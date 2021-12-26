Connect with us

News

Rookie QB showdown: No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence meets No. 2 Zach Wilson Week 16

Published

1 min ago

on

Rookie QB showdown: No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence meets No. 2 Zach Wilson Week 16
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Week 16 was always forecast to be a highly profiled rookie quarterback matchup coming into the 2021 season. No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and his Jacksonville Jaguars will meet No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and his Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

It’ll be the first time since the 2015 season when two rookie quarterbacks, who were the No. 1 and the No. 2 overall picks, will face each other the same year they were drafted — Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota battled in Week 1 of that year. Mariota won that matchup and threw four touchdowns to lead the Titans to a 42-14 victory over the Buccaneers. It’s also only the fourth time in the common-draft era that quarterbacks drafted first and second overall will face each other as rookies.

Lawrence and Wilson were both highly touted prospects coming into the NFL. Lawrence was considered a can’t miss prospect and Wilson was compared to Aaron Rodgers (also his favorite player).

Despite the high praise, both of their rookie seasons revealed just how difficult playing quarterback as a rookie in the NFL is, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lawrence is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 14 and has thrown only nine touchdowns. And Wilson’s first year resume so far includes just six passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 56% of his throws completed, which is the worst in the NFL.

“It’s a good reminder for y’all because we do tend to celebrate the anomalies like the [Justin] Herberts of the world,” Robert Saleh said. “But as far as rookie quarterbacks, this is usually what happens. They struggle.”

Even through the poor play, both quarterbacks were able to flash the elite talent that convinced their respective teams to draft them in the first place.

Lawrence’s high point was in London against the Dolphins in Week 6, when he threw for 319 yards and a touchdown to clinch the Jags’ first win of the season. And Wilson’s electric play making against the Titans in Week 4, when he threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, produced one of the best rookie performances from the 2021 class.

But Sunday’s matchup, however highly anticipated for the two talented rookie QBs, will show just how much harder their tasks are amid the NFL’s ongoing battle with COVID-19, which seemed to hit the Jets hardest over the last week.

The Jets were blitzed by a rash of new COVID-19 positives, leaving Wilson without his head coach and 19 other players who tested positive during the week.

Saleh tested positive on Wednesday and was not cleared to return. He designated tight ends coach Ron Middleton to take over head coaching duties against the Jaguars.

Starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will also not be available Sunday.

Wilson also will be without his remaining starting pass catcher, Jamison Crowder, who’s dealing with a calf injury. He was already without his starting receivers in Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

But Saleh remained bullish about Wilson’s mindset during these trials.

“He is in such a great place mentally,” Saleh said. “I wish you guys could be there every day when we have all these conversations from Week 1 until now, he’s in such a great head space. I think he’s really understanding the concept of keep the main thing, and the main thing is him doing his job to the best of his ability, having great tempo, great footwork, great eye placement, and getting the ball where it needs to go and whatever the result is, it is.

“Is it a little bit more difficult because of the lack of continuity with all the different pieces coming in and out of the lineup? Yeah, it’s difficult, but at the same time, his job is to do his best.”

Sunday’s receiving corps will center around Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole.

“It’s challenging, really just the connection of being able to just throw to these guys,” Wilson said. “But really, I just got to control what I can control and just go through the plays as I know, just try and handle it all the best I can.”

Luckily for Wilson, the Jaguars are 27th in points allowed per game (26) and own a porous pass defense. Opposing QBs have been able to complete 70% of their passes (highest in the NFL) with a passer rating of 101 (fifth highest) against the Jaguars.

So while he’ll be without his top three receivers, the Jaguars pass defense might make watchers forget Wilson is without his best receivers.

COVID-19 also hit the Jets defensive and special teams, sidelining: Michael Carter II, Foley Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Justin Hardee, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Sharrod Neasman, Blake Cashman, Ashytn Davis, Jonathan Marshall, Noah Dawkins, Lamar Jackson, Tanzel Smart, Jeff Smith and Hamilcar Rashed.

That’s seven key contributors and two special team aces Gang Green will miss.

The good for the Jets is special team standouts Hardee and Jeff Smith were activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday, the only players activated off the list expected to play on Sunday.

“It’s hard, but it isn’t hard,” Middleton said of the challenge. “You can only control the things you can control, and you have no control over who’s going to pop or who you’re going to have. You just have to work the ones that you have and prepare with the ones that you have.

“Tomorrow isn’t promised to you. Live for the day and take advantage of it, of the opportunity and situation that you’re in right then.”

The Jaguars are expected to be without three starters Sunday. Standout pass rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the COVID list. Allen leads the Jaguars in sacks with 5.5 and Shenault Jr. is second on the Jaguars in receiving with 544 yards.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

3 keys to a COVID-depleted Jets win over the Jaguars in Week 16

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

3 keys to a COVID-depleted Jets win over the Jaguars in Week 16
google news

1) Run the ball

The Jets are without Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder. So that means Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios are the main pass catchers for Zach Wilson. Not ideal. So feed Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman and let them take the pressure off of Wilson. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can’t get pass-happy and needs to keep the game balanced for Wilson.

2) Put the ball in Trevor Lawrence’s hands

Lawrence leads the league in interceptions with 14 and is completing under 60% of his passes. The Jets, who have struggled tremendously at stopping the run, must limit James Robinson, who leads the Jaguars in rushing with 745 yards. The Jets run defense has been an eye sore all year as they’re 29th in the NFL allowing 141 yards rushing per game. It’s been the Achilles heel in many of their losses, like last week’s against the Dolphins when they allowed 183 yards on the ground. But they did a good job on Tua Tagovailoa by forcing him into two interceptions. If the Jets can put the game in Lawrence’s hands they’ll benefit from it.

3) PROTECT ZACH!

Wilson is down his main three targets and will be missing two starting offensive linemen in Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. So, Dan Feeney and Greg Van Roten are replacing them. Both aren’t good in pass protection but they and the rest of the offensive line must provide Wilson with more time than usual so he can create plays to hit his targets. His main weapons may not get open quickly, so he’ll need the additional time to find them.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Best Delta-8 THC & Delta-9 THC Oil – Top Products of 2022

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Best Delta-8 THC & Delta-9 THC Oil – Top Products of 2022
google news
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta-9 THC, has been a hot-button term for a long time now. It’s the psychoactive element in cannabis that causes a “high,” and it’s the reason for decades of strict legal regulations — even in low-THC hemp. The truth is, beyond the intoxicating effects, THC also has a lot of therapeutic potential, and it’s a chemical that enhances the effects of CBD and other cannabinoids.

As we understand more about cannabis, we get a more holistic knowledge of how THC works in tandem with CBD and other cannabinoids to create incredible therapeutic effects. As you may know, full spectrum CBD oil contains trace amounts of THC, which is one reason why many people swear by it over broad spectrum or CBD isolate products — it seems that the closer the ingredients are to how they appear in nature, the better they work. This ties into a cannabis phenomenon known as the Entourage Effect, which we’ll discuss later. 

So, what products make the most of delta-9 THC to bring out its therapeutic powers? Let’s take a look at the top contenders for Best Delta-9 THC Oil of 2022.

Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oil Products in 2022

In choosing the best delta 8 and 9 THC oils, we looked at three important factors:

  1. The amount of delta 9 THC in the product
  2. The purity of the delta 9 THC oil
  3. The effectiveness of the THC product

We’ll go into more detail on this process below, but first, let’s have a look at our picks for Best Delta-9 THC Oils of 2022!

Top 5 Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oils

  1. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Ultimate Chill Blend
  2. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Sweet Dreams Blend
  3. Medterra Delta 9 Tincture Citrus Drops
  4. Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Classic
  5. CBDistillery Full-Spectrum Relief & Relax

Meet the Winners: Top 5 Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oils for 2022

Why did we select these five delta-8 and 9 THC oils? What makes these particular THC products stand out from the pack? In addition to scoring well in the three categories we listed above, these CBD + THC oils come from companies we trust, and are made with transparency — you can access lab reports for these THC products when you shop, to see not only how much delta 9 THC they contain, but also the full spectrum of cannabinoids, like CBD, CBG, CBN, delta-8 THC, and much more.

1. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Ultimate Chill Blend

1640524614 286 Best Delta 8 THC Delta 9 THC Oil – Top Products

CBDfx has been a top CBD brand since 2014 — and in CBD industry years, that’s a very long time. One of the keys to their success is their dedication to quality, from seed to shelf. Their CBD cannabis products are made from organically grown hemp, free from pesticides and GMOs. They also extract the CBD from their hemp through a clean CO2 process that prevents residual solvents and other potentially harmful chemicals from sneaking into the oil. Like all of the delta 9 THC products we’ll recommend today, CBDfx backs up their quality with a lab report conducted by an independent third-party lab.

The Ultimate Chill Blend Delta-9 THC tincture tops our list with 2.25mg of delta 9 THC per serving and plenty of ultra-clean full-spectrum CBD, CO2-extracted from organic, Kentucky-grown hemp. CBDfx formulates this THC blend specifically to enhance relaxation, elevate mood, and soothe stress and tension. This pure and potent THC oil is enriched with pleasant natural blueberry and lemon flavoring for a bright taste with a nice hint of that botanical hemp richness. Also, CBDfx Ultimate Chill Delta-9 THC Drops are available in three strengths to meet anyone’s needs: 1500mg and 3000mg CBD strengths, each with 67.5mg THC, and 6000mg CBD with an impressive 135mg THC. All of these concentrations still keep the THC amount well within legal limits (less than 0.3% THC). “Ultimate Chill” is an apt name for this oil, which provides exactly the smooth, soothing experience we seek from CBD and delta 9 THC.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

1640125041 467 The Benefits of Mushrooms Top Mushroom Products of 2022

2. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Sweet Dreams Blend

1640524614 867 Best Delta 8 THC Delta 9 THC Oil – Top Products

CBDfx pops up on our delta 9 THC list a second time with their Sweet Dreams CBD + Delta-9 THC blend. Like the Ultimate Chill THC oil, this full-spectrum product boasts 2.25mg THC per serving, and is available in three strengths of 1500, 3000, and 6000mg CBD with 67.5mg THC in the first two and 135mg THC in the 6000mg blend. However, our friends at CBDfx didn’t stop there. They bolstered this CBD + delta 9 formula with 10mg per serving of CBN, a cannabinoid that provides calm-promoting benefits. On top of that, they’ve included their own proprietary blend of sleep terpenes to even further enhance this THC product’s restful qualities. If you’re looking for a pharmaceutical-free, even melatonin-free, way to get your mind to stop whirring and your body to relax for a good night’s sleep, we doubt you could do better than this powerful THC tincture.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

1640125041 467 The Benefits of Mushrooms Top Mushroom Products of 2022

3. Medterra Full-Spectrum CBD + THC Citrus Drops

Like CBDfx, Medterra also prides itself on non-GMO, third-party-tested CBD products farmed and made in the U.S.A. Their Delta 9 Tincture Citrus Drops are made with 2mg of THC per serving (just under the amount in our top two delta 9 products) at a 5:1 ratio of CBD to the other cannabinoids found in full spectrum extracts. We love the eye-opening citrus flavor featured here, but these delta 9 drops are also available in a rich chocolate mint blend. These cannabis hemp drops are designed to be an all-purpose Delta 9 THC + CBD oil product, formulated to deliver enhanced rest, recovery, and calm.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 20% off.

1640125041 912 The Benefits of Mushrooms Top Mushroom Products of 2022

4. Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Classic

This favorite from Lazarus Naturals is a classic full spectrum CBD blend with 1.93mg of delta 9 THC per serving. Lazarus Naturals uses an ethanol-based extraction method, followed by a distilling process and, then, a third-party lab test. CBD newcomers and seasoned fans alike can benefit from this trusty cannabis tincture, available in “standard” and “high” potency formulas. Where the 120ml bottle of standard potency oil contains 20mg of CBD per 1mL serving, a high-potency bottle of the same size contains 50mg of CBD per 1mL serving — so you have a wide range of THC-enhanced oil to choose from.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 20% off.

1640524614 237 Best Delta 8 THC Delta 9 THC Oil – Top Products

5. CBDistillery Full-Spectrum Relief & Relax

Another deeply relaxing and soothing tincture, the Relief & Relax blend is made with 33mg of full spectrum CBD per serving, plus THC, CBC and CBG. CBDistillery also prides itself on clean CBD from non-GMO hemp, and they use a CO2 extraction process for their products containing THC (they use an ethanol process for their broad spectrum and isolate CBD products). The company markets this full spectrum tincture for physical discomfort and relaxation, and its purity and effectiveness help it to round out our 2022 best-of list. 

Use code “OBSERVER” for 20% off.

1640524614 347 Best Delta 8 THC Delta 9 THC Oil – Top Products

Choosing the Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oil Products in 2022

Again, in choosing the best delta 9 THC oils, we looked at three important factors: the amount of delta 9 THC in the product, the purity of the delta 9 THC oil, and the effectiveness of the product. That may sound simple, but considering the sheer number of delta-8 and delta-9 THC oils on the market in the crazy competitive world of CBD, it was no mean feat … although we confess it was a fun one. Definitely better than picking out, say, the top 5 motor oils for 2022.

All full spectrum CBD products contain some delta-9 THC (up to 0.3%), but not all full spectrum CBD products are created equally. Amounts vary, depending on extraction methods and other variables. When shopping for a delta 9 THC oil, it’s important to look at the amount of THC actually contained in the product. You’ll be surprised at how widely the amounts vary. The products we considered weighed in with some of the best THC amounts per serving and in concentration per bottle.

Purity is key to any CBD or THC product. Not only does a purer CBD or THC product mean a better experience, it also means a safer one. Hemp plants are notoriously efficient phytoremediators, which means that they’re really good at cleaning the ground they grow in. These low-THC cannabis plants absorb heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins in the soil where they grow. Where does all that stuff go? Into the cannabis plant. That’s why it’s important to know how the hemp is grown, and how it’s processed. Always look for a science lab report conducted by an independent third party to tell you exactly what is (and what isn’t) in your CBD or THC product.

Also, the way CBD, THC and other cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes are extracted from hemp can greatly affect the quality of your CBD experience. A full spectrum product that actually has very little THC will provide a different effect from a product that makes the most of its legally allowed amounts of delta 9 THC.

Why are the delta 9 products we chose so effective? That mainly comes down to how CBD and THC work together, and how they interact with our bodies (we’ll get into that more below). It’s also thanks to the methods these brands use, from sourcing quality cannabis hemp to relying on medical professionals to analyze and review their products. 

Why Delta-9 THC Oil?

Let’s start by making sure everyone understands what we’re talking about when we say “full spectrum CBD.” Full spectrum CBD oil is the oil that is initially derived from the hemp plant, with no additional filtering. This means that full spectrum CBD oil contains all of the plant matter from the buds (or flower) of the cannabis hemp plant, as well as the hemp leaves and stalks. This oil extract contains all of the cannabinoids of cannabis hemp, including CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, delta-8 THC, trace amounts of delta 9 THC, and roughly a hundred more such compounds. Full spectrum oil also contains health-boosting terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. The result is the most robust oil you can possibly get from cannabis hemp.

When brands, like CBDfx, create delta 9 products, they are taking full spectrum CBD oil and, then, adding extra THC to it. This takes all of the uncertainty of THC levels out of the equation, and allows the company to max out the THC content, taking it right up to the legal threshold of 0.3% THC.

Why would you want CBD oil with added delta 9 THC? Simple: it works better. Why is that? CBD and THC are two of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis hemp. These cannabinoids interact with our bodies through a cell-signalling system called the endocannabinoid system. This system is closely integrated with our brain and nervous system, as well as important organs and systems that regulate sleep, mood, digestion, immune response, and more. 

When a cannabinoid comes into contact with a receptor in the endocannabinoid system, it imparts its unique benefits (emulating the body’s own endocannabinoids). In addition, when cannabinoids interact with each other and with these receptors, their individual effects are modified and the overall effect is more pronounced. That’s called the Entourage Effect. When we use full spectrum CBD oil with THC and all the other cannabinoids that occur naturally in hemp, our bodies experience a cohesive and comprehensive product with a more powerful, more holistic effect.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is an intriguing minor cannabinoid. Delta-8 naturally occurs in cannabis hemp and is one of over 100 cannabinoids that can be found in full spectrum CBD oil. Delta-8 is mildly intoxicating, if taken in higher quantities (more than the delta-8 THC content in the hemp plant). Among the benefits users have reported from taking delta-8 THC are mood elevation, calming the stomach to treat nausea, boosting appetite, and pain relief.

Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC: Cannabis vs. Hemp vs. Marijuana

This is the fine distinction that so many big laws circle around. There are two types of cannabis plants, according to the government. Hemp, a.k.a. cannabis hemp or industrial hemp, contains less than 0.3% THC. Marijuana is the THC heavy-hitter, and it is most definitely psychotropic.

This difference between hemp and marijuana is important to understand when you think about delta 9 THC and CBD products. They will contain legally allowed trace amounts of THC that will not go above 0.3%.

How to Shop for Quality Delta-9 THC Oil

As we mentioned in our selection criteria, purity, potency, and effectiveness are the touchstones to a quality delta 9 THC oil. That means that your cannabis product knowledge should begin where it all starts — on the farm.

Always make sure you know the provenance of your CBD and THC oil. The brand you choose should source its cannabis hemp from organic, non-GMO farms, and that cannabis oil should be tested to prove it is free of pesticides, heavy metals, and toxins. The best delta 9 THC oil will be extracted cleanly (preferably by CO2 extraction, which best prevents the addition of other contaminants), formulated by professionals, and evaluated by medical professionals.

Finally, when shopping for a CBD or THC product with a specific purpose, such as sleep, muscle recovery, or mood elevation, be sure to look for complementary ingredients that will enhance it. For instance, CBD sleep tinctures will sometimes contain chamomile, lavender, or melatonin, while CBD topicals for muscle and joint discomfort will typically include additional natural anti-inflammatories, like white birch bark or menthol.

Health Note: Possible Delta-9 THC Oil Side Effects

Delta 9 THC can cause some temporary side effects, like dry mouth, red eyes, increased heart rate, paranoia, motor control issues, and memory loss. While the THC amount in the products we’ve recommended is below the legal limit of 0.3% THC, you should still adhere to the recommended serving size and not operate heavy machinery or drive if you’ve taken any delta 9 THC.

Finding a Great Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oil

CBD products are a hugely popular wellness supplement for a real reason — they work. Full spectrum products containing delta 9 THC are specifically created to provide the most robust CBD experience possible, delivering the most potent Entourage Effect, and providing a deeply therapeutic, deeply soothing, deeply satisfying experience.

Any of the products we recommended today are sure to provide a high-quality CBD experience with just the right amount of delta 9 THC. We’re confident that you’ll be happy with any of them, and hope they help your 2022 to be healthier, happier, and more relaxing.

Best Delta-8 THC & Delta-9 THC Oil – Top Products of 2022

google news
Continue Reading

News

Meet We Don’t Waste, the largest food-saving resource in Colorado

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Meet We Don’t Waste, the largest food-saving resource in Colorado
google news

Before he owned Colorado’s largest food recovery nonprofit, Arlan Preblud was a self-proclaimed foodie.

When the recession hit in 2008, Preblud had decided to leave his law career and look for another worthwhile endeavor. The retired attorney and his wife would often go out to eat in Denver and chat with local restaurant owners and workers.

“What do you do with food at the end of the night that you don’t sell?” Preblud began asking while out to dinner. He was aware that food insecurity was on the rise during the recession, and he saw an opportunity to connect food service businesses with those who were going hungry.

“Would you donate this food?” Preblud asked restaurants and caterers at first, before moving on to event centers, farms, grocery store suppliers and distributors.

When We Don’t Waste got up and running in 2009, Preblud was picking up food himself and delivering it to food banks and rescue missions out of the back of his family’s station wagon.

“By the end of the year, I knew the Volvo wasn’t going to be able to handle it much longer,” he told The Denver Post more than a decade later.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Volunteer Elizabeth Amezquita stacks boxes of food at We Don’t Waste on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The nonprofit We Don’t Waste is the largest food recovery operation in Colorado. The nonprofit picks up unused food from caterers, restaurants, grocery distributors and others with leftover food and distributes it to rescue missions and food banks. 

Today, We Don’t Waste has grown from the back of Preblud’s car to four refrigerated trucks, 1,000-square-feet of cooler space and an 11,500-square-foot distribution warehouse.

More than 100 donors, from independent restaurants and caterers to Cisco and the Colorado Convention Center, supply unused food via Preblud’s nonprofit. And more than 200 organizations receive it, either directly from We Don’t Waste or through food bank partnerships.

“Our goal is really to reduce food insecurity and keep food out of the landfill,” Preblud said. “So we’re not proprietary to that, and it’s worked well for us over the last 12 years.”

The project is still growing. We Don’t Waste has introduced 6-8 mobile food markets each month, which act like free farmers’ markets in underserved communities. In 2022, Preblud and his team plan to introduce a new app that will connect We Don’t Waste volunteers with local restaurants that have smaller amounts of food to donate.

“Largely it doesn’t make sense now to send a 14-foot refrigerated truck to pick up (small food donations) from independent restaurants,” explained Allie Hoffman, We Don’t Waste’s manager of strategic communications. “But we want to continue this work, we know that there’s more food to get.”

In 2020, We Don’t Waste distributed 24 million servings of food, equal to about 8 million meals. This year, Preblud said he expects to match or beat those numbers.

“But during the holiday season, the demand always increases,” he said. “We try to do this as equitably as we can… and also to provide culturally appropriate food when we can.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending