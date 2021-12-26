PHOTOS: Kathy Hilton Shows Off 14,980-Sq-Ft Bel Air Mansion

Kathy Hilton just showed off her stunning Bel Air mansion to Architectural Digest.

After officially returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 12, Kathy opened the doors to her 14,980-square-foot home, which she shares with husband Rick Hilton, and showed off her incredible holiday decorations, including her many Christmas trees.

“I normally start decorating in October,” Kathy revealed to Architectural Digest on December 22. “Then keep adding until December.”

Although Kathy loves to decorate, she said she “can’t do lights.”

“It’s just that I’m not actually good at it, and I like things perfect,” she explained.

“I used to do it all in pretty pale aqua and silver and gold, and then I started thinking, I don’t want to just match and have it look like a hotel lobby. So the last few years I’ve been doing what you see”—red, gold, white, and tinsel galore—“and next year it’ll be a whole new thing.”

“My blue-and-white room reminds me of Southampton, New York. My library reminds me of New York City, in a town house or an apartment, with the dark wood… Then, if you’re standing in the living room, it’s all butter yellow, pale blue, creams, with a little bit of apricot or maybe shrimp or blush.”

According to Kathy, she prefers garlands made with fresh apples, oranges, and grapes. However, the produce does have its downside.

“You have to water it. I don’t think it’s going to last more than a couple weeks more,” she noted.

In Kathy’s dining room are sweet pastel homes.

“Those are vintage, and I have all sizes,” she revealed. “I dug those out quickly because I didn’t like the flowers [I got]. I thought, You know what, I’m going to use these as a centerpiece. I have to tell you, these things are more charming in person than even in pictures.”

“I love the black and white floor,” Kathy continued of the flooring in her grand foyer, which also features lighter colors and “silver tinsel to give it that Miracle on 34th Street kind of feeling.”

Because Kathy’s home is so large, with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and even a butler’s pantry, she doesn’t decorate alone.

“I have a wonderful lady that helps me, and she has a young man that comes and helps with all the stuff that’s really high up, because that’s a little scary,” she said.

Speaking of the many trinkets featured throughout her mansion, Kathy said a lot was purchased in Europe.

“I buy what I like,” she explained.

Also, during her interview with the magazine, Kathy described her family’s Christmas morning.

“I do a really fabulous Christmas day brunch,” Kathy shared, noting that she cooks “a frittata with really nice vegetables, and sour cream and caviar, and these little cinnamon rolls, bacon, and pancakes with melted butter and really good syrup.”

To see the full tour, check out the video below:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air sometime in 2022.

Photo Credit: O’Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA