Sunday Bulletin Board: The Case of the Dueling Decorators — or: All’s Noel That Ends Noel!
Till death us do part
’Tis the Season! Division
RAMBLIN’ ROSE writes: “Subject: Oh, Christmas Tree.
“We decorated our Christmas tree today. It’s gotten easier over the years, as we’ve fallen into an easy rhythm and come to agree on some major things. It wasn’t always so, and I admit that it’s taken us decades to get to this point. There were years when the words holly and jolly did not apply to our Christmas preparations.
“It’s not that we are grumpy people, but that we come from very different Christmas traditions. The tree was the centerpiece of Christmas decorating in my family. It was to be a work of art, starting with the careful selection of the best available balsam at the Minneapolis Farmers’ Market. The shape and fullness of the tree had to be perfectly symmetrical. If not, I was the unlucky child who had to stand in the freezing garage holding the tree upright while my dad drilled holes in the trunk and wired branches into place to achieve said symmetry. Tree perfection was serious business at our house, at least to my dad.
“Decorating had its own protocols. First the lights, which were evenly spread throughout the now-perfect branches. Stationary lights were augmented with either twinkling or bubble lights, but never both. Ornaments were next, carefully layered, with the smallest at the top and gradually increasing in size until the bottom branches held the large, red spheres that anchored this display. We weren’t done yet. Next came a careful painting of snow, whipped up in the KitchenAid mixer from flakes of Ivory Snow detergent. (They changed the detergent years ago so that it no longer whips into snow, and there’s a whole generation of snow fanciers that has never forgiven this transgression. But I digress.) Almost last was the tinsel, now also consigned to the dustbin of decorating, because it was made of lead foil. We didn’t know it was dangerous, just that it made a beautiful imitation of icicles trailing off of the branches. I still think it made the prettiest trees. My dad did most of the tinseling, so as to create the best imitation of icicles — which meant two, and only two, strands at the very ends of carefully selected branches. Finally came the angel to top the tree. We had three to pick from over the years — all with porcelain faces, and a gown of either white, pink, or gold. The lucky lady was ceremoniously placed atop the tree, and we were done. Everything was perfect for a few hours, until exhaust from the vacuum messed up the tinsel, or some lights burned out, or an ornament or two were displaced when Mom crawled under the tree to water it. But for a while, we had won the imagined competition for prettiest tree on the block.
“So, all of this was ingrained in me as The Math Nut (TMN) and I approached our first Christmas. We hadn’t discussed it, but I assumed he would be happy to follow these traditions. Silly me. Hubby came from a very different style: pine tree, not balsam; garland, not tinsel; ornaments placed wherever, size be damned. No whipped snow. How could two people so otherwise compatible not see this the same way? Many, many discussions followed in the days leading up to the big tree hunt. I could say that eventually we compromised, but that wouldn’t be true. TMN came to my side of things — I think mainly to keep the peace, and also because he knew there would be bigger fish to fry in the years ahead. Pick your battles.
“Everything went fine, at least in my opinion, as we purchased the most perfect balsam we could find, and raided Woolworth’s for sparkly ornaments of various sizes. (Who knew those boxes of Shiny Brite baubles would someday be collector’s items?) I thought we were home free until we looked for a topper. TMN had kept his powder dry for the item most important to him: a star, not an angel, atop the tree. What? This hadn’t been discussed. Not fair. But then, I’d gotten my way with everything else, so we looked for a star. We couldn’t find the plain white electric one that he wanted. Perhaps stars as tree-toppers had momentarily fallen out of favor, or we didn’t look in the right stores, but a satisfactory beacon could not be found. Poor hubby; he gave in on everything else and couldn’t get the one thing he wanted. You’d think this would be my opening to campaign again for an angel, but no. He was willing to wait until the next year to find a star; there was no topper on our tree that year. Nor the next.
“Eventually he got tired of hunting for something that he believed no longer existed, and we got an angel for the top of the tree. We went through a few of them over the years, but they never really made us happy. We were both a bit sad at this loss of a bit of his childhood Christmas. We didn’t know it, but all was not lost.
“One year, shortly before the holidays, we stayed at the St. James Hotel in Red Wing. As we moseyed through the gift shop, I spotted a tree-topper angel dressed in blue and white robes. She carried a decorated Christmas tree in the crook of her right arm, and I thought she was lovely. TMN happily pointed out that the tree was topped by a star, and that the star reached above the angel’s head — his vindication that a star is the ultimate topper for a Christmas tree. He is right, of course. This star-topped angel has graced our tree every year since then.
“Perhaps it was karma; perhaps not. What I do hope is that kindness and empathy will guide us every day of the year, and that we will take care of each other in the months ahead.
“May all of our days be hopeful.”
’Tis the season!
Christmases Past, Present & Future Division
Gregory J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “Christmas decorations tend to survive a very long time, and many have a story that goes with them. Here are a few from my family.
“The Nativity set I grew up with is a mixture of the very old, the old and the not quite so old. The oldest figures — the Holy Family; the three Wise Men; a shepherd; and the donkey, the cow, the camel and some of the sheep — probably came from my grandfather and may have been made by him. We had them ever since I can remember. The stable is store-bought but has been around a long time. The two angels, the other shepherds and a few of the sheep were added over the years, but all are at least 60 years old.
“The styrofoam Santas date to the 1950s. The Santa face with the yellowed beard is a wall hanging and most likely came from a dime store, maybe Woolworth’s or Kresge’s. The two standing Santas were given to us by some friends of my parents. They are pretty beat up, because my brother and I liked to play with them and flip their beards up and down.
“The Yule Log was purchased by my father in 1967 at the Toni Co., where he worked as a chemist. It was a project of the Tonja Company, a Junior Achievement firm sponsored by the Toni Company. The black-and-white photo comes from the December 1967 issue of the Toni Topics magazine and shows one of the Toni advisors, two student ’employees’ of the Tonja Company, and many of their finished products. Our Yule Log is still alive and well, as shown in the color photo, and has been passed on to my cousin, CHERIE D of Inver Grove Heights.
“Last but not least, we have animated Santa and Mrs. Claus. My brother and I gave them to my parents in the 1980s. They came from the late, great F.W. Woolworth Co. The animated Clauses still work, even though they creak and groan a bit as they move their heads and arms — as do many of us who are Older Than Dirt.
“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
Hmmmmmmmm
Or: Ah, the smell of it! (responsorial)
THE MAMBO KING: “DONALD’S post (Sunday BB, 12/19/2021) commenting about the many people in TV commercials smelling their laundry brought back a flood of memories to me.
“I remember that on laundry days, my grandmother would go out to the back yard, where there was a blackened circle of sod and bits of charred wood and ashes in the circle. She would set some cinder blocks around the periphery of the circle, then arrange some wood in the center and light a fire. She would take a large, galvanized steel washtub and place it on the cinder blocks and fill it with water using a garden hose. When the water was steaming, it was time to place the first load of laundry in the tub, get it well soaked, and then scrub it on a corrugated washboard with a bar of Crystal White or Octagon soap. If I remember correctly, white clothes were washed first, and then darker fabrics were washed in the same water. The wash water was emptied, and a second tub was then filled with fresh water. A bit of Mrs. Stewart’s Bluing was added to the rinse water, followed by the first batch of white clothes. Finally, all the washing was hung out on clotheslines to dry in the hot Texas sun.
“As a young boy, I was often asked to help remove the dry clothes from the lines and put them in the clean laundry baskets. I have never since then smelled anything so fresh, so clean, so heavenly! There’s much I would give to be able to stick my face into a pile of that clean laundry one more time.”
The Permanent Granddaughterly Record
And: Sleepers
VERTICALLY CHALLENGED: “‘. . . when all through the house, not a creature was stirring . . .’ — and not even little Elliot Jane, who got too tuckered out reading. I love this pic!”
Could be verse!
’Tis the Season Division
David the Scudderite: “Subject: Christmas Sampler.
“’Tis the season to / bring us a figgy pudding / now bring one right / hear the bells / underneath the mistletoe / as we don our gay apparel / roasting on an open / fa la la la la / one foggy Christmas eve / as I wonder as I wander out / in a winter wonderland / on the feast of Stephen.
“Go tell it on the / sweetly singing / little town of / field and fountain moor and / heaven and nature sing / my true love brought to / busy sidewalks dressed in / yellow green and / red-nosed reindeer / just like the ones I used to / knows when you are sleeping / right down Santa Claus lane.
“See the blazing yule / with heart and soul and / corncob pipe and button nose / above thy deep and dreamless / bells on bobtail ring / and sleep in heavenly / yuletide choirs / when half gone was the / triumph of the skies / while shepherds watched their / jolly happy soul / asleep on the hay.
“Come they told me / it came upon a midnight / leading onward leading / up on a rooftop / dressed up like Eskimos / as they shouted out with / ting-a-ling hear them / nipping at your / knows if you’ve been bad or / don’t you tell a single soul / how he came to life one / blue Christmas without you.”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: It would be a bluer Christmas without you, dear Bulletin Boarders. Merry Christmas season to you — and may a better new year await us all!
Ask Amy: Boyfriend’s behavior means “game over”
Dear Amy: My boyfriend of almost three years is very childish.
If I do something he does not like, he will try to “get me” back — or even the score in some way.
For instance, I do not want to do a particular act in the bedroom.
This act makes me super-uncomfortable, and I hate it.
No matter how many times I explain this to him, he says it’s his favorite thing and that if I don’t do it, then it’s a deal-breaker.
Sometimes I suffer through it, but other times I flat out refuse.
The other day, I refused to do this.
Now he won’t kiss me.
He says that since I won’t do that for him, kissing is off the table until I do it.
How is that fair?
How can we navigate through this without calling it quits?
I want to make him happy, but I also don’t want to do what he’s asking me to do. Your advice would be greatly appreciated!
— Underperforming
Dear Underperforming: Couples definitely bargain and negotiate with one another over all sorts of things, including “acts in the bedroom.”
However, this is not a negotiation. This is … game over.
Definitely — a deal-breaker.
I wouldn’t describe your boyfriend’s behavior as “childish,” so much as “deeply troubling,” “manipulative,” “abusive.”
Those are only some words that come to mind. (There are others.)
He is coercing, manipulating, and — I assume — cornering you into doing something you have stated many times that you don’t want to do. This is something you “hate.”
Then, when he is not able to force you to do his “favorite thing,” he punishes you.
This is pretty much the definition of domestic abuse.
Currently, he is withholding affection. Later, he might punish you in other ways and for other reasons, if you don’t “make him happy.”
This is not connection. This is control.
Regular readers know that I rarely say this when people claim they want to work on their relationship, but — get out.
The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7. Their impressive website (RAINN.org) offers a wonderful “chat” function, available all-hours. You could “gut check” my reaction by calling or chatting online with a counselor: (800) 656-HOPE (4673).
Dear Amy: I have an older sister who has never treated me well — even as children.
We are now in our 60s and live 3,000 miles apart.
Her boyfriend’s son and his fiance sent my husband and me a “Save the Date” card for their wedding.
I have only met him twice. My husband has never met him.
We have two elderly dogs that will need boarding (one in bad health).
My sister has informed us we must get a hotel.
I was hurt when she did not attend my bridal shower years ago, which she referred to as “stupid.”
My in-laws never understood why she was so rude. I was so embarrassed.
She really wants me to go to this wedding and will be hurt if I don’t.
I don’t want to do this.
Do I have to?
— Hurting Sister
Dear Hurting: You have free will. You don’t need my permission to turn down an invitation to a faraway event for a stranger that will be extremely challenging for you to attend.
Nor do you need to justify your decision.
All you need to do is to be polite and gracious, thanking the couple for the invitation, and telling your sister that unfortunately it’s simply too challenging for you to make the long trip right now.
Do not bring up ancient history.
If your sister is routinely mean to you, then she will probably respond in expected ways.
Don’t bite the hook. Understand that you may not be able to change her, but you can work on ways to change the way you react to her.
If she blows up at you, you can tell her, “I was upset about having to make this choice. But your reaction makes it easier. I hope the wedding goes well and I look forward to hearing about it. But let’s catch up another time.”
Dear Amy: I hope you will warn readers who might be receiving DNA testing kits as gifts, that the results can unlock mysteries, answer questions, and create problems.
I recently said hi to my new half-sibling, someone I didn’t know existed before we were linked through DNA.
— Be Forewarned
Dear Forewarned: I hope you don’t characterize this as a “problem,” but it certainly presents challenges — for both of you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Gated communities growing in Twin Cities; residents say amenities, security are draws
Walkability, a friendly community and amenities such as a hot tub are all reasons Carter Drake enjoys life at the Reserve at Arbor Lakes. Security from problems in the core cities is another.
“Some people are noticing the crime in Minneapolis. I am glad we don’t have to deal with that,” said Drake, a retiree living in the largest gated community in the state. The crime, protests and unrest of recent years may be kept out by the automated gate at the 529-unit complex, one of a number of such communities popping up in the metro area.
The east-metro area — which has never had a large-scale gated community – will soon have two, in Oakdale and Lake Elmo. The west-metro area has more than 10 gated projects operating or planned.
Residents say they like the fenced-in lifestyle. They cite security, as well as the swimming pools, clubhouses and a stronger sense of community as all positives. Critics, however, say the function of gating communities is to separate people.
“They are for older white people who want to get away from other people,” said Fernando Burga, assistant professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “They fragment and divide. Their politics tend to be reactionary and inward-looking.”
FEW GATED COMMUNITIES IN MINNESOTA HISTORICALLY
The U.S. Census reported that 11 percent of U.S. homes were behind gates in 2015, the latest year for which data was available. The gated communities have been mostly a Southern phenomenon, with thousands proliferating across the Sun Belt.
Minnesota actually moved away from gated communities in the 1980s, when its largest one — North Oaks — removed its gates and guards.
A handful of small communities was built in the 1970s and ‘80s. But the first large-scale neighborhood opened in 1996 — Bearpath, a 301-unit enclave in Eden Prairie.
Others followed, but in general there were few in the state. Today, a single southern city of fewer than 100,000 has more than all of Minnesota — Boca Raton, Fla., with 30. But they are increasing in Minnesota.
GATED COMMUNITIES IN LAKE ELMO, OAKDALE
In Lake Elmo, a 300-unit gated project opened in May. In Oakdale, a 280-unit gated community will be part of the Willowbrooke residential project.
In Maple Grove, developer Kelly Doran is adding a fourth building to the Reserve complex, which will bring the total to 693 units by the end of next year. He’s building another one, too: Triple Crown in Shakopee, a 600-unit gated complex.
“This is definitely a trend,” said Doran.
As with many residents, he lumps the security of the gates together with other amenities, including swimming pools and a clubhouse.
“People are looking for the whole package,” said Doran.
NEW FRIENDS AND ACQUAINTANCES
Are his residents fleeing the chaos of the inner cities? “I think there’s an element of that, but it’s not overwhelming,” said Doran.
He said that gated communities don’t isolate people — they bring them together. By putting gates around his buildings, he creates a community within. “It’s better for making new friends and acquaintances,” he said.
It is not known if the population of the core cities has changed significantly since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 and the unrest that followed. Before then, the population of both cities was projected by the U.S. Census to increase 1 percent from 2020 to 2021, Minneapolis increasing to 435,105, and St. Paul to 314,997.
Experts on urban growth say the trend is a step away from the general Minnesota tradition of encouraging free public spaces.
Burga said suburbs are places to escape the perceived urban problems like poverty, protests, racial conflict, crime and inferior schools. Burga said that’s often why suburbs fight against affordable housing — fear of poverty, crime and racial tension. It’s also why, said Burga, gated communities don’t have connections to mass transportation — they don’t want people who can’t afford cars.
Nevertheless, gates seem to be exactly what many residents are seeking.
Drake moved with his wife to the Reserve three years ago. He said he loves it.
“I go to the hot tub twice a week, and the gym three or four times,” said Drake.
He said he likes the sense of safety, enhanced by the gates and the fences. “We feel,” he said, “like we are more secure here.”
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: First light in your Christmas gift telescope
If you woke up Christmas morning and found a telescope by the tree, congratulations!
You may be tempted to put off using your new telescope until it warms up a bit, but you’re making a big mistake. Winter stargazing is incredible. The night skies are truly magical with the great winter constellations and the celestial treasures within them. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled! I’ll get to some of the better telescope targets for that new scope of yours in just a bit.
My first words of advice are to BE PATIENT! Too many Christmas telescopes wind up neglected because of bad technique. Take your time with your new scope and thoroughly read the instructions, even you guys out there like me who don’t think it’s necessary.
First and foremost, get to know your way around the sky. That new telescope of yours won’t magically download celestial navigation in your head. Some telescopes have built-in navigation systems that can help, but nothing beats getting to know the constellations. There are many books and websites that’ll help you make the stars your old friends. There are also excellent smartphone apps that can be invaluable. Some apps are better than others. I really like Sky Guide. Just hold your phone toward the sky and get to know the stellar neighborhood. Ensure that the screen on your phone is switched over to the red night view to help you keep your night vision.
An essential thing to remember, especially this time of year, is to make sure your telescope sits outside for at least 30 minutes before using it. It has to acclimate to colder outside temperatures; otherwise, whatever you gaze at could be a little fuzzy and you could become discouraged. It’s also imperative to set up your scope on solid ground. Decks don’t work very well because even if they’re super stable, the image through your scope is subject to vibration, especially if other folks are out with you. Never set up your telescope inside your house by a window, even if you open the window up. That never works.
Make sure your small finder telescope or another finding device like a laser is in sync with the main telescope. Check the instructions because these devices vary from scope to scope. You should be able to see the moon or whatever your target is in the telescope with low magnification after you get it centered in the finder scope. It’s best to get the finder and telescope synced up using a fixed land object.
Another important thing is to initially use a low magnification, wide-field eyepiece when you’re searching for a sky target. Once you find your target, you can go to a higher magnification eyepiece. You will notice diminishing clarity with increasing magnification. All telescopes have their limits.
Now for some easy starter targets.
The Moon
The best place to aim your scope on the moon has a dubious name, the terminator. It’s the line between the sunlit and darkened part of the moon. Because of the longer shadows found there, you can see many more details like craters and mountains. It really gives you perspective about how high some of these mountains are, and some are so high they shoot above the dark side of the terminator.
Pleiades Star Cluster
It’s the best star cluster in the sky and easily seen with the naked eye in the mid-to-high eastern sky. You can see dozens of very young stars over 400 light-years away through even a small telescope. One light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles!
The Perseus and Double Star Cluster
It’s magical! Aim your telescope very high in the sky between Cassiopeia the Queen and Perseus the Hero, as you can see on the diagram. It’s one of my very favorites to view, as you’ll see two distinct clusters of stars side by side, and they’re both 7,000 light-years away. You’ll love what you see!
The Orion Nebula
It’s a must-see with your telescope. You can easily find it with the naked eye. It’ll resemble a fuzzy middle star in the three stars that make up Orion the Hunter’s sword. Through your scope, you’ll see a blob with a little bit of a greenish tint to it. That’s a giant cloud of hydrogen gas around 1,500 light-years away. Within the cloud, you should be able to see four faint stars arranged in a trapezoid. They are very young stars that were born out of the nebula. These stars produce so much ultraviolet radiation that they’re causing the surrounding gas to glow like a neon light.
The Andromeda Galaxy
The Andromeda Galaxy is nearly overhead in the constellation Andromeda the Princess. Check out the December and January star maps on my website www.(lynchandthestars.com) for details that will help you find the next-door neighbor galaxy to our Milky Way.
I have one more piece of advice for you. The clarity of whatever you’re viewing can vary because of subtle differences in Earth’s atmosphere. High winds in the upper atmosphere can have a definite blurring effect that can change from night to night, hour to hour, and even minute to minute. That’s the reason you should take long, continuous looks through the telescope at whatever you’re viewing, so you can catch those extra-sweet moments of clarity.
Atmospheric blurring due to winds is referred to by amateur astronomers as “bad seeing.” One indication of possible bad seeing conditions you can see at a glance is how much the stars are twinkling. The more they twinkle, the more bad seeing you have. If everything looks fuzzy in your telescope try looking another night. Again, when using telescopes, you need to stay patient!
Enjoy that new telescope and take your time!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
