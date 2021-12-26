News
Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
BANGKOK (AP) — Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children were missing Saturday after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and burned the bodies, according to a witness and other reports.
Purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.
A villager who said he went to the scene told The Associated Press that the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township.
Save the Children said that two of its staff who were traveling home for the holidays after conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community were “caught up in the incident and remain missing.”
“We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out,” the group added in a statement. “The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.”
The government has not commented on the allegations, but a report in the state-run Myanma Alinn daily newspaper on Saturday said that the fighting near Mo So broke out on Friday when members of ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party, and those opposed to the military drove in “suspicious” vehicles and attacked security forces after refusing to stop.
The newspaper report said they included new members who were going to attend training to fight the army, and that the seven vehicles they were traveling in were destroyed in a fire. It gave no further details about the killings.
The witness who spoke to the AP said the remains were burned beyond recognition, and children’s and women’s clothes were found together with medical supplies and food.
“The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety.
He did not see the moment they were killed, but said he believed some of them were Mo So villagers who reportedly got arrested by troops on Friday. He denied that those captured were members of locally organized militia groups.
Myanmar’s independent media reported on Friday that 10 Mo So villagers including children were arrested by the army and four members of the local paramilitary Border Guard Forces who went to negotiate for their release were reportedly tied up and shot in the head by the military.
The witness said the villagers and anti-government militia groups left the bodies as military troops arrived near Mo So while the bodies were being prepared for cremation. The fighting was still intense near the village.
“It’s a heinous crime and the worst incident during Christmas. We strongly condemn that massacre as a crime against humanity,” said Banyar Khun Aung, director of the Karenni Human Rights Group.
Earlier this month, government troops were also accused of rounding up villagers, some believed to be children, tying them up and slaughtering them. An opposition leader, Dr. Sasa, who uses only one name, said the civilians were burned alive.
A video of the aftermath of the Dec. 7 assault — apparently retaliation for an attack on a military convoy — showed the charred bodies of 11 people lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut.
Fighting meanwhile resumed Saturday in a neighboring state on the border with Thailand, where thousands of people have fled to seek shelter. Local officials said Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on Lay Kay Kaw, a small town controlled by ethnic Karen guerrillas, since Friday.
The military’s action prompted multiple Western governments including the U.S. Embassy to issue a joint statement condemning “serious human rights violations committed by the military regime across the country.”
“We call on the regime to immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks in Karen state and throughout the country, and to ensure the safety of all civilians in line with international law,” the joint statement said.
“He-Man” artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80
LOS ANGELES — T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday at his Southern California home. He was 80.
The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday.
He-man was the muscled frontman for toy manufacturer Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, which would later spawn an animated series that became a staple for children. Kids squeezed in homework between scenes featuring the strapping cartoon hero as he battled sorcerers and other villains.
He-Man was the epitome of hulking superhero warrior but also became an icon within the LGBTQ community, who saw parallels in the secret life of Prince Adam, He-Man’s alter ego.
As in the case of many creative endeavors, many hands shaped the franchise. Taylor has said the prototypes date back to his own childhood as he fantasized about being “the next hero.” He said he based the concept of He-Man on his vision of Cro-Magnon men, as well as Vikings.
Mattel sold more than 70 million action figures from its Masters of the Universe collection — which hit shelves in 1982 — during the first 2.5 years of the brand, according to The New York Times.
Taylor began his career with El Segundo-based Mattel in 1976 as a packaging designer, his family said.
Mattel did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise — featuring pizza-loving Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael and Leonardo —spawned a long-running animates series, live-action movies and a catchphrase: cowabunga.
While Taylor did not create any of the characters, his work as a designer helped propel them into iconic childhood images for many around the world, including action figures and costumes that flew off stores shelves.
Terrell Mark Taylor — who went by his middle name, Mark — was born on June 5, 1941, according to California voter registration records. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, designer Rebecca Salari-Taylor of Ranchos Palos Verdes.
“I felt him say goodbye to this world as I held him in my arms for one final loving kiss,” Salari-Taylor wrote in a Facebook post.
Taylor’s family said his father-in-law, Tony Salari, told the artist, “If you can draw well, everything will be okay.”
Taylor took pinstriping commissions for “hot rod” cars as a teen in Redondo Beach in the early 1950s, his family said. He later attended the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.
Taylor went on to work for the U.S. Department of Defense in Pasadena and contributed to projects for submarines, biological and technical sonar technology and seafloor mapping, his family said.
Taylor’s toy work was featured in documentaries, including “Power of Grayskull” and “The Toys That Made Us.”
“If I was going to do a hero for today, it would be a female hero – because it’s the time, because the heroes of our time are women. … Us men had our day,” Taylor told fans during an appearance at a He-Man festival in 2015.
Calvan reported from New York.
Bonnie Blodgett: One thing led to another, leaf after leaf
Seeing as how Christmas was yesterday, it’s too late for my annual list of gifts for the gardener.
Had it not been too late, I would have recommended books, not the kind with huge color photos that only make us feel inadequate, but the opposite kind.
It was reading books with stories in them, not pictures, that made a gardener out of me. Among the first was Michael Pollan’s “Second Nature: A Gardener’s Education.” He wrote as compellingly about lawns as he did about exotic roses with names like “Mme. Alfred Carriere.”
I realized I could combine my two passions, writing and gardening, just as he had, and make people want to garden, and do it in a way they’d never thought of before.
I would lead by example. I would give them permission to make mistakes.
Pollan himself was launched as a garden writer by a book called “Green Thoughts: A Writer in the Garden.” The author, Eleanor Perenyi, had been a magazine editor and waited until retirement to pen the book that made her instantly famous.
In appreciation for Perenyi’s collection of opinions based on decades of hands-on gardening in rural Connecticut, Pollan followed up his own bestseller inspired by hers, with a series edited for Modern Library of other books he’d been influenced by.
I dutifully bought and devoured all of them, undaunted by the fact that every other word was the name of a plant I’d never heard of and, living as I do in the far north, would never grow, and in Latin, too.
I was thus introduced to Henry Mitchell, the late great garden columnist for the Washington Post whose work was collected in a book called “One Man’s Garden.” This was followed by Mitchell’s “The Essential Earthman,” named after the column itself, “Earthman.”
Described in his obituary as “a courtly soft-spoken chain-smoking Son of the South” and “passionately interested in flowers,” Mitchell wrote in a self-deprecating style that embraced failure as part of the learning process and responsible for the lion’s share of the fun.
Henry had a melancholy side. Gardening was his refuge. It comforted him to know that all living creatures aren’t as cruel as humans can be.
I wasn’t surprised to learn that he’d endured death threats as a young reporter covering civil rights in Memphis, his hometown, and wrote against the Vietnam War even before it began, risking termination at the paper for praising the left-wing U.S. senator from Oregon, Wayne Morse.
Nor was I astonished to learn that he struggled with alcohol most of his life and finally beat it, or that his favorite novel was “Don Quixote.”
I loved seeing that the Post had included the passages most memorable to me, so much so that I know them still by heart.
“It is agreeable to waddle about in one’s own paradise, knowing that thousands of others have better gardens with better thises and thats, and better grown too, and no weeds at all.
“To know this and grin as complacently as a terrier who just got into the deviled eggs, and to reflect that there is no garden in England or France I envy, and not one I’d swap for mine: this is the aim of gardening — not to make us complacent idiots, exactly, but to make us content and calm for a time, with sufficient energy (even after bitter wars with bindweed) to feel an awestruck thanks to God that such happiness can exist. For a few days, of course.”
And I was delighted to read as if for the first time his comments on squirrels and dogs. I didn’t have a dog when I first made his acquaintance. Now I do, a dog who lives to chase squirrels. He had basset hounds.
“Squirrels eat a lot of bulbs — they are in heaven when they find the cyclamen and crocuses — but they keep the garden interesting for the family dog. And besides, the squirrels are more attractive than the cyclamen probably would have been anyway.”
He was a huge influence on me, his relaxed attitude more than his encyclopedic knowledge of plants, as was another of Pollan’s picks for his series, Margery Fish.
Her book, “We Made a Garden,” was probably the best companion of all during my difficult marriage. She met her husband, Walter, at work. He was her boss. Both worked for the Daily Mail in London, and this may have been what established the master-slave nature of their marital bond. He was the paper’s news editor, she a lowly reporter who’d been offered the job on account of her brave service during World War I, working alongside the paper’s founder, Lord Northcliff, the so-called “King of Fleet Street.”
They married late in life, had no children except their plants. But I suspect that Walter was just another practitioner of the rampant misogyny then fashionable in England than an honest-to-God tyrant.
He’d married a powerful woman and did what a man had to do.
I will say that when I read “We Made a Garden” all those decades ago, I felt relatively lucky to be married to a man who despised my garden and gardening in general, as opposed to a man who forced me to do everything in the garden his way. It was bad enough being yelled at constantly inside the house.
My garden was my refuge from all that, as it is for many sensitive people from the hard things in life. But Margery never struck me as being vulnerable in the face of her husband’s demands or felt herself bullied. She was, by all accounts, tough as nails.
Reading the book again earlier this week, I was hurtled back to my own early years when a passion for flowers inspired me to dig up my muddy back yard, only to learn that flowers typically don’t do well in full shade. At least not the ones I wanted, which were the ones everyone wants in the beginning, before she opens the secret door to shade-loving plants and leaves roses in the dust in favor of astilbe.
Just kidding. No one does that. Meadow rue, cimicifuga, chelone or epimedium maybe, but not astilbe.
Fish doesn’t even mention astilbe in her slim but efficient history of her gardening education.
But epimedium, when it finally appears in the final chapter of “We Made a Garden,” is introduced as among her favorites because it is among the most modest.
She deals extensively and respectfully, even lovingly, with roses early in the book, and then clematis, delphiniums, lilies and the other major divas, perhaps leaving the best for last.
Besides, since the book is the story of a garden, the plants she discovered after Walter died are the last to show up in the book. And what advice is there to give when a plant is as self-sufficient as epimedium is, requiring no staking or dividing or feeding and not even much watering, not to mention very little sun?
Pruning it does need. She writes: “We grow this plant for its lovely leaves and tend to forget how lovely the flowers can be. By the time they come out the foliage is tattered and shabby and it is sensible to remove it just so that the full beauty of the flowers and the new leaves, in palest green, pink-tinged can have the stage.“
Epimedium is also known as barrenwort or — this is my favorite of its common names as it is the most descriptive — fairy wings, a reference to the shape of its delicate flowers.
It’s the foliage that makes the best and most lasting (in every way) impression, and foliage itself is the part of a plant that most “flower” gardeners figure out at some point in their gardening career, is what matters most.
Margery had this epiphany with no instruction from Walter despite the “methinks she doth protest too much” (i.e. relentless) gratitude she expresses for all the advice Walter pounded into her hopeless head, sometimes with an anvil from the sound of it.
Throughout “We Made a Garden” she deliciously skewers her (late) husband with faint praise. His insistence that she stake the roses (and everything else) with rods sufficient to contain a bull, and ties of like fortitude, so that the flowers looked at first like the faces of doomed prisoners lined up on the gallows, was described as like the discipline meted out to an incorrigible servant, she being, of course, incorrigible to her core.
Imagine the exhilaration when Walter, having trained her well, succumbed, leaving Margery alone to do as she liked. Free at last!
Gravel paths rolled weekly to maintain their crisp edges were replaced with paving stones that allowed her to plant in the crevices the plants she loved best, endearing stalwarts.
“I grow great mounds of alyssum, more of the lemon-coloured variety than the golden, here and there a small lavender or silver plant such as Helichrysum plicatum, and the green-leafed Dianthus multiflorus, with its bright cerise flowers, and the salmon pink version, Emil Pare.”
Nepeta (catmint) was added everywhere and probably was her very most favorite because of its endless utility. Nepeta is the type of plant she loved best — subtle, gentle and responsive to radical pruning to induce a second, third and even fourth blooming.
At first it seemed as if Walter’s way of gardening was more demanding and hers typically female in its refusal to apply the proper discipline.
In fact, it wasn’t until Walter died that Margery rolled up her sleeves, doing most of the work herself instead of delegating it, as Walter had done, to staff gardeners, and loving most of all the hardest work of all.
Like that just-so shearing of the nepeta lest she remove too much, her labors were if anything more painstaking than his.
It turns out that the plants Walter insisted on growing as if they were the most challenging as well as eye-catching — the roses and his beloved dahlias, a genus his wife came to loathe precisely because of their gaudy flowers — were in many ways the easiest.
Margery’s favorites were NOT showy at all, but the plants best suited to perform in groups complimentary to each other, where a single one isn’t hogging the limelight at the expense of the overall effect.
Nepeta was used copiously to soften the rose gardens and cover up their harsh thorny stems. At the same time the catmint’s pale blue flower color and velvety gray foliage brought out the best in the bright and often competing and even clashing colors of the roses.
It harmonized its plant partners, in other words, and so did most of the plants she added in places her husband would have demanded they be removed, such as not just cracks in the sidewalk but along the tops of walls and at the bottom of ditches and, well, everywhere.
The four grainy black and white photos of East Lambrook Manor, which is the name of the house and garden in Somerset, England, that is now open to the public, show a handsome but sedate stone structure with a gabled roof and small leaded glass windows embraced on all sides by a boisterous blend of every size, shape and texture of plant imaginable, with the hardscaping in impeccable condition and the structure plants scrupulously pruned to calm the chaos.
“My lord and master,” as she often referred to her late husband, would have been both amazed and proud.
65 vehicles involved in Christmas Day pileup on snow-covered I-94 in western Minnesota
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — About 65 vehicles were involved in a Christmas Day chain-reaction crash during snowy conditions on Interstate 94 near Ashby in western Minnesota, according to the State Patrol.
The Saturday crash shut down the eastbound lanes at mile marker 77 in Grant County for more than two hours. Lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. after two vehicles collided and were blocking the roadway. As a result, several other vehicles crashed behind them, according to the State Patrol.
About 35 to 40 vehicles sustained damage and another 30 vehicles had no damage and the drivers were able to drive away.
All injuries suffered by the occupants were non-life threatening.
The crash is still under investigation.
