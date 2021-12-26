Celebrities
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty & Papa Bear In Stunning New Photo Shoot
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off how much her son Papa Bear has grown in a stunning new holiday photo shoot!
Merry Christmas from the Minaj-Petty family! Rapper Nicki Minaj gave a rare glimpse at her growing 1-year-old son, who we affectionately know as Papa Bear, in a collection of photos posted on Instagram on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas. May you receive everything your heart desires,” Nicki shared alongside a photoshoot of herself, with her husband Kenneth Petty and young son. In the pictures, Nicki rocked a cut-out black gown with a high slit and beaded fringe. The rapper wore a red lip and elegant full curls in her hair. See the gorgeous photos here!
The “Monster” rapper’s son looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana white top and black suit, matching his dad. Just yesterday on Christmas Eve, Nicki shared another look at her son, while wishing her mom Carol Maraj a happy birthday. On her feed, the 39-year-old rap star included a glamorous picture of her mother in a sleek black cocktail dress decorated with a gleaming gold necklace and then shared an intimate look at her mom and Papa Bear playing in a living room. Nicki’s son, whose real name is not public knowledge, looked adorable in a little grey sweatsuit with his hood up while he played with his grandma.
In an interview with HollywoodLife back in February, Carol revealed that her daughter Nicki helped her find the courage to leave her abusive marriage. “Even as a teenager my daughter would say, ‘Why is he doing that to you?’” she said at the time. “So they look at you differently when they see you just being passive or just taking stuff or praying or just acting like it’s nothing. But they look at you as a strong person when you get up and do something about it.”
Nicki appears to be living her best life, especially in recent weeks! The Barbz posed nude for the 39th birthday just two weeks ago in photos on the ‘gram and noted that she was one of the top streamed female rappers on Spotify globally in 2021, despite not having released an EP or an album in 3 years. Fingers crossed we get some new Nicki tunes in 2022!
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Create A ‘White Christmas’ In Calabasas With Imported Snow & Sledding
Let it snow! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker created some Christmas magic by bringing snow to Southern California.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiance Travis Barker, 46, made her ritzy Calabasas, California compound a winter wonderland on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer went all out and imported real snow home for their blended family to enjoy.
Kourtney looked like she was having a blast while showing off the backyard on her Instagram Story. In one video she zipped down the hill on a black and white houndstooth blow-up, squealing with glee. After trying a run solo, the “Always” rocker hopped on the back and helped his love down the hill. Making the afternoon even more lavish, it looked like Kourtney and Travis — who were engaged in Oct. — had their own In-N-Out truck there to cater the celebration, which was in honor of Travis’ daughter Alabama’s 16th birthday.
Kourtney made sure to go all-out for her first Christmas with Travis, Alabama, his son Landon, 18, and step-daughter Atiana, 22, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46. In addition to spoiling her 3 kids with ex Scott Disick, the A-lister paid special attention while choosing gifts for her stepkids-to-be, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY this month.
“Kourtney started shopping for her and Travis’s kids months ago,” the insider said “Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year.” They added, “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.” That much was clear when Kourtney gave Alabama a diamond anklet for her sweet 16 on Dec. 24.
While Kourtney nailed her gifts for the kids, the source admitted the star was “stuck” when it came to treating Travis. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” the source shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Celebrities
Lala Kent Shares Red Flags She Ignored From Randall Emmett
Lala Kent ignored significant red flags in her relationship with Randall Emmett in the months leading up to their split.
During a recent interview, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that her former fiancé had a major addiction to his phone and often hid what he was doing from her.
“There’s like a laundry list,” Lala told PEOPLE on December 24. “A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there.”
“The phone was a major, major addiction,” she continued. “I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, ‘This is not normal behavior.’ This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag.”
While Lala chose to turn a blind eye to what Randall was doing for a while as she dedicated her life to the family they built, their relationship ultimately imploded in October after the film producer was allegedly caught at a Nashville hotel with two other women.
In the months that followed, text messages believed to have been sent between Randall and several other ladies were leaked. And, after over five years living with Randall in Bel Air, Lala moved into her own place.
Now, weeks later, Lala says moving out “was like a weight lifted off of me.”
“The moment I left that house, and he discovered that I had left, I felt so free. I can’t even explain the feeling,” she shared. “It brought me to tears because I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s over, it’s done.’ I had lost myself a lot in that relationship. I met him at a very young age. It was a huge whirlwind. My independence was somewhat taken.”
“The fact that during that relationship, I was able to build a brand and actually gain independence in a relationship that I could have easily become even more dependent on him, I did the opposite,” she went on. “I feel like I have to preach to all women, get your own funds for a rainy day. If you need to make a quick exit, that you’re able to do that.”
As for where she and Randall stand today, as they co-parent their daughter, nine-month-old Ocean, Lala said they are following a co-parenting schedule and have “very little communication.” And, despite the heartache she’s suffered, Lala is “very happy.”
“Freedom is a really amazing thing. I don’t think people realize, you fall into a pattern of just life and you get comfortable and you don’t even realize that things aren’t working until you decide or you’re forced to switch things up and you’re like, ‘Holy sh-t, this life is just absolutely amazing,’” she stated.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles Up To BF Jake Bongiovi On Christmas Morning: Pic
It looked like Millie Bobby Brown had a very cozy Christmas! She started the day snuggled Jake Bongiovi in a cute holiday morning Instagram.
Love is in the air! Millie Bobby Brown, 17, wasn’t hiding her feelings for boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 19, while sharing a smitten Christmas morning snap with her love. The Stranger Things star smiled softly as she wrapped her arms around Jake, who is rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son. Both teens were dressed for the holidays, rocking chunky Christmas sweaters while a sparkling tree sat in the background. Keeping her message short and sweet, Millie captioned her post saying, “Happy Holidays”.
Millie and Jacob were first linked in early June when they started getting flirty on social media and were then seen holding hands during a New York City stroll on Jun. 17, 2021. Though the duo has preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they all but confirmed they were dating on Nov. 1 when they shared a kissy Instagram snap taken on the London Eye.
Not much is known about Jacob, who is the second-youngest of Bon Jovi and highschool sweetheart Dorothea Hurley’s 4 kids. A New Jersey native and graduate of Pennington High School, he announced he was accepted to Syracuse University in Feb. 2020, but has since deleted the post.
Millie previously dated rugby player Joseph Robinson, 19, around Jan. 2020. Before that, she had a brief relationship with singer Jacob Sartorious, 19, which ended in July 2018.
Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes talent is getting ready to go back on the promo trail ahead of the release of the 4th season of Stranger Things. The retro sci-fi series wrapped shooting in Sep. and is set for a mid-2022 premiere.
Co-creator Ross Duffer teased what’s to come to The Hollywood Reporter in Aug. 2020. “Season four won’t be the end,” he revealed. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty & Papa Bear In Stunning New Photo Shoot
On Christmas, pope prays for coronavirus pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed, more than 60 flights canceled at Boston’s Logan Airport on Christmas
Hundreds of children go missing from Massachusetts DCF custody each year, records show
Man who died after fire in St. Paul fourplex ID’d as 50-year-old
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game vs. Bengals; Josh Johnson set to start
Saints reportedly tried to lure Drew Brees out of retirement to face Dolphins
C-470 closed in Jeffco as authorities investigate suspicious package
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Create A ‘White Christmas’ In Calabasas With Imported Snow & Sledding
Lala Kent Shares Red Flags She Ignored From Randall Emmett
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies