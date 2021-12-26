Connect with us

Jennifer Lopez Glows In High-Neck White Gown While Hosting Christmas Eve Party

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Jennifer Lopez Glows In High-Neck White Gown While Hosting Christmas Eve Party
Ice queen! Jennifer Lopez wowed in white during her very fancy Christmas Eve celebrations.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the belle of the ball while celebrating Christmas Eve with her VIP friends on Friday, Dec. 24. The triple threat looked radiant at the affair, which was captured in snapshots by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

J. Lo rocked an elegant white silk gown with a high-neck that was adorned with crystals while cozying up to her longtime pal, who was dapper in a black jacket with perfectly coifed hair. A second photo, set in front of a silver balloon backdrop, offered a full-length look at the Hustlers star’s dress, which featured ostrich feathers across the bottom. All the while, she showed off glowing skin, wavy caramel locks, and a shiny, peach pout.

While both were dressed to the nines, Chris had to finish the post with a look at the food. Offering a peek at Jennifer’s mouth-watering holiday turkey, he captioned the photos saying, “Happy Christmas Eve. Jlo that turkey was impressive”.

Though none of the other A-list guests were pictured, Jennifer’s boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, was almost certainly in attendance. The couple — who reunited in May, 17 years after breaking off their engagement in the mid-2000s — is set on making the holidays special for their kids. Jennifer is mom to twins Max and Emme, 13, while Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez is making sure her and boyfriend Ben Affleck’s kids are having a perfect Christmas. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Leading up to the holidays, a source was able to reveal the pair’s plans EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” the insider said. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well-loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”

They added, “He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family.”

Celebrities

RHONJ Margaret Josephs Reacts to Dolores’ Split, Talks RHONY

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Reacts to Dolores' Split, Explains Why Ramona Shouldn't Be Fired From RHONY and Why Eboni is Better Suited for The View
Margaret Josephs is weighing in on the recent news of Dolores Catania‘s split from Dr. David Principe.

Ahead of the highly anticipated return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, whose 12th season premieres in 2022,  Margaret admitted that she “wasn’t shocked” by the breakup before sharing what likely went wrong between them and commenting on the potential casting of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14.

“I wasn’t shocked about the breakup because I think they’re moving in two different directions,” Margaret explained on the December 15 episode of S’More Live on Instagram.

Despite the split, Margaret said she loves David.

“I happen to love David. Joe was out motorcycle-riding with him the other day. He’s a great guy… David’s a great human. He’s very close with her family. [But] I think he is not interested in getting married,” she continued. “I think he’s very busy being a doctor. I think his first love is medicine. And I think Dolores is at a point in her life where she’s ready to travel and have a relationship where she’s top priority… I think people are in different parts in their life.”

Margaret also commented on Dolores’ love life, which seemed to see a major update earlier this week, when she went public with Peter Connell.

“I think Dolores, a lot of people want to be with her and go out with her. I think there is someone she… possibly could be seeing,” Margaret teased, prior to the relationship reveal.

Margaret then chatted about her thoughts on RHONY, saying that while it isn’t “canceled,” despite a lackluster season 13, it won’t be returning to Bravo “as quickly” as expected. As for the cast, Margaret had strong feelings about the futures of Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams.

“I think Ramona should stay on and I think that’s not a popular opinion but she’s great TV. Look at her on [Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip]. If she wasn’t on that show, who would they have drama with?” Margaret wondered.

And, she went on, “I think Eboni K. Williams is a good housewife. [But] I think she’s probably better on The View.”

According to Margaret, she believes Eboni is “very smart” and “very serious.” And, while she feels she may be better suited for another platform, she admitted that it would be nice to see some resolve amongst the ladies of RHONY.

“I’d love to see resolution with everybody but I think she’d also be great on The View,” Margaret stated further. “I think everybody on the show is great [but it] was a rough season.”

Also during the interview, Margaret revealed why she believes The Real Housewives of Dallas was canceled.

“I think we have some new franchises. I think that’s really what it is,” she explained. “I happen to have enjoyed Dallas a lot. I like a lot of those ladies. I don’t think it was boring. I found them entertaining. I thought it was fun.”

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season of RHONJ, Margaret said she’ll continue to be “opinionated” and “honest with everybody.”

“[I’m] right in the mix of all the drama and always [say] exactly what [I] feels… I wouldn’t say [there’s] a table flip [but there’s] a very big moment,” she teased.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: MEGA, Instagram/DoloresCatania

Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty & Papa Bear In Stunning New Photo Shoot

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty & Papa Bear In Stunning New Photo Shoot
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off how much her son Papa Bear has grown in a stunning new holiday photo shoot!

Merry Christmas from the Minaj-Petty family! Rapper Nicki Minaj gave a rare glimpse at her growing 1-year-old son, who we affectionately know as Papa Bear, in a collection of photos posted on Instagram on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas. May you receive everything your heart desires,” Nicki shared alongside a photoshoot of herself, with her husband Kenneth Petty and young son. In the pictures, Nicki rocked a cut-out black gown with a high slit and beaded fringe. The rapper wore a red lip and elegant full curls in her hair. See the gorgeous photos here!

The “Monster” rapper’s son looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana white top and black suit, matching his dad. Just yesterday on Christmas Eve, Nicki shared another look at her son, while wishing her mom Carol Maraj a happy birthday. On her feed, the 39-year-old rap star included a glamorous picture of her mother in a sleek black cocktail dress decorated with a gleaming gold necklace and then shared an intimate look at her mom and Papa Bear playing in a living room. Nicki’s son, whose real name is not public knowledge, looked adorable in a little grey sweatsuit with his hood up while he played with his grandma.

Nicki Minaj & her husband Kenneth Petty. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HollywoodLife back in February, Carol revealed that her daughter Nicki helped her find the courage to leave her abusive marriage. “Even as a teenager my daughter would say, ‘Why is he doing that to you?’” she said at the time. “So they look at you differently when they see you just being passive or just taking stuff or praying or just acting like it’s nothing. But they look at you as a strong person when you get up and do something about it.”

1640463454 904 Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty Papa Bear
Nicki Minaj & her husband Kenneth Petty. (Shutterstock)

Nicki appears to be living her best life, especially in recent weeks! The Barbz posed nude for the 39th birthday just two weeks ago in photos on the ‘gram and noted that she was one of the top streamed female rappers on Spotify globally in 2021, despite not having released an EP or an album in 3 years. Fingers crossed we get some new Nicki tunes in 2022!

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Create A ‘White Christmas’ In Calabasas With Imported Snow & Sledding

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Create A 'White Christmas' In Calabasas With Imported Snow & Sledding
Let it snow! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker created some Christmas magic by bringing snow to Southern California.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiance Travis Barker, 46, made her ritzy Calabasas, California compound a winter wonderland on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer went all out and imported real snow home for their blended family to enjoy.

Kourtney looked like she was having a blast while showing off the backyard on her Instagram Story. In one video she zipped down the hill on a black and white houndstooth blow-up, squealing with glee. After trying a run solo, the “Always” rocker hopped on the back and helped his love down the hill. Making the afternoon even more lavish, it looked like Kourtney and Travis — who were engaged in Oct. — had their own In-N-Out truck there to cater the celebration, which was in honor of Travis’ daughter Alabama’s 16th birthday.

Kourtney made sure to go all-out for her first Christmas with Travis, Alabama, his son Landon, 18, and step-daughter Atiana, 22, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46. In addition to spoiling her 3 kids with ex Scott Disick, the A-lister paid special attention while choosing gifts for her stepkids-to-be, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY this month.

“Kourtney started shopping for her and Travis’s kids months ago,” the insider said “Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year.” They added, “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.” That much was clear when Kourtney gave Alabama a diamond anklet for her sweet 16 on Dec. 24.

Kourtney Kardashian went above and beyond to make Christmas amazing for fiance Travis Barker and his kids this year. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

While Kourtney nailed her gifts for the kids, the source admitted the star was “stuck” when it came to treating Travis. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” the source shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”

