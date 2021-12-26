News
Man dies after shooting in Aurora on Christmas
A 35-year-old man has died from injuries after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Aurora, according to police.
At 7:30 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the area of North Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue that sent a man to the “hospital with serious injuries.” At 10:33 p.m., police tweeted that the man died.
The department’s major crimes homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made, police say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Moore: Solar, wind, EV biz strike it rich in Build Back Better bill
How much do solar, wind and electric vehicle companies get in federal handouts and tax loopholes in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill? Well over $100 billion in taxpayer largesse. If all the tax credits are included, that number could reach half a trillion dollars. No other industry in American history has ever received this lucrative a paycheck.
The folks at the Institute for Energy Research calculated that this is on top of the more than $150 billion in subsidies these industries received from Uncle Sam in the last 30 years.
The umbilical cord to taxpayer wallets never gets cut. Yet, laughably, the left says all these subsidies to “green energy” are necessary for an “infant industry.” Really? Does Big Wind or Big Solar ever grow up? Incidentally, our ancestors were using windmills and solar panels during the Middle Ages.
So why do these renewable energies get so much money from Congress, and why do Democrats want to give them the biggest payday in the history of the Washington favor factory? Not because renewable has great promise. Thirty years after the handouts started, wind and solar accounted for less than 8% of our total energy production. It’s inconsequential.
If we taxpayers are “investors” in green energy, we’d be wondering where our return is at this point. Wind and solar costs are going down, but not nearly as fast as the cost reductions in natural gas, thanks to the shale revolution.
But now the left is trying to save its latest round of gargantuan welfare checks by arguing that the higher costs of oil and gas at the pump show that these energy sources prove that we can’t rely on fossil fuels.
It is reminiscent of the story of the boy who kills his parents and throws himself at the mercy of the court for being an orphan. Oil and gas prices are rising because Biden and the left have declared war on American fossil fuels. They aren’t allowing drilling. They instead are passing new “methane” taxes and not building pipelines.
Now liberals shake their fingers at the producers and accuse them of gouging consumers as they assault the added American oil and gas supply that would lower the prices to fill up your tank and heat your home. They are now starting a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in Washington, paid for by taxpayers, telling us that the high gas prices the Biden administration wants mean we have to stop using gas.
The irony of all of this is that the reliance on green energy subsidies is one good reason for so little technological progress in renewable energy. We’d perhaps see more innovation if the industry had to fight on a level playing field.
Democrats in Congress keep doling out the dollars because the green energy industry gives 90% of its contributions to Democrats. It is nothing more than a pay-to-play gambit.
If wind and solar are the low-cost energy sources of the future, why do they need so much government aid? Will they ever take the training wheels off?
After three decades, maybe it is time to admit the obvious: Wind and solar are niche energy sources that will not anytime soon, and probably never, provide anywhere near the energy we need for our $22 trillion industrial economy.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
Dividing retirement assets gets complicated
My wife and I mediated our divorce and did not have lawyers. We are now struggling to figure out how to divide our retirement accounts. I have a 401(k) with my company and she has an IRA at Fidelity. They seem to have different rules for division and none of it is clear. Our mediator didn’t give us much guidance on this piece other than to hire someone to do it. We are still trying to keep costs down and don’t want to spend a ton of money hiring someone to do it.
Is there a website or some other place you can direct me to for samples of how to do this so I can try it on my own?
Dividing retirement assets is more complicated than you might suspect. Depending on the type of account, there are different rules and processes. I encourage you not to do it all on your own.
The IRA is pretty straightforward. Your wife needs to sign a letter of instruction directing Fidelity to do a tax-free rollover of the appropriate percentage of her IRA to a Rollover IRA account in your name. If you do not yet have such an account, open one at Fidelity. It is easy enough to do online. Be sure she includes a copy of your judgment of divorce along with the first page, signature page and the relevant page of your divorce agreement referencing the division in the instruction letter. Also include the account number from which the rollover will come and the account number into which the rollover funds will be deposited. Then, you need to send a letter to Fidelity authorizing them to accept this rollover into your newly established Rollover IRA account. Last time I did this, there was no fee for the transfer and you can certainly do this part on your own.
The more difficult piece is the 401(k). There are lawyers who specialize in drafting Qualified Domestic Relations Orders as well as actuaries and Pension Appraisal Services. They charge a wide range of fees and you should really hire one and split the cost. The firm I regularly send my clients to charges a few hundred dollars to take care of it for you. They will do the drafting, make sure the draft is pre-approved by the plan administrator and send it to you for signing and filing with the court. From there, you and your ex will need to file a joint motion to approve the QDRO and after review the court will approve it and send you a certified copy. Once you get the certified copy, you will need to mail the certified QDRO from the court to the plan administrator and request they implement the QDRO. It is well worth your money to hire someone for that piece — given how lengthy the process is, the last thing you want is to do it wrong and waste months having to start over.
Email questions to whickey@brickjones.com.
Are cover letters really necessary when applying for a job?
I dread writing a cover letter. I’m uploading my resume when I apply to jobs, but can’t I just skip the cover letter — is it really necessary?
First, I want to commend you for being immersed in your job search! While a resume is typically a requirement for employers, a cover letter may be a “nice to have,” not a “need to have.” Some companies require them, others don’t, but many don’t specify so you may feel in limbo.
That said, it’s usually in your best interest to upload one as another way to get noticed. Think of it as a succinct, written version of an elevator pitch. When I worked in recruiting, although I didn’t have time to read every cover letter, when hiring managers asked for one, it was always beneficial having it readily available. Plus, cover letters can typically help, not hinder you (as long as you don’t have grammatical errors or typos, which imply a lack of attention to detail).
You may want to create a template so you’re not re-creating the wheel every time you apply to jobs. It’s OK to address it “To Whom It May Concern” or “Dear Hiring Manager.” Don’t overthink it if you don’t know anyone there. Focus on the content of the letter itself.
Your cover letter should express your interest in the job by referencing the job title. Next, highlight your top skills, experiences or achievements, indicating why they should consider you for the job — qualities that make you stand out.
If you have an executive summary on your resume, it’s OK to copy these top aspects and paste them. If you print your resume and take a yellow highlighter, what three things would you highlight? Include these highlights in your cover letter. Still unsure? If you’re at the gym chatting with an acquaintance who works for your dream employer, what top skills and experiences would you briefly mention to pique their interest?
In closing, thank them for their consideration and mention that you look forward to hearing from them soon. Definitely spell check and then read it, too. (Words like “jog” don’t get flagged on spell check when you meant to type “job.”) Save it and tweak as necessary by tailoring it to each job going forward. It should only take a few minutes and you’ll be good to go.
How should I answer a question if I get stumped during my upcoming interview?
Befriend silence. If you’re asked a question that you don’t immediately know the answer to, pause. Take a few deep breaths to gather your thoughts. What may feel like a few minutes is literally only a few seconds.
You may want to say something like, “That’s a good question, let me take a minute to gather my thoughts.” Take another deep breath, then proceed to answer.
Always answer honestly, but if you don’t know the answer, be transparent and then pivot. For instance, you may be asked how you learned SaaS programming when you’ve never actually done that. You may want to say something like, “While I haven’t had the opportunity to learn SaaS yet, I can talk to you about how I learned XYZ …”
Prepare for interviews by anticipating commonly asked interview questions and creating talking points. Think of several scenarios ahead of time so you can lean into them if the question is related.
— Tribune News Service
