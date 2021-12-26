News
Meet We Don’t Waste, the largest food-saving resource in Colorado
Before he owned Colorado’s largest food recovery nonprofit, Arlan Preblud was a self-proclaimed foodie.
When the recession hit in 2008, Preblud had decided to leave his law career and look for another worthwhile endeavor. The retired attorney and his wife would often go out to eat in Denver and chat with local restaurant owners and workers.
“What do you do with food at the end of the night that you don’t sell?” Preblud began asking while out to dinner. He was aware that food insecurity was on the rise during the recession, and he saw an opportunity to connect food service businesses with those who were going hungry.
“Would you donate this food?” Preblud asked restaurants and caterers at first, before moving on to event centers, farms, grocery store suppliers and distributors.
When We Don’t Waste got up and running in 2009, Preblud was picking up food himself and delivering it to food banks and rescue missions out of the back of his family’s station wagon.
“By the end of the year, I knew the Volvo wasn’t going to be able to handle it much longer,” he told The Denver Post more than a decade later.
Today, We Don’t Waste has grown from the back of Preblud’s car to four refrigerated trucks, 1,000-square-feet of cooler space and an 11,500-square-foot distribution warehouse.
More than 100 donors, from independent restaurants and caterers to Cisco and the Colorado Convention Center, supply unused food via Preblud’s nonprofit. And more than 200 organizations receive it, either directly from We Don’t Waste or through food bank partnerships.
“Our goal is really to reduce food insecurity and keep food out of the landfill,” Preblud said. “So we’re not proprietary to that, and it’s worked well for us over the last 12 years.”
The project is still growing. We Don’t Waste has introduced 6-8 mobile food markets each month, which act like free farmers’ markets in underserved communities. In 2022, Preblud and his team plan to introduce a new app that will connect We Don’t Waste volunteers with local restaurants that have smaller amounts of food to donate.
“Largely it doesn’t make sense now to send a 14-foot refrigerated truck to pick up (small food donations) from independent restaurants,” explained Allie Hoffman, We Don’t Waste’s manager of strategic communications. “But we want to continue this work, we know that there’s more food to get.”
In 2020, We Don’t Waste distributed 24 million servings of food, equal to about 8 million meals. This year, Preblud said he expects to match or beat those numbers.
“But during the holiday season, the demand always increases,” he said. “We try to do this as equitably as we can… and also to provide culturally appropriate food when we can.”
Each week, We Don’t Waste volunteers are invited to help sort and package food for donation at the company’s headquarters. Volunteers can donate their time (or money) at wedontwaste.org.
Name of organization: We Don’t Waste
Address: 5971 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216
In operation since: 2009
Number of employees: 18
Annual budget: $13.7 million (about $11.5 million in in-kind donated food)
News
“We’re not back to normal yet at all”: Colorado students reflect on school during the pandemic
Colorado students returned to the classroom this fall after a tumultuous school year that included frequent switches between in-person and online classes or entirely virtual schooling as COVID-19 cases repeatedly disrupted learning.
And now the 2021-22 school year has its own challenges. Schools face widespread staffing shortages that have led some to cancel classes or move them online. Districts and parents have debated having students wear masks after schools required face-coverings amid another surge in COVID-19 cases — one that hit children particularly hard as schools remain the primary hotspot for outbreaks. Schools are also bracing for a new wave caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Through all of this, little has been heard from those most affected by the policies and decisions: the students.
The Denver Post spoke to eight of them about how they are adjusting to being back in school and learning during a pandemic. All said they were excited to be back among their classmates and teachers. Two even said they were excited to write with pencils and paper once again instead of a keyboard. Most added they are able to focus more inside the classroom, but some said they had to adjust to the workload as they try to catch up on what they missed last school year.
Most of the children and teens said they understood why they have to wear masks, even those who find face-coverings annoying. Two noticed their schools are struggling to find substitutes to staff their classrooms when a teacher is absent.
Here are their stories on what it is like to be in school right now and how the first half of the 2021-22 school year is going:
Siena Yeh
When Colorado first moved classes online in March 2020, Siena Yeh was a third-grader who liked to have sleepovers with her friends.
Now, almost two years later, the 10-year-old is back in the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began. Siena returned to Denver’s Brown International Academy this summer before classes started and once she was inside the building, memories came flooding back to her. She remembered the school’s staircase and how classrooms actually have two doors instead of one.
Siena’s sleepovers are still on hold, but the fifth-grader now sees and talks to her friends at school between assignments in class, during lunch period and at recess — an activity she greatly missed when classes were online during her fourth grade year.
“I get to see them, like their full body,” said Siena, who became used to seeing her classmates only from their shoulders up on a computer screen. “That’s super important because I know they’re there and I can talk to them if I need to, and during recess, I get to play with them.”
Siena prefers being back to school in person because she gets to write with pencils and paper, and thinks she is learning more in class. She knows teachers are trying to catch students up on all they missed during the first year of the pandemic, but she’s not too stressed. It’s not like in remote learning when she would wait until each Friday, just before her assignments were due, to complete them.
“It’s a lot easier to focus when there’s not a bag of chips downstairs in the pantry,” Siena said. “Last year, we didn’t learn. I know we didn’t learn as much as we would have if we were in person and this year we’re kind of trying to catch up.”
Siena noted the effect of the nationwide substitute teacher shortage in the classroom. Her teacher was absent a few times and one week the class cycled through about five different subs, she said.
Siena also had to adjust to the longer days that come with being back in person and having less time for lunch — about 15 or 20 minutes — than she did when she was at home and could eat while doing her schoolwork.
Unless the weather is bad, lunches take place outside — one of the school’s policies to help protect students from the virus — so Siena normally sits on a sidewalk curb with her friends and their lunch trays where they can see students in other grades run around in recess.
“When I eat inside … it’s kinda weird walking down through the hall or through the lunch tables seeing everybody without their masks cause I haven’t seen that in a long time other than at recess,” Siena said.
But, she said, she feels more comfortable at school than she did at the start of the year because she just became fully vaccinated.
“It’s not exactly back to normal yet, but it does feel as close to normal as it will get right now because we’re all trying to be safe,” Siena said, adding, “I’ve gotten used to masks a lot over the past year and a half. I don’t even have to think about it.”
Arely Lopez
Arely Lopez was excited to return to in-person classes for her senior year at Bruce Randolph School in Denver as it meant being surrounded by her friends and teachers once again.
During the first year and a half of the pandemic, Arely spent her days locked in her bedroom with the family dog and computer trying to complete school assignments away from the noise of a full house.
Her brother attended online school as well and her parents also spent their days at home as Arely’s father, a handyman, couldn’t find jobs because people either weren’t comfortable with having others in their homes or they were sick with the virus. Her father was also at a high risk of developing complications from COVID-19 because of a heart condition. Arely and her brother knew their parents struggled to pay rent and bills.
“We would be stressed for them because there’s nothing we can do at all,” Arely, 18, said. “Everybody in my household was just stressed with school and money.”
Arely felt sad and lonely and she cried a lot.
But that changed after she returned to in-person school this fall, she Arely said. She thinks she is learning better and finds it is easier to ask her teachers questions. She has plans to attend prom in the spring — the main event of senior year — and is preparing to go to college. She wants to become a nurse.
“Now, I feel as if I’m doing better than I was before,” Arely said. “I still do feel stressed sometimes, but I think that’s completely normal.”
The return to school was not without its challenges.
“I feel behind a lot in certain points,” Arely said. “Like with math — I really struggled with it last year. Something about math, I just couldn’t (do it), and now I come back and I’m taking a college course so it’s really fast-paced. Sometimes I don’t feel like I was prepared enough last year.”
Signs of the pandemic are still visible in the schools’ hallways. Students wear masks and eat outside. There are coronavirus outbreaks. One of Arely’s teachers was absent for days with COVID-19 and for other personal reasons, meaning the class had to watch instructional videos.
“People say, ‘Oh, we’re back to normal,’ we’re not back to normal yet at all,” Arley said. “And it’s really just difficult going from online to in-person because we sort of adapted in a way to doing online.”
Daraijah Miller
Daraijah Miller missed out on her freshman year of high school.
The 16-year-old spent the year attending classes online last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. She didn’t get to meet anyone — teachers or friends — during her first year at North High School in Denver. She didn’t even know there was a track team.
“It was kinda sad because I was like I’m supposed to be enjoying high school,” Daraijah said.
Now, the teenager says she feels like time is moving too fast. It feels like high school is almost over even though she’s just a sophomore.
Daraijah returned to in-person classes earlier this fall Colorado schools have sought to keep their doors open despite the constant presence of COVID-19 in the state.
She likes attending school in person, saying it’s much better than virtual classes. She got to meet her teachers. She made more friends than she expected and plans to tryout for the track team. Daraijah’s starting to think about college again and wants to become a labor and delivery nurse.
Still, the return to school has had its challenges. Daraijah said she is tired of the masks students have to wear even though she understands why face coverings are required. She found it is harder to engage in her schoolwork and sit in classes for long periods. Her handwriting isn’t as good as it once was after a year of doing projects on a computer.
“It’s very hard for me to just sit in one spot for a long-time because I always want to get up and move,” Daraijah said
There is a lot of homework, especially in her honors and advanced placement classes. Daraijah is worried about her grades as she hasn’t made all As and Bs this semester like she normally does. She doesn’t want her GPA to be under 3.5 — it’s currently a 3.3.
“I’m trying to balance everything out with my personal life and then my school life,” Daraijah said. “It’s OK. (It’s) just a little stressful because I’m not used to it.”
Mackenzie, Addison and Raegan Forst
Ten-year-old Mackenzie Forst and her two younger sisters are having a pretty good time at Hopkins Elementary School in Centennial. The youngest, 5-year-old Raegan, just started kindergarten so she is too young to know what it is like to go to school while not in a global pandemic, but she said she’s made a lot of friends so far this year.
“It’s fun because I get to do fun stuff and I get to go out in my playground,” Raegan said.
But Mackenzie and her sister Addison, 7, both remember a time when COVID-19 didn’t exist and they used to move around more freely in school without having to socially distance themselves from their classmates. When in-person classes resumed in late 2020, students had to sit at separate tables and wear masks, they said.
“Everything changed from the pandemic,” said Addison, a second-grader.
Both sisters said the school has improved since the 2020-21 year. Neither spent much time in remote-learning last school year, but they said they can now move around more freely in the building and Mackenzie’s class had a field trip – her first since the pandemic began – planned in mid-December. The school also recently hosted its first book fair, which was exciting because Addison had never been to one before.
“I think people should know that in-person is easier to learn because you can hear the teacher better,” Mackenzie said.
The fourth-grader felt the effects of the substitute shortage, saying when her teacher was absent from school and they couldn’t find a substitute to cover the class, a teacher from another class filled in while still overseeing another class. The teacher went from room to room every few minutes to check on students.
“She would be telling her class what to do and then we would just have to be waiting,” Mackenzie said.
The sisters started the school year without wearing masks, but as COVID-19 cases began rising among children after classes started back, their parents had them put face-coverings back on. Some of their classmates didn’t wear masks until Littleton Public Schools told students they were required, Addison said.
Addison said she didn’t “feel good” when she learned there was an increase in cases among children.
“I just want every kid to get vaccinated and every person in the United States to get vaccinated because then COVID would be gone,” she said. “COVID changed our lives for two years or so.”
Jonah and Avery Remmy
For 10-year-old Jonah Remmy, the most challenging aspects of school during the pandemic are the mask he has to wear each day and how some days his friends miss school because they are sick or quarantining.
“It’s really tough to be in-person,” the fifth-grader said. “Maybe one of your friends is sick and they’re not at school and you don’t really have any other friends.”
Jonah said it’s good that students wear masks but they are “annoying.”
“You can’t really breathe through them that much and it’s really hard to hear people when you talk through your mask so teachers can’t really hear you when you answer a question so it’s kind of real hard,” he said.
Jonah attends Leawood Elementary in Littleton with his younger brother, Avery, and is considered the “scholar” of the family – so much so that he liked virtual learning — which he did for a few months in 2020 — because there were fewer distractions.
“It’s fun,” he said. “You learn a lot of stuff since you’re not really with your friends so you can’t really talk that much. I think you learn more in remote learning than you do in-person for me.”
Jonah and Avery said that other than the masks they wear and having to eat lunch outdoors they don’t think about the virus much while in school.
“It doesn’t scare me but I’m just really worried about it,” said 8-year-old Avery, a second-grader. “I don’t want people getting sick.”
News
Colorado Democrats eye sweeping new union rights for more than 250,000 public sector workers
Colorado Democrats say they want to take a “natural next step” in their pro-union push with a bill to allow all public sector employees in Colorado to join unions and collectively bargain over pay, benefits and working conditions
This follows Democrats working across two legislative sessions in 2019 and 2020 to reach agreement with Gov. Jared Polis on a bill allowing union leaders to engage in collective bargaining on behalf of the roughly 30,000 people who work for Colorado state government.
They succeeded eventually, with Polis announcing his support just before the pandemic set in. He signed the policy into law, and last month he and the state union agreed to ratify a new contract — the first of its kind in Colorado — that included several years of cost-of-living raises and more paid time off, among other new benefits.
The planned 2022 bill would affect all public employees, not just those working for the state.
“If you’re a worker, no matter who your employer is, you should have some basic rights,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat who plans to sponsor the bill. He noted that public-sector workers aren’t generally afforded the same unionizing and negotiating rights available to private-sector workers.
The bill is still in drafting, but the plan is to introduce it in the state House of Representatives in the next session, which begins Jan. 12. It would be headed in that chamber by House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat who also negotiated the 2019 and 2020 bills for the state employee union.
Unlike the earlier bills, this one would not by itself force change. It doesn’t create new unions or require existing ones to engage in collective bargaining. Instead, it would state that public sector workers have the ability to unionize if they choose, and it would lay out terms of bargaining for employees that make that choice. Those terms, among other bill details, are not finalized and could change before the policy is introduced.
Proponents estimate more than 250,000 workers stand to be affected by the policy, including those who work in public education, first responders and anyone else employed in the public sector in Colorado outside of state government.
The bill is assured pushback from public sector leaders.
“The state absolutely has a role in determining how to dictate employment matters for its own employees. But the state shouldn’t be involved in determining employment matters at other levels of government,” said Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, which represents and lobbies for towns and cities. He suggests lawmakers could be in violation of the state constitution by wading into local control matters over which it doesn’t have jurisdiction.
“With all due respect to the proponents and sponsors, local control and home rule authority is derived by citizens through their votes and through their duly elected (officials),” Bommer said.
Under current law, those local officials do not need to recognize employee efforts to unionize. A group of workers can say they’re forming a union, but that union would be largely ineffective without recognition from its town, city or county leaders, and without the ability to bargain over contract terms.
“The majority of the time when we go into these conversations around collective bargaining and negotiations it’s just workers simply wanting to have a voice when it comes to safety, workflow, how they can provide ideas and be heard. It’s not always just salary and benefits,” Esgar said.
Added Peter DellaVecchia, a Denver paramedic and member of the Denver Health Workers United union, “It’s not so much that we’re trying to line our own pockets. Working conditions right now are just really, really difficult. … We want fair market compensation, but we want benefits, a good work-life balance.”
The left-leaning national think tank Economic Policy Institute has estimated that workers covered by collective bargaining contracts can make about 13% more money on average that non-unionized people doing comparable work, and that they are 28% more likelyto have employer-provided health insurance. They’re also more likely to have employer-provided pensions and more paid time off, research shows.
Michelle Murphy, executive director of the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance, echoed Bommer’s concerns and added that her organization, which represents 146 rural districts, doesn’t think it’s necessary to impose a state mandate in order for workers to feel empowered to seek better pay and benefits.
“It would be our position that that decision properly resides within the jurisdiction of local school boards,” she said, adding that she can recall only one instance in the past decade in which rural education workers attempted to unionize and were rebuffed. “We don’t really know, in K-12, what problem we’re trying to solve here.”
Colorado AFL-CIO President Josette Jaramillo countered that the problem in K-12 is that public-sector workers do not have guaranteed rights to advocate for themselves and their colleagues. That kind of guarantee from the state would be much different from the present situation, in which union organizers in the public sector must ask permission to be recognized, she said.
“So I think this bill is something that’s really needed for public employees to have that seat at the table,” she said.
The AFL-CIO’s Jaramillo called the legislative proposal well timed.
“We are living in this really crazy time when it is the employees’ marketplace. COVID really kicked that off, where folks have the opportunity and ability to be a little more choosy about where they want to work,” she said. “We have lots of vacancies, hiring is tough right now. I think that very much lends to the moment of not accepting the status quo. I think workers are seeing their value.”
Neither opponents nor proponents of the proposal have estimates for how many workers would form unions if a bill becomes law. Jaramillo said labor leaders would likely target work in places where they find a real appetite for organizing, instead of casting a wider net that, “would be like farting into the wind.”
Any bill would need the governor’s OK to become law. Polis did come around on the 2020 bill and the current proposal’s sponsors say that with their policy still in drafting it’s too soon to know whether they’ll have the governor’s backing. It is generally true, however, that a bill with both majority leaders signed onto it will have a strong chance of succeeding.
News
Whatever happened to the hundreds of people arrested during Denver’s 2020 George Floyd protests?
A year and a half after Denver police arrested hundreds of people during massive racial justice protests downtown, a total of 33 people have been convicted of crimes related to the demonstrations.
The large-scale protests began in Denver on May 28 — two days after video showing a Minneapolis police officer murder George Floyd became public — and continued every night for more than a week. Thousands of people marched near the Capitol and through downtown calling for racial justice and police reform in that time, and sporadic protests continued throughout the summer in Denver.
Although the majority of the thousands of protesters remained peaceful, police arrested people carrying weapons and who were suspected of throwing rocks and bottles, as well as hundreds who continued to protest after a curfew set by Mayor Michael Hancock.
The Denver District Attorney’s Office and the Denver City Attorney’s Office provided The Denver Post with lists of protest-related prosecutions that, combined, totaled 389 cases. The cases involved incidents from May to September 2020.
A majority of those cases were dismissed in June 2020 when the City Attorney’s Office decided to drop charges against more than 300 people arrested solely for breaking curfew or failing to obey police orders.
When she announced the decision, City Attorney Kristin Bronson said she recognized the importance of peaceful protest and dismissed the charges to pursue a “non-punitive, restorative approach outside of the court system.”
Charges in the remaining cases ranged from municipal counts alleging public fighting to attempted first-degree murder charges for two men who drove their vehicles into groups of people.
Of those remaining 81 cases:
- 33 people were convicted at trial or through a plea deal
- 15 people received deferred judgments, meaning their case will be dismissed if they successfully complete probation and other requirements
- 11 cases were dismissed
- One person was found not guilty at trial
- 21 cases remain open
Sentences for those convicted of misdemeanors and felonies ranged between 10 days of home detention and six months in jail. Many will spend months or years on probation.
Jesse Thomas was arrested May 29, 2020, while protesting for allegedly throwing a rock at a Denver Sheriff Department vehicle. Prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney’s Office charged him with misdemeanor criminal mischief but dropped the case in November, court records show.
Having the criminal case looming over his head stressed Thomas out, he said. He said prosecutors told him they were dropping the case for lack of evidence.
“It’s kind of just been a nuisance,” he said.
Violent crimes
Of the nine people facing state criminal charges for alleged violent crimes, the most serious charges were filed against three people suspected of driving their vehicles into groups of people.
Anthony Knapp faces charges including attempted murder for allegedly intentionally driving his car into a group of police officers on May 30, 2020. Knapp struck three officers, breaking one officer’s leg, according to police documents. Knapp pleaded not guilty to the charges at arraignment and the case remains open.
Another man, Jacob Taylor, also faces attempted-murder charges for allegedly driving into a group of protesters on June 28, 2020, near Larimer and 21st streets. The Denver police probable cause statement alleges a group of protesters near the intersection damaged the car Taylor was driving and Taylor yelled, “I swear on my mama, I’m gonna get all of you.” Taylor then drove away but returned a short time later and at 30 mph struck a man walking in a crosswalk, a police officer who witnessed the incident told investigators.
Taylor fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle, but police later found him and arrested him. He has not yet entered a plea in the case, which remains open.
A third driver, Jennifer Watson, was found guilty of reckless driving by a Denver jury for driving her car through a group of protesters on May 28, 2020. A judge sentenced her to 48 hours of community service.
Four people were charged with assault on a police officer, though more than 80 Denver police officers were injured in the first five days of protests.
Two of the criminal cases against people charged with assault on an officer remain open. One of the men pleaded guilty and received a deferred judgment, meaning the case will be dismissed if he successfully completes 18 months of probation. The other pleaded guilty to assault and received a six-month jail sentence.
Property damage
Many of the others facing misdemeanor and felony charges in Denver county and district courts faced criminal mischief charges for allegations of property damage.
At least three people faced criminal mischief charges for helping to push down two statues near Civic Center Park — the Christopher Columbus statue and the Civil War Monument. All three pleaded guilty to charges and received between one and two years of probation. Two of the defendants are eligible to have their case dismissed if they successfully complete probation.
Denver police estimated the damage to the Columbus statue to be about $70,000 and that it would cost $20,000 to remount. Officers estimated the Civil War Monument, purchased for $20,000 in 1909, would be worth more than $517,000 in today’s dollars.
Despite scattered reports of looting during the protests, only four people were charged with burglary. Two of the cases were dismissed and two remain open.
Denver prosecutors dismissed or declined to file charges against at least six protesters arrested on suspicion of breaking windows of businesses or throwing rocks at windows and law enforcement vehicles.
They also declined to charge two people arrested on suspicion of breaking windows at the City and County Building, a man arrested for breaking a window at the Hot Topic store on the 16th Street Mall and another person arrested on suspicion of attempting to break windows at the History Colorado building.
Some window breakers, however, were convicted. One man pleaded guilty to breaking a store window by headbutting it and was sentenced to two years of probation. Another person pleaded guilty to the same charge for throwing a rock at windows at the Denver Pavilions building and was sentenced to six months in jail.
Thomas, the man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at a sheriff’s department vehicle, spent three days in jail after his arrest and said he was lucky he wasn’t scheduled to work those days. He said he first went to protests in Denver on May 28 to support a friend who wanted to go, but returned the next day because of how the police treated protesters.
“I just think the worst part of it was what the police did when we were protesting,” Thomas said. “I saw them shooting their pepperball guns at people who weren’t doing anything.”
