Mia Jaye Opens Up About Christmas Without Young Dolph ‘It’s Cold, It’s Sad—I Wanted My Black Man To Grow Old With Me’

An irate woman was detained by Atlanta police and questioned by the FBI after she slapped an elderly passenger who pulled down his mask to drink water.
According to Atlanta police, an “unruly passenger” slapped another passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa to Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport on Dec. 23.
Cell phone video uploaded by ATL Uncensored shows an enraged woman screaming at an elderly male passenger to put his mask on.
The man apparently pulled his mask down below his chin to eat or drink.
The female passenger, who also had her mask pulled down, appears to slap or punch the man after he called her “Karen” – a pejorative term for rude or obnoxious women.
Other passengers assisted the flight attendants when the woman refused to return to her seat.
READ ALSO: Can a woman breastfeed a cat on Delta Airlines? The answer may surprise you
After the flight landed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport, the woman was detained by Atlanta police. The FBI took over the investigation since the incident happened during a flight.
Major airlines have reported an increase of in-flight incidents following two years of non-stop fear mongering by the mainstream news media.
There have been thousands of mask-related incidents involving irate passengers punching flight attendants or other passengers.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has received 4,156 reports of mask-related incidents on board planes this year.
The Transportation Security Administration has a zero tolerance policy for passengers causing disturbances during flights.
The TSA recently announced stiff fines for passengers who act out during flights. Unruly passengers could also lose their pre-check privileges or be banned from airlines.
Some airline CEOs are reconsidering their face mask policies as the rise in violent incidents continue.
Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy?? pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB
— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021