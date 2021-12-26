Connect with us

LunarCrush Galaxy Score Ranks Projects: Here Are the Top 7

  Decentral Games is a gaming DAO that operates in the metaverse.
  Business modelling and integration are both simplified with Unibright.

The top 7 LunarCrush Galaxy score projects shortlisted are as mentioned below.

UniCrypt (UNCX)

UniCrypt’s deflationary governance token, UNCX, serves as a service token for other tokens on the UniCrypt network. According to CoinMarketCap, UniCrypt’s price today is $672.12 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $289,129 USD. 

Rally (RLY) 

Rally (RLY) is a network token on Ethereum. It allows online organizations and artists to establish their own currencies. According to CoinMarketCap, the Rally price today is $0.374092 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,265,103 USD. 

Decentral Games (DG)

Decentral Games is a gaming DAO that operates in the metaverse. Players get $DG for playing, liquidity providers receive $DG for providing liquidity, and DG holders receive xDG for distributing house profits. According to CoinMarketCap, the Decentral Games price today is $0.363745 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $519,985 USD. 

Kardiachain (KAI)

Because of Kardiachain (KAI) with Dual Node technology, cross-chain communication is feasible between any public or private blockchains. According to CoinMarketCap, KardiaChain’s price today is $0.079703 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,607,334 USD. 

BSC Station (BSCS) 

BSC Station (BSCS) aims to build a full-stack DEFI on Binance Smart Chain with NFT auctions. It will be a DeFi and NFT economy driven by Binance Smart Chain. According to CoinMarketCap, BSC Station’s price, today is $0.237071 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,356,264 USD. 

Unibright (UBT)

Business modelling and integration are both simplified with Unibright. It was established to assist businesses in embracing blockchain technology. According to CoinMarketCap, Unibright’s price today is $1.70 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,537,266 USD. 

Frontier (FRONT)

Frontier intends to reduce fragmentation in the DeFi market. Frontier plans to consolidate DeFi software to handle the problem of swapping, borrowing, lending, staking, and providing liquidity. According to CoinMarketCap, Frontier’s price today is $0.751191 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,083,395 USD.

