It’s onward & upward for the Napiers as ‘Home Town’ returns
For Ben and Erin Napier, “Home Town” is not only a TV show but a lifestyle to be embraced. Indeed, the husband-and-wife home restorers from Laurel, Miss., consider themselves cheerleaders for small-town living and see their HGTV series as a way to get the word out.
“We hope that when people watch ‘Home Town,’ ” Erin Napier said, “they learn something unexpected about what small-town life really is. I think people who maybe have never lived in a small town imagine it to be one thing that’s very, you know, backwoods or boring or settling for less. But for those of us who live in small-town America, which I would say is most of the country, we recognize it (as) what makes up the flavor of our country, are these small towns. …
“And that’s the thing we love so much about ‘Home Town,’ ” she continued, “is we get to share something that may be unexpected with people who haven’t been to small-town America.”
The series opens its sixth season Sunday, and finds the Napiers in the midst of several new projects on properties that they themselves own. They’re expanding their existing store, the Scotsman General Store, and opening a bath-and-body store, both in Laurel. Additionally, they’ll be renovating a farmhouse they recently purchased outside of town, redoing the bedrooms, kitchen, baths and laundry room and creating an entire upstairs area for their two daughters.
It will be a place that’s perfect for weekend getaways and large family gatherings.
“For the first time, people will actually get to see the way we live and the way we would design a house for ourselves,” Ben Napier noted.
And then of course, there will be projects in the community for friends, neighbors and even a few businesses, including a boutique hotel and an architectural firm.
Looking ahead to spring 2022, the Napiers will be premiering another HGTV series, “Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE,” in which they go to other small towns in need of revitalization across the country and work their magic on three properties, assisted by HGTV personalities including Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, Alison Victoria, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.
“We think that the magic is possible for literally any town that wants to work hard enough to tell their story and show the world what’s special about it,” Erin Napier said.
Ben Napier points to Wetumpka, Ala., which he and Erin helped revitalize in Season 1 of “Home Town Takeover,” as a perfect example of that. “Wetumpka is seeing this huge, overwhelming influx of tourists,” he said, “and people are discovering what is great about this small town is that it’s not like Erin and I came in and built the town. They’re discovering that the town already has so much to offer. It’s already a great town. And that’s true of any small town.”
Joel Coen stretches his directing realm with Shakespeare tragedy
As producer, screenwriter and solo director of Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and his wife Frances McDormand, Joel Coen ventures into new territory.
Coen’s version is striking in its stylized black-and-white presentation with costuming, production design and cinematography designed to give this intense, homicidal saga a unique theatrical viewpoint while being emphatically cinematic.
The three witches that kickstart the drama with baleful predictions are all played by the shape-shifting Kathryn Hunter, whose compelling contortions won her the N.Y. Film Critics best supporting actress honor.
While McDormand had often urged him to try, “My feeling always is I’m not a stage director, I wouldn’t know what to do,” Coen, 67, said at a post-screening Q&A. “But I did say at a certain point, ‘Let me think about it as a movie, I might get something.’
“Unlike something for the stage, where there’s one visual for the whole thing, movies are very much about where you’re looking and from where you’re looking. And how long you’re looking.”
Casting Washington? “What was great was it was a pretty short conversation. It was, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
For Washington, the film completes a “fascinating journey.” When he was 20, he starred as Othello in a Julliard production. Tackling Shakespeare on film he called, “The ultimate challenge is the ultimate reward. It’s where I started and where I want to finish.
“The cool thing,” he added, “was we were a company, the way Joel and Fran led us. We sat around the table. People played different roles. We became a company. My daughter (Olivia) I think had maybe one line in the film, a wonderful actress. That’s what we/I live for. So I’m honored and fortunate that they said yes to me.”
“For me,” Coen said, “this proceeded from the first impulse: I didn’t want to abandon the notion of the play. It was taking a play and making a movie of it that was interesting to me. Not trying to make the play into a movie.
“In terms of design, the motivating impulse is taking things away, stripping it down. Shooting in black and white instantly abstracts the image in a way that everybody understands.
“That kind of black and white abstraction seemed particularly suited to the play as an experience,” which he noted was inspired by silent-era German expressionists.
“What seemed interesting in connection was looking at Carl Dreyer and German expressionists, Murnau’s ‘Sunrise’ — these mind-boggling things that are so simple and so beautiful and so theatrical. At the end they emphasize the play.”
Man dies after shooting in Aurora on Christmas
A 35-year-old man has died from injuries after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Aurora, according to police.
At 7:30 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the area of North Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue that sent a man to the “hospital with serious injuries.” At 10:33 p.m., police tweeted that the man died.
The department’s major crimes homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made, police say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Moore: Solar, wind, EV biz strike it rich in Build Back Better bill
How much do solar, wind and electric vehicle companies get in federal handouts and tax loopholes in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill? Well over $100 billion in taxpayer largesse. If all the tax credits are included, that number could reach half a trillion dollars. No other industry in American history has ever received this lucrative a paycheck.
The folks at the Institute for Energy Research calculated that this is on top of the more than $150 billion in subsidies these industries received from Uncle Sam in the last 30 years.
The umbilical cord to taxpayer wallets never gets cut. Yet, laughably, the left says all these subsidies to “green energy” are necessary for an “infant industry.” Really? Does Big Wind or Big Solar ever grow up? Incidentally, our ancestors were using windmills and solar panels during the Middle Ages.
So why do these renewable energies get so much money from Congress, and why do Democrats want to give them the biggest payday in the history of the Washington favor factory? Not because renewable has great promise. Thirty years after the handouts started, wind and solar accounted for less than 8% of our total energy production. It’s inconsequential.
If we taxpayers are “investors” in green energy, we’d be wondering where our return is at this point. Wind and solar costs are going down, but not nearly as fast as the cost reductions in natural gas, thanks to the shale revolution.
But now the left is trying to save its latest round of gargantuan welfare checks by arguing that the higher costs of oil and gas at the pump show that these energy sources prove that we can’t rely on fossil fuels.
It is reminiscent of the story of the boy who kills his parents and throws himself at the mercy of the court for being an orphan. Oil and gas prices are rising because Biden and the left have declared war on American fossil fuels. They aren’t allowing drilling. They instead are passing new “methane” taxes and not building pipelines.
Now liberals shake their fingers at the producers and accuse them of gouging consumers as they assault the added American oil and gas supply that would lower the prices to fill up your tank and heat your home. They are now starting a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in Washington, paid for by taxpayers, telling us that the high gas prices the Biden administration wants mean we have to stop using gas.
The irony of all of this is that the reliance on green energy subsidies is one good reason for so little technological progress in renewable energy. We’d perhaps see more innovation if the industry had to fight on a level playing field.
Democrats in Congress keep doling out the dollars because the green energy industry gives 90% of its contributions to Democrats. It is nothing more than a pay-to-play gambit.
If wind and solar are the low-cost energy sources of the future, why do they need so much government aid? Will they ever take the training wheels off?
After three decades, maybe it is time to admit the obvious: Wind and solar are niche energy sources that will not anytime soon, and probably never, provide anywhere near the energy we need for our $22 trillion industrial economy.
