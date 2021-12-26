Real World Economics: Torts have many problems, some solutions

Tort liability lawsuits seem as American as apple pie. The spate of suits faced by 3M over alleged defects in earplugs discussed in last week’s column is just an example. In no other industrialized country are they as widespread as here nor involve so much money. Nor is as large a fraction of a total law firm sector engaged in such litigation.

Is this good or bad? Yes, we define the end of the spectrum in terms of such litigation relative to overall economic activity. However, maybe everyone else is “under-lawyered,” rather than us being “over-lawyered.” How would we know?

The two criteria taught in intro econ courses for evaluation of economic institutions and policies are possible starting points.

One is “efficiency,” which deals with how well a given household, business or nation uses resources to meet human needs and wants. The second is “equity,” better called “fairness,” or “justice.” How fair or just is some institution or practice or policy in terms of its effects on different members of society? Is one group favored over another? Rich versus poor? White versus Black? Who gains and who loses? Why?

It is also helpful to recognize that “torts,” harms done to an unwilling third party by some act, are a subset of what economists term “negative externalities.”

Pollution is a classic example. Someone makes something to sell to customers and, in the process, harms a third party, perhaps by nitrates in well water or acid rain or air causing respiratory illness.

Pollution often involves thousands of emitters and thousands of injured parties. Tort liability traditionally only involves cases where there is one identifiable entity doing harm and another one clearly identifiable as being hurt as a result.

Fairness or justice means that if one person harms another, whether consciously or inadvertently, the first must make good the damages caused. That is why laws go back millennia.

But efficiency also enters in. It is a basic, uncontroversial tenet of economics since 1921 that if production or consumption of something passes some costs on to third parties, too much of the good will be produced than optimal for society as a whole. In other words, resources will be wasted. Fewer needs and wants of people will be met from available resources than if the externality were curbed.

That is true for virtually all the harmful actions defined in tort law. Indeed, such laws establishing legal liability and procedures for forcing compensation are key tools for societies to curb negative externalities. Nobel winner Ronald Coase argued that if you had a sufficiently well-defined comprehensive system of property rights, tort cases in courts could eliminate the need for government regulation.

Here “transaction costs” enter in a big way. Initiating and resolving liability suits can chew up real resources. These, however, involve a fundamental tradeoff.

Make it too expensive to sue for damages and there will be insufficient deterrents to some harming others. All the problems of uncorrected externalities, both in unfairness and inefficiency, occur.

Make it too cheap and you get too much litigation, some of it simply uninformed and some malicious nuisance and “strategic lawsuits against public participation” that powerful entities can use to stifle the democratic policy process.

Use of contingency, “no-payment-unless-we-win” legal fees is intended to prevent the poor from being entirely powerless against the rich. Perhaps we have gone too far but, in many other nations, complete bans on contingency or “conditional” fees mean that most people effectively have no recourse when harmed by richer people or large businesses. Conditional fees were introduced in Europe precisely because voters there saw that Americans had a remedy against abuse that was lacking in their own countries.

The same is true for class-action suits. When there were large numbers of people, each of whom had been harmed by some entity, but none to a degree that motivated them to sue on their own, the large and powerful could escape any challenge. The transaction costs of trying to assemble a group were high and there was little incentive for any single person to toil getting the ball rolling.

When judicial certification of a “class” of people harmed was established, there was light at the end of the tunnel for those who wanted to sue for harms suffered by many. An up-front cost remained of compiling information together and identifying a core of initial plaintiffs. But if there was a chance of eventual recognition of all plaintiffs, even those not yet even aware of possible redress, those most interested in a hearing in court had a fighting chance to get it.

When contingency fees combined with class actions, large legal firms handling only such cases sprang up. They were willing to spend money to draw in as many people as possible to get a class recognized and got good at the process. This progressed to some spending money to ferret out issues over which class-action suit might be filed, even if none of those harmed were working to get a group.

We often see the outcome today in suits over some business practice eventually found abusive that results in most of the “plaintiffs” getting vouchers good for $20 off on some future purchase while the lawyers garner tens of millions of dollars. We probably are well past any happy median.

Stepping back, an ideal system would result in roughly equal compensation for all harmed in similar ways or to similar degrees. We don’t have that. But some other nations have equality in near-zero redress for those harmed.

Measures to reduce transaction costs relative to damage are manifest in workers’ compensation and no-fault auto insurance. These increase equality of outcomes while reducing total costs to society. But some of the outcomes, especially when deaths result from egregious failures by employers, leave a bad taste for many.

If bad actors don’t pay for their misdeeds via large court settlements, then government can use police powers to regulate conduct and business practices, levying administrative fines for violations and even indictments for egregious acts violating criminal law. But both this and “tort reform” to limit excessive liability suits face political opposition from one political party or another.

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.