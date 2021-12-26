Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays

Things are heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks — on the slopes! The couple shared pics of each other skiing with the Hemsworth family on Christmas day!
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating for close to two years now, and while they kept things private at first, they’re now unafraid to post their love life on social media for fans to see! The couple did just that on Christmas day as they enjoyed mountain time with the Hemsworth family for the holiday. Liam took to his IG Stories early in the holiday with a selfie of him and Gabriella sitting in the snow. The next picture saw Liam and Gabriella alongside Liam’s brother Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha on the ski lift.
Liam also took to his feed with a photo of himself planted in the snow with a big smile on his face. The actor rocked goggles and a ski helmet on his head, while he wore sunglasses and posed in the dreamy environment. The caption read, “Merry Christmas from one mountain shredder to another!” Back in his stories, Liam shared a selfie with his brother Chris Hemsworth, and another cute pic of Gabriella enjoying the aprés ski.
Gabriella also shared some snaps to her Instagram stories, which included a sweet selfie of the couple. Liam smiled while wearing a beanie, a brightly colored plaid scarf and thick-rimmed aviator glasses, while the model looked chic in a furry black bucket hat, oversized glasses, a red button-up sweater and tan shearling coat. Talk about a hot couple!
The pair have remained quite private about the relationship, possibly due to Liam’s very public relationship and split from Miley Cyrus in August 2019. The couple reportedly got together about four months later and have been inseparable since. Just weeks ago, Gabriella, 25, opened up about her romance for the first time in an interview with Stellar Magazine, referring to the last year as “one of the greatest of [her] life.” “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself,” she said. “[Liam’s] great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.” The couple has spent a lot of time with Liam’s family recently, sharing photos from a family dinner outing in LA just last month.
A source told HollywoodLife that the “topic of marriage has been broached” between the couple, “but it took Liam a long time to get married before and he’s not planning on rushing into anything.” Guess we will have to wait and see!
Ice queen! Jennifer Lopez wowed in white during her very fancy Christmas Eve celebrations.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the belle of the ball while celebrating Christmas Eve with her VIP friends on Friday, Dec. 24. The triple threat looked radiant at the affair, which was captured in snapshots by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.
J. Lo rocked an elegant white silk gown with a high-neck that was adorned with crystals while cozying up to her longtime pal, who was dapper in a black jacket with perfectly coifed hair. A second photo, set in front of a silver balloon backdrop, offered a full-length look at the Hustlers star’s dress, which featured ostrich feathers across the bottom. All the while, she showed off glowing skin, wavy caramel locks, and a shiny, peach pout.
While both were dressed to the nines, Chris had to finish the post with a look at the food. Offering a peek at Jennifer’s mouth-watering holiday turkey, he captioned the photos saying, “Happy Christmas Eve. Jlo that turkey was impressive”.
Though none of the other A-list guests were pictured, Jennifer’s boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, was almost certainly in attendance. The couple — who reunited in May, 17 years after breaking off their engagement in the mid-2000s — is set on making the holidays special for their kids. Jennifer is mom to twins Max and Emme, 13, while Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.
Leading up to the holidays, a source was able to reveal the pair’s plans EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” the insider said. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well-loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”
They added, “He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family.”
Margaret Josephs is weighing in on the recent news of Dolores Catania‘s split from Dr. David Principe.
Ahead of the highly anticipated return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, whose 12th season premieres in 2022, Margaret admitted that she “wasn’t shocked” by the breakup before sharing what likely went wrong between them and commenting on the potential casting of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14.
“I wasn’t shocked about the breakup because I think they’re moving in two different directions,” Margaret explained on the December 15 episode of S’More Live on Instagram.
Despite the split, Margaret said she loves David.
“I happen to love David. Joe was out motorcycle-riding with him the other day. He’s a great guy… David’s a great human. He’s very close with her family. [But] I think he is not interested in getting married,” she continued. “I think he’s very busy being a doctor. I think his first love is medicine. And I think Dolores is at a point in her life where she’s ready to travel and have a relationship where she’s top priority… I think people are in different parts in their life.”
Margaret also commented on Dolores’ love life, which seemed to see a major update earlier this week, when she went public with Peter Connell.
“I think Dolores, a lot of people want to be with her and go out with her. I think there is someone she… possibly could be seeing,” Margaret teased, prior to the relationship reveal.
Margaret then chatted about her thoughts on RHONY, saying that while it isn’t “canceled,” despite a lackluster season 13, it won’t be returning to Bravo “as quickly” as expected. As for the cast, Margaret had strong feelings about the futures of Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams.
“I think Ramona should stay on and I think that’s not a popular opinion but she’s great TV. Look at her on [Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip]. If she wasn’t on that show, who would they have drama with?” Margaret wondered.
And, she went on, “I think Eboni K. Williams is a good housewife. [But] I think she’s probably better on The View.”
According to Margaret, she believes Eboni is “very smart” and “very serious.” And, while she feels she may be better suited for another platform, she admitted that it would be nice to see some resolve amongst the ladies of RHONY.
“I’d love to see resolution with everybody but I think she’d also be great on The View,” Margaret stated further. “I think everybody on the show is great [but it] was a rough season.”
Also during the interview, Margaret revealed why she believes The Real Housewives of Dallas was canceled.
“I think we have some new franchises. I think that’s really what it is,” she explained. “I happen to have enjoyed Dallas a lot. I like a lot of those ladies. I don’t think it was boring. I found them entertaining. I thought it was fun.”
As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season of RHONJ, Margaret said she’ll continue to be “opinionated” and “honest with everybody.”
“[I’m] right in the mix of all the drama and always [say] exactly what [I] feels… I wouldn’t say [there’s] a table flip [but there’s] a very big moment,” she teased.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.