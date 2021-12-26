News
Thanks to vaccines, little risk of distemper
I just returned from California where I saw something in the news about distemper making a comeback. Naturally, as a dog owner, I became concerned and wonder what the risk is. We have two dogs, and they are properly vaccinated but, as COVID has taught us, vaccination is not a guarantee against a virus in providing full immunity. The cases out there have sprung up several times this year and seem to be in raccoons and coyotes. How do dogs catch distemper? My vet says that we have not seen a serious distemper outbreak in decades and properly vaccinated dogs are not at much risk at all. If a dog caught distemper, what are the signs, and does it affect their temperament? I’m just trying to be careful at this time of year when I am thankful for all that I have.
You are correct in reporting what has been, I believe, three local outbreaks in California in the two species you mentioned, as noticed by the public and animal health officials. Dogs catch distemper, like other viruses, from various means of contact. The most common form of spread is through respiratory droplets in the air from a positive animal that has sneezed or coughed but other means are also possible such as through saliva, urine and blood. Distemper is a highly contagious paramyxovirus and is manifested by various signs. These include, but are not limited to, ocular and nasal discharge, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and various neurological signs such as twitching, salivating excessively, circling, head tilts and even seizures.
The name, despite the suggestion, does not imply a change in temperament but rather just a very sick dog. Your veterinarian is correct in that distemper is virtually non-existent in dogs nowadays. This is in large part to proper vaccination of puppies and then regular boosters, typically given every three years. There are other species that can also be affected, most notably ferrets. Should a dog develop distemper if not properly vaccinated and protected, diagnosis is made by clinical signs and various testing methods. Treatment consists of antibiotics to fight secondary bacterial infections and supportive care. I suggest that you enjoy this season of thanks and rest assured that your dogs are likely at no risk at all. Happy New Year!
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
Longmont police are looking for a man in connection with a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on U.S. 287, just north of Colo. 66.
About 5:30 a.m. Saturday police received a report of someone who appeared to be driving while intoxicated, said Sgt. Aubrey Odle with the Longmont Public Safety Department.
The witness said a Jeep almost been struck their the vehicle, Odle said. The Jeep went into the ditch on the west side of U.S. 287 where it rolled.
Both the male driver and female passenger had left the scene by the time police had arrived. The woman was later found at a nearby residence.
The Jeep is reportedly stolen out of Westminster, Odle said.
Police are asking anyone with more information regarding the crash to call 303-651-8555 and reference case 21-10713.
Frances McDormand has plenty of fight to bring to ‘Macbeth’ role
Frances McDormand, who stars opposite Denzel Washington in her husband Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” likes to tell how and when she knew acting would be her life’s work.
“The first thing that got me hooked on being an actor the rest of my life was the sleepwalking scene from ‘The Tragedy,’” she said of Shakespeare’s guilt-ridden murderess Lady Macbeth, who can never wash the blood from her hands.
“I did it when I was 14,” she said. “Then I’ve been pretty much practicing and rehearsing for it for 50 years. It had kind of a fated inevitability to it.”
The catalyst was a few years ago when McDormand, then 56, starred onstage in a Berkeley Rep “Macbeth.”
“I had asked Joel a couple of times if he was interested in doing it onstage and he said absolutely not. He had no interest in doing theater, although I tried over a 15-year period. And I gave up.
“So I was very fortunate to do it at Berkeley with (director) Dan Sullivan, who knows his way around Shakespeare and the theater. I think that did inspire Joel to think about it as a screen adaptation.”
Coen’s film differs significantly from the ’70s Roman Polanski version, which emphasized the 20something youthful brutality of his power couple. He wanted youngsters who hadn’t abandoned ambition.
“These plays get done again and again because they can take the weight of re-interpretation,” noted Britain’s Bertie Carvel, who plays the murdered Banquo. “Of course every actor brings themselves to every part they play but the great roles have that depth of field. It’s revealing to put a different lens on the play. Something new is illuminated.”
With their age, Washington, 66, points out, “There’s a built-in sense of urgency. This is the last go-round. They’ve been stepped over by the king and they want it. And we understand.”
“We understand,” McDormand, 64, agreed. “You might think they don’t understand. But guess what? We understand because when we first talked about the film, Denzel and I (it was our own private conversation), both understood about each other: There’s always been a fight. We fought it as gracefully as possible. The fight’s never going to be over.
“So we brought that to it. We still know how to fight. Maybe we were limping a little bit. Maybe it took us a little bit longer to get there, but the fight was still there.”
“We still know how to win,” Washington added, perhaps ironically since — spoiler alert — they don’t.
Grindle: Evidence mounts of Afghanistan withdrawal’s massive failure
Four months after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, there are no longer any illusions about what a failure the policy has been. The effort to retrieve people was shoddy enough, with people left stranded and unable to access the airport, despite the high number of evacuees. But the strategic failure and damage to America is even worse.
The undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl, told U.S. senators in October that terrorists could have the capability to attack the U.S. homeland from Afghanistan within six months, and perhaps sooner. He was referring to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State. He also said al-Qaeda could attack from Afghanistan within “a year or two.” The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, estimated the same thing happening in two to three years. Let’s recall that al-Qaeda, a close ally of the Taliban, is present in over half the provinces of Afghanistan, according to the U.N.
Our withdrawal has raised the threat to America, since the previous Afghan government prevented unfettered access by jihadists.
This was not unforeseen. Milley and the head of Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, have both testified to Congress that they thought 2,500 troops should have been kept in Afghanistan, the same level as in January 2021. McKenzie predicted a withdrawal would lead to a quick collapse, which duly happened, though in days not months. President Biden has denied to ABC News that he received this advice.
Biden has said that he needed to withdraw to avoid having to commit thousands of fresh U.S. troops into the war zone. He is almost alone in this claim because the U.S. and Afghan army was in a stalemate with the Taliban, and no new troops were needed. What the Afghan needed to survive was continued U.S. support, not reinforcements.
Beyond the strategic blunder, the Afghan themselves have suffered immeasurably. Roughly half the population of just under 40 million are estimated to have too little to eat. One million children could die of malnutrition by the end of the year.
In part this is because the U.S. froze Afghanistan’s $10 billion in cash in U.S. banks. This seized up the Afghan banking system, which meant businesses could not get cash to operate, and threw probably hundreds of thousands into unemployment.
Taxes have also plummeted as government offices are starved of employees whom the Taliban hate for their expertise. The value of the local currency has plummeted.
Another reason: The Taliban are deliberately starving ethnic rivals like the Hazara, refusing to allow them to trade in bazaars in their home province of Bamiyan.
But these are only pieces of the story. Afghanistan is a rural country, and the economic paralysis in all areas is probably also caused by fear and uncertainty over Taliban intentions. Markets are frozen because people are afraid to step out of line, and investment of any kind is impossible in a climate of fear.
Human Rights Watch reported that the Taliban are going house to house and arresting and killing former members of the security forces. HRW has documented over 100 examples, but the number is surely much higher.
Girls in most areas of the country are not allowed into secondary school, a practice that harks back to the 1990s Taliban rule. Female university students and teachers have protested at the shut-out, and been beaten for their trouble. Female government employees have mostly been told to stay home. The Taliban says these problems will be solved in time, but because the Taliban have no money to build segregated facilities their assurances are worthless.
The hard fact is that we lost 2,461 U.S. lives in Afghanistan for nothing because President Biden grew sick of the war. He was quoted by Bob Woodward as saying in 2009 that a Taliban takeover would be no bad thing for America.
The U.S. should have kept the 2,500 troops there as the military said, for minimal cost, for as long as it took. Just as American did in Korea and Germany to ensure success. Until the Taliban realized winning was not an option and negotiated with real conviction to salvage a piece of the pie.
Now, having made its mistake, America will have to step up and push massive amounts of aid to Afghanistan through the U.N. and other international agencies, to address a crisis we created. It’s no use arguing about eventually releasing frozen funds, massive aid is required now.
Former CIA Director Bob Gates famously wrote that Joe Biden had been wrong on every major foreign policy issue of the past 40 years. This episode is no different.
Douglas Grindle is a former reporter who spent six years covering the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and four years in southern Afghanistan as a U.S. government field researcher and development officer. He is the author of “How We Won and Lost the War in Afghanistan.”
