Patriots-Bills inactives: Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry active, two corners out

DOLPHINS (7-7) vs. SAINTS (7-7)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Monday, Caesars Superdome

TV: ESPN; RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Brian Flores is 22-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Sean Payton is 159-96 in his 15th season leading the Saints.

Series: The Dolphins are 6-6 in the all-time series with the Saints, but New Orleans has won the past three meetings.

Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 40.

Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C Greg Mancz, OL Robert Jones, TE Cethan Carter, WR Lynn Bowden; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (knee), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed); Saints — Questionable: T Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder); Reserve/COVID-19: QB Taysom Hill, QB Trevor Siemian, T Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, S Malcolm Jenkins, S J.T. Gray among 16 players; Injured reserve: QB Jameis Winston (knee), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), K Will Lutz (core muscle) among 10 players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins put their six-game winning streak on the line as they still need to win out to keep any playoff hopes alive. A seventh consecutive victory would be a first for Miami since 1985. …

The Saints have been decimated by COVID-19 entering the primetime showdown. They’re down to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, rookie Ian Book, who is in line to make his NFL regular-season debut. Against the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense, he’s down All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). …

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and several other Dolphins are set to make their Monday Night Football debuts. …

The last time the Dolphins won in the Superdome was Dec. 7, 1986. Miami won on the road against the Saints in 2005, but it was in Baton Rouge while New Orleans’ famed venue was unavailable in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.