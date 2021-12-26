Schnucks and Dierbergs are closed for the weekend, letting workers spend the holiday with family

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – If you find yourself needing something from the grocery store on Christmas day, you might be out of luck.
Major grocery stores like Schnucks and Dierbergs are closed Saturday and Sunday, stating it’s a way to say thank you to their employees. They will be closed until Monday, December 27, at 6 a.m.
The grocery store chains said they wanted to give their workers an extended Christmas holiday break to spend more time with their families. Dierbergs’ CEO Greg Dierberg shared a similar sentiment when announcing the hours back in September.
“My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season, so they can spend a long weekend with their families,” he said.
But don’t worry, there are a few grocery stores open today and tomorrow –
Field Foods’ Lafayette and Washington locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., tomorrow they’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Euclid location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow.
Local Harvest is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow.
The owner of Field Foods, Chris Goodson said employees volunteered to work on Christmas Day.
“All of our employees feel very part of the neighborhood here, and of course, they are being paid double time, which they are happy about. We are adjusting the shifts, so everyone can be with their family.”
A list of grocery stores closed for today includes Aldi, Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods.
Clark Richert, Colorado’s most important painter, a man who pioneered a first-of its-kind artist colony and used his art to model complex ideas about math and science for decades, died Friday. He was 80 years old.
“We’ll never see the likes of him again,” said Margaret Neumann, Richert’s best friend for more 60 years.
Richert — who’s survived by his partner, Barb, and three children — is revered as a groundbreaking creative force, a leading Colorado voice in abstraction, who helped inspire thousands of artists as a teacher at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design.
He was still working on installations and exhibitions until the end of his life, and his art is on display in Marfa, Texas.
“Many people knew Clark as a brilliant and masterful artist, a great, wise teacher and a kind, generous man,” his partner, Barb Ittner, said in a statement. “We in his family knew him as these things too. But also as a wonderful father, husband, brother and uncle. We are heartbroken with our loss but feel so blessed to have known him and had him in our lives. He leaves a great hole in the community and in our hearts, (and) we are all better for knowing him.”
A Wichita, Kan., native, Richert grew up in a family of mathematicians and scientists and figured he would follow in their footsteps.
That is until his family took a trip to New York and Richert saw a Mark Rothko exhibit.
“He was overwhelmed by emotions and started to cry in the gallery,” said Rachel Beitz, co-owner of the Rule Gallery, which collaborated with Richert for 30 years. “His entire life changed in that moment.”
Richert was always thinking outside the box, his friends and students said, coming up with concepts years before they became mainstream. In 1965, he famously helped found Drop City, the legendary hippy artist colony outside Trinidad, where creative types could gather and exchange meals and ideas, unperturbed by the outside world.
“Our long-term vision was that Drop City would function as a ‘seed’ for future communities that would sprout around the world,” Richert told The Denver Post in 2009. A documentarian once called Richert’s experiment “the best example of the potential and perils of trying to build an alternative culture in America that I’ve ever come across.”
Although Richert never became a mathematician or scientist, his work was influenced heavily by their ideas and theories — in addition to local folklore and environmental science.
“He was very much a multidimensional thinker,” said Amy Harmon, a longtime friend who helped Richert put together one of his final projects, a sculpture and light installation in Denver. “Some people think there’s two, three dimensions; he said, ‘I happen to think there’s 13 dimensions.’”
He had the unique ability to transform high-brow concepts into art that even the lay person could still understand.
“The work is a mesmerizing pleasure to look at, yet the bulk of it is rooted in numerical theories most people would find confounding,” The Denver Post’s art critic, Ray Mark Rinaldi, wrote in 2013. “Richert gives shape, color and personality to the most difficult spatial concepts.”
The artist also made his mark on countless students over the years who went through the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design.
Richert subscribed to the Socratic method of teaching — talking with students, opening up ideas and helping the prospective artists arrive at their own conclusions, said Jason Hoelscher, a former student who considered Richert a mentor and close friend.
“Clark had a real ability to help you see things that were there but you hadn’t noticed were there,” he said. “He had a really rich approach to the way the world worked.”
That meant fostering a collaborative environment, something that remained a core value in his life.
“He always thought people were better together,” Beitz said.
Neumann met Richert as a 19-year-old on the University of Colorado campus and immediately knew he was the hippest person she had ever met. Over the years, they became like siblings, bickering and bantering and laughing.
“He was so different from anyone I’d ever met,” she said.
A hallmark of their friendship over the years was a Friday night movie club. Before the pandemic they would go and see foreign films — Korean, Japanese or Native Americans films that took place far away from Hollywood.
“He always wanted to see something unusual,” Neumann said.
Richert was such a unique individual, friends said, because he was original but didn’t carry any of the ego or arrogance. He wanted to lift all boats, not breed competition.
“Clark was a person who had no enemies; he had no foes,” said Valerie Santerli, director and co-owner of the Rule Gallery. She spent Christmas with the artist and his family for the past decade. This year, however, she had nowhere to be.
“There’s not a single person who didn’t love and appreciate what he had to offer,” Santerli said.
Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers all-time leader in touchdown passes, and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 yards with three touchdown passes to increase his career total to 445. Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, 442 of them with the Packers.
But it was the Green Bay defense that sealed this victory by sacking Mayfield five times and forcing him into his first career four-interception performance. All three of the Packers’ touchdowns came after Mayfield interceptions. The Packers (12-3) sealed the victory when Rasul Douglas picked off his second pass of the day with 43 seconds left.
Mayfield was 21 of 36 for 222 yards with two touchdowns as well as those four picks in his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which caused him to miss a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.
Nick Chubb ran for 126 yards and a touchdown to lead the Browns’ 219-yard rushing effort that kept them in the game.
Missing at least eight regulars because of complications related to COVID-19, the Browns trailed 24-12 in the third quarter but nearly came all the way back.
They narrowed the deficit to 24-22 on Mayfield’s 5-yard pass to Anthony Schwartz with 4:31 left. The Browns then forced a punt and got the ball back at their 25 with 2:05 and three timeouts remaining. They had third-and-10 at the 50 when Douglas picked off Mayfield’s pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones at the 40.
Darnell Savage and Chandon Sullivan also had interceptions. Rashan Gary had two of the Packers’ five sacks against the Browns (7-8), whose offensive line was decimated with left tackle Jedrick Wills and center JC Tretter on the COVID-19 list.
Until the Browns produced their second-half threat, the day belonged to Rodgers, who broke Favre’s record by throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the first quarter.
Rodgers spent his first three NFL seasons backing up Favre before taking over in 2008. Favre sent a message to Rodgers in a video that aired on the Lambeau Field scoreboard after the record-breaking touchdown pass.
“Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request. Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats.”
Rodgers later threw two touchdown passes to Davante Adams, who had 10 catches for 114 yards. Adams has caught at least 10 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in eight career games, the most of anyone in NFL history.
The Packers have clinched the NFC North title and are seeking the conference’s top playoff seed as they chase their first Super Bowl berth since their 2010 championship season. They have lost in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons.
Rodgers went to the locker room late in the first half after aggravating his toe injury but didn’t miss a down. He has been playing with a fractured left pinky toe. Packers guard Royce Newman appeared to step on the injured toe inadvertently.
Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster left in the fourth quarter.
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky.
“What an amazing Christmas present,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief.
The $10 billion observatory hurtled toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, or more than four times beyond the moon. It will take a month to get there and another five months before its infrared eyes are ready to start scanning the cosmos.
First, the telescope’s enormous mirror and sunshield need to unfurl; they were folded origami-style to fit into the rocket’s nose cone. Otherwise, the observatory won’t be able to peer back in time 13.7 billion years as anticipated, within a mere 100 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called Webb a time machine that will provide “a better understanding of our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, the search that’s eternal.”
“We are going to discover incredible things that we never imagined,” Nelson said following liftoff, speaking from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he cautioned: “There are still innumerable things that have to work and they have to work perfectly … we know that in great reward there is great risk.”
Intended as a successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, the long-delayed James Webb is named after NASA’s administrator during the 1960s. NASA partnered with the European and Canadian space agencies to build and launch the new 7-ton telescope, with thousands of people from 29 countries working on it since the 1990s.
With the launch falling on Christmas and a global surge in COVID-19 cases, there were fewer spectators at the French Guiana launch site than expected. Nelson bowed out along with a congressional delegation and many contractors who worked on the telescope.
Around the world, astronomers and countless others tuned in, anxious to see Webb finally taking flight after years of setbacks. Last-minute technical snags bumped the launch nearly a week, then gusty wind pushed it to Christmas. A few of the launch controllers wore Santa caps in celebration.
“We have delivered a Christmas gift today for humanity,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher. He described it as a special moment, but added: “It’s very nerve-racking. I couldn’t do launches every single day. This would not be good for my life expectancy.”
Cheers and applause erupted in and outside Launch Control following Webb’s flawless launch, with jubilant scientists embracing one another amid shouts of “Go Webb!” and signs that read: “Bon Voyage Webb.”
Cameras on the rocket’s upper stage provided one last glimpse of the shimmering telescope against a backdrop of Earth, before it sped away. “That picture will be burned into my mind forever,” Zurbuchen told journalists.
The telescope’s showpiece: a gold-plated mirror more than 21 feet (6.5 meters) across.
Protecting the observatory is a wispy, five-layered sunshield, vital for keeping the light-gathering mirror and heat-sensing infrared detectors at subzero temperatures. At 70 feet by 46 feet (21 meters by 14 meters), it’s the size of a tennis court.
If all goes well, the sunshield will be opened three days after liftoff, taking at least five days to unfold and lock into place. Next, the mirror segments should open up like the leaves of a drop-leaf table, 12 days or so into the flight.
In all, hundreds of release mechanisms need to work — perfectly — in order for the telescope to succeed. Such a complex series of actions is unprecedented — “like nothing we’ve done before,” noted NASA program director Greg Robinson.
“Now it’s our job to start from here and keep going,” said Massimo Stiavelli, an astronomer who heads the Webb mission office at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. The institute serves as the control hub for Hubble and, now, Webb.
The Hubble Space Telescope will be a tough act to follow, according to Stiavelli and retired astronaut-astronomer Steven Hawley, even though Webb is 100 times more powerful.
Hawley, in fact, is more stressed over Webb than he was for Hubble, which he released into orbit from space shuttle Discovery in 1990. That’s because Webb will be too far away for rescuing, as was necessary when Hubble turned out to have blurry vision from a defective mirror.
Spacewalking repairs by astronauts transformed Hubble into a beloved marvel that has revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe, casting its eyes as far back as 13.4 billion years. It’s now up to Webb to draw even closer to the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, its infrared vision keener and more far-reaching than Hubble’s is in the shorter visible and ultraviolet wavelengths.
NASA is shooting for 10 years of operational life from Webb. Engineers deliberately left the fuel tank accessible for a top-off by visiting spacecraft, if and when such technology becomes available.
“Hubble is like the perfect story. It starts badly, then the cavalry fixes it, then it’s a major success. It’s almost a Christmas movie in a way,” Stiavelli said following Webb’s liftoff. “It’s a high bar, but hopefully the science contributions of Webb will be up there.”
