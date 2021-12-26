News
MN cities, counties seek share of $296M from opioids settlement
In county board rooms and city council chambers across Minnesota, elected officials are passing resolutions to claim their government’s share of the $26 billion settlement of national opioid lawsuits earlier this year.
Minnesota is positioned to receive as much as $296 million over 18 years through settlement agreements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Three-quarters of the state’s settlement funds will be allocated to all 87 counties and 33 large cities, according to a plan announced by the Attorney General’s Office this month. The rest will be overseen and distributed by a state advisory council.
To claim their share, local governments must sign on by Jan. 2.
Cities must have at least 30,000 residents and their own health department or similar agency in order to receive direct payments. However, participation by cities with populations of 10,000 and larger will help Minnesota obtain its full share.
Smaller cities can join, too, even though they won’t receive or affect the payouts. Separately, small cities also will be able to pursue opioid abatement grants from the state-run fund.
WHO’S SIGNED ON?
Under the current settlement timeline, local governments could begin receiving payments in August 2022.
Some governments this past week still were in the process of signing on. For example, the St. Paul City Council and Washington County Board were moving toward finalizing their claims, although as of Thursday they hadn’t shown up on an official roster kept by the Attorney General’s Office.
According to that office, metro governments that had joined as of Wednesday included:
- In Ramsey County: Ramsey County, Lauderdale, Maplewood, Roseville, St. Anthony and Vadnais Heights.
- In Washington County: Forest Lake, Hugo, Lino Lakes, St. Paul Park, Stillwater, White Bear Township and Woodbury.
- In Dakota County: Dakota County, Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Mendota Heights, South St. Paul and West St. Paul.
- In Hennepin County: Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth, Richfield, St. Louis Park, Tonka Bay and Victoria.
- In Anoka County: Anoka County, Andover, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ham Lake, Ramsey and Rogers.
HOW IT WILL BE SPENT
The dollars will be used to support addiction response efforts in local communities at a time when opioid-involved deaths have skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic.
Opioid overdose deaths were at an all-time high in 2019 with 427 deaths reported, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Preliminary data shows opioid-related deaths rose again, more than 50 percent, during the first year of the pandemic.
Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion said there’s a “laundry list” of expenses that will be eligible for the use of settlement funds, including specialty courts, emergency medical services, public safety and public health measures.
Brad Larson, Savage’s city administrator, said opioids are certainly having an impact on the local community. For example, the city purchases Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses, for the Savage Police Department.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar commended Minnesota’s plan for local funding allocations, which he said will support good causes in the community.
“Talking to law enforcement officers, they are going through Narcan like crazy,” Hocevar said, adding the overdose-blocker is “not cheap.”
Scott County Commissioner Mike Beard voted to join the settlement this month, but he also criticized the nation’s response to opioid addiction, which he said fails to address the international flow of illegal drugs while “attacking the wrong sources.”
“As someone who lives with someone who suffers from sometimes debilitating chronic pain, I know what a blessing opioids have been,” Beard said. “Our life wouldn’t even be possible — I probably wouldn’t even be here today as a county commissioner had it not been for prescription opioids affecting my family in a positive way.”
Fred Melo contributed to this report.
News
Timothy L. O’Brien: Will sports gambling foster addiction? You can bet on it.
Ben Affleck, the movie star and avid gambler who has struggled with alcohol addiction, is one of sports gambling’s most visible pitchmen. He’s center stage in a TV ad for the mobile wagering app WynnBET. “We all want to win. Let’s win together!” Affleck exclaims.
Aaron Paul, the actor who only played an addict in “Breaking Bad” and waved off hard drug use himself after seeing his girlfriend consumed by addiction, is a spokesman for Bet365, a sports wagering app. It has more than 63 million global users and offers newcomers a $500 credit to join. “You need to ask yourself, why am I not a member of the world’s favorite sports book?” Paul asks in one ad.
Those who scroll through both these apps are offered sports betting mainstays — wagers on money lines, touchdowns, parlays, fight outcomes, total hits and other outcomes. At the bottom of the screen is this bit of advice: “If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800 GAMBLER.”
Call me old-fashioned, but as sports betting enjoys a pandemic-fueled expansion across the country, shouldn’t we worry more about the possibility of a spike in gambling disorders? And isn’t it jarring that people who should know better are enthusiastically pushing this?
A reminder: For most gamblers, betting is recreation. Based on historical data, only about 1% of adults in the U.S. have a severe problem such as compulsive gambling. Some 2% to 3% of adults have less severe problems; they’re not addicts, but gambling causes them financial and social miseries. Most people wager for fun.
The trouble is, those small percentages represent 6 million to 8 million people. And most academic and clinical studies of gambling disorders in the U.S. were undertaken when legal sports gambling was confined to Nevada, and backroom wagering with bookies wasn’t digital. The sports gambling boom that began three years ago after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Nevada’s monopoly, together with the accessibility provided by mobile devices and apps, mean that a significantly larger, and younger, share of Americans is now at risk. It will take time for researchers to catch up with the current sports betting world and the troubles that may be visited on individuals and communities.
“We’ve been engaged in a massive cultural experiment with gambling, and we’re delivering gambling to America in ways that are unprecedented worldwide,” said Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, a research and advocacy group. “No one, at least from an addiction standpoint, has been able to look at what the impact will be on problem gambling.”
“Groups like ours are being asked to examine possibly negative impacts of new tools and technologies without being given any access to private companies’ internal data and product information,” he added, while also flagging regulatory lapses. “State gambling commissions are close to being captives of the industry. They defer to the industry and don’t understand some of the new technologies.”
When mainstream corporations took over the gambling business decades ago, they were more disciplined than their organized-crime predecessors about analyzing which forms of betting were most profitable and most magnetic. Slot machines quickly displaced table games at the center of casino floors. The wealth of data that such machines could gather about what gamblers liked helped casinos make their games more lucrative and potentially more addictive. Apps and other digital gambling offerings are even more data-centric than slots and can be fine-tuned to capitalize on features that make gambling compulsive, such as a faster pace of play, stimulating sensory feedback and frequent near-misses.
The Irish gambling company Flutter Entertainment PLC doubled its revenue last year, thanks to many of its brands, but especially FanDuel, one of the most popular sports betting apps in the U.S. Flutter also purchased Sky Bet from Rupert Murdoch’s media company last year, and that is now the most popular gambling app in the U.K.
The New York Times recently reported that Sky Bet used its app’s data-profiling software to scrutinize one compulsive gambler’s betting history and favorite sports with such precision that it could essentially stalk and hook him — even when he was trying to quit. “They had taken his addiction and turned it into code,” a lawyer representing the gambler told the Times. Sky Bet told the Times that it didn’t target vulnerable gamblers and took “safer gambling responsibilities incredibly seriously.”
The British government, concerned about how quickly gambling has expanded in the digital era, is conducting a review of its 2005 Gambling Act, which loosened the country’s betting prohibitions. But now the government is examining whether the industry has since shed safeguards that once protected younger or compulsive gamblers. The U.K. has banned the use of credit cards for gambling, has limited sports betting advertising and is considering further marketing constraints. (Spain has similar restrictions; Italy banned all sports teams from pursuing sponsorships or ad partnerships with gambling companies in 2019.)
A parliamentary study of the U.K. gambling market published last year highlighted the large sums the industry spent on advertising and noted that most its profits came from a small number of problem gamblers. “The unscrupulous methods and ingenuity of some gambling operators makes for shocking reading,” the report said. “New games are constantly being devised, often highly addictive, sometimes with a particular appeal to children.”
“Addiction to alcohol or drugs is high profile and highly resourced,” the report also said. “The comparable harm caused by gambling addiction has not received the same attention and is only now beginning to be recognized.”
Don’t expect a comparable review at the federal level in the U.S. With the Supreme Court empowering states to legalize and regulate gambling as they see fit, the onus is on states to monitor the industry. But as Whyte points out, states are increasingly beholden to gambling companies that create new jobs and tax revenues. Legislatures are unlikely to make an issue of problem gambling if it threatens their new cash cows.
Few guardrails exist. The use of credit and debit cards for gambling is permitted in the U.S., although some card companies still won’t allow it. In Nevada, however, debit card readers sit atop gambling tables, and limits on the dollar amount and number of card swipes have been lifted. Digital innovations present a multitude of fresh challenges. Gamblers’ one-to-one relationship with their mobile devices, the use of push notifications, geolocators and information harvested from social media allow companies to tailor advertising to millions of bettors — with negligible outside scrutiny. Some gambling companies such as Entain PLC say they use the data they harvest to identify and cut off problem gamblers before their troubles worsen, but there’s no empirical evidence to suggest that is something operators routinely do.
In 2020, commercial gambling and sports betting enterprises paid $6.7 billion in state taxes, yet little of this revenue is budgeted to track the prevalence of gambling disorders. Most research is funded by the gambling industry, which spends that money to help mitigate the fallout from rampant gambling — and burnish their reputations. But the amount of information they share with outsiders is limited, leaving independent analysts struggling to assess gambling’s impact. “We’re completely unable to keep up, even with the forms of gambling we already know, much less new technologies,” said Whyte.
Last February, 23.2 million Americans bet about $4.3 billion on the Super Bowl in what the American Gaming Association described as “the largest single-event legal handle in American sports betting history.” Approximately 7.6 million of those gamblers bet online, a 63% increase from 2020. The rush overwhelmed sports betting companies’ computer servers, leading to outages.
Some problem gamblers will be among the swarm that bets on the Super Bowl again in February. Ignoring this problem will carry costs for everyone involved. While compulsive and problem gamblers haven’t historically drawn the kind of interest or support that society has bestowed on alcoholics and drug abusers, their numbers are bound to increase as the sports betting boom continues. Money is the substance that problem gamblers abuse — and there are more dealers out there peddling a chance to win some than ever before.
News
Letters: Glad there still are a few moderates in the party
It’s being said that Sen. Joe Manchin has torpedoed the “Build Back Better” bill. I guess that’s what they call responsible legislation now. One fellow Democrat went on to say that Joe not only turned his back on his party but on the American people as well.
I’d say she’s half right.
My take is he doesn’t see the benefit of a bunch of vote-buying social programs or meaningless climate initiatives that will do nothing but drive us further in debt. I’m thankful that there are still a few moderate Democrats still left in that party.
Mark Ruecker, Roseville
Significant housing progress
In Minnesota, no matter what your zip code, race or religion, we all need stable affordable housing. I was excited to read the article in the Dec. 13 edition of the Pioneer Press: “St Paul and Ramsey County announce investment of $74 million for deeply affordable housing.”
Mayor Carter and Ramsey County Commission Chair Carter working together with city, county, federal elected officials and leaders in the community have made significant progress in using federal dollars that will provide over a thousand housing units for individuals and families who make less than 30% of the St. Paul area median income. This will provide affordable housing to our residents who need it the most.
As a retired teacher in St. Paul Public Schools, I know firsthand the trauma that unstable housing/homelessness causes families, especially those with young children.
Congratulations Mayor Carter, Commissioner Carter and all the residents of St. Paul and Ramsey County. Along with rent stabilization, St. Paul will be a great place for renters to live, work and play. We all benefit from providing safe affordable housing to people in our community.
Stephanie Stoessel, St Paul
‘Humanity. There’s a concept!’
How fortunate we all were last Sunday to have one Minnesota treasure writing about another. Reporter Mary Divine is uniquely and consistently able to focus on the humanity in all of her stories. Humanity. There’s a concept!
Her profile of Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm made clear how special this public servant is to the people of Minnesota, whose interest she has protected above her own since Gov. Jesse Ventura first appointed her.
It would have been easy for Divine to simply make such a profile the typical knock-down-drag-out battle of politics that leaves the reader feeling hopeless. But that’s not her style. Instead we were able to clearly see why someone would be so imbued with a concern for others, even in the face of threats and criticism from an irrational opposition that seeks a hold on power, the deaths of Minnesotans be damned. The contrast in character and humanity couldn’t have been more clear.
I have been worried that Malcolm would soon grow so weary of the threats, that she would simply leave public service and surrender to a murderous virus. But after reading Malcolm’s friend, Ann Bancroft’s characterization of her, I am convinced they are cut from the same cloth.
We are so lucky to have all of these talented, caring, and courageous people — Ms. Malcolm and Ms. Divine — working on our behalf.
Bob Collins, Woodbury
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: The Case of the Dueling Decorators — or: All’s Noel That Ends Noel!
Till death us do part
’Tis the Season! Division
RAMBLIN’ ROSE writes: “Subject: Oh, Christmas Tree.
“We decorated our Christmas tree today. It’s gotten easier over the years, as we’ve fallen into an easy rhythm and come to agree on some major things. It wasn’t always so, and I admit that it’s taken us decades to get to this point. There were years when the words holly and jolly did not apply to our Christmas preparations.
“It’s not that we are grumpy people, but that we come from very different Christmas traditions. The tree was the centerpiece of Christmas decorating in my family. It was to be a work of art, starting with the careful selection of the best available balsam at the Minneapolis Farmers’ Market. The shape and fullness of the tree had to be perfectly symmetrical. If not, I was the unlucky child who had to stand in the freezing garage holding the tree upright while my dad drilled holes in the trunk and wired branches into place to achieve said symmetry. Tree perfection was serious business at our house, at least to my dad.
“Decorating had its own protocols. First the lights, which were evenly spread throughout the now-perfect branches. Stationary lights were augmented with either twinkling or bubble lights, but never both. Ornaments were next, carefully layered, with the smallest at the top and gradually increasing in size until the bottom branches held the large, red spheres that anchored this display. We weren’t done yet. Next came a careful painting of snow, whipped up in the KitchenAid mixer from flakes of Ivory Snow detergent. (They changed the detergent years ago so that it no longer whips into snow, and there’s a whole generation of snow fanciers that has never forgiven this transgression. But I digress.) Almost last was the tinsel, now also consigned to the dustbin of decorating, because it was made of lead foil. We didn’t know it was dangerous, just that it made a beautiful imitation of icicles trailing off of the branches. I still think it made the prettiest trees. My dad did most of the tinseling, so as to create the best imitation of icicles — which meant two, and only two, strands at the very ends of carefully selected branches. Finally came the angel to top the tree. We had three to pick from over the years — all with porcelain faces, and a gown of either white, pink, or gold. The lucky lady was ceremoniously placed atop the tree, and we were done. Everything was perfect for a few hours, until exhaust from the vacuum messed up the tinsel, or some lights burned out, or an ornament or two were displaced when Mom crawled under the tree to water it. But for a while, we had won the imagined competition for prettiest tree on the block.
“So, all of this was ingrained in me as The Math Nut (TMN) and I approached our first Christmas. We hadn’t discussed it, but I assumed he would be happy to follow these traditions. Silly me. Hubby came from a very different style: pine tree, not balsam; garland, not tinsel; ornaments placed wherever, size be damned. No whipped snow. How could two people so otherwise compatible not see this the same way? Many, many discussions followed in the days leading up to the big tree hunt. I could say that eventually we compromised, but that wouldn’t be true. TMN came to my side of things — I think mainly to keep the peace, and also because he knew there would be bigger fish to fry in the years ahead. Pick your battles.
“Everything went fine, at least in my opinion, as we purchased the most perfect balsam we could find, and raided Woolworth’s for sparkly ornaments of various sizes. (Who knew those boxes of Shiny Brite baubles would someday be collector’s items?) I thought we were home free until we looked for a topper. TMN had kept his powder dry for the item most important to him: a star, not an angel, atop the tree. What? This hadn’t been discussed. Not fair. But then, I’d gotten my way with everything else, so we looked for a star. We couldn’t find the plain white electric one that he wanted. Perhaps stars as tree-toppers had momentarily fallen out of favor, or we didn’t look in the right stores, but a satisfactory beacon could not be found. Poor hubby; he gave in on everything else and couldn’t get the one thing he wanted. You’d think this would be my opening to campaign again for an angel, but no. He was willing to wait until the next year to find a star; there was no topper on our tree that year. Nor the next.
“Eventually he got tired of hunting for something that he believed no longer existed, and we got an angel for the top of the tree. We went through a few of them over the years, but they never really made us happy. We were both a bit sad at this loss of a bit of his childhood Christmas. We didn’t know it, but all was not lost.
“One year, shortly before the holidays, we stayed at the St. James Hotel in Red Wing. As we moseyed through the gift shop, I spotted a tree-topper angel dressed in blue and white robes. She carried a decorated Christmas tree in the crook of her right arm, and I thought she was lovely. TMN happily pointed out that the tree was topped by a star, and that the star reached above the angel’s head — his vindication that a star is the ultimate topper for a Christmas tree. He is right, of course. This star-topped angel has graced our tree every year since then.
“Perhaps it was karma; perhaps not. What I do hope is that kindness and empathy will guide us every day of the year, and that we will take care of each other in the months ahead.
“May all of our days be hopeful.”
’Tis the season!
Christmases Past, Present & Future Division
Gregory J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “Christmas decorations tend to survive a very long time, and many have a story that goes with them. Here are a few from my family.
“The Nativity set I grew up with is a mixture of the very old, the old and the not quite so old. The oldest figures — the Holy Family; the three Wise Men; a shepherd; and the donkey, the cow, the camel and some of the sheep — probably came from my grandfather and may have been made by him. We had them ever since I can remember. The stable is store-bought but has been around a long time. The two angels, the other shepherds and a few of the sheep were added over the years, but all are at least 60 years old.
“The styrofoam Santas date to the 1950s. The Santa face with the yellowed beard is a wall hanging and most likely came from a dime store, maybe Woolworth’s or Kresge’s. The two standing Santas were given to us by some friends of my parents. They are pretty beat up, because my brother and I liked to play with them and flip their beards up and down.
“The Yule Log was purchased by my father in 1967 at the Toni Co., where he worked as a chemist. It was a project of the Tonja Company, a Junior Achievement firm sponsored by the Toni Company. The black-and-white photo comes from the December 1967 issue of the Toni Topics magazine and shows one of the Toni advisors, two student ’employees’ of the Tonja Company, and many of their finished products. Our Yule Log is still alive and well, as shown in the color photo, and has been passed on to my cousin, CHERIE D of Inver Grove Heights.
“Last but not least, we have animated Santa and Mrs. Claus. My brother and I gave them to my parents in the 1980s. They came from the late, great F.W. Woolworth Co. The animated Clauses still work, even though they creak and groan a bit as they move their heads and arms — as do many of us who are Older Than Dirt.
“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
Hmmmmmmmm
Or: Ah, the smell of it! (responsorial)
THE MAMBO KING: “DONALD’S post (Sunday BB, 12/19/2021) commenting about the many people in TV commercials smelling their laundry brought back a flood of memories to me.
“I remember that on laundry days, my grandmother would go out to the back yard, where there was a blackened circle of sod and bits of charred wood and ashes in the circle. She would set some cinder blocks around the periphery of the circle, then arrange some wood in the center and light a fire. She would take a large, galvanized steel washtub and place it on the cinder blocks and fill it with water using a garden hose. When the water was steaming, it was time to place the first load of laundry in the tub, get it well soaked, and then scrub it on a corrugated washboard with a bar of Crystal White or Octagon soap. If I remember correctly, white clothes were washed first, and then darker fabrics were washed in the same water. The wash water was emptied, and a second tub was then filled with fresh water. A bit of Mrs. Stewart’s Bluing was added to the rinse water, followed by the first batch of white clothes. Finally, all the washing was hung out on clotheslines to dry in the hot Texas sun.
“As a young boy, I was often asked to help remove the dry clothes from the lines and put them in the clean laundry baskets. I have never since then smelled anything so fresh, so clean, so heavenly! There’s much I would give to be able to stick my face into a pile of that clean laundry one more time.”
The Permanent Granddaughterly Record
And: Sleepers
VERTICALLY CHALLENGED: “‘. . . when all through the house, not a creature was stirring . . .’ — and not even little Elliot Jane, who got too tuckered out reading. I love this pic!”
Could be verse!
’Tis the Season Division
David the Scudderite: “Subject: Christmas Sampler.
“’Tis the season to / bring us a figgy pudding / now bring one right / hear the bells / underneath the mistletoe / as we don our gay apparel / roasting on an open / fa la la la la / one foggy Christmas eve / as I wonder as I wander out / in a winter wonderland / on the feast of Stephen.
“Go tell it on the / sweetly singing / little town of / field and fountain moor and / heaven and nature sing / my true love brought to / busy sidewalks dressed in / yellow green and / red-nosed reindeer / just like the ones I used to / knows when you are sleeping / right down Santa Claus lane.
“See the blazing yule / with heart and soul and / corncob pipe and button nose / above thy deep and dreamless / bells on bobtail ring / and sleep in heavenly / yuletide choirs / when half gone was the / triumph of the skies / while shepherds watched their / jolly happy soul / asleep on the hay.
“Come they told me / it came upon a midnight / leading onward leading / up on a rooftop / dressed up like Eskimos / as they shouted out with / ting-a-ling hear them / nipping at your / knows if you’ve been bad or / don’t you tell a single soul / how he came to life one / blue Christmas without you.”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: It would be a bluer Christmas without you, dear Bulletin Boarders. Merry Christmas season to you — and may a better new year await us all!
Band Name of the Day: The Bigger Fish
MN cities, counties seek share of $296M from opioids settlement
Timothy L. O’Brien: Will sports gambling foster addiction? You can bet on it.
Letters: Glad there still are a few moderates in the party
Sunday Bulletin Board: The Case of the Dueling Decorators — or: All’s Noel That Ends Noel!
Ask Amy: Boyfriend’s behavior means “game over”
Gated communities growing in Twin Cities; residents say amenities, security are draws
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: First light in your Christmas gift telescope
Whale Alert-4,000,000 EOS Transferred from an Unknown Wallet
Mastrodonato: Red Sox irrelevant in Boston sports scene as 2021 comes to a close
OBF: The gifts we want in 2022
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Purple Professional Nail Polish Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?