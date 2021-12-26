Celebrities
Lala Kent Shares Red Flags She Ignored From Randall Emmett
Lala Kent ignored significant red flags in her relationship with Randall Emmett in the months leading up to their split.
During a recent interview, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that her former fiancé had a major addiction to his phone and often hid what he was doing from her.
“There’s like a laundry list,” Lala told PEOPLE on December 24. “A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there.”
“The phone was a major, major addiction,” she continued. “I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, ‘This is not normal behavior.’ This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag.”
While Lala chose to turn a blind eye to what Randall was doing for a while as she dedicated her life to the family they built, their relationship ultimately imploded in October after the film producer was allegedly caught at a Nashville hotel with two other women.
In the months that followed, text messages believed to have been sent between Randall and several other ladies were leaked. And, after over five years living with Randall in Bel Air, Lala moved into her own place.
Now, weeks later, Lala says moving out “was like a weight lifted off of me.”
“The moment I left that house, and he discovered that I had left, I felt so free. I can’t even explain the feeling,” she shared. “It brought me to tears because I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s over, it’s done.’ I had lost myself a lot in that relationship. I met him at a very young age. It was a huge whirlwind. My independence was somewhat taken.”
“The fact that during that relationship, I was able to build a brand and actually gain independence in a relationship that I could have easily become even more dependent on him, I did the opposite,” she went on. “I feel like I have to preach to all women, get your own funds for a rainy day. If you need to make a quick exit, that you’re able to do that.”
As for where she and Randall stand today, as they co-parent their daughter, nine-month-old Ocean, Lala said they are following a co-parenting schedule and have “very little communication.” And, despite the heartache she’s suffered, Lala is “very happy.”
“Freedom is a really amazing thing. I don’t think people realize, you fall into a pattern of just life and you get comfortable and you don’t even realize that things aren’t working until you decide or you’re forced to switch things up and you’re like, ‘Holy sh-t, this life is just absolutely amazing,’” she stated.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles Up To BF Jake Bongiovi On Christmas Morning: Pic
It looked like Millie Bobby Brown had a very cozy Christmas! She started the day snuggled Jake Bongiovi in a cute holiday morning Instagram.
Love is in the air! Millie Bobby Brown, 17, wasn’t hiding her feelings for boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 19, while sharing a smitten Christmas morning snap with her love. The Stranger Things star smiled softly as she wrapped her arms around Jake, who is rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son. Both teens were dressed for the holidays, rocking chunky Christmas sweaters while a sparkling tree sat in the background. Keeping her message short and sweet, Millie captioned her post saying, “Happy Holidays”.
Millie and Jacob were first linked in early June when they started getting flirty on social media and were then seen holding hands during a New York City stroll on Jun. 17, 2021. Though the duo has preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they all but confirmed they were dating on Nov. 1 when they shared a kissy Instagram snap taken on the London Eye.
Not much is known about Jacob, who is the second-youngest of Bon Jovi and highschool sweetheart Dorothea Hurley’s 4 kids. A New Jersey native and graduate of Pennington High School, he announced he was accepted to Syracuse University in Feb. 2020, but has since deleted the post.
Millie previously dated rugby player Joseph Robinson, 19, around Jan. 2020. Before that, she had a brief relationship with singer Jacob Sartorious, 19, which ended in July 2018.
Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes talent is getting ready to go back on the promo trail ahead of the release of the 4th season of Stranger Things. The retro sci-fi series wrapped shooting in Sep. and is set for a mid-2022 premiere.
Co-creator Ross Duffer teased what’s to come to The Hollywood Reporter in Aug. 2020. “Season four won’t be the end,” he revealed. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”
Celebrities
Jessica Biel, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Celebrate Christmas: See Pics
Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!
Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel took to Instagram on Christmas morning to share her gratitude for her ‘guys.’ The actress’s post showed her holding her young son Phineas, while walking alongside her husband Justin Timberlake and their first born Silas. Only the backs of everyone’s heads can be seen in the pic, with the foursome walking up a gravel pathway behind a van. “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!” Jessica wrote.
Dua Lipa
Move over Anwar, Santa is coming to town! Dua Lipa appeared to ignore her new single status as she posed on Christmas Eve with a glass of wine in front of the Christmas tree and looked better than ever with long black locks. She rocked a high-neck gold top and black jeans and posed with model friend Sarah Lysander. On Christmas Day, Dua took to IG once more to wish fans a happy holiday, while also reminding everyone that the holidays “can be a difficult time.” “Please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing x,” the “Cold Heart” singer shared along with a photo of herself as a child crying on Santa’s lap. Recall, Dua’s split from Anwar Hadid was just announced after the pair dated for two years.
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews
Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to beat the Steelers tomorrow, but before they can do that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to celebrate Christmas with his wife Brittany and their sweet baby girl Sterling for her first holiday! The couple shared an adorable collection of photos of the trio and their dogs, Steel and Silver, in front of the Christmas tree. See the cute pic here!
Celebrities
Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit While Celebrating The Holidays In Sydney With Family
Endless summer! Julia Roberts glowed in a neon pink swimsuit while enjoying Christmas Day at the beach with her family in Sydney, Australia.
Julia Roberts, 54, looked simply sensational while spending Christmas Down Under with husband Danny Moder, 52, and their 3 kids. Enjoying the Australian summer, the Erin Brockovich star rocked a chic, neon pink swimsuit as she enjoyed a beach day in Sydney, pictured here.
Julia was stunning as ever in the classic one-piece, which featured a low scoop-neck for a touch of cleavage. Black sunglasses and a trucker hat completed the look, along with a messy bun. After getting some time in the sun, she threw on a breezy blue cover-up before heading off with Danny, their twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 14.
The Notting Hill actress has been in Australia filming her new movie Ticket To Paradise with George Clooney. The film, which also stars Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, follows a pair of college grads as they adventure to Bali after getting their degrees. When one of them falls in love with a local, her divorced parents (Julia and George) swoop in to try and stop her from making a huge mistake. It’s set to be released by Universal Pictures on Oct. 21, 2022.
It looks like the duo — who previously worked together on the Ocean’s franchise, the film Money Monster, and more — has been having a blast while filming. Proving she loves a prank, the Pretty Woman star crashed George’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new film The Tender Bar on Dec. 16. Julia slid into the frame while Jimmy was asking George’s young co-star Daniel Ranier, 10, a question, surprising the host.
“Holy moly. George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the woman sitting next to you,” he said while the Batman & Robin star hardly budged. While she certainly looked radiant in her sleeveless, white frock, George pretended like he couldn’t see the star before she slowly moved off-screen. “Maybe I hallucinated that! I don’t know. Wow, it sure looked like Julia Roberts though,” Jimmy laughed.
