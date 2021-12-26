Celebrities
PHOTOS: Kathy Hilton Shows Off 14,980-Sq-Ft Bel Air Mansion
Kathy Hilton just showed off her stunning Bel Air mansion to Architectural Digest.
After officially returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 12, Kathy opened the doors to her 14,980-square-foot home, which she shares with husband Rick Hilton, and showed off her incredible holiday decorations, including her many Christmas trees.
“I normally start decorating in October,” Kathy revealed to Architectural Digest on December 22. “Then keep adding until December.”
Although Kathy loves to decorate, she said she “can’t do lights.”
“It’s just that I’m not actually good at it, and I like things perfect,” she explained.
“I used to do it all in pretty pale aqua and silver and gold, and then I started thinking, I don’t want to just match and have it look like a hotel lobby. So the last few years I’ve been doing what you see”—red, gold, white, and tinsel galore—“and next year it’ll be a whole new thing.”
“My blue-and-white room reminds me of Southampton, New York. My library reminds me of New York City, in a town house or an apartment, with the dark wood… Then, if you’re standing in the living room, it’s all butter yellow, pale blue, creams, with a little bit of apricot or maybe shrimp or blush.”
According to Kathy, she prefers garlands made with fresh apples, oranges, and grapes. However, the produce does have its downside.
“You have to water it. I don’t think it’s going to last more than a couple weeks more,” she noted.
In Kathy’s dining room are sweet pastel homes.
“Those are vintage, and I have all sizes,” she revealed. “I dug those out quickly because I didn’t like the flowers [I got]. I thought, You know what, I’m going to use these as a centerpiece. I have to tell you, these things are more charming in person than even in pictures.”
“I love the black and white floor,” Kathy continued of the flooring in her grand foyer, which also features lighter colors and “silver tinsel to give it that Miracle on 34th Street kind of feeling.”
Because Kathy’s home is so large, with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and even a butler’s pantry, she doesn’t decorate alone.
“I have a wonderful lady that helps me, and she has a young man that comes and helps with all the stuff that’s really high up, because that’s a little scary,” she said.
Speaking of the many trinkets featured throughout her mansion, Kathy said a lot was purchased in Europe.
“I buy what I like,” she explained.
Also, during her interview with the magazine, Kathy described her family’s Christmas morning.
“I do a really fabulous Christmas day brunch,” Kathy shared, noting that she cooks “a frittata with really nice vegetables, and sour cream and caviar, and these little cinnamon rolls, bacon, and pancakes with melted butter and really good syrup.”
To see the full tour, check out the video below:
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air sometime in 2022.
Photo Credit: O’Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Celebrities
Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche As COVID Keeps Them Apart For Christmas
Special delivery! Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns made she had a great Christmas even though they couldn’t be together.
Jordyn Woods, 24, was in for quite the treat when she woke up on Christmas morning, Saturday, Dec. 25. Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, made it an unforgettable Xmas by surprising her with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan after being kept apart from his love due to covid. Jordyn looked glam while rocking cute PJs as she leaned against her new wheels and showed them off on Instagram. Making the gift even better, Karl-Anthony gave her a chic Louis Vuitton racing jacket to drive in.
The model was simply ecstatic in her caption, telling her 12.1 million followers, “WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?” Still, she felt lonely without her NBA hunk, adding, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt.”
Karl-Anthony’s over-the-top gifts didn’t stop there. He also gave his love a collection of 5 spendy designer bags, which included a sparkling Judith Lieber clutch that looked like a slice of pizza; a studded, purple Prada Re-edition; and a shiny, black, crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.
Jordyn and KAT have been head-over-heels for one another since going public in Aug. 2020. The Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed how Jordyn “changed his life” — in big ways and small — during a joint interview for GQ’s Couple’s Quiz at the start of Nov. Asked what his favorite restaurant was, Karl confessed, “Let me tell you something, fans… man. Women change you” before revealing his newfound love for sushi, which was born from their date-nights at celeb-hot spot Nobu.
“I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now,” he said. “I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish… But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time.” Making a point about taking chances, he said, “After about four times of going to Nobu and like not eating anything, and only maybe having like the fried chicken or the chicken teriyaki with rice, I finally said, ‘You know what, let me try that yellowtail jalapeño’ and ever since then, it’s changed my life.” He added, “Babe, understand, you changed my life for sure, but that, that changed my life.”
Celebrities
Demi Lovato Shows Off Fresh Buzz Cut On Christmas: See Hair Makeover
Talk about buzz! Demi Lovato debuted a freshly shaved head to ring in Christmas.
Demi Lovato, 29, looked fierce while showing off their new buzzcut on Instagram on Friday, Dec 24. Looking for a fresh start, the “Confident” singer decided on shedding their locks for their end-of-year hair makeover, which was revealed in an artistically glitchy video clip.
Demi — who identifies as non-binary and uses “they/them” pronouns — certainly looked cut out for the edgy look, which they rocked with gold earrings, dramatic brows, and a black blazer worn open to reveal a hint of cleavage. Crediting the artist responsible for the post, Demi captioned the video saying, “Shot on FaceTime Angelo Kritikos” along with the hashtag #FreshStart.
This isn’t Demi’s first makeover of 2021. The Sonny With A Chance star debuted a fringey black mullet back in mid-June that was enough to make Joan Jett jealous. Before that, the singer rocked a pastel pink pixie cut during the Celebrating America special in Jan. 2021 commemorating President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Demi explained why they chopped their hair short back in Apr. 2021 while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining how they were trying to shed their “sexy feminine pop star” image. “I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the South. And when I cut my hair I felt so liberated because I wasn’t subscribing to an ideal or belief placed upon me to be something that I’m not. And now that I’m owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and that’s because I’m being honest.”
The singer’s makeover comes after they renounced their previous “California Sober” lifestyle, which saw the star embracing alcohol and marijuana in moderation. Demi survived a near-fatal drug overdose in March 2018 and has been vocal about their recovery since. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 2, they said, “I no longer support my California sober ways. Sober sober is the only way to be.”
Celebrities
Jordana Brewster Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Moment When Vin Diesel Walked Meadow Walk Down The Aisle
The ‘Fast & Furious’ fam is always there for each other & they all showed up for the late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, on her wedding day.
There wasn’t a dry eye when it was revealed that Vin Diesel gave away the late Paul Walker‘s daughter, Meadow Walker, during her October wedding. Meadow, 22, shared the sweet moment on Instagram after the nuptials, which showed Vin dressed in a powder blue suit and sunglasses, preparing to take the bride’s arm and walk her to her groom. “It was really, really special. It was just really beautiful,” recalled Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster, who witnessed the Dominican Republic nuptials. “It was a beautiful way of celebrating Meadow and was just stunning.”
Jordana has been a beloved part of the Fast & Furious franchise since the first film in 2009 as Mia Toretto, and she couldn’t help but get excited for all that’s to come. “I think the franchise does a beautiful job of honoring the past and it’s legacy and incorporating all the characters that have that have been woven into the fabric through the years,” she said. “But also, they look forward and up the ante on the stunts and what can come next.” She added, “I’m really eager to read what comes next. I don’t think any of us know what is in store.”
Jordana, who recently got engaged herself to tech CEO Mason Morfit, revealed that Vin also just gave an “amazing speech” at her engagement celebration. “It was this really beautiful celebration. We had one of our favorite bands played and it was awesome. It was very intimate and beautiful,” she gushed. The actress admitted that she “hopes” her wedding day is an “extension” of the intimate event. “We’re both somewhat artistic and we want our wedding to reflect that,” Jordana explained. “It’s not going to be a very conventional wedding. It’s going to be very creative, so I’m really excited about that.”
The actress spoke to HL in partnership with Zacapa Rum, which she said she would definitely be gifting her friends (and herself!) for the holiday season! “I love working with Zacapa, because they’re run primarily by women and there’s so many amazing female ambassadors, and female mixologists I’ve learned so much from,” Jordana told HL. “It’s such a great rum, and I love a sipping rum, so I like drinking it straight!”
PHOTOS: Kathy Hilton Shows Off 14,980-Sq-Ft Bel Air Mansion
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Fifty years later, A Christmas Story that changed the Dolphins
Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche As COVID Keeps Them Apart For Christmas
Celtics fall late in 117-113 loss to Bucks
QB Matthew Stafford has lost six straight starts against Vikings but now he’s with Rams, not Lions
Cavs sign coach J.B. Bickerstaff to multiyear contract extension
Grading the Week: Barry Bonds might not be a good guy, but he’s definitely a Hall of Famer
Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Aurora is sentenced to life
Demi Lovato Shows Off Fresh Buzz Cut On Christmas: See Hair Makeover
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies