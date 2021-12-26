Connect with us

On Christmas, pope prays for coronavirus pandemic's end, peace dialogues

Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts.

Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the city and the world”) Christmas address. Normally, the square would be packed with tens of thousands of holiday well-wishers.

At least they could gather this year. Italy’s 2020 holiday lockdown forced Francis to deliver a televised address from inside the Apostolic Palace to prevent crowds from forming in the square. Although Italy this week counted more than 50,000 cases in a single day for the first time, the government has not ordered another lockdown.

The pope’s Christmas Day speech gives him an opportunity to draw a global audience’s attention to conflicts big and small. This year was no different. Francis lamented ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, newly flaring tensions in Ukraine and Ethiopia, and an “unprecedented crisis” in Lebanon.

“We have become so used to them (conflicts) that immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters,” he said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica as Swiss Guards stood at attention in the square below.

Francis warned of the pandemic tendency to withdraw and isolate, urging instead dialogue to try to resolve the world conflicts. He prayed in particular for those most affected by the virus, including women and children who have suffered increased abuse during lockdowns.

“Son of God, comfort the victims of violence against women, which has increased in this time of pandemic. Offer hope to young children and adolescents suffering from bullying and abuse,” he said.

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed, more than 60 flights canceled at Boston's Logan Airport on Christmas

December 26, 2021

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights on Christmas Day as staffing issues tied to COVID-19 disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

More than 60 flights had been canceled at Boston Logan International Airport as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday. More than half of the 64 cancellations were JetBlue, which had called off 33 flights on Christmas Day. JetBlue also had the most Boston cancellations on Christmas Eve.

Delta had four flight cancellations at Boston Logan, and United had one flight called off.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday.

Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return.

“This was unexpected,” she said of omicron’s impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not immediately respond to questions Saturday.

According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their Saturday scheduled flights. American Airlines also canceled 90 flights Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls” and the airline contacted customers on Friday.

Hundreds of children go missing from Massachusetts DCF custody each year, records show

December 26, 2021

The last five years provide a troubling snapshot of the hundreds of youngsters who go missing from the custody of the state Department of Children and Families every year, records show.

The count of missing children has ranged from 856 in 2017 to 578 in the first 10 months of this year, according to state figures provided in response to a Herald public records request.

“There are people out there who don’t have good intentions,” said Emmett Folgert, a former Boston foster parent who is now program coordinator at Safe City Dorchester at MissionSAFE — a nonprofit that works with youngsters, some of whom, like many missing DCF children, have backgrounds of trauma.

“When a kid has run away, it’s a very dangerous situation,” Folgert added.

Children are considered “missing” from foster care — a group or family foster home — if their whereabouts are unknown, a department spokeswoman said. They are “absent” if their whereabouts are known but they refuse to return to their DCF placement, she said.

The highest number of missing children in the last five years — 858 — was in 2019. The year afterward, the number dropped to 652.

Last year’s number was lower than previous years because schools and youth programs, the places most likely to notice a child is missing, were closed due the coronavirus pandemic, Folgert said.

This year’s number — 578 of the approximately 8,400 children in DCF custody — was lower because it represented only the first 10 months of the year, and possibly because some schools were still allowing remote learning.

“Most of the children we care for have been abused or neglected,” the DCF spokeswoman said, “and having that traumatic experience can result in kids engaging in risky behaviors, and one of these can be running away.”

One of the first of the systemwide reforms initiated by the Gov. Charlie Baker administration in 2015, she said, included the department’s first policy on children who are missing or absent.

Under that policy, when a child is missing, the department must report it within 24 hours to law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which received 21.7 million reports last year.

If a child is missing and believed to be in immediate danger or at risk of being a victim of human trafficking or sexual exploitation and the caregiver will not file a report with law enforcement, a social worker must do so immediately. Police may issue a Be On the Lookout, or BOLO, for the child to officers on patrol, or an Amber Alert that notifies people throughout the community or the state.

In 2018, DCF hired 10 new social workers responsible for locating and engaging youngsters missing or absent from the department’s care, the spokeswoman said.

When Folgert was a foster parent, he had some kids who ran away.

Man who died after fire in St. Paul fourplex ID'd as 50-year-old

December 26, 2021

A man who died after a house fire in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified as a 50-year-old.

St. Paul fire department paramedics treated Arthur Paul Haston after finding him in the rear upstairs unit of a fourplex in the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Resuscitation efforts continued for about 15 minutes at Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Arthur Paul Haston, 50, died after a fire in a St. Paul fourplex in the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. (Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department)

Haston died of smoke inhalation, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Saturday. The manner of death is still pending, the according to the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, but the fire did not seem suspicious, the fire department said Wednesday.

It appeared to fire officials that Haston was trying to get out of the rental unit, and that there was no working smoke detector.

No other people were in the unit at the time of the fire.

Haston is the fourth fire-related fatality in St. Paul this year and the second of the month.

