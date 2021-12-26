News
Patriots-Bills inactives: Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry active, two corners out
FOXBORO — Three weeks ago, Damien Harris hurt his hamstring pulling up on a sideline run at Buffalo.
Now, he’s ready to battle the Bills again.
Harris is officially active for Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium, after missing last week’s loss at Indianapolis. The Patriots will also have veteran wideout N’Keal Harry, who had been listed as questionable with a hip injury. Cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade are the Pats’ most notable inactive players.
For Buffalo, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is out after being listed as questionable.
Both teams’ complete inactive lists are below.
PATRIOTS
WR Nelson Agholor
QB Jarrett Stidham
CB Joejuan Williams
CB Shaun Wade
S Joshuah Bledsoe
TE Devin Asiasi
BILLS
DT Star Lotulelei
TE Tommy Sweeney
RB Matt Breida
News
Suspected drunk driver crashes into police vehicle on Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights on Christmas Eve
An Oak Park Heights police officer responding to a traffic call early on Friday, Christmas Eve, escaped serious injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle, authorities say.
The officer was responding to a report of a pedestrian in the median on Minnesota State Highway 36 near Stillwater Boulevard in Oak Park Heights when the driver struck the squad car at about 2:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Oak Park Heights Police Department.
Both the officer and the other driver, whom authorities allege might have been under the influence of alcohol, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.
“This is a sobering reminder to drive sober or get pulled over!” the Oak Park Heights Police Department wrote in the post on social media. “We want all who are traveling over the holidays to have a safe and happy journey.”
News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)
DOLPHINS (7-7) vs. SAINTS (7-7)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Monday, Caesars Superdome
TV: ESPN; RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: Brian Flores is 22-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Sean Payton is 159-96 in his 15th season leading the Saints.
Series: The Dolphins are 6-6 in the all-time series with the Saints, but New Orleans has won the past three meetings.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 40.
Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C Greg Mancz, OL Robert Jones, TE Cethan Carter, WR Lynn Bowden; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (knee), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Saints — Questionable: T Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder); Reserve/COVID-19: QB Taysom Hill, QB Trevor Siemian, T Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, S Malcolm Jenkins, S J.T. Gray among 16 players; Injured reserve: QB Jameis Winston (knee), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), K Will Lutz (core muscle) among 10 players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins put their six-game winning streak on the line as they still need to win out to keep any playoff hopes alive. A seventh consecutive victory would be a first for Miami since 1985. …
The Saints have been decimated by COVID-19 entering the primetime showdown. They’re down to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, rookie Ian Book, who is in line to make his NFL regular-season debut. Against the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense, he’s down All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). …
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and several other Dolphins are set to make their Monday Night Football debuts. …
The last time the Dolphins won in the Superdome was Dec. 7, 1986. Miami won on the road against the Saints in 2005, but it was in Baton Rouge while New Orleans’ famed venue was unavailable in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
News
Patriots S Kyle Dugger only player fined for fighting with Colts
The NFL fined Patriots safety Kyle Dugger $10,520 after he was ejected for fighting with Colts receiver Michael Pittman during the team’s 27-17 loss at Indianapolis, according to reports.
No Colts player was fined for the altercation, including Pittman, who was also ejected, and fellow wideout T.Y. Hilton, who pushed an official during the resulting pileup. Pittman had blocked Dugger hard during a third-quarter run, which immediately led to post-play shoving. Then Dugger ripped Pittman’s helmet off as he tossed him to the ground.
Dugger explained himself to reporters on Thursday, and said he needed to be smarter moving forward.
“It was just a physical play all around. I tried to release myself, [and] he obviously got in good position to block me,” he said. “I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it. After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast.”
Last Monday, Pats coach Bill Belichick questioned why Hilton hadn’t been ejected, especially considering league headquarters can review plays and eject players for unsportsmanlike non-football acts.
“I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official,” Belichick said. “Intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed.”
Patriots-Bills inactives: Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry active, two corners out
Suspected drunk driver crashes into police vehicle on Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights on Christmas Eve
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Dexter Darden: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Who Is JoJo’s New Fiancé
Patriots S Kyle Dugger only player fined for fighting with Colts
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 16: Last-minute moves
Lazy lasagna and more recipes
Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Hilariously Wrestles Dad In Sweet Christmas Video — Watch
The End Of An Era: The Series Finale Of ‘Insecure’ Airs Tonight
Christmas Cuties: Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche Despite COVID Keeping Them Apart
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Purple Professional Nail Polish Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?