Recycle your Christmas trees for free at St. Peters Earth Center

Suggest a Correction
Whether you’re taking down your tree the day after Christmas, or leaving it with all it’s lights and glory until next year, you’ll still have to dispose of it somehow.
You can recycle your live trees for free at the St. Peters Earth Center. Both residents and non-residents alike can recycle their trees starting tomorrow December 27, through January 16, 2022. After January 16, there is a $5 charge to drop off a tree without a Resident Privilege Card.
The Earth Center asks you to remove all decorations, lights, plastic bags, and stands from the tree in order for it to be recycled. Do not wrap or tie the tree. Trees containing decorations, lights, plastic bags, tape, or wrapping will not be accepted.
You can also take trees to the temporary designated drop-off center at Laurel Park in the upper parking lot through Jan. 16, 2022.
Yard waste pickup will be suspended during the month of February and resumes the first full week of March.
This winter break allows staff to focus on vehicle maintenance while saving fuel during a period with little yard waste. If residents would like to have their tree picked up at their home, they can cut it down and place it inside of their brown yard waste cart for pickup on their regular yard waste collection day through Jan. 31, 2022.
The annual tradition of giving returned to God of Oil Ministries in St. Louis City after a pause last year because of COVID.
Clothes, winter wear, toys and food were there starting at 11 a.m. Christmas morning.
“Last year we couldn’t do it because of covid and a lot of people came looking for us and so this year i want to make sure they find us,” Oil of God Apostle Ariette Jefferson Murray said.
“God has given me the opportunity to give back so that’s what we do and we do this every Christmas.
Along with clothing and practical gifts, a feast was also provided by the church, led by Pastor Antonio White, who smoked a pair of 25-pound turkeys
“I did it for 6 hours shredded them then throw them in the oven,”
White said the tradition isn’t just a donation food line. Church leaders, members and the community enjoyed it together.
“It brings a good community connection together. Our community depends on us and we depend on them,” White said.
Jefferson Murray said many have fallen on tough times the past year and are working to recover.
She said their doors are open and if you’re feeling down, try looking up.
“The only way is up, and you can’t get up until you look up, and you can’t look up until you speak up, and when you speak up everything else turns up,” Jefferson Murray said.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you just get a new tablet, phone, computer, or another mobile device for Christmas? Well, you will probably want to get your local news there. We have several ways that you can subscribe to get our articles, notifications, and live video wherever you are.
FOX2Now.com is a great place to find the best journalism in the St. Louis area. Bookmark the page to get our reports on your schedule. We also have a live stream of our newscasts there so you can watch our newscasts 24 hours a day. You can also get desktop alerts from your browser. Make sure you sign up the first time you visit the site on a new device or you can add FOX2Now.com to the send notifications section in your browser’s settings. Here’s a link to Chrome settings, here is a link if you use Microsoft Edge, and under the Firefox settings look for notifications under permissions.
Download our news app for notifications, articles, live videos, sports reports, weather forecasts, sweepstakes, and much more. The app is updated with the latest local news seven days a week. Catch up with the content that you won’t get from the national news outlets.
We also have a weather app that will send you alerts based on your location. Know about the storm before it arrives, see the forecast, and check the radar in one place. The information is provided by our meteorologists Glenn Zimmerman, Chris Higgins, Angela Hutti, John Fuller, Jaime Travers, and Linh Trang.
Don’t want to download an app? Just get the news delivered to your inbox. Our newsletters provide updates on a number of topics including daily news, weather, breaking updates, and Studio STL.
Perhaps you like to see the local news while you’re scrolling through your feeds. FOX 2 is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Just search for “FOX2Now” to find and subscribe to our latest posts.
Don’t want to follow FOX 2 on social media? Then follow our anchors and reporters to get the news directly from the source. Direct links to their accounts can be found here.
Open Cities Health Center, a Federally-Qualified Health Center in St. Paul, announced that it has named Mitchell Davis Jr. as the chief executive officer; Davis has been the interim CEO since June.
CHS Inc., an Inver Grove Heights-based agribusiness cooperative, announced the appointment of Kirstie Foster as senior vice president, marketing communications.
adaptt, a Plymouth-based construction engineering and architectural consulting firm partnering with DIRTT Environmental Solutions, welcomed Jennifer Zeller as DIRTT Champion and
director of business development.
ECMC Group, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit family of educational funding agencies, announced the appointment of Bruce Feist as vice president of applications and analytics.
Creative Fundraising Advisors, a St. Paul-based fundraising consultant for nonprofit organizations, announced that Liz Jellema will join the firm as chief operating officer, effective Jan. 10. … Indiana-based Old National Bank announced the promotion of Rob Triplett to commercial banking executive, senior vice president for Minnesota. Old National is Minnesota’s eighth-largest bank by deposit market share. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Carolyn Sakstrup is joining the company as executive vice president and chief growth and generosity officer.
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Steven C. Schaefer has joined the firm as counsel in the Bank & Finance and Corporate & Securities groups and that attorney Sarah A. Horstmann has joined as a shareholder in the Litigation, Trade Secrets, and Non-Competes groups. … Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorney Dmetri Culkar to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group. … Henson Efron, Minneapolis, announced that Sarah J. Hewitt has joined the firm in the Family Law group.
Digital manufacturer Protolabs, Maple Plain, announced it has named Stacy Greiner to its board of directors. Greiner is general manager, North America sales & marketing for Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics.
Medtronic announced that Ivan Fong will join the company on Feb. 1 as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, according to Reuters; Fong previously was with Maplewood-based 3M and will replace Brad Lerman at Medtronic when Lerman retires at the end of January; additionally reported Medtronic executive hires include Mira Sahney, president, pelvic health; Harry “Skip” Kiil, president, cranial and spinal technologies; Bob Hopkins, head of global strategy; Mei Jiang, head of global digital innovation, and Dr. Austin Chiang, chief medical officer of gastrointestinal, a newly created position. Medtronic, a maker of implantable medical devices and treatments, is based in Ireland with executive operations in Fridley.
Mendota Heights city and community leaders announced the formation of a Mendota Heights Community Foundation for the purpose of funding community building events and activities for those living, studying or working in Mendota Heights. Board members are: Sandra Krebsbach, president; Steve Norton, vice president; Litton Field, treasurer; Mary Magnuson, secretary, and Liz Petschel, at large. All have held elected or appointed leadership positions in Mendota Heights city government. … The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation announced the election of Michael Echols, Chris Galvin, Alex West Steinman and Tarek Tomes to its board of directors; Echols is executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative offer of Carousel
Motor Group; Galvin is president of the Andersen Division at Andersen Corp.; Steinman is co-founder and CEO of The Coven, and Tomes is commissioner of Minnesota IT Services and State of Minnesota chief information officer.
Three Minnesota companies have been named to Deloitte’s North America Technology Fast 500 rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech sectors: cybersecurity: Arctic Wolf, Eden Prairie; payroll software: Branch, Minneapolis; sleep apnea: Inspire Medical Systems, Golden Valley.
EMAIL ITEMS to businessnews@pioneerpress.com.
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?