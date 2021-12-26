Connect with us

Mia Jaye Opens Up About Christmas Without Young Dolph ‘It’s Cold, It’s Sad—I Wanted My Black Man To Grow Old With Me’

Mia Jaye Opens Up About Christmas Without Young Dolph 'It's Cold, It's Sad—I Wanted My Black Man To Grow Old With Me'
It’s been a little over a month since Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. His community and loved ones are certainly feeling the loss throughout this holiday season, especially the love of his life, Mia Jaye.

 

The mother of Dolph’s two children wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram about the family’s first Christmas without him and being strong for the kids.

“Christmas has always been my favorite time of year…

The lights, the trees, the decor, the carols, spending time with loved ones and Christmas cheer has always warmed my heart. For my family, it’s never been about gift giving and presents, but the PRESENCE of family, laughing, playing and fellowshipping together,” Mia wrote on Saturday.

“But this Christmas and holiday season is different… it’s cold. It’s sad. It’s full of fake joy so that the kids can still maintain their love for Christmas. This Christmas is about sacrifice and strength. This Christmas, my heart is left with a huge hole. It’s by God’s grace that my children are so full of compassion and LOVE that they try their hardest to fill the hole in my heart. My family and support system is there, but when one special person(s) are missing, the hole remains pierced wide open.”

The post featured a series of pictures from their babies’ first and last Christmas. The last image is an adorable family photo of proud daddy Dolph rocking matching pajamas with Mia and their children, 4-year-old Aria and 7-year-old Adolph Thornton III, who is also called Tre.

Mia also had a message for the people whose violence leave behind heartbroken families like her own. Before he passed away, Dolph and Mia launched a movement called Black Men Deserve To Grow Old to address these devastating losses felt throughout too many communities.

“For every man considering to take another mans’ life, think of the holes you will tear in the heart of their family. Think of the hole that will be torn in your families heart if you were the victim. Premature death hurts… deep… robs families of their future… and for that we must think before we allow our ego, evil spirits and pride to convince us of taking the lives of another. I wanted my Black Man to Grow Old with me. He deserved it. We deserve it. To every gunman ready to pull the trigger… you deserve it… Protect our own, stopping killing our own. #BlackMenDeserveToGrowOld“

Mia didn’t take any time for granted with her soulmate Dolph. For last Valentine’s Day, she shared a beautiful poem on her Instagram about cherishing every moment the couple had together.

“Kiss your loved ones often, you never know when it might be your last. Admire their complex being & forgive them for their past. Distance is not for the fearful, it is for the courageous & bold. No mater if I’m with you my heart goes wherever you go.”

Our hearts go out to Mia Jaye and the rest of Young Dolph’s loved ones missing him this holiday season.

 

‘Unruly passenger’ detained by APD after slapping unmasked passenger on flight to Atlanta (Video)

December 26, 2021

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

An irate woman was detained by Atlanta police and questioned by the FBI after she slapped an elderly passenger who pulled down his mask to drink water.

According to Atlanta police, an “unruly passenger” slapped another passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa to Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport on Dec. 23.

Cell phone video uploaded by ATL Uncensored shows an enraged woman screaming at an elderly male passenger to put his mask on.

The man apparently pulled his mask down below his chin to eat or drink.

The female passenger, who also had her mask pulled down, appears to slap or punch the man after he called her “Karen” – a pejorative term for rude or obnoxious women.

Other passengers assisted the flight attendants when the woman refused to return to her seat.
 
READ ALSO: Can a woman breastfeed a cat on Delta Airlines? The answer may surprise you
 
After the flight landed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport, the woman was detained by Atlanta police. The FBI took over the investigation since the incident happened during a flight.

Major airlines have reported an increase of in-flight incidents following two years of non-stop fear mongering by the mainstream news media.

There have been thousands of mask-related incidents involving irate passengers punching flight attendants or other passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has received 4,156 reports of mask-related incidents on board planes this year.

The Transportation Security Administration has a zero tolerance policy for passengers causing disturbances during flights.

The TSA recently announced stiff fines for passengers who act out during flights. Unruly passengers could also lose their pre-check privileges or be banned from airlines.

Some airline CEOs are reconsidering their face mask policies as the rise in violent incidents continue.
 

Dexter Darden: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Who Is JoJo’s New Fiancé

December 26, 2021

Dexter Darden
JoJo got quite the Christmas gift with a surprise engagement from her boyfriend Dexter Darden! Find out all about actor who stole the singer’s heart!

JoJo had a lot to celebrate this Christmas as she got an epic proposal from her boyfriend! Taking to her Instagram on Dec. 25, the “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker revealed Dexter Darden asked her to marry him during a holiday getaway to the La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!” she wrote alongside adorable pictures of the couple.

Now fans want to know all about the man who is set to walk down the aisle with the singer. Below, learn more about the entertainer who swept JoJo off her feet!

1. Dexter Is A Triple Threat

JoJo had a lot to celebrate this Christmas as she got an epic proposal from her boyfriend Dexter Darden (pictured). (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Although Dexter got his big break as an actor in The Maze Runner franchise playing Frypan, he is also a triple threat as a singer and dancer. “I do take pride in being able to dance and do take pride in being able to act, and I do take pride in being able to sing,” he told Schon! magazine. “And I’m really lucky that Saved by the Bell is allowing me the opportunity to show people that multilayered newness to my abilities as an actor and then as an entertainer.

2. He’s On The Saved By The Bell Reboot

Dexter is officially a member of Bayside High’s Class of 2020! The actor landed the role of DeVante on the Saved By The Bell reboot, which just returned to Peacock for its second season. He spoke about the pressures of being part of a new version of such an iconic sitcom. “I mean, anytime you step into a reboot of something that was a show or a movie franchise or anything as popular as Saved by the Bell, you always feel a little bit of pressure,” he told Schon!. “You just want to make sure you do the original justice and find a new and creative way to make it as special and as current as possible, and hopefully we did that.”

3. Dexter Absolutely Adores JoJo

Dexter gushes about his beautiful wife-to-be any chance he can get! During her birthday celebrations on December 20, the actor couldn’t say enough good things about her, writing on his Instagram, “Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo! Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can. You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!”

4. He’s A Family Man

Dexter surprised JoJo by flying members of both families to Puerto Rico for the surprise engagement. He made sure both his mom and JoJo’s mom were there to share in the love! How sweet! He even picked up the tab to fly in the couple’s best friends to celebrate the special event!

5. Dexter Is A Poet

Dexter is very active in the Black Lives Matter movement. On his Instagram in May 2020, he shared a poem about the fight for racial equality called “Silence,” which received a huge outpouring of support. “I’m really, really happy with the amount of receptiveness that it got and the amount of people that it affected, because as a young Black man in America, it’s really important that [it can help] people see things from my side of view,” he told Schon!.⁣

 

 

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Hilariously Wrestles Dad In Sweet Christmas Video — Watch

December 26, 2021

Drake's Son Adonis, 4, Hilariously Wrestles Dad In Sweet Christmas Video — Watch
Drake’s son Adonis was a ball of energy as he playfully crawled all over his dad alongside another kid as they rocked Christmas PJs!

Drake, 35, has his hands full with son Adonis! The adorable 4-year-old hilariously had his dad trapped as he and a friend crawled all over the Scorpion rapper in a black-and-white video posted to Instagram on Christmas Day. The rare clip of the toddler was posted by doting dad Drake — née Aubrey Graham — who shed his usual serious image for the sweet family moment.

“Oh my god,” the Toronto born rapper can be heard mumbling as he gives the camera a struggling look, rocking a white t-shirt under a Nike branded jersey. The other child can he heard saying, “Adonis, you are so mean!” through laughs as the children continued wrestling each other while sitting on Drake’s back. “I gotta get out of of this! I gotta get outta this!” Drake then declared, as he demonstrated his strength by standing up with the two pajama clad kids on his back, growling.

Adonis, looking festive in his star printed sleepwear, then took a small tumble down on the bed as he rolled off his dad. “Oh my god!” Drake added as he caught the 4-year-old whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, both laughing hysterically throughout the ordeal. Merry Christmas From The Gang,” he captioned the rare post, adding crossed fingers and a sparkling heart emoji. Notably, the Degrassi alum was also raised celebrating Hanukkah via his Jewish mother Sandy Graham.

Drake and Adonis attend the Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, on June 11, 2021. (Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Several of Drake’s buddies got in on the comments, showing the star plenty of love. “Merry Christmas To The Whole Fam Bro,” Kid The Wiz wrote, while Chance The Rapper, Tiesto and producer boi1da just left simple heart emojis. “Gotta run from those 2,” Preme penned.

While the Euphoria producer rarely gives interviews, he did open up about fatherhood in an interview with friend Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio last year. “[Fatherhood is] great for me,” Drake said in May 2020, going on to talk about confirming the news of his son on his 2018 album. “It was great to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do…I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a celebrity that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” Drake also said.

