who have moved to NFL head jobs are a combined 237-258, per Sports Section.
Considering his injury background, the $100 million, seven-year contract Byron Buxton signed with the Twins is fair. But if Buxton, who turns 28 on Saturday, remains healthy in 2022 and produces the way he did in 2021, and had he chosen instead to become a free agent, he would be looking at least a $200 million deal rather than his $100 million.
Still, after taxes and his agent’s fee ($4 million), he’s guaranteed $55 million over the next seven years.
Although St. Paul’s Ken Mauer Jr. is the NBA’s most tenured referee (37 years, 19 NBA Finals), the league has suspended him this season because he declined to be vaccinated for COVID.
Mauer, 66, who might be the NBA’s best referee, submitted medical and religious reasons for not getting vaccinated, but both were denied. So he’s filing an appeal with the New York Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who has a 58-58-2 career won-loss record, is guaranteed $35 million next year.
Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers, who has a 137-65-1 career record, has a salary of $26.9 million next year.
The way it looks now, the Twins’ opening day starter for a club that won just 73 games last season could be Bailey Ober, who was 3-3 with a 4.19 ERA last season. At the Venetian sports book in Las Vegas, the Twins are 28-1 odds to win the pennant, 60-1 the World Series.
Zach Parise, 37, who scored seven goals in 45 games for the Wild last season, has one goal in 26 games for the Islanders this season.
Minnesota, ranked No. 41 in national football recruiting last week by rivals.com, had no five-star player signings. Wisconsin, whose class was ranked No. 15, had one five-star. Iowa, ranked No. 24, had none.
Alabama, ranked No. 1, had five five-stars, same as No. 2 Ohio State.
Gophers athletics is set begin a 10-year concessions partnership valued at almost $130 million, per collegead.com.
The top-selling jersey, by far, at the Vikings store at Mall of America is that of Justin Jefferson. Next is fellow wideout Adam Thielen.
Close-up Gophers basketball observers say coach Ben Johnson’s inaugural team this season, 10-1, is playing the opposite of his predecessor, Richard Pitino, when it comes to offensive schemes, three-point shooting and tenacious defense. A major difference, too, is top assistant Dave Thorson’s influence on defense.
Pitino, by the way, is off to a 7-6 start in his first season at New Mexico.
Over at New Mexico State, former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill added five transfers in his first Aggies’ recruiting class last week.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, 20, is paid $10.2 million this season, but that could increase to $40 million per season by 2024.
Meanwhile, the value of the Timberwolves and Lynx within five years could approach $2.5 billion, nearly double what Marc Lore, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 46, are paying Glen Taylor, 80.
Had the Twins retained starter Jose Berrios, who received an $18.7 million per year deal from Toronto, coupled with the already-signed $14.3 million per year for Buxton and the $23 million per year for third baseman Josh Donaldson, it would have cost the club $56 million just for the trio next season. And that would have been nearly half of their 2021 team payroll.
Ex-Twins manager Ron Gardenhire’s Lake Elmo home, listed at $675,000, was sold the other day for $700,000, per bizjournals.com .
The 1991 Twins World Series championship ring that belonged to scout Floyd Baker has received an online auction bid of $11,500 via the VSA firm.
By the way, the Boston Celtics jersey Bill Russell wore in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals sold for $1.1 million via Hunt Auctions.
Big Ten football officials are getting $4,400 per game.
Overheard
NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy three weeks ago on the Rams, who have since won three straight games: “They go out and get Matt Stafford, they get Von Miller, they get Odell Beckham Jr., and it’s basically the same results.”
Officials weary as Mesa election breach probe continues
DENVER — Mesa County has occupied an uncomfortable place in the national spotlight since last summer, when security information from the county’s voting machines was leaked to a right wing website.
Months into this unfolding saga, the fallout is still ongoing, complicating life for elected officials on the Western Slope and raising one big unanswered question: What will happen with next year’s election — and who will oversee it?
Republican County Commissioner Scott McInnis remembers that day in August when he first heard that Mesa county’s election equipment was compromised.
“It all happened in a big rush.” He can’t even remember who first called to notify him, but said the message was blunt. ‘“Hey, your secret passwords for your Dominion machines… they’re posted on a national conspiracy operation.’”
What state investigators quickly pieced together was that Mesa’s Clerk and Recorder, Republican Tina Peters, had let an unauthorized person access the voting machines and be present for a secure software system update. That individual made copies of hard drives and took pictures — and now those images were up online.
What happened after the news broke, McInnis said, was a cascading series of mini crises. The machines were decertified, leaving county commissioners to quickly replace them before the November election. And then there were all the legal questions — and fights — to navigate.
“It’s been a major disruption in the administration office of the county. It’s been a major consumer of legal hours in our legal department. We have nine attorneys or something like that, but so it’s been a major disruption in this county.”
All of that legal time and other safeguards comes with a cost, which McInnis estimated could top a million dollars for what he called Peters’ “little fishing expedition.”
But McInnis said what’s been most upsetting to him is that the security breach has encouraged people to believe Mesa County’s 2020 election was corrupt.
“I know some good people that really believed it,” he said, “and it caused a disruption in their lives.”
“Not a good look for us”
Over the past few months, Peters and her supporters have attended county commission meetings, voicing their disdain for the commissioners. The situation — it would appear — has resulted in a major breakdown in the regular relationship between the clerk’s office and the commissioners.
In this solidly red region, the fight is happening within the GOP; Peters and all three commissioners are Republicans, as is the county District Attorney leading the criminal investigation into the security breach.
“It creates a problem for us as a party,” said Mesa County GOP Chair Kevin McCarney. “Having the county commissioners and the county clerk at each other’s throat, is not a good look for us. And it’s both sides’ fault. I’m not gonna lie. Both sides are at fault in this.”
He added that it’s not a good way to run a county.
“It’s as simple as that. And I have to support all those people. And I do support all those people because they’re elected Republicans.”
County commissioner Janet Rowland believes there are a lot of other pressing issues in Mesa County that need to be addressed, from schools and infrastructure to social services — but Peters’ actions and ongoing remarks about it have absorbed a lot of the public’s attention.
“There’s never been one person called when one child has died in Mesa County. So why they get upset about this and not some of the things that actually are real and matter, I don’t know. But I wish there was a little outrage about that.”
Questions of trust, and authority
Commissioner Cody Davis, who won his seat in 2020, said that he’d heard so much mistrust about the presidential race that in January he urged Peters to recheck Mesa’s results and settle the rumors, and she talked him out of it.
“She’s the one that said we could actually trust our elections. She convinced me that our elections are completely trustworthy. She went through the entire process,” he recalled. “So how she got from there to here, I will never know.”
Davis has met regularly with Peters and her supporters to hear their arguments — he said he tried to keep an open mind, but has come to think Peters is just wrong.
“She has not brought any information that has risen to the level of fact. It’s all speculation, rampant speculation.”
Peters did not respond to a request for an interview for this story, but told CPR News earlier that she believes the data copied from the county machines does show evidence of fraud.
“I think people’s faith in elections nationwide has been shaken,” she said. “It’s just that it took a small town — and there’s other small towns — exposing this in a lot of different ways, that people need to wake up to.”
Peters’ lawyer submitted an 82-page report that showed thousands of files were deleted during the software update. The state has explained that those files were routine logs of past activity and not actual election records. A required post-election audit conducted last year under Peters’ oversight found no irregularities with the 2020 tally.
The FBI and state officials have been investigating Peters and others involved in the security breach since last summer, an effort that recently escalated when law enforcement searched several homes in November. So far, no criminal or civil charges have been filed.
“It’s the rare case that facts are not disputed,” said Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubenstein. “I think there are some facts which will be disputed, but the vast majority of them will come down to whether or not Tina had the authority to do these things.”
Peters has argued repeatedly that as elected clerk she does have that authority and stands by her actions.
“I have attempted to investigate the results of the elections, a duty that I have to my constituents,” she told CPR. “They were coming to me.”
2021 election quells some fears, leaves others still worried
The ongoing investigation into Peters also complicated Mesa’s recent November election; a court banned Peters from overseeing it and the county had to turn to outside help to manage the office’s career staff.
The whole thing has been a rollercoaster for the employees and volunteers who handle Mesa County’s elections.
Stephanie Wenholz, Mesa County’s elections manager, choked up talking about the effort they put in to pull off the November vote.
“We take pride in what we do. We have a great team. We had a great team this year,” she said.
“I think that’s the main thing that I want people to understand, that their community members are still coming out, making sure that the elections are safe, secure, (and) that they can believe in them.”
The county recently completed a hand recount, and in January will re-run all of the paper ballots through the machines of Dominion’s competitor, Clear Ballot, to verify that the original tally was correct. The county is also in the process of posting all ballot images online.
“I’m thrilled with both the speed and the accuracy of the results,” said Mesa County’s designated election official Wayne Williams of the hand count. “Even the largest variation was less than a tenth of a percent, which demonstrates the accuracy of Mesa County’s Dominion paper ballot system. To put this into perspective, a difference five times this size is necessary to trigger an automatic recount under Colorado law.”
The extra checks on the fall election — and the fact that Republican candidates did quite well — have won over even some of those convinced that the 2020 results were manipulated.
Conservative political activist Nova Tucker is a close friend and ally of Peters and worked to help elect conservative school board candidates. She trusts the results for a simple reason:
“Because all eyes are on Mesa County, all eyes are on Mesa County. There was no way they were going to cheat in this election.”
But that doesn’t give Tucker confidence in the overall election system. She calls this year’s security a temporary “pass” and worries about the upcoming midterms.
It’s unclear at this point whether Peters will be allowed to oversee that election. The court order against her only applied to this year. But she will be involved one way or another; Peters is up for reelection in 2022, trying to win another four year term as clerk.
“If people don’t want me in this office — which I get lots of cards and letters praising me on what I’m doing — then when the 2022 election comes around, they can vote me out,” said Peters. “I only want to be here to serve the citizens of Mesa County as long as they’ll have me.”
