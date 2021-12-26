News
Real World Economics: Torts have many problems, some solutions
Tort liability lawsuits seem as American as apple pie. The spate of suits faced by 3M over alleged defects in earplugs discussed in last week’s column is just an example. In no other industrialized country are they as widespread as here nor involve so much money. Nor is as large a fraction of a total law firm sector engaged in such litigation.
Is this good or bad? Yes, we define the end of the spectrum in terms of such litigation relative to overall economic activity. However, maybe everyone else is “under-lawyered,” rather than us being “over-lawyered.” How would we know?
The two criteria taught in intro econ courses for evaluation of economic institutions and policies are possible starting points.
One is “efficiency,” which deals with how well a given household, business or nation uses resources to meet human needs and wants. The second is “equity,” better called “fairness,” or “justice.” How fair or just is some institution or practice or policy in terms of its effects on different members of society? Is one group favored over another? Rich versus poor? White versus Black? Who gains and who loses? Why?
It is also helpful to recognize that “torts,” harms done to an unwilling third party by some act, are a subset of what economists term “negative externalities.”
Pollution is a classic example. Someone makes something to sell to customers and, in the process, harms a third party, perhaps by nitrates in well water or acid rain or air causing respiratory illness.
Pollution often involves thousands of emitters and thousands of injured parties. Tort liability traditionally only involves cases where there is one identifiable entity doing harm and another one clearly identifiable as being hurt as a result.
Fairness or justice means that if one person harms another, whether consciously or inadvertently, the first must make good the damages caused. That is why laws go back millennia.
But efficiency also enters in. It is a basic, uncontroversial tenet of economics since 1921 that if production or consumption of something passes some costs on to third parties, too much of the good will be produced than optimal for society as a whole. In other words, resources will be wasted. Fewer needs and wants of people will be met from available resources than if the externality were curbed.
That is true for virtually all the harmful actions defined in tort law. Indeed, such laws establishing legal liability and procedures for forcing compensation are key tools for societies to curb negative externalities. Nobel winner Ronald Coase argued that if you had a sufficiently well-defined comprehensive system of property rights, tort cases in courts could eliminate the need for government regulation.
Here “transaction costs” enter in a big way. Initiating and resolving liability suits can chew up real resources. These, however, involve a fundamental tradeoff.
Make it too expensive to sue for damages and there will be insufficient deterrents to some harming others. All the problems of uncorrected externalities, both in unfairness and inefficiency, occur.
Make it too cheap and you get too much litigation, some of it simply uninformed and some malicious nuisance and “strategic lawsuits against public participation” that powerful entities can use to stifle the democratic policy process.
Use of contingency, “no-payment-unless-we-win” legal fees is intended to prevent the poor from being entirely powerless against the rich. Perhaps we have gone too far but, in many other nations, complete bans on contingency or “conditional” fees mean that most people effectively have no recourse when harmed by richer people or large businesses. Conditional fees were introduced in Europe precisely because voters there saw that Americans had a remedy against abuse that was lacking in their own countries.
The same is true for class-action suits. When there were large numbers of people, each of whom had been harmed by some entity, but none to a degree that motivated them to sue on their own, the large and powerful could escape any challenge. The transaction costs of trying to assemble a group were high and there was little incentive for any single person to toil getting the ball rolling.
When judicial certification of a “class” of people harmed was established, there was light at the end of the tunnel for those who wanted to sue for harms suffered by many. An up-front cost remained of compiling information together and identifying a core of initial plaintiffs. But if there was a chance of eventual recognition of all plaintiffs, even those not yet even aware of possible redress, those most interested in a hearing in court had a fighting chance to get it.
When contingency fees combined with class actions, large legal firms handling only such cases sprang up. They were willing to spend money to draw in as many people as possible to get a class recognized and got good at the process. This progressed to some spending money to ferret out issues over which class-action suit might be filed, even if none of those harmed were working to get a group.
We often see the outcome today in suits over some business practice eventually found abusive that results in most of the “plaintiffs” getting vouchers good for $20 off on some future purchase while the lawyers garner tens of millions of dollars. We probably are well past any happy median.
Stepping back, an ideal system would result in roughly equal compensation for all harmed in similar ways or to similar degrees. We don’t have that. But some other nations have equality in near-zero redress for those harmed.
Measures to reduce transaction costs relative to damage are manifest in workers’ compensation and no-fault auto insurance. These increase equality of outcomes while reducing total costs to society. But some of the outcomes, especially when deaths result from egregious failures by employers, leave a bad taste for many.
If bad actors don’t pay for their misdeeds via large court settlements, then government can use police powers to regulate conduct and business practices, levying administrative fines for violations and even indictments for egregious acts violating criminal law. But both this and “tort reform” to limit excessive liability suits face political opposition from one political party or another.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.
Dave Hyde: It’s best to be lucky and good as Miami Dolphins are out to prove
Here’s the recipe for seven straight wins: A hot defense. An efficient quarterback. A coach who refused to let the season sink after a 1-7 season.
And 16 New Orleans Saints out with COVID-19.
Is it better to be lucky or good?
That’s the answer to the impenetrable of whether the Dolphins are this good in winning six consecutive games or this lucky to play a sequence of mostly bad teams with backup quarterbacks.
But it’s not a binary debate: Lucky or good.
It’s best to be lucky and good.
That’s how the Dolphins (7-7) slogan should read for this second-half comeback. It’s both. It’s fine, too. For instance, this hot defense won’t face a backup quarterback for once on Monday night in New Orleans.
Ian Book is the Saints’ fourth-string quarterback. Book hasn’t been active for an NFL game, much less thrown a pro pass and coach Sean Payton has as much confidence in him as you’d expect.
Payton reportedly tried to talk retired quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers into a one-game cameo with the Saints. No word yet from any Manning — Peyton, Eli or Archie.
The Saints lost Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to the COVID-19 list after losing starter Jameis Winston to knee injury. But then New Orleans lost 16 players due to the virus, including five in the past few days. They’re down to a shell of an offensive line, and two defensive ends.
And the Dolphins reaction?
“You play who’s on the schedule,” is the short answer. Just has it’s been throughout this second-half turnaround.
They’ve changed every metric from going 1-7 and looking like the worst organization in football to 6-0 and being mentioned in the playoff talk. The two heavyweight stats tell the story: They went from giving up 29.9 points a game to 17.3, and they went from scoring 13.2 points a game to 24.5.
“Execution,” coach Brian Flores said when asked to explain the better play.
Why is the execution better? The rookie class has stepped up, including safety Jevon Holland hardening the defense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy and doing enough with a limited cast.
And, well, the lineup of quarterbacks they’ve beaten aren’t exactly the ‘27 Yankees: Tyrod Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco, Cam Newton, Mike Glennon and Zach Wilson.
It demands the question: Is the Dolphins defense this good or the opponents this bad? Baltimore’s Jackson is the only top 20 quarterback on the list. The rest reads like the flotsam and Jets-am of the NFL.
And Book? What to expect from him? Payton told you everything by emergency calling quarterbacks who haven’t thrown a football in a year.
If the Dolphins’ blitzing defense took care of Jackson, what havoc will it wreak against the rookie from Notre Dame?
This last stretch of the regular season was expected to define just what this Dolphins turnaround meant. At New Orleans, at Tennessee and New England at home in the finale was a good test.
Who are the Dolphins, really? Can Tagovailoa keep up this good play on the road against good defenses?
Now the question is whether the Dolphins can take advantage of some parting waters. They’re pretty good. We’ve seen it against a winning team like Baltimore in the win that told the season.
It doesn’t take anything away from the win streak to note the Dolphins opponents are a collective 26-58. Does it really matter the Patriots have beat three winning teams all year?
Good teams beat up on bad teams. That’s how good seasons are made. The regret for the Dolphins season is the lost to dregs like Jacksonville and Atlanta.
New Orleans isn’t a playoff team today. It was the Dolphins of the NFC at 7-7 before the virus hit them. Now they’re a team whose season is ready to be sent home to bed sick.
Flores has turned around this Dolphins season by holding everyone together. They’ve also had all kinds of circumstantial, casual and now viral luck.
Lucky and good.
There’s no need to argue over or apologize for it. The important part is to take advantage of it.
Pope’s 3 key words for a marriage: ‘Please, thanks, sorry’
By NICOLE WINFIELD
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis sought Sunday to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”
Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating Jesus’ family. It came halfway through a yearlong celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a big family rally in Rome.
Speaking at his studio window Sunday, Francis said he intended the letter to be his “Christmas present to married couples.” He urged them to keep having children to fight the “demographic winter” which, in Italy, has led to one of the lowest birthrates in the world.
“Maybe we aren’t born into an exceptional, problem-free family, but our family is our story — everyone has to think: It’s my story,” he said. “They are our roots: If we cut them, life dries up!”
In the letter, Francis said lockdowns and quarantines had forced families to spend more time together. But he noted that such enforced togetherness at times tested the patience of parents and siblings alike and in some cases led to real difficulties.
“Pre-existing problems were aggravated, creating conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable. Many even experienced the breakup of a relationship,” Francis wrote.
He offered his closeness to those families and reminded parents that the breakup of a marriage is particularly hard on children, who look to their parents as a constant source of stability, love, trust and strength.
“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed,” he said. “Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together.”
He urged parents to keep seeking help to try to overcome conflicts, including through prayer. “Remember also that forgiveness heals every wound,” he said.
He repeated a refrain he has often used when meeting with families and married couples, listing the three most important words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”
Picking up the theme in his remarks to tourists and passers-by in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said a failure to make peace before going to bed at night can lead to a “cold war” the next morning.
“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due to prolonged periods of silence and from unchecked selfishness!” he said. “Sometimes it even ends up in physical and moral violence. This lacerates harmony and kills the family.”
He urged families to put down their cellphones at the dinner table and talk. “It’s sad to see a family at lunch, each one with his or her own cell phone not speaking to one another, everyone talking to the mobile phone,” he said.
Then when an argument breaks out, each one repeats their refrains “staging a comedy they’ve already seen where everyone wants to be right and in the end a cold silence falls. That sharp, cold silence, after a family discussion, is ugly, so very ugly!” he said.
He urged parents to think not of themselves but others, and to pray “for the gift of peace.”
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks: Everything you need to know about the Week 16 game before this afternoon’s kickoff
Quarterback Nick Foles will try to lead the Chicago Bears to their first win in a month when he makes his first start of 2021 on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Foles is starting because Justin Fields is recovering from an ankle injury, and Andy Dalton is out with a groin injury.
The Bears elevated rookie quarterback Ryan Willis from the practice squad Saturday, and he potentially could be Foles’ backup if the Bears decide to make Fields inactive. Bears coach Matt Nagy said they were weighing Willis’ preparedness against whether Fields would be OK to play in an emergency.
Foles hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2020 when he went 2-5 as the Bears starter, throwing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He injured his hip and glute against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16, 2020, the Bears turned back to Mitch Trubisky and Foles didn’t start again.
Aside from Fields and Dalton being out, the Bears enter Sunday with nine players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall.
Both teams have had their share of recent struggles.
The Bears have won one game since Oct. 10 — a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving — and were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night.
The Seahawks have lost four of their last six and are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 31 passes for 156 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and three sacks.
Injury report
The Bears declared out Dalton, cornerback Xavier Crawford, wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant and left tackle Jason Peters.
Fields, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) are questionable.
On Saturday, the Bears activated cornerback Duke Shelley from injured reserve and elevated five players from the practice squad — Willis, linebacker Ledarius Mack, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, defensive back Dee Virgin and wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
The Seahawks declared out linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee) and listed cornerback Bless Austin (hip/personal) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (3:05 p.m., FOX).
