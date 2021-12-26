Connect with us

Patriots-Bills inactives: Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry active, two corners out

Published

1 min ago

on

December 26, 2021
FOXBORO — Three weeks ago, Damien Harris hurt his hamstring pulling up on a sideline run at Buffalo.

Now, he’s ready to battle the Bills again.

Harris is officially active for Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium, after missing last week’s loss at Indianapolis. The Patriots will also have veteran wideout N’Keal Harry, who had been listed as questionable with a hip injury. Cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade are the Pats’ most notable inactive players.

For Buffalo, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is out after being listed as questionable.

Both teams’ complete inactive lists are below.

PATRIOTS

WR Nelson Agholor

QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Joejuan Williams

CB Shaun Wade

S Joshuah Bledsoe

TE Devin Asiasi

BILLS

DT Star Lotulelei

TE Tommy Sweeney

RB Matt Breida

News

Suspected drunk driver crashes into police vehicle on Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights on Christmas Eve

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

December 26, 2021
An Oak Park Heights police officer responding to a traffic call early on Friday, Christmas Eve, escaped serious injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle, authorities say.

The officer was responding to a report of a pedestrian in the median on Minnesota State Highway 36 near Stillwater Boulevard in Oak Park Heights when the driver struck the squad car at about 2:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Oak Park Heights Police Department.

Both the officer and the other driver, whom authorities allege might have been under the influence of alcohol, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

“This is a sobering reminder to drive sober or get pulled over!” the Oak Park Heights Police Department wrote in the post on social media. “We want all who are traveling over the holidays to have a safe and happy journey.”

An Oak Park Heights police vehicle was crashed into by a suspected drunk driver early Friday, Christmas Eve, on Minnesota Highway 36, authorities say. (Photo courtesy of the Oak Park Heights Police Department.)
News

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

December 26, 2021
DOLPHINS (7-7) vs. SAINTS (7-7)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Monday, Caesars Superdome

TV: ESPN; RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Brian Flores is 22-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Sean Payton is 159-96 in his 15th season leading the Saints.

Series: The Dolphins are 6-6 in the all-time series with the Saints, but New Orleans has won the past three meetings.

Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 40.

Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C Greg Mancz, OL Robert Jones, TE Cethan Carter, WR Lynn Bowden; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (knee), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Saints — Questionable: T Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder); Reserve/COVID-19: QB Taysom Hill, QB Trevor Siemian, T Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, S Malcolm Jenkins, S J.T. Gray among 16 players; Injured reserve: QB Jameis Winston (knee), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), K Will Lutz (core muscle) among 10 players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins put their six-game winning streak on the line as they still need to win out to keep any playoff hopes alive. A seventh consecutive victory would be a first for Miami since 1985. …

The Saints have been decimated by COVID-19 entering the primetime showdown. They’re down to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, rookie Ian Book, who is in line to make his NFL regular-season debut. Against the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense, he’s down All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). …

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and several other Dolphins are set to make their Monday Night Football debuts. …

The last time the Dolphins won in the Superdome was Dec. 7, 1986. Miami won on the road against the Saints in 2005, but it was in Baton Rouge while New Orleans’ famed venue was unavailable in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

News

Patriots S Kyle Dugger only player fined for fighting with Colts

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

December 26, 2021
The NFL fined Patriots safety Kyle Dugger $10,520 after he was ejected for fighting with Colts receiver Michael Pittman during the team’s 27-17 loss at Indianapolis, according to reports.

No Colts player was fined for the altercation, including Pittman, who was also ejected, and fellow wideout T.Y. Hilton, who pushed an official during the resulting pileup. Pittman had blocked Dugger hard during a third-quarter run, which immediately led to post-play shoving. Then Dugger ripped Pittman’s helmet off as he tossed him to the ground.

Dugger explained himself to reporters on Thursday, and said he needed to be smarter moving forward.

“It was just a physical play all around. I tried to release myself, [and] he obviously got in good position to block me,” he said. “I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it. After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast.”

Last Monday, Pats coach Bill Belichick questioned why Hilton hadn’t been ejected, especially considering league headquarters can review plays and eject players for unsportsmanlike non-football acts.

“I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official,” Belichick said. “Intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed.”

