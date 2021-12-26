News
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game vs. Bengals; Josh Johnson set to start
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL Network, and will miss Sunday’s pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Lamar Jackson not expected to play, third-string quarterback Josh Johnson is in line to start his first game since 2018.
Huntley, who’s impressed in reserve duty this season, missed practice Friday with an illness and was reportedly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Jackson hasn’t practiced since he was carted off the field two weeks ago with an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns. Practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Huntley’s absence comes at an inopportune time for the Ravens, who have lost three straight and need a win Sunday to retake control of the AFC North. According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens would have an 80% chance of making the playoffs if they defeat the Bengals and just a 24% chance if they do not.
Johnson, 35, whom the Ravens signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad Dec. 15, spent parts of the previous two years in the Alliance of American Football and XFL before joining the Jets’ practice squad this year. He is 29-for-45 for three 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season, most of which came in a 317-yard showing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.
“I think it’s cool that he’s been in the league a long time, and it feels good just to have a ‘veteran, veteran’ in the room,” Huntley said of Johnson last week. “He’ll tell you a little bit different. … He’s back learning another playbook, so it’s cool to see how fast he can learn it. I think he learned it pretty good today; he was answering a lot of questions. So I just like that he’s in the room with us now.”
Huntley, who nearly led the injury- and coronavirus-depleted Ravens to a win last Sunday over the Green Bay Packers, was expected to make his third career start Sunday in Cincinnati. He was asked Thursday about the rising number of coronavirus cases around the NFL and Baltimore. Entering Saturday, 12 active-roster Ravens were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“We’ve just got to continue to follow the protocols [as] best as ever now, continue to wear our masks and [stay] socially distant,” he said. “The Ravens do a great job around here. They’ve added so many parts of the building for us to spread out and be on [virtual] meetings and just do what we’ve got to do at the building and be able to just still protect ourselves at the same time. So I feel like the Ravens, the NFL, they’re going a good job, and it’s going to get better.”
Saints reportedly tried to lure Drew Brees out of retirement to face Dolphins
Down to their fourth-string quarterback because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the New Orleans Saints reportedly tried to lure legendary quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers out of retirement to play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
With Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and rookie Ian Book set to start against the Dolphins, the Saints reached out to Brees and Rivers, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
However, according to Duncan, Brees rejected the idea, leading the Saints to sign veteran Blake Bortles to fill in if needed.
Brees, the former Saints star quarterback, joined the broadcast booth as an analyst for NBC Sports after retiring at the end of last season.
The Saints have been hit hard by COVID-19 with the outbreak infecting at least 15 Saints players and several coaches.
Jameis Winston opened the season as the team’s starter before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.
Book, the rookie out of Notre Dame, is slated to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Dolphins in the Superdome on Monday night. Both the Dolphins (7-7) and Saints (7-7) are fighting for their playoff lives.
C-470 closed in Jeffco as authorities investigate suspicious package
A stretch of C-470 is closed in Jefferson County while authorities investigate a suspicious package.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is investigating the suspicious item at an underpass at C-470 and West Belleview Ave, the sheriff’s office tweeted at 11:25 a.m. Saturday.
C-470 is closed between Quincy and Bowles, while westbound lanes of West Belleview Avenue are closed at South Eldridge Street and eastbound lanes are shuttered at the roundabout just west of C-470.
Suspicious package being investigated at underpass at C470 & Belleview. C470 closed between Quincy & Bowles. Belleview closed WB from Eldridge, EB from roundabout just west of C470. Bomb squad responding. Updates will be posted here.
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 25, 2021
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson’s podcast draws plenty of interest, and even breaks news
There are lots of places to go for NFL news, from newspapers to television to radio to traditional places on the internet. Lately, there’s been a podcast dropping a fair share of tidbits.
It’s the All Things Covered video podcast from CBS Sports hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden a two-time Super Bowl champion and Peterson’s cousin.
Leading into Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, one topic of conversation has been Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson having “circled” on his calendar his first matchup against Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Well, that first surfaced last August when Jefferson was a guest on All Things Covered at Vikings training camp, and was asked by McFadden “the one cornerback you want to see line up opposite you.’’ Jefferson responded that he already had “circled” the date with Ramsey.
"Jalen Ramsey … that game is circled."
Gotta have your 🍿 ready for that one. pic.twitter.com/JNCSnq5e0n
— All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) August 17, 2021
In October, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook appeared on the show. Cook revealed that he plans to change next year from No. 33, which he has worn in his first five Minnesota seasons, to No. 4, which he wore at Miami Central High School and Florida State.
“Breaking, breaking news,’’ Cook said on the show. “Next year, I’m putting on four. I’m putting on four, I’m telling ya’ll, I’m putting on four. Cookie monster time.”
Cook had not been allowed to don that number until the NFL last spring expanded what numbers players at certain positions can wear. It would have cost Cook about $1.5 million to buy up an inventory of jerseys and change his number this season but he can change next season without penalty.
The podcast has dealt with number changes before. Peterson announced on the show last April, after signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings in March, that he would switch from the No. 21 he wore at Arizona to No. 7, which he had donned at LSU. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection previously had not been able to wear that number.
“We thought it was strategic for me to break it versus the NFL doing it because it’s my news,’’ said Peterson, an 11-year veteran who held up his new No. 7 on the show. “We just felt it was better for me to do it on a platform that we were able to create for the faithful fans who have been watching.”
He’s back in the purple & gold and now he’s back wearing the #7! @P2 makes his new @Vikings number OFFICIAL with @BMac_SportsTalk on All Things Covered. pic.twitter.com/EqK9e4ARhF
— All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) April 25, 2021
Other news tidbits from guests on the podcast have included Seattle safety Jamal Adams revealing he battled depression when playing for the New York Jets and Denver and former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater saying that when he was with Carolina last season the Panthers “didn’t practice two-minute (and) red zone” offense much.
“It’s like watching the news,’’ Jefferson said about scoops on All Things Covered.
The podcast was unveiled in September 2020 when Peterson was entering what would be his 10th and final season with the Cardinals. It was the brainchild of McFadden, who played for Pittsburgh and Arizona from 2005-11. He won Super Bowls with the Steelers after the 2005 and 2008 seasons, including having started in the second victory.
McFadden, 40, and Peterson, 31, are cousins due to Peterson’s grandmother and McFadden’s mother being sisters. The two grew up in South Florida about a half hour apart but they spent plenty of time together, and McFadden was a mentor to the younger Peterson.
McFadden has been a broadcaster over the past decade, and now does work for CBS Sports HQ and co-hosts a show on SiriusXM satellite radio, among other endeavors. When the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing in the summer of 2020, McFadden was doing a lot of work at home, including doing putting up videos on Instagram.
“My first guest was Pat and it went well, and we had fun,’’ McFadden said. “I’ve always had a great relationship with him when it comes to talking sports and just talking in general. So I started brainstorming on the phone with him, and I said, ‘Let me ask you a question. If I am to create some sort of podcast-type platform, something you can do remotely, would you be OK doing it?”’
Peterson was up for it, and so McFadden pitched the idea to CBS Sports along with the name All Things Covered, which comes from the two having done plenty of covering as cornerbacks. Network executives loved the idea, and the podcast was born.
The weekly podcast, which is usually taped remotely on Monday and posted on Tuesday, is available on a number of outlets, including CBSSports.com. It also can be found on a YouTube channel, where the podcast has about 13,000 subscribers. Peterson said he gets paid a “small” sum for doing it.
“It was pretty much (McFadden’s) idea, honestly, and it kind of took off, and we kind of ran with it, and I started to fall in love with it, being able to interact with different people that are in different professions just to see their outlook on what helped help make them great,’’ Peterson said. “So it’s been great, and I’ve been enjoying every bit of it.”
The two don’t just talk football, they discuss other sports as well entertainment and social issues. In the first 15 months of the podcast, McFadden said there have been about 70 guests.
In addition to Cook and Jefferson, other Vikings players having appeared on the show include quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith. Former Vikings have included wide receiver Cris Carter, defensive end Jared Allen and linebacker Chad Greenway.
Other notable football guests have included Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt, New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston, Alabama coach Nick Saban and Pro Football Hall of Famers Mel Blount, Jerome Bettis and Edgerrin James. Others from the sports world have been Basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Dominque Wilkins and Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz. And from the entertainment world, guests have included Ice Cube, Fabolous and Jermaine Dupri.
“It’s pretty cool to have the opportunity to be on the opposite side, being able to be the interviewer,’’ Peterson said. “Just having (O’Neal), a fellow LSU Tiger, was pretty cool, a hall of famer, NBA superstar, all that speaks for itself. But for him to speak on his family values, that was some of the things I took from the interview (and) being a businessman.. … It was awesome just to pick his brain.’’
When it comes to talking about the Vikings, Peterson said he is careful not to divulge anything that should be kept in the locker room. But he did offer some insight earlier this month that players usually don’t reveal in standard interviews.
The Vikings suffered a stunning 29-27 loss to previously winless Detroit on Dec. 5 when cornerback Cameron Dantzler and safety Xavier Woods were loose in their coverage of Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught the winning 11-yard touchdown pass just over the goal line on the final play. Peterson missed that game while on the COVID-19 reserve list.
On the podcast that was posted two days later, Peterson said Dantzler had texted to ask what he could have done better, and the response was that he was playing “too deep in the end zone.” Dantzler, a second-year player, looks up to Peterson, who has been providing him with advice.
“I don’t believe I did anything disrespectfully or came out of calling him out,’’ Peterson said. “We all have those tendencies of getting into a game and not letting certain techniques follow through, but at the same time that’s why you want to be able to practice good habits and have that become muscle memory, and that’s something I want to help him do because he’s still a young player and he’s still learning his way through the league.’’
Peterson said no Vikings coaches or teammates have questioned anything he has said on All Things Covered.
“(Peterson’s) a sharp guy,’’ Cousins about the podcast. “He knows his stuff. He knows football, but knows a lot about a lot of other things, too.”
Jefferson, a second-year player who has known Peterson for more than a decade, watches the podcast regularly. His brother, Jordan Jefferson was the starting quarterback when Peterson played at LSU, and the wide receiver later starred at the school.
“I love the different guests he has on the show,” said Justin Jefferson. “He’s been doing a great job with that podcast. … (Peterson) has a great voice, great speaking. I think he’ll be a good commentator or sports guy, if he likes that.’’
Peterson said he “would love to get into the broadcasting world” after he retires as a player.
“I don’t want to analyze a game, I want to be more of a Michael Strahan-type guy that’s able to talk about multiple games, talk on a halftime set or something like that,’’ said Peterson, referring to the hall of fame defensive end who is a Fox studio analyst and also on ABC’s Good Morning America. “I feel more comfortable in that setting, but now getting into the podcast, I think it’s helping me be better as far as communicating, getting the point across, speaking clearly and things like that.’’
McFadden believes Peterson has what it takes to become a broadcaster.
“He’s authentic and genuine and our fans really feel that,’’ McFadden said. “Throughout his career, he’s always been the one answering questions and now he is the interviewer, and he’s attacking and handling that role extremely well. He’s really excited about the podcast.”
So how excited is Peterson?
“He’s building a home in Atlanta, where I also live, and he’s actually putting a podcast studio in his house,’’ McFadden said.
