OBF: The gifts we want in 2022

Bill Belichick isn’t opposed to change.

Beyond making a first-time apology to the media for being curt in his post-game press conference at Indianapolis, he’s evolved in other ways.

Specifically, his fourth-down approach has done a 180-degree turn the past decade.

In Belichick’s earlier years, the numbers show he took more chances. Now, he’s gone all conservative.

Based on the EdjSports Critical Call Index, which measures the amount of win probability lost on major fourth-down decisions, Belichick is currently 29th out of 32 coaches.

Sitting at the top of the chart for the fourth-down brigade are LA’s Brandon Staley, Indy’s Frank Reich, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh, and Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury. They are the champions of taking the fourth-down plunge.

The Hoodie? Not so much.

With a rookie quarterback running the offense, it’s not unreasonable for Belichick to err on the side of caution. But that doesn’t explain Belichick’s overall history.

According to Aaron Schatz, the editor in chief and head statistician of Football Outsiders, a website that focuses on advanced statistical analysis of the NFL, Belichick wasn’t always a stick in the mud.

“What’s interesting is early in his career, Belichick was one of the most aggressive coaches in the league. And for some reason, around 2011, that changed. He became much more conservative,” said Schatz when reached last week. “And now, where the league as a whole has become much more aggressive over the last four years, now he comes out as one of the most conservative coaches in the league.”

All told, that’s a decade’s worth of conservatism, although last year, with mobile quarterback Cam Newton, Belichick was more inclined to go on fourth down, especially in short-yardage situations. This year, with Mac Jones under center, Belichick has shied away from several notable fourth-down chances. The first came against Tampa Bay when Tom Brady was in town Week 4 with the Buccaneers.

Down 19-17 and facing fourth-and-3 from Tampa’s 47-yard line and roughly a minute to play, Belichick had Nick Folk attempt a 56-yard field goal in the rain instead of letting Jones try to convert and move the ball closer for a more makeable kick.

A few weeks later, Belichick wouldn’t try on 4th-and-3 from his own 46 in overtime against the Cowboys, who scored a game-winning touchdown on the next drive.

Then last week, facing a 20-7 deficit with nine minutes to play, he passed on a 4th-and-goal from the Colts’ 7 to kick a field goal in a game the Pats wound up losing 27-17.

“It’s weird,” said Schatz. “The two most common theories for why Belichick became more conservative is fourth-and-two against the Colts, that sort of scared him. The other is he lost Brady. But the switch that made him more conservative happened between those two events.”

Fourth-and-two against the Colts came Week 10 during the 2009 season. It remains one of Belichick’s most talked about, and controversial moves.

The Colts were 8-0, the Patriots, 6-2, heading into that pivotal AFC matchup.

Leading 34-28 but sitting at his own 28-yard-line with two minutes left and needing two yards for a first down, Belichick chose to go for it on fourth down and try to keep the ball out of Peyton Manning‘s hands.

Brady completed a pass to running back Kevin Faulk, who was driven backward by the Colts’ Melvin Bullitt. After a measurement, Faulk was ruled short of the first down. Three Colts plays later, a Manning-to-Reggie Wayne TD pass and extra point gave the Colts a 35-34 victory.

Belichick’s aggressiveness and lack of trust in his defense was second-guessed to the hilt.

But he still remained in gambler mode the following season, statistically anyway.

“I don’t know what caused (the switch). But basically he went from one of the two or three most aggressive coaches in the league through 2010, to like league average,” Schatz said. “And then this year, he’s near the bottom of the league.”

During the week, Belichick offered an interesting explanation for his reluctance to go on fourth down in the most recent Colts game, even though statistically speaking, it made sense to try for the touchdown.

“I didn’t feel great about converting fourth-and-goal from the 7,” Belichick said. “Had there been less time and the situation been different, there’s a point where you would go for it or I would go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 7, absolutely. I didn’t think, in that game situation, that that would have been the best decision. I thought that would have passed up three points, and then it would have taken two touchdowns.

“At the end of the game, being able to, especially in a dome, have a chance at a 50-plus-yard field goal, I think it’s a lot better chance than scoring a touchdown and having a six-point differential as opposed to a three-point differential relative to the chances of converting a fourth-and-7. But at some point, I definitely would have kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-7 with less time or no timeouts.”

Schatz said the most conservative coaches in the league tend to be older coaches like Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Tampa Bay’s Bruce “No Risk it, No Biscuit” Arians, and now Belichick while the most aggressive tend to be younger coaches.

Andy Reid, meanwhile, has gone in the opposite direction of Belichick. Historically, he was very conservative. In recent years, he’s become much more aggressive.

But that flip also coincides with Patrick Mahomes becoming his quarterback.

“In the public eye, it’s become linked that aggressiveness equals analytics. That’s not always the case,” said Schatz. “Sometimes coaches make a gut decision. There are some coaches that make gut decisions to be aggressive, when the analytics actually say to be conservative.”

Case in point: Harbaugh’s latest attempt to go for the two points and the win against Green Bay last week, instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game and likely head to overtime.

“The models suggested that John Harbaugh kick the extra point against Green Bay,” said Schatz. “But his gut told him, my defense is lagged. We do not want to let Aaron Rodgers back on the field. Let’s win the game here.”

The gamble didn’t pay off.

Then there’s Staley, who gives the green light on fourth down almost every time no matter where his offense sits on the field.

In terms of teams that are still fighting for playoff spots, no one has gone for it more than Staley and the Chargers. They’re 15-for-26 on fourth down through Week 15, including a 2-for-5 effort in an overtime loss to Kansas City last Thursday.

Had Staley opted to kick a field goal on just one of three chances he passed on while deep in Kansas City territory, the Chargers would have beaten the Chiefs.

“The analytics doesn’t tell you want to do. Every coach makes his own decision what to do,” said Schatz. “It’s a tool that helps you understand the probabilities. And there’s no question that the younger coaches understand that tool better than older coaches.”

Belichick weighs all the factors, including analytics. But he also goes with his gut, and his feel for the situation.

Just like calling for Jones to make only three pass attempts in the first meeting against the Bills in Buffalo, dealing with 40 mph winds.

We’ll see what his gut says in Round 2 against the Bills.

Fins very much in the mix

The Dolphins have quietly injected themselves in the playoff mix, winning six straight games to level out their record at 7-7.

So how did they turn their season around? What changed?

“I’m not sure. Guys are just playing better essentially,” cornerback Byron Jones said Thursday via the Miami Herald. “Guys are just executing their responsibilities a little bit better and when you’re doing that more consistently, you see the results that we’ve been seeing. That’s the whole thing.”

With better play, head coach Brian Flores has seen his team improve their turnover margin from minus-4, to plus-two. The offense has taken care of the ball, while the defense looks more like the one that led the league in turnovers last season. During the win streak, the Fins have forced 12 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the offense, with Tua Tagovailoa under center, has upped its game in the red zone, converting on 66.7 of its opportunities. And, the typically low-scoring offense has averaged 24.5 points per game during the streak.

Will they make it seven straight Sunday? With the Saints forced to start rookie Ian Book, given Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the COVID-19 reserve list, Flores is bound to have some fun confusing the former Notre Dame star.

They’ll have a tougher time keeping the streak alive against Tennessee before hosting the Patriots Week 18 in a game that could have significant consequences for both.

Brady vs. Newton

Before the season started, everyone was anticipating a Tom Brady vs. Cam Newton showdown Week 4 in Foxboro.

The showdown has merely been delayed 12 weeks, and it’s moved to Carolina, where Newton is now the starter.

The Panthers quarterback has struggled mightily, going winless in his four starts. It could very well be his last start at Bank of America Stadium.

For his part, Newton wasn’t into any what ifs, he was just focused on trying to get a win, and take down Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.

“We are in dire need of a win for the community, for the organization, for just the overall you know, swagger and brashness of that locker room,” Newton said. “That’s what it really comes down to. Whatever it’s going to take. Whether it’s a two-quarterback system, three-quarterback system. Wildcat, Wild dog, trick play it out, man. Call it up, dial it up.”

The throwing issues Newton had in New England have also been in evidence in Carolina. He’s averaging 5.4 yards per attempt, worst in the league over the past three weeks.

Man in the Arena tidbit

Speaking of Brady, his documentary “Man in the Arena” continues to sprout interesting little nuggets.

Episode 5 let viewers in on the nickname players gave former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Brady and O’Brien first discussed their memorable sideline spat during a 2011 win over Washington.

The dust-up came after Brady threw an end-zone pick on a pass intended for Tiquan Underwood.

“I kind of did something that I don’t typically do, which is say to the receiver, ‘You have to come back and get the ball,’” Brady remembered. “I had no business saying that to Tiquan because it was my fault. And (O’Brien) heard it.”

O’Brien blew up at Brady on the sideline, but that served as an illustration for the nickname. “We had a nickname for Billy,” Brady said of O’Brien. “He was called ‘The Teapot.’”

According to Brady, O’Brien’s temper would simmer until it boiled over.

O’Brien, however, said it was like the pot calling the kettle black, reminding Brady: “You’re a teapot, too.”

Even funnier, the players got an actual teapot, and listed all of O’Brien’s so-called “teapot” episodes on the side of the pot.