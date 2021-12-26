Connect with us

Jordana Brewster Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Moment When Vin Diesel Walked Meadow Walk Down The Aisle

Jordana Brewster Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Moment When Vin Diesel Walked Meadow Walk Down The Aisle
The ‘Fast & Furious’ fam is always there for each other & they all showed up for the late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, on her wedding day.

There wasn’t a dry eye when it was revealed that Vin Diesel gave away the late Paul Walker‘s daughter, Meadow Walker, during her October wedding. Meadow, 22, shared the sweet moment on Instagram after the nuptials, which showed Vin dressed in a powder blue suit and sunglasses, preparing to take the bride’s arm and walk her to her groom. “It was really, really special. It was just really beautiful,” recalled Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster, who witnessed the Dominican Republic nuptials. “It was a beautiful way of celebrating Meadow and was just stunning.”

Jordana Brewster with Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker. (Shutterstock)

Jordana has been a beloved part of the Fast & Furious franchise since the first film in 2009 as Mia Toretto, and she couldn’t help but get excited for all that’s to come. “I think the franchise does a beautiful job of honoring the past and it’s legacy and incorporating all the characters that have that have been woven into the fabric through the years,” she said. “But also, they look forward and up the ante on the stunts and what can come next.” She added, “I’m really eager to read what comes next. I don’t think any of us know what is in store.”

Jordana, who recently got engaged herself to tech CEO Mason Morfit, revealed that Vin also just gave an “amazing speech” at her engagement celebration. “It was this really beautiful celebration. We had one of our favorite bands played and it was awesome. It was very intimate and beautiful,” she gushed. The actress admitted that she “hopes” her wedding day is an “extension” of the intimate event. “We’re both somewhat artistic and we want our wedding to reflect that,” Jordana explained. “It’s not going to be a very conventional wedding. It’s going to be very creative, so I’m really excited about that.”

Jordana Brewster for Zacapa Rum. (Courtesy of Zacapa)

The actress spoke to HL in partnership with Zacapa Rum, which she said she would definitely be gifting her friends (and herself!) for the holiday season! “I love working with Zacapa, because they’re run primarily by women and there’s so many amazing female ambassadors, and female mixologists I’ve learned so much from,” Jordana told HL. “It’s such a great rum, and I love a sipping rum, so I like drinking it straight!”

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays

December 26, 2021

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays
By Sandra Rose  | 

This post is late, but better late than never. Merry Christmas to you and your family and best wishes for the New Year!

I chuckled while reading my most popular Christmas posts over the years.

Remember when Kerry Washington gifted her friends with $400 Dyson vacuum cleaners for Christmas? Lol. It was the thought that counted.
 
RELATED: 10 Tips to Relieve Stress & Anxiety Over the Holidays
 
Remember when Walmart sold out KFC’s wildly popular chicken-scented fire logs?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Remember when Tyler Perry paid off $434,000 worth of Walmart lay-a-aways one Christmas? They say Walmart no longer offers layaways (but not because of Tyler Perry).

What about that time when a Houston oil company owner gifted his employees $100,000 cash each for Christmas.
 
RELATED: How to Get Through Grief During the Holidays
 
Below is my Christmas/Holiday playlist. Please share your playlist of favorite Christmas songs below.

As always, if I don’t see you before the end of the year, have a Happy, prosperous, and safe New Year!
 

Every Year, Every Christmas – Luther Vandross

 

All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

 

Let it Snow – Boyz II Men

 

Do You Hear What I Hear – Whitney Houston

 

Happy Holidays – The Ohio Players

 

Grown Up Christmas List – Monica

 

Someday At Christmas – Stevie Wonder

 

Holiday Celebrate – Toni Braxton

 

This Christmas – Donny Hathaway

 

At Christmas Time – Luther Vandross

 

What Child Is This? – Vanessa Williams

 

Stevie Wonder – What Christmas Means to Me

 

Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto – James Brown

 

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Jackson 5

 

Give Love On Christmas Day – Jackson 5

Liam Hemsworth Cozies Up To GF Gabriella Brooks While Skiing On Christmas With His Family: Pics

December 26, 2021

Liam Hemsworth Cozies Up To GF Gabriella Brooks While Skiing On Christmas With His Family: Pics
Things are heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks — on the slopes! The couple shared pics of each other skiing with the Hemsworth family on Christmas day!

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating for close to two years now, and while they kept things private at first, they’re now unafraid to post their love life on social media for fans to see! The couple did just that on Christmas day as they enjoyed mountain time with the Hemsworth family for the holiday. Liam took to his IG Stories early in the holiday with a selfie of him and Gabriella sitting in the snow. The next picture saw Liam and Gabriella alongside Liam’s brother Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha on the ski lift.

Liam also took to his feed with a photo of himself planted in the snow with a big smile on his face. The actor rocked goggles and a ski helmet on his head, while he wore sunglasses and posed in the dreamy environment. The caption read, “Merry Christmas from one mountain shredder to another!” Back in his stories, Liam shared a selfie with his brother Chris Hemsworth, and another cute pic of Gabriella enjoying the aprés ski.

Gabriella also shared some snaps to her Instagram stories, which included a sweet selfie of the couple. Liam smiled while wearing a beanie, a brightly colored plaid scarf and thick-rimmed aviator glasses, while the model looked chic in a furry black bucket hat, oversized glasses, a red button-up sweater and tan shearling coat. Talk about a hot couple!

The pair have remained quite private about the relationship, possibly due to Liam’s very public relationship and split from Miley Cyrus in August 2019. The couple reportedly got together about four months later and have been inseparable since. Just weeks ago, Gabriella, 25, opened up about her romance for the first time in an interview with Stellar Magazine, referring to the last year as “one of the greatest of [her] life.” “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself,” she said. “[Liam’s] great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.” The couple has spent a lot of time with Liam’s family recently, sharing photos from a family dinner outing in LA just last month.

A source told HollywoodLife that the “topic of marriage has been broached” between the couple, “but it took Liam a long time to get married before and he’s not planning on rushing into anything.” Guess we will have to wait and see!

Jennifer Lopez Glows In High-Neck White Gown While Hosting Christmas Eve Party

December 26, 2021

Jennifer Lopez Glows In High-Neck White Gown While Hosting Christmas Eve Party
Ice queen! Jennifer Lopez wowed in white during her very fancy Christmas Eve celebrations.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the belle of the ball while celebrating Christmas Eve with her VIP friends on Friday, Dec. 24. The triple threat looked radiant at the affair, which was captured in snapshots by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

J. Lo rocked an elegant white silk gown with a high-neck that was adorned with crystals while cozying up to her longtime pal, who was dapper in a black jacket with perfectly coifed hair. A second photo, set in front of a silver balloon backdrop, offered a full-length look at the Hustlers star’s dress, which featured ostrich feathers across the bottom. All the while, she showed off glowing skin, wavy caramel locks, and a shiny, peach pout.

While both were dressed to the nines, Chris had to finish the post with a look at the food. Offering a peek at Jennifer’s mouth-watering holiday turkey, he captioned the photos saying, “Happy Christmas Eve. Jlo that turkey was impressive”.

Though none of the other A-list guests were pictured, Jennifer’s boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, was almost certainly in attendance. The couple — who reunited in May, 17 years after breaking off their engagement in the mid-2000s — is set on making the holidays special for their kids. Jennifer is mom to twins Max and Emme, 13, while Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez is making sure her and boyfriend Ben Affleck’s kids are having a perfect Christmas. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Leading up to the holidays, a source was able to reveal the pair’s plans EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” the insider said. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well-loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”

They added, “He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family.”

