News
Joel Coen stretches his directing realm with Shakespeare tragedy
As producer, screenwriter and solo director of Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and his wife Frances McDormand, Joel Coen ventures into new territory.
Coen’s version is striking in its stylized black-and-white presentation with costuming, production design and cinematography designed to give this intense, homicidal saga a unique theatrical viewpoint while being emphatically cinematic.
The three witches that kickstart the drama with baleful predictions are all played by the shape-shifting Kathryn Hunter, whose compelling contortions won her the N.Y. Film Critics best supporting actress honor.
While McDormand had often urged him to try, “My feeling always is I’m not a stage director, I wouldn’t know what to do,” Coen, 67, said at a post-screening Q&A. “But I did say at a certain point, ‘Let me think about it as a movie, I might get something.’
“Unlike something for the stage, where there’s one visual for the whole thing, movies are very much about where you’re looking and from where you’re looking. And how long you’re looking.”
Casting Washington? “What was great was it was a pretty short conversation. It was, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
For Washington, the film completes a “fascinating journey.” When he was 20, he starred as Othello in a Julliard production. Tackling Shakespeare on film he called, “The ultimate challenge is the ultimate reward. It’s where I started and where I want to finish.
“The cool thing,” he added, “was we were a company, the way Joel and Fran led us. We sat around the table. People played different roles. We became a company. My daughter (Olivia) I think had maybe one line in the film, a wonderful actress. That’s what we/I live for. So I’m honored and fortunate that they said yes to me.”
“For me,” Coen said, “this proceeded from the first impulse: I didn’t want to abandon the notion of the play. It was taking a play and making a movie of it that was interesting to me. Not trying to make the play into a movie.
“In terms of design, the motivating impulse is taking things away, stripping it down. Shooting in black and white instantly abstracts the image in a way that everybody understands.
“That kind of black and white abstraction seemed particularly suited to the play as an experience,” which he noted was inspired by silent-era German expressionists.
“What seemed interesting in connection was looking at Carl Dreyer and German expressionists, Murnau’s ‘Sunrise’ — these mind-boggling things that are so simple and so beautiful and so theatrical. At the end they emphasize the play.”
News
Man dies after shooting in Aurora on Christmas
A 35-year-old man has died from injuries after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Aurora, according to police.
At 7:30 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the area of North Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue that sent a man to the “hospital with serious injuries.” At 10:33 p.m., police tweeted that the man died.
The department’s major crimes homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made, police say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
News
Moore: Solar, wind, EV biz strike it rich in Build Back Better bill
How much do solar, wind and electric vehicle companies get in federal handouts and tax loopholes in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill? Well over $100 billion in taxpayer largesse. If all the tax credits are included, that number could reach half a trillion dollars. No other industry in American history has ever received this lucrative a paycheck.
The folks at the Institute for Energy Research calculated that this is on top of the more than $150 billion in subsidies these industries received from Uncle Sam in the last 30 years.
The umbilical cord to taxpayer wallets never gets cut. Yet, laughably, the left says all these subsidies to “green energy” are necessary for an “infant industry.” Really? Does Big Wind or Big Solar ever grow up? Incidentally, our ancestors were using windmills and solar panels during the Middle Ages.
So why do these renewable energies get so much money from Congress, and why do Democrats want to give them the biggest payday in the history of the Washington favor factory? Not because renewable has great promise. Thirty years after the handouts started, wind and solar accounted for less than 8% of our total energy production. It’s inconsequential.
If we taxpayers are “investors” in green energy, we’d be wondering where our return is at this point. Wind and solar costs are going down, but not nearly as fast as the cost reductions in natural gas, thanks to the shale revolution.
But now the left is trying to save its latest round of gargantuan welfare checks by arguing that the higher costs of oil and gas at the pump show that these energy sources prove that we can’t rely on fossil fuels.
It is reminiscent of the story of the boy who kills his parents and throws himself at the mercy of the court for being an orphan. Oil and gas prices are rising because Biden and the left have declared war on American fossil fuels. They aren’t allowing drilling. They instead are passing new “methane” taxes and not building pipelines.
Now liberals shake their fingers at the producers and accuse them of gouging consumers as they assault the added American oil and gas supply that would lower the prices to fill up your tank and heat your home. They are now starting a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in Washington, paid for by taxpayers, telling us that the high gas prices the Biden administration wants mean we have to stop using gas.
The irony of all of this is that the reliance on green energy subsidies is one good reason for so little technological progress in renewable energy. We’d perhaps see more innovation if the industry had to fight on a level playing field.
Democrats in Congress keep doling out the dollars because the green energy industry gives 90% of its contributions to Democrats. It is nothing more than a pay-to-play gambit.
If wind and solar are the low-cost energy sources of the future, why do they need so much government aid? Will they ever take the training wheels off?
After three decades, maybe it is time to admit the obvious: Wind and solar are niche energy sources that will not anytime soon, and probably never, provide anywhere near the energy we need for our $22 trillion industrial economy.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
News
Dividing retirement assets gets complicated
My wife and I mediated our divorce and did not have lawyers. We are now struggling to figure out how to divide our retirement accounts. I have a 401(k) with my company and she has an IRA at Fidelity. They seem to have different rules for division and none of it is clear. Our mediator didn’t give us much guidance on this piece other than to hire someone to do it. We are still trying to keep costs down and don’t want to spend a ton of money hiring someone to do it.
Is there a website or some other place you can direct me to for samples of how to do this so I can try it on my own?
Dividing retirement assets is more complicated than you might suspect. Depending on the type of account, there are different rules and processes. I encourage you not to do it all on your own.
The IRA is pretty straightforward. Your wife needs to sign a letter of instruction directing Fidelity to do a tax-free rollover of the appropriate percentage of her IRA to a Rollover IRA account in your name. If you do not yet have such an account, open one at Fidelity. It is easy enough to do online. Be sure she includes a copy of your judgment of divorce along with the first page, signature page and the relevant page of your divorce agreement referencing the division in the instruction letter. Also include the account number from which the rollover will come and the account number into which the rollover funds will be deposited. Then, you need to send a letter to Fidelity authorizing them to accept this rollover into your newly established Rollover IRA account. Last time I did this, there was no fee for the transfer and you can certainly do this part on your own.
The more difficult piece is the 401(k). There are lawyers who specialize in drafting Qualified Domestic Relations Orders as well as actuaries and Pension Appraisal Services. They charge a wide range of fees and you should really hire one and split the cost. The firm I regularly send my clients to charges a few hundred dollars to take care of it for you. They will do the drafting, make sure the draft is pre-approved by the plan administrator and send it to you for signing and filing with the court. From there, you and your ex will need to file a joint motion to approve the QDRO and after review the court will approve it and send you a certified copy. Once you get the certified copy, you will need to mail the certified QDRO from the court to the plan administrator and request they implement the QDRO. It is well worth your money to hire someone for that piece — given how lengthy the process is, the last thing you want is to do it wrong and waste months having to start over.
Email questions to whickey@brickjones.com.
Joel Coen stretches his directing realm with Shakespeare tragedy
Man dies after shooting in Aurora on Christmas
Moore: Solar, wind, EV biz strike it rich in Build Back Better bill
Dividing retirement assets gets complicated
Are cover letters really necessary when applying for a job?
Dierks Bentley helps Nashville bring new year to CBS
Thanks to vaccines, little risk of distemper
Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
Frances McDormand has plenty of fight to bring to ‘Macbeth’ role
Grindle: Evidence mounts of Afghanistan withdrawal’s massive failure
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies