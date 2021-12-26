News
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky.
“What an amazing Christmas present,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief.
The $10 billion observatory hurtled toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, or more than four times beyond the moon. It will take a month to get there and another five months before its infrared eyes are ready to start scanning the cosmos.
First, the telescope’s enormous mirror and sunshield need to unfurl; they were folded origami-style to fit into the rocket’s nose cone. Otherwise, the observatory won’t be able to peer back in time 13.7 billion years as anticipated, within a mere 100 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called Webb a time machine that will provide “a better understanding of our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, the search that’s eternal.”
“We are going to discover incredible things that we never imagined,” Nelson said following liftoff, speaking from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he cautioned: “There are still innumerable things that have to work and they have to work perfectly … we know that in great reward there is great risk.”
Intended as a successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, the long-delayed James Webb is named after NASA’s administrator during the 1960s. NASA partnered with the European and Canadian space agencies to build and launch the new 7-ton telescope, with thousands of people from 29 countries working on it since the 1990s.
With the launch falling on Christmas and a global surge in COVID-19 cases, there were fewer spectators at the French Guiana launch site than expected. Nelson bowed out along with a congressional delegation and many contractors who worked on the telescope.
Around the world, astronomers and countless others tuned in, anxious to see Webb finally taking flight after years of setbacks. Last-minute technical snags bumped the launch nearly a week, then gusty wind pushed it to Christmas. A few of the launch controllers wore Santa caps in celebration.
“We have delivered a Christmas gift today for humanity,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher. He described it as a special moment, but added: “It’s very nerve-racking. I couldn’t do launches every single day. This would not be good for my life expectancy.”
Cheers and applause erupted in and outside Launch Control following Webb’s flawless launch, with jubilant scientists embracing one another amid shouts of “Go Webb!” and signs that read: “Bon Voyage Webb.”
Cameras on the rocket’s upper stage provided one last glimpse of the shimmering telescope against a backdrop of Earth, before it sped away. “That picture will be burned into my mind forever,” Zurbuchen told journalists.
The telescope’s showpiece: a gold-plated mirror more than 21 feet (6.5 meters) across.
Protecting the observatory is a wispy, five-layered sunshield, vital for keeping the light-gathering mirror and heat-sensing infrared detectors at subzero temperatures. At 70 feet by 46 feet (21 meters by 14 meters), it’s the size of a tennis court.
If all goes well, the sunshield will be opened three days after liftoff, taking at least five days to unfold and lock into place. Next, the mirror segments should open up like the leaves of a drop-leaf table, 12 days or so into the flight.
In all, hundreds of release mechanisms need to work — perfectly — in order for the telescope to succeed. Such a complex series of actions is unprecedented — “like nothing we’ve done before,” noted NASA program director Greg Robinson.
“Now it’s our job to start from here and keep going,” said Massimo Stiavelli, an astronomer who heads the Webb mission office at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. The institute serves as the control hub for Hubble and, now, Webb.
The Hubble Space Telescope will be a tough act to follow, according to Stiavelli and retired astronaut-astronomer Steven Hawley, even though Webb is 100 times more powerful.
Hawley, in fact, is more stressed over Webb than he was for Hubble, which he released into orbit from space shuttle Discovery in 1990. That’s because Webb will be too far away for rescuing, as was necessary when Hubble turned out to have blurry vision from a defective mirror.
Spacewalking repairs by astronauts transformed Hubble into a beloved marvel that has revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe, casting its eyes as far back as 13.4 billion years. It’s now up to Webb to draw even closer to the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, its infrared vision keener and more far-reaching than Hubble’s is in the shorter visible and ultraviolet wavelengths.
NASA is shooting for 10 years of operational life from Webb. Engineers deliberately left the fuel tank accessible for a top-off by visiting spacecraft, if and when such technology becomes available.
“Hubble is like the perfect story. It starts badly, then the cavalry fixes it, then it’s a major success. It’s almost a Christmas movie in a way,” Stiavelli said following Webb’s liftoff. “It’s a high bar, but hopefully the science contributions of Webb will be up there.”
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Celtics Notebook: Pritchard makes most of COVID manpower shortage
Payton Pritchard really didn’t have to learn patience as a rookie, when the Celtics guard enjoyed an enviable amount of playing time for a first-year player.
This season, with Ime Udoka leaning on veterans off the bench like Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder, Pritchard drifted to the end of the rotation — and often out of it — until his teammates started checking into health and safety protocol.
The Celtics had eight players in that situation Saturday, including the freshly quarantined Schroder, and Pritchard continued to put his readiness on display with a 16-point, five-assist, four-trey performance in the Celtics’ 117-113 loss to Milwaukee.
“Just staying ready for my moment and trying to help the team,” said Prtichard. “For me, it’s just, whatever situation I’m put in, I just gotta be ready.”
The state of the Celtics roster considered — they now have five players signed to 10-day hardship contracts — Pritchard’s minutes won’t be decreasing anytime soon. Indeed, he was part of Saturday’s finishing unit.
“Obviously bodies are down, we got some new guys in and it was a guy we trust and obviously can carry the load for us to some extent with not as many able bodies,” said Udoka. “Payton’s the only other point guard out there. So some guys are gonna get extended for the time being until guys back, but he did a great job overall. Obviously would have liked a few more shots to go down, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Juggling COVID
The health and safety protocol turnstile continued to spin Saturday, this time with Schroder joining Richardson, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas in the same COVID-inspired limbo that is wracking the entire league.
Giannis Antetokounmpo played for the first time in six games, for the same reason, and toasted the Celtics with 29 of his 36 points in the second half.
Al Horford came out of protocol, but was held back from action as the Celtics center attempts to work back into game conditioning. Norvel Pelle and Al-Farouq Aminu, both signed to 10-day contracts, didn’t leave the bench. Neither did Joe Johnson.
“Same as most of the guys that have been coming back,” Udoka said of Horford’s situation. “Obviously, the conditioning aspect is part of it and we need to get him some more work under his belt before he comes back.”
Asked about Schroder’s absence, Udoka added, “I mean, it’s somewhat expected now. Over the last few days, you know, a lot of obviously positives popping up across the league and so kind of holding your breath at the time and I guess the one positive would be there’s only one guy this time instead of three or four last few days. But it’s obviously a tough one losing Dennis in the health and safety protocols and we’re working through that.”
“Like I said you’re holding your breath day-by-day to see what the tests come back like. We’ve had quite a bit of this throughout the year with injuries and COVID before this latest outbreak, and so it’s kind of go with who we have other guys step up. Guys were out with injury and other guys stepped up. Now, obviously, Dennis is a last minute one today, but I feel we still have enough to win games. We’ve competed in and won. We’ve had enough, regardless of who’s going out of lineup. Then, you really simplify it, if you have Jayson and Jaylen available, I think that always gives us a great chance.”
A tooth for Christmas
Jaylen Brown momentarily left the game after colliding with Jayson Tatum, with the result a chipped front tooth that would make the Celtics forward at home in any hockey locker room. He still managed to play 37 minutes.
“Yeah, uh, I might have to buy him a new tooth for Christmas,” said Tatum.covid
Stephen L. Carter: The 15 best nonfiction books of 2021
For the past several years I have been putting together a list of that year’s best nonfiction, with special attention to books that taught me things I didn’t know. This has been an exceptional year for serious books; perhaps being locked down is good for creativity. Never have I had such trouble winnowing my list to 15. Nevertheless, here are my picks, all highly recommended, presented in random order — as usual, no tyranny of the alphabet! — and concluding with my choice for best nonfiction book of the year.
Mary Roach, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law”
We all understand that we’re not supposed to assault each other, trespass, steal or damage property. But what happens when these rules are disregarded by plants and animals? An enjoyable romp through science, law and human complexity. Just beware of the footnote conveying, um, too much information about how bears survive hibernation.
Alexander Wolff, “Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape, and Home”
Trying to understand the history of his family in Berlin, the author is struck painfully by the Lebenslüge — “the self-deception that permits one to carry on” — in which that history has been shrouded. Much of the tale is gloomy, for the shadow of the Holocaust is everywhere. Bibliophiles will be fascinated by details of the old publishing industry.
Olivette Otele, “African Europeans: An Untold History”
This brisk, nuanced synthesis reminds us that there have been Africans in Europe for millennia. Based on the lived experience of her subjects, Otele sides with those who see racism as a late invention to legitimate the slave trade. The sudden attention to race variously affected African Europeans; some of the more educated supported slavery. Otele also notes the existence of powerful institutions — the early church and the Roman Empire, for example — in which skin color was less important than loyalty.
Jan Lucassen, “The Story of Work: A New History of Humankind”
Maybe work hasn’t always been drudgery.
Julia Galef, “The Scout Mindset”
Galef argues that we’re too often many soldiers (determined to fight for our beliefs) and too rarely scouts (determined to discover the truth, even if it runs against what we think). Money quote: “A key factor preventing us from being in scout mindset more frequently is our conviction that we’re already in it.” A book fully deserving of the acclaim it’s received.
Cynthia Barnett, “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans”
In this astonishing volume, Barnett retells much of the world’s history, both natural and human-made, through the study of seashells.
Jeremy Dauber, “American Comics: A History”
A longstanding interest of mine, but still, I’d never thought about — for instance — the way that World War II boosted the comic book industry, because of the need for cheap, portable reading material at the front; and it was nice to reminded of the role of “underground” comics in the battle against censorship.
My only complaint: Insufficient attention paid to the great black cartoonists who helped build the industry. (A gap the reader can easily fill by pairing this book with Ken Quattro’s fine 2020 volume “Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books.”)
Marie Favereau, “The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World”
A wonderful book, tough to summarize. Suffice to say that in their politics, administration, family lives and, yes, their warfare, the Mongols were far more complicated than we think.
George Makari, “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia”
Suppose we haven’t always been afraid of the “other”? Rejecting the common explanation that suspicion of strangers is hard-wired, Makari traces it instead to the often violent encounters inherent in, for example, colonialism and immigration. One needn’t share the thesis to be engrossed in this lively romp through psychiatry, biology, literature and history.
Anne Searcy, “Ballet in the Cold War”
Both the Americans and the Soviets imagined that their 1960 dance exchanges would be good propaganda. They were mistaken: “Far from a universal language, ballet is an art form with unique dialects all over the world.” Meaning, the audiences found fault in the other side’s superstars. (Actually published in 2020, but I didn’t read it last year; the volume would surely have made my list if I had.)
Benjamin M. Friedman, “Religion and the Rise of Capitalism”
By religion, Friedman has in mind mainly Protestantism, and American Protestantism in particular, where he finds the roots of many of the assumptions on which modern economics is built. Famous preachers from Jonathan Edwards to Henry Ward Beecher to Carl Henry make guest appearances, but Francis Wayland gets the star turn.
Carole Hooven, “T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone That Dominates and Divides Us”
A controversial book, but agree with her or not, Hooven makes her case for the importance of T with a humility, humor and grace not often seen in our cultural battles these days.
Kei Hiruta, “Hannah Arendt and Isaiah Berlin: Freedom, Politics and Humanity”
Arendt and Berlin, both of whom I’ve long read with pleasure, are two of the towering intellectual figures of the 20th century. That they disliked each other isn’t news. Hiruta digs into the reasons: personal, political, possibly gendered, but most of all centered around ideas.
Andrew Sullivan, “Out On a Limb: Selected Writing 1989-2021”
The fading voice of our last remaining major contrarian: a thinker who’s devoted his career to the proposition that even those with whom he agrees can err. Not long ago such voices were admired.
It’s nice to view with fresh eyes Sullivan’s lovely 2006 piece about the distinction between fundamentalism and mystery; and if you’ve never read it, I heartily recommend his haunting 2017 essay “America is Not Made for Humans.”
And, finally, the best nonfiction book I read this year: Maria Tatar, “The Heroine With 1,001 Faces”
Why don’t we speak of the “heroine’s journey”? Tatar argues persuasively that as folk tales and myths travel the generations, female characters are diminished and even erased. The closer we get to the original source, the more prominent the women — and, often, the more chilling the old stories become. (Bluebeard, for example.) Throughout, Tatar avoids polemic and displays a lovely sense of humor; part of her discussion of recent folk tales is titled “Spinsters Seeking Justice.”
That’s my list for 2021, and there are many volumes I’m sorry I had to omit. Happy reading!
Pedestrian hit and killed by RTD light rail train on West Iowa Avenue, Denver police says
A pedestrian was hit and killed by an RTD light rail train Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said it happened near the area of the 200 block of West Iowa Avenue. That’s near the intersection of West Iowa Avenue and South Acoma Street.
No details about how the deadly crash occurred have been released. Police only said in a tweet the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
Read more at thedenverchannel.com.
