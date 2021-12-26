News
Pope’s 3 key words for a marriage: ‘Please, thanks, sorry’
By NICOLE WINFIELD
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis sought Sunday to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”
Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating Jesus’ family. It came halfway through a yearlong celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a big family rally in Rome.
Speaking at his studio window Sunday, Francis said he intended the letter to be his “Christmas present to married couples.” He urged them to keep having children to fight the “demographic winter” which, in Italy, has led to one of the lowest birthrates in the world.
“Maybe we aren’t born into an exceptional, problem-free family, but our family is our story — everyone has to think: It’s my story,” he said. “They are our roots: If we cut them, life dries up!”
In the letter, Francis said lockdowns and quarantines had forced families to spend more time together. But he noted that such enforced togetherness at times tested the patience of parents and siblings alike and in some cases led to real difficulties.
“Pre-existing problems were aggravated, creating conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable. Many even experienced the breakup of a relationship,” Francis wrote.
He offered his closeness to those families and reminded parents that the breakup of a marriage is particularly hard on children, who look to their parents as a constant source of stability, love, trust and strength.
“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed,” he said. “Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together.”
He urged parents to keep seeking help to try to overcome conflicts, including through prayer. “Remember also that forgiveness heals every wound,” he said.
He repeated a refrain he has often used when meeting with families and married couples, listing the three most important words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”
Picking up the theme in his remarks to tourists and passers-by in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said a failure to make peace before going to bed at night can lead to a “cold war” the next morning.
“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due to prolonged periods of silence and from unchecked selfishness!” he said. “Sometimes it even ends up in physical and moral violence. This lacerates harmony and kills the family.”
He urged families to put down their cellphones at the dinner table and talk. “It’s sad to see a family at lunch, each one with his or her own cell phone not speaking to one another, everyone talking to the mobile phone,” he said.
Then when an argument breaks out, each one repeats their refrains “staging a comedy they’ve already seen where everyone wants to be right and in the end a cold silence falls. That sharp, cold silence, after a family discussion, is ugly, so very ugly!” he said.
He urged parents to think not of themselves but others, and to pray “for the gift of peace.”
News
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks: Everything you need to know about the Week 16 game before this afternoon’s kickoff
Quarterback Nick Foles will try to lead the Chicago Bears to their first win in a month when he makes his first start of 2021 on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Foles is starting because Justin Fields is recovering from an ankle injury, and Andy Dalton is out with a groin injury.
The Bears elevated rookie quarterback Ryan Willis from the practice squad Saturday, and he potentially could be Foles’ backup if the Bears decide to make Fields inactive. Bears coach Matt Nagy said they were weighing Willis’ preparedness against whether Fields would be OK to play in an emergency.
Foles hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2020 when he went 2-5 as the Bears starter, throwing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He injured his hip and glute against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16, 2020, the Bears turned back to Mitch Trubisky and Foles didn’t start again.
Aside from Fields and Dalton being out, the Bears enter Sunday with nine players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall.
Both teams have had their share of recent struggles.
The Bears have won one game since Oct. 10 — a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving — and were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night.
The Seahawks have lost four of their last six and are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 31 passes for 156 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and three sacks.
Injury report
The Bears declared out Dalton, cornerback Xavier Crawford, wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant and left tackle Jason Peters.
Fields, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) are questionable.
On Saturday, the Bears activated cornerback Duke Shelley from injured reserve and elevated five players from the practice squad — Willis, linebacker Ledarius Mack, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, defensive back Dee Virgin and wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
The Seahawks declared out linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee) and listed cornerback Bless Austin (hip/personal) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (3:05 p.m., FOX).
News
Germain Ifedi’s angry reaction to a personal foul on Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins came with a message: ‘Do it the clean way.’
Teven Jenkins was trying to rally to his quarterback’s defense. In the third quarter Monday night, Jenkins took exception to the shove Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum gave Justin Fields near the sideline as Fields scrambled and threw the ball away.
So the Chicago Bears rookie left tackle raced over to Wonnum to verbally express his displeasure.
Yet when Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson intervened and pushed Jenkins, Jenkins lost his cool. He threw a right jab at the side of Richardson’s helmet.
The end result: a 12-yard, half-the-distance-to-the-goal-line penalty. Second-and-22 for the already sputtering Bears offense. An angry shove of admonishment from veteran right tackle Germain Ifedi.
Three days later, Ifedi stood by his response, hoping his message would resonate with Jenkins.
Said Ifedi: “What you have to do in that moment is say, ‘OK, I don’t like what (the defender) did. But I have a lot more opportunities versus that player. And I have a lot more opportunities to impose my will against that player between the whistles. And do it the clean way.’ ”
The Bears have been mired in frustration for much of this season. They have lost eight of nine games and are 4-10, eliminated from playoff contention. They have one of the league’s worst offenses and can’t seem to establish any sort of consistent rhythm.
For a team with such a thin margin for error and so many cleanup processes already ongoing, penalties like Jenkins’ personal foul are inexcusable — no matter the intent.
Fields said after Monday night’s 17-9 loss that he appreciated Jenkins’ passion but hopes he can find better avenues to channel the support.
“I definitely love the mindset and I love him sticking up for me.” Fields said. “I think that’s what we need more of. But I just told him: I love it, but do it between the whistle.”
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on Thursday morning expressed a similar sentiment in a much more stern tone. Jenkins, he said, should have known in advance his actions would cross the line. There’s a difference, Lazor emphasized, between rallying to a teammate’s defense and committing a costly infraction that was avoidable.
“I don’t think it’s very difficult to do both — to be protective and also to not get a penalty,” Lazor said. “It’s a very simple thing to do. I’d like (our guys) to do both. I’d like them to feel a sense of team and that they’re going to protect each other and our quarterback. I’d also like them not to move the offense backward 15 yards.
“These guys have been playing football a long time. They understand the difference.”
Ifedi said his reaction to Jenkins’ outburst didn’t change from how he responded in the moment to how he felt once he saw the skirmish on video.
“Nah,” Ifedi said. “Because I was there. I think it was just tough love. He’s a good kid. We’re a close-knit group. So we can hold each other accountable. People can say what they want about how it looked. But we’re big boys. We’re asked to do a lot. And we’re all grown men — at least in our room. So nobody’s feelings were hurt.”
Instead, Ifedi stressed he was simply delivering constructive criticism with the hope the rookie will handle similar situations in the coming weeks in a different manner.
“On the offensive line, we can get aggressive and do it the clean way,” Ifedi said. “In that moment, in any moment down 14 (points) and you’re trying to move the ball, (it hurts). We hadn’t been finishing drives at that point. Now you get behind the sticks and there are no plays in the playbook that can account for second-and-22. … I love the aggression. I love the passion he plays with. And I love the kid. But in the future, we don’t want to get those penalties.
“The message I sent to him and what I talked to him about is there’s no good situation to cost the team in any scenario. No matter how upset you are, you can’t do it. Look, I’ve been that guy in my career getting bad penalties. It may look like you’re doing it because of this or that. But at the end of the day, it hurts you and it hurts the team. We just can’t have that.”
News
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks fined $10,300 by NFL after ejection
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 by the NFL following his ejection last Monday at Chicago, a source said Sunday.
Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after he got a penalty for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter and then was ejected. Kendricks said last Wednesday he didn’t mean to hurt Fields, who was giving himself up on a slide, and that the penalty was warranted but the ejection was “harsh.”
Two Bears players were fined who had personal fouls in the game. Tackle Teven Jenkins was fined $8,743 for unnecessary roughness and defensive back Teez Tabor $4,722 for an illegal low block.
Pope’s 3 key words for a marriage: ‘Please, thanks, sorry’
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks: Everything you need to know about the Week 16 game before this afternoon’s kickoff
Top 3 Gainers of the Week: NEAR, FTM, AAVE
Germain Ifedi’s angry reaction to a personal foul on Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins came with a message: ‘Do it the clean way.’
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks fined $10,300 by NFL after ejection
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90
Binance Troubles Enters Xmas, Exchange Fined 8M Lira over Multiple Infringements
Rookie QB showdown: No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence meets No. 2 Zach Wilson Week 16
3 keys to a COVID-depleted Jets win over the Jaguars in Week 16
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Purple Professional Nail Polish Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?