The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 16: Last-minute moves

Fantasy football’s No. 1 tight end will not be taking part in today’s merriment. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce has joined the masses in the NFL’s COVID protocols.

But all is not lost for the Chiefs, as Tyreek Hill has survived those protocols and will play today against Pittsburgh.

Players who have also been ruled out today include Houston RB David Johnson, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Tampa Bay WR Breshad Perriman.

Those cleared to play so far include Patriots RB Damien Harris and Carolina wideout D.J. Moore.

We’ll be back in about an hour with the early-game inactives.

The big news on Christmas night, besides the fact the Arizona Cardinals’ Super Bowl plan is pure fiction, is that ESPN is reporting that the Vikings will get Adam Thielen back into the lineup for Sunday’s game against the now-NFC West leading Los Angeles Rams.

That probably makes Thielen a must-start, despite the tough matchup. Kirk Cousins is going to need to connect with him early, and often, assuming Cousins is healthy enough to play. Which is also a question at this hour, but we digress …

In other news, the Baltimore Ravens need a Christmas miracle. The Ravens reportedly went to Cincinnati for Sunday’s game with only third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, due to the ankle injury to Lamar Jackson and the COVID status of backup Tyler Huntley.

Who can you grab off waivers at this late hour to save your playoff juggernaut? How about the Jets’ Zach Wilson going against Jacksonville. Maybe you should ask yourself, “What would Urban Meyer do?” and do the opposite, George Constanza style.

Other notables who have been ruled out for Sunday are Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and WR Mike Williams, and Houston wideout Brandin Cooks

Now that Santa has finished his annual trek across the skies, and Baker Mayfield has made a private-plane trek to Cheeseland, it’s time to tackle the biggest question of the fantasy playoffs:

How badly did Dalvin Cook ruin your season?

The latest Viking to be bitten in the backside by his unvaccinated status, Cook is a no-go for tomorrow’s must-win against the Rams. Which means Alexander Mattison has to step up bigtime, for both Minnesota and countless fantasy football mavens.

Will he do it? We have our doubts, considering the strength of the Los Angeles defense, and the depleted nature of the Vikings’ offensive line. But on the plus side, WR Adam Thielen is now expected to return from his ankle injury

The news is also a bit grim in Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss another game. That means folks counting on him need to grab Tyler Huntley off waivers immediately. The Ravens’ backup QB played well last week, and could again Sunday against Cincinnati.

New England will be short at running back again against Buffalo. Rhamondre Stevenson is on the COVID list, and Damien Harris is questionable due to a sore hamstring.

Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans has been ruled out for Week 16, as have Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis and Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Detroit QB Jared Goff is very doubtful to play in the suddenly hot Lions’ tasty matchup against Atlanta. Also doubtful are Vegas tight end Darren Waller and Jets WR Jameson Crowder.

Twas the week heading into Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, because he was too busy checking his iPhone for the status of his most hallowed fantasy stars.

The fantasy playoffs are winding down. Leagues around the country are heading into their semifinals and finals. The participation of key NFL players would be considered optimal. But across the league, a combination of injury and COVID has rendered prominent players unavailable.

The lumps of coal are especially dark in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have suddenly run into an injury pandemic that endangers their chances for a Super Bowl two-peat.

The worst injury has stricken wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.. WR Mike Evans is considered week to week, and revived RB Leonard Fournette is also likely to miss some time.

That’s bad news for the Buccaneers, but it might be fatal news for fantasy mavens who need help, like, immediately.

On the plus side, RB Ronald Jones and WR Antonio Brown might be available on the fantasy waiver wires for folks who aren’t concerned, say, with the authenticity of players’ vaccination cards.

Outside of Tampa Bay, other key players have become dicey prospects for the holiday week:

Travis Kelce (Chiefs TE) – The world’s greatest tight end, who reminded the world of his status last week in Los Angeles, has landed on the COVID list and could miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. You should wait until the last second before ditching him. But we’re expecting that ditch him, you must.

Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) – Same goes for Los Angeles’ top running back. That’s especially painful since L.A. is facing the Texans on Sunday. But that could make Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelley that much more appealing as late replacements.

Joe Mixon (Bengals RB) –Mixon injured his ankle in the Bengals’ victory in Denver last week. But both Cincinnati and fantasy folks may be able to replace him adequately with Samaje Perine. While it’s not an ideal matchup against Baltimore, Perine ain’t chopped liver.

Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB) – The big injury issue in the Bengals-Ravens game is the status of Baltimore’s hobbled quarterback. Watch closely the status of his injured ankle. If it looks like No. 8 will be unavailable this week, immediately check out our Deepest Sleeper later in this column.

Julio Jones (Titans WR) – The Loop finished well out of the money in our league this year, in part, because of the meager contributions of this borderline hall of famer, who returned briefly last week before being injured again. Can A.J. Brown come back quickly for Tennessee? We wait with bated breath.

SITTING STARS

Green Bay will have so many defenders in the box on Christmas night that it could be a rough night for Cleveland’s Saint Nick Chubb. … If Kyler Murray looked so pathetic against the lowly Lions, we wouldn’t count on him against playoff-hungry Indianapolis. … New England won’t be moving against Buffalo’s defense, whether there are more gale winds this week or not, so pass on Mac Jones and company.. … Chicago’s defense that made the Vikings look so ordinary Monday night will help continue the Russell Wilson abyss. … Dallas’ Dak Prescott was mostly ineffective two weeks ago against Washington, so look for a repeat this week in Jerryworld. … Other QBs who are likely to come down to earth this week are Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger against Kansas City and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa against the suddenly-stingy Saints.

MATCHUP GAME

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has clawed his way into the MVP conversation this season, and the Vikings are likely to see why. … The 49ers will keep making Deebo Samuel a multi-position threat Thursday night against Tennessee. … Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury suddenly makes Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones a must-start for the final two fantasy playoff weeks. … Speaking of multi-dimensional dudes, Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson will regain some of his recent luster against Detroit. … The bottom-dwelling matchup of the Jets and Jaguars will be fertile ground for their two running stars: James Robinson and Michael Carter. … The NFL’s biggest secret, Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, will post more big numbers vs. Denver. … And two QBs who should come up huge this week are the Chargers’ Justin Herbert against Houston and Philly’s Jalen Hurts against the Giants.

INJURY WATCH

The Vikings could really use a return by Adam Thielen for their critical game against the Rams. He was a late scratch Monday night against Chicago. … San Francisco is likely going to have to do without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for at least another week. … Tennessee really needs D’onta Foreman to continue his faux Derrick Henry impersonation, since the latter is still a ways away from returning. … The Giants’ Sterling Shepard saw his disappointing season end with a torn Achilles’ tendon last week. Top receivers Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett have landed on the COVID list. … The long list of the questionable includes quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield), running backs (Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, James Conner, Damien Harris), wide receivers (MIke Evans, Antonio Brown) and several tight ends (Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Pat Freiermuth).

THE DEEPEST SLEEPER

A caveat: You must first make CERTAIN that Lamar Jackson is too injured to play this week for Baltimore against Cincinnati. If that proves true, then you should grab his backup, Tyler Huntley, who provided some Jackson-like thrills last Sunday against the Packers. The former Utah Ute either has zero fantasy value this week, or he can be a playoff winner. How many other guys on waivers have posted four-touchdown games recently (2 passing, 2 running)?

THE THURSDAY PICK

49ers at Titans (+3½):

Pick: Titans by 3

THE SATURDAY PICKS

Browns at Packers (-7½):

Pick: Packers by 11

Colts at Cardinals (-1½):

Pick: Colts by 3

BREAKING NEWS

