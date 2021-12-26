News
OBF: The gifts we want in 2022
We begin returning gifts today that don’t fit, don’t work or we simply don’t want.
Regifting isn’t my thing. We have enough leftovers this time of year. Why pile on with scented candles and reindeer slippers?
There are no complaints about our Christmas Day haul. We remain grateful. But the 12 days of Christmas still have 11 to go. The post-holiday deals are tempting.
In the spirit of Boxing Day, let’s go shopping. Or at least fill out a shopping list. Here are 11 gifts we’d like to get in the new sports year. This is much more what we’d like to see rather than what will be.
1. Robert Kraft buys the Boston Bruins: John Henry’s Pittsburgh Penguins were scheduled to visit TD Garden Monday night for their first game in Boston since he bought the team. But that game got nixed when the NHL extended its COVID-19 pause until Tuesday. We do not know if Henry planned to be in attendance to watch his latest acquisition. The reaction of the local hockey multitudes would have been worth the price of admission if he had. The Bruins have lacked dynamic and passionate ownership for decades. The team would be the perfect third jewel in the Kraft Family sporting crown. This would also push the two-decades-old rivalry between Kraft and Henry into the open. Are you #TeamKraft or #TeamHenry? Would anyone be #TeamHenry?
2. 162-game baseball season: Major League Baseball picked the ideal time to lock out the players, especially with this resurgence of COVID-19. Baseball is nonexistent on the media radar right now. Unfortunately, neither the owners nor the players possess the collective brain power to use this time out of the public’s eye to completely restructure how players are paid and ensure labor peace for decades. There are enough wise people connected with the game, however, to know Major League Baseball cannot fully recover from two abbreviated seasons in three years.
3. A Buccaneers-Patriots Super Bowl: Wishing for more duck boat parades is too easy. Brady vs. Belichick for an NFL championship would produce the highest-rated and most-watched TV program in American history. The game might even match the hype.
4. Full houses At Fenway: In addition to the full season, we want to see raucous full houses at Fenway Park next summer. If the Red Sox are as competitive as they were in 2021, and there are no COVID-related restrictions, this one should be doable.
5. No Beijing Winter Olympics: Call it “Commie Karma.” Given the role the Chinese Communist Party had in the “discovery” and “spread” of the COVID-19 virus, it would be poetic indeed if the ensuing pandemic caused the 2022 Games to be canceled or postponed. The NHL opened the door for this last week. COVID should give enough countries, NBC, sport governing bodies and American corporations the perfect excuse to skip the Games, while not offending their Chinese overlords. We are having events across the United States canceled due to COVID, but we’re going to have athletes travel halfway around the world to participate in the CCP’s charade? Crazy. Postpone the Games for a year and move them to anywhere but North Korea. Otherwise, no American athletes or corporate sponsorship.
6. The Red Sox lock up Devers and Bogaerts: Once baseball solves its labor problems, the priority of the Red Sox must be to sign Rafael Devers and Xavier Bogaerts through the 2020s. It’s one thing for Henry to own the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s quite another for him to own the Pittsburgh Red Sox. Devers and Bogaerts could anchor the left-side of the American League starting All-Star Team infield for another six or seven years. The Red Sox somehow got a pass for dealing Mookie Betts. The faithful won’t be so forgiving this time.
7. The Celtics and Jayson Tatum figure it out: Tatum remains an enigma, wrapped in a conundrum, surrounded by a dilemma, and encased in a deep-fried tortilla shell dipped in cheese. Tatum is in his fifth season with the Celtics. No one outside of Jayson or Deuce Tatum knows if the 6-foot-8 forward is happy here, wants to be the fulcrum of this roster, or has his heart and mind set elsewhere. Tatum possesses immense talent. Color me naive, but I still believe he and Jaylen Brown could form the nucleus of a successful team. But time is running low on that argument.
8. Tiger Woods wins the 2022 Masters: A victory at Augusta would fall on the 25th anniversary of Tiger’s first green jacket in 1997. It would cap the fourth great comeback of his career. Charlie Woods winning the 2032 Masters, and many more beyond that, is much more inevitable than fantasy.
9. Patrice Bergeron goes out a winner: Bergeron won’t be talking about any contract extension until this season is complete. Bergeron, 36, had the misfortune of playing much of his career in Boston at the same time as David Ortiz and Tom Brady. He’s never received his due on a grand scale. If this is his final season in the NHL or Boston, let it be one of unqualified team success. Appreciate him while he’s still here.
10. Sports betting In Massachusetts: Of the five states that border Massachusetts, four have legalized mobile sports betting. New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are online now. Operators in New York will begin taking bets online between now and the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, tens of millions of dollars in potential tax revenue flows out of the Bay State to its neighbors or offshore books. There’s more than enough money at stake on all sides to grease the necessary wheels on Beacon Hill to make this a reality in 2022. Get it done, people.
11. Run the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day: The last Boston Marathon run on Patriots Day was in 2019. Make it happen again on April 18. We can’t let the terrorists or COVID keep winning.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 16 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 16 game between the Ravens (8-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-6).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: Sports USA Radio (Larry Kahn, Mark Carrier); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Partly cloudy, low 50s
Line: Bengals by 7 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 41 ½ points
Pregame reading:
NFL Notes: Bill Belichick’s fourth-down approach has completely flipped over time
Bill Belichick isn’t opposed to change.
Beyond making a first-time apology to the media for being curt in his post-game press conference at Indianapolis, he’s evolved in other ways.
Specifically, his fourth-down approach has done a 180-degree turn the past decade.
In Belichick’s earlier years, the numbers show he took more chances. Now, he’s gone all conservative.
Based on the EdjSports Critical Call Index, which measures the amount of win probability lost on major fourth-down decisions, Belichick is currently 29th out of 32 coaches.
Sitting at the top of the chart for the fourth-down brigade are LA’s Brandon Staley, Indy’s Frank Reich, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh, and Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury. They are the champions of taking the fourth-down plunge.
The Hoodie? Not so much.
With a rookie quarterback running the offense, it’s not unreasonable for Belichick to err on the side of caution. But that doesn’t explain Belichick’s overall history.
According to Aaron Schatz, the editor in chief and head statistician of Football Outsiders, a website that focuses on advanced statistical analysis of the NFL, Belichick wasn’t always a stick in the mud.
“What’s interesting is early in his career, Belichick was one of the most aggressive coaches in the league. And for some reason, around 2011, that changed. He became much more conservative,” said Schatz when reached last week. “And now, where the league as a whole has become much more aggressive over the last four years, now he comes out as one of the most conservative coaches in the league.”
All told, that’s a decade’s worth of conservatism, although last year, with mobile quarterback Cam Newton, Belichick was more inclined to go on fourth down, especially in short-yardage situations. This year, with Mac Jones under center, Belichick has shied away from several notable fourth-down chances. The first came against Tampa Bay when Tom Brady was in town Week 4 with the Buccaneers.
Down 19-17 and facing fourth-and-3 from Tampa’s 47-yard line and roughly a minute to play, Belichick had Nick Folk attempt a 56-yard field goal in the rain instead of letting Jones try to convert and move the ball closer for a more makeable kick.
A few weeks later, Belichick wouldn’t try on 4th-and-3 from his own 46 in overtime against the Cowboys, who scored a game-winning touchdown on the next drive.
Then last week, facing a 20-7 deficit with nine minutes to play, he passed on a 4th-and-goal from the Colts’ 7 to kick a field goal in a game the Pats wound up losing 27-17.
“It’s weird,” said Schatz. “The two most common theories for why Belichick became more conservative is fourth-and-two against the Colts, that sort of scared him. The other is he lost Brady. But the switch that made him more conservative happened between those two events.”
Fourth-and-two against the Colts came Week 10 during the 2009 season. It remains one of Belichick’s most talked about, and controversial moves.
The Colts were 8-0, the Patriots, 6-2, heading into that pivotal AFC matchup.
Leading 34-28 but sitting at his own 28-yard-line with two minutes left and needing two yards for a first down, Belichick chose to go for it on fourth down and try to keep the ball out of Peyton Manning‘s hands.
Brady completed a pass to running back Kevin Faulk, who was driven backward by the Colts’ Melvin Bullitt. After a measurement, Faulk was ruled short of the first down. Three Colts plays later, a Manning-to-Reggie Wayne TD pass and extra point gave the Colts a 35-34 victory.
Belichick’s aggressiveness and lack of trust in his defense was second-guessed to the hilt.
But he still remained in gambler mode the following season, statistically anyway.
“I don’t know what caused (the switch). But basically he went from one of the two or three most aggressive coaches in the league through 2010, to like league average,” Schatz said. “And then this year, he’s near the bottom of the league.”
During the week, Belichick offered an interesting explanation for his reluctance to go on fourth down in the most recent Colts game, even though statistically speaking, it made sense to try for the touchdown.
“I didn’t feel great about converting fourth-and-goal from the 7,” Belichick said. “Had there been less time and the situation been different, there’s a point where you would go for it or I would go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 7, absolutely. I didn’t think, in that game situation, that that would have been the best decision. I thought that would have passed up three points, and then it would have taken two touchdowns.
“At the end of the game, being able to, especially in a dome, have a chance at a 50-plus-yard field goal, I think it’s a lot better chance than scoring a touchdown and having a six-point differential as opposed to a three-point differential relative to the chances of converting a fourth-and-7. But at some point, I definitely would have kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-7 with less time or no timeouts.”
Schatz said the most conservative coaches in the league tend to be older coaches like Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Tampa Bay’s Bruce “No Risk it, No Biscuit” Arians, and now Belichick while the most aggressive tend to be younger coaches.
Andy Reid, meanwhile, has gone in the opposite direction of Belichick. Historically, he was very conservative. In recent years, he’s become much more aggressive.
But that flip also coincides with Patrick Mahomes becoming his quarterback.
“In the public eye, it’s become linked that aggressiveness equals analytics. That’s not always the case,” said Schatz. “Sometimes coaches make a gut decision. There are some coaches that make gut decisions to be aggressive, when the analytics actually say to be conservative.”
Case in point: Harbaugh’s latest attempt to go for the two points and the win against Green Bay last week, instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game and likely head to overtime.
“The models suggested that John Harbaugh kick the extra point against Green Bay,” said Schatz. “But his gut told him, my defense is lagged. We do not want to let Aaron Rodgers back on the field. Let’s win the game here.”
The gamble didn’t pay off.
Then there’s Staley, who gives the green light on fourth down almost every time no matter where his offense sits on the field.
In terms of teams that are still fighting for playoff spots, no one has gone for it more than Staley and the Chargers. They’re 15-for-26 on fourth down through Week 15, including a 2-for-5 effort in an overtime loss to Kansas City last Thursday.
Had Staley opted to kick a field goal on just one of three chances he passed on while deep in Kansas City territory, the Chargers would have beaten the Chiefs.
“The analytics doesn’t tell you want to do. Every coach makes his own decision what to do,” said Schatz. “It’s a tool that helps you understand the probabilities. And there’s no question that the younger coaches understand that tool better than older coaches.”
Belichick weighs all the factors, including analytics. But he also goes with his gut, and his feel for the situation.
Just like calling for Jones to make only three pass attempts in the first meeting against the Bills in Buffalo, dealing with 40 mph winds.
We’ll see what his gut says in Round 2 against the Bills.
Fins very much in the mix
The Dolphins have quietly injected themselves in the playoff mix, winning six straight games to level out their record at 7-7.
So how did they turn their season around? What changed?
“I’m not sure. Guys are just playing better essentially,” cornerback Byron Jones said Thursday via the Miami Herald. “Guys are just executing their responsibilities a little bit better and when you’re doing that more consistently, you see the results that we’ve been seeing. That’s the whole thing.”
With better play, head coach Brian Flores has seen his team improve their turnover margin from minus-4, to plus-two. The offense has taken care of the ball, while the defense looks more like the one that led the league in turnovers last season. During the win streak, the Fins have forced 12 turnovers.
Meanwhile, the offense, with Tua Tagovailoa under center, has upped its game in the red zone, converting on 66.7 of its opportunities. And, the typically low-scoring offense has averaged 24.5 points per game during the streak.
Will they make it seven straight Sunday? With the Saints forced to start rookie Ian Book, given Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the COVID-19 reserve list, Flores is bound to have some fun confusing the former Notre Dame star.
They’ll have a tougher time keeping the streak alive against Tennessee before hosting the Patriots Week 18 in a game that could have significant consequences for both.
Brady vs. Newton
Before the season started, everyone was anticipating a Tom Brady vs. Cam Newton showdown Week 4 in Foxboro.
The showdown has merely been delayed 12 weeks, and it’s moved to Carolina, where Newton is now the starter.
The Panthers quarterback has struggled mightily, going winless in his four starts. It could very well be his last start at Bank of America Stadium.
For his part, Newton wasn’t into any what ifs, he was just focused on trying to get a win, and take down Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.
“We are in dire need of a win for the community, for the organization, for just the overall you know, swagger and brashness of that locker room,” Newton said. “That’s what it really comes down to. Whatever it’s going to take. Whether it’s a two-quarterback system, three-quarterback system. Wildcat, Wild dog, trick play it out, man. Call it up, dial it up.”
The throwing issues Newton had in New England have also been in evidence in Carolina. He’s averaging 5.4 yards per attempt, worst in the league over the past three weeks.
Man in the Arena tidbit
Speaking of Brady, his documentary “Man in the Arena” continues to sprout interesting little nuggets.
Episode 5 let viewers in on the nickname players gave former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
Brady and O’Brien first discussed their memorable sideline spat during a 2011 win over Washington.
The dust-up came after Brady threw an end-zone pick on a pass intended for Tiquan Underwood.
“I kind of did something that I don’t typically do, which is say to the receiver, ‘You have to come back and get the ball,’” Brady remembered. “I had no business saying that to Tiquan because it was my fault. And (O’Brien) heard it.”
O’Brien blew up at Brady on the sideline, but that served as an illustration for the nickname. “We had a nickname for Billy,” Brady said of O’Brien. “He was called ‘The Teapot.’”
According to Brady, O’Brien’s temper would simmer until it boiled over.
O’Brien, however, said it was like the pot calling the kettle black, reminding Brady: “You’re a teapot, too.”
Even funnier, the players got an actual teapot, and listed all of O’Brien’s so-called “teapot” episodes on the side of the pot.
Win or else: Ravens would face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch
One fourth-and-12 stood between the Ravens and the playoffs.
They had fallen short the previous two seasons, but a second-half rally had them on the cusp as the final hours passed on the final day of 2017. They had only to stop Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals one more time.
Tears and catatonic poses in the Ravens’ postgame locker room told the story of what occurred on that climactic play. Terrell Suggs took a lengthy pause as he dwelled on the image of Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd slipping away from three purple-clad defenders on a 49-yard catch-and-gallop to the end zone. The most disappointing regular-season defeat of his career, Suggs called it, a “bad dream.”
No matter what happens when the Ravens play the Bengals the day after Christmas, it will not carry the finality of that New Year’s Eve game from four years ago. Even if the Ravens lose — and they are underdogs — they will have two more chances to make their case for an AFC playoff spot. But for now, this trip to Cincinnati looks like the day on which the AFC North will be decided. Will it be the Ravens, heavy favorites according to most projection systems as recently as a few weeks ago? Or the upstart Bengals, who hammered them 41-17 when the teams met in Baltimore two months ago?
Football Outsiders founder Aaron Schatz was surprised when he ran the numbers, which showed the Ravens would have an 80% chance to make the playoffs if they defeat the Bengals and a 24% if they do not. For the Bengals, it would be 75% with a win, 28% with a loss.
“WOW, the Bengals-Ravens game is SUPER important,” Schatz tweeted.
Schatz’s analytics perspective echoed the words of Ravens coaches and players, who seem to understand their backs are finally against the wall after three straight losses by a combined four points.
“This game is going to go a long way in terms of determining who wins the division,” coach John Harbaugh said as he kicked off his Monday news conference.
“I’d say every week from here on out is a playoff game,” said veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who began his career with the Bengals.
The view was similar from Cincinnati, where the Bengals have stumbled several times this season just as they appeared ready to take off. One of those slip-ups, against the lowly New York Jets, came a week after they shellacked the Ravens.
“We’re here with everything on the line in this game,” quarterback Joe Burrow told Cincinnati reporters as he prepared for the rematch with the Ravens. “This is exactly why you play the game, big games in December against great players and great teams.”
“It would be big. It’ll be just another sign of us showing that we’re growing as a franchise,” cornerback Mike Hilton added. “That we’re here to stay for the next X amount of years. It would be a big statement to everybody in the AFC North and everybody around the league.”
The Bengals’ own website has referred to the game as the biggest in Zac Taylor’s three years as head coach.
By any objective measure, the Bengals are catching their divisional nemesis at an opportune moment. Not only have the Ravens lost three in a row to put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Not only are they sorting through the roster wreckage left by season-ending injuries to star players and another COVID-19 outbreak. They’ll be without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who hobbled off the field with a sprained ankle in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and without his backup, Tyler Huntley, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The Ravens took a 24-point thrashing from Cincinnati with Jackson at quarterback and with a relatively healthy secondary and with a full collection of edge rushers. When they practiced Wednesday, 11 members of their 53-man roster were on or headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Not an ideal equation for the most consequential game of the year. And they will face an opponent that has benefited from unusually good health. Only one Bengal, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, appeared on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday, and starting tackle Riley Reiff is the most significant Cincinnati player on injured reserve.
But the Ravens have yet to lay down before the obstacles thrown their way in an unlucky 2021. They’re coming off a game in which they nearly rallied from 14 points down to defeat the NFC’s top seed, the Green Bay Packers. Even Harbaugh’s much-debated call for a 2-point conversion attempt turned into a rallying point for players, who applauded their coach’s win-now boldness.
They have vowed to fight on no matter who is healthy enough to perform.
“It brings us closer as a team,” wide receiver Marquise Brown said. “We’ve been hit with adversity after adversity, and some ways, we find ways to be in games, we find ways to win games. And just to know we’re never out of things, no matter who we have available, is a great sign for our team.”
Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who has felt the brunt of the latest COVID-19 surge, acknowledged the “unsettling” impact of so many roster hits.
“I think it affects the mentality of the players who are not being able to play in the game because they’ve tested positive; it affects them because they want to be out there with their teammates, playing these types of games,” he said. “But the guys that are going to be out there on that field? They’re going to have the mentality we need to have to go play this game. Everybody knows the standard when they walk in this building.”
Football Outsiders was not alone in projecting how much more difficult that fight would be if the Ravens lose to the Bengals. With a victory, their playoff chances would soar to 83% and their chances at a divisional title to 73%, according to the analytics website FiveThirtyEight. With a loss, those chances would stand at 33% and 10%, respectively. The site ranked the game’s importance at 100 on a 100-point scale.
Both teams will face difficult matchups the week after, the Ravens at home against the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both will close with divisional games, the Ravens at home against the Steelers, the Bengals on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
So it’s not as if this rematch will settle all AFC North business, but the loser will be thrust into genuine must-win territory.
Is this do-or-die time for the wounded Ravens?
“Shoot, I feel like every game in the NFL is important, not just this game,” Huntley said. “I feel like it’s a big game, but we’ve got to treat it as a regular one.”
“Anybody can put whatever label on it that they want,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not really my mission — to put labels on it and name it with any particular phrase.”
He did allow that there is “a lot at stake.”
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 7
