Jordana Brewster Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Moment When Vin Diesel Walked Meadow Walk Down The Aisle

The ‘Fast & Furious’ fam is always there for each other & they all showed up for the late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, on her wedding day.

There wasn’t a dry eye when it was revealed that Vin Diesel gave away the late Paul Walker‘s daughter, Meadow Walker, during her October wedding. Meadow, 22, shared the sweet moment on Instagram after the nuptials, which showed Vin dressed in a powder blue suit and sunglasses, preparing to take the bride’s arm and walk her to her groom. “It was really, really special. It was just really beautiful,” recalled Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster, who witnessed the Dominican Republic nuptials. “It was a beautiful way of celebrating Meadow and was just stunning.”

Jordana has been a beloved part of the Fast & Furious franchise since the first film in 2009 as Mia Toretto, and she couldn’t help but get excited for all that’s to come. “I think the franchise does a beautiful job of honoring the past and it’s legacy and incorporating all the characters that have that have been woven into the fabric through the years,” she said. “But also, they look forward and up the ante on the stunts and what can come next.” She added, “I’m really eager to read what comes next. I don’t think any of us know what is in store.”

Jordana, who recently got engaged herself to tech CEO Mason Morfit, revealed that Vin also just gave an “amazing speech” at her engagement celebration. “It was this really beautiful celebration. We had one of our favorite bands played and it was awesome. It was very intimate and beautiful,” she gushed. The actress admitted that she “hopes” her wedding day is an “extension” of the intimate event. “We’re both somewhat artistic and we want our wedding to reflect that,” Jordana explained. “It’s not going to be a very conventional wedding. It’s going to be very creative, so I’m really excited about that.”

The actress spoke to HL in partnership with Zacapa Rum, which she said she would definitely be gifting her friends (and herself!) for the holiday season! “I love working with Zacapa, because they’re run primarily by women and there’s so many amazing female ambassadors, and female mixologists I’ve learned so much from,” Jordana told HL. “It’s such a great rum, and I love a sipping rum, so I like drinking it straight!”