The Sandbox (SAND) Price Surges As it Regains Lost Momentum

PwC Hong Kong has bought a LAND site in The Sandbox metaverse.
SAND bulls cleared the 38.2 percent Fibonacci barrier.
A quick comeback was evident when Bitcoin reached $51,200, and Ethereum surpassed $4,100. Shiba Inu and The Sandbox broke over their Fibonacci resistance levels. Until then, the bulls will need a long-term rise with significant volume to signal a likely turnaround.
Since December 5, SAND’s 4-hour chart showed a down-channel in a downward trend. After retaking $6.03 with the current Bull Run, SAND bulls cleared the 38.2 percent Fibonacci barrier.
Sale of Virtual Land
PwC Hong Kong has purchased a LAND site in The Sandbox metaverse, according to The Sandbox, an Animoca Brands company. According to the recent data, in the Sandbox metaverse’s OpenSea NFT marketplace, investors can now purchase LAND for ETH 2.93.
“The metaverse is open for business. We welcome PwC Hong Kong to experience how The Sandbox fosters new immersive experiences and ways for brands to connect with customers. It’s an exciting time – and PwC is at the forefront of this emerging frontier. “
The bulls retested the upper channel twice before launching a breakout and established support near the midline for the previous three days. Similar to SHIB, SAND’s advance from the December 20 low was 34 percent. Support at the $5.4-level will be tested if the price breaks below 20-SMA.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 73 and showed a broad bullish tilt. This conclusion was corroborated by DMI’s study as well. The OBV, on the other hand, remained close to its immediate support and did not show a significant rise.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Sandbox price today is $6.83 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,629,681,860 USD. The Sandbox has been up 8.47% in the last 24 hours.
HP 9000 servers based on AMD EPYC were selected as targets.
The Raptoreum crypto relies on a Proof-Of-Work architecture.
Attackers who remain unidentified exploited a vulnerability in the Log4J library to compromise HP 9000 servers powered by AMD EPYC processors and mine the Raptoreum CPU cryptocurrency on these resources between December 9 and December 17. Consequently, the Raptoreum network’s hashrate doubled until the equipment was taken offline.
HP 9000 Servers: The Soft Target
The Log4J vulnerability gets the highest score because it lets attackers create connections, download data, and execute arbitrary code on a controlled system without requiring physical access. The Raptoreum cryptocurrency relies on a Proof-Of-Work (PoW) architecture, and its GhostRider algorithm is designed for central processors and is resistant to ASIC systems. Hence HP 9000 servers based on AMD EPYC were selected as targets for a reason.
It’s quite likely that it was one of the multiple victims of the Log4J vulnerability, targeting Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft. However, it was discovered that the impacted HP servers were equipped with AMD’s 9000 EPYC processor, which is used to mine Raptoreum at 400MH/s.
On December 9, Raptoreum engineers detected an unusual hash rate rise on the network. The network’s number of computers increased steadily, and productivity increased dramatically from 200 MH / s to 400 MH / s. The address that the HP servers belonged to collected nearly 30% of the entire block reward, or 3.4 million RTM, during the time they were mining.
When the hackers sold half of it on CoinEx, it was worth roughly $110,000, but the value of the half they retained has since reduced substantially. The remaining assets are still in the wallet, indicating that the attackers are likely waiting for the Crypto to increase value.
Happy Holidays from the NewsBTC team. We come bearing gifts. The cure for those suffering from cryptocurrency withdrawal syndrome. Spend the evening learning about Bitcoin in the most relaxed way possible. These five films were released throughout 2021 and contain the alpha everyone needs for the years ahead. At least the first four do, the fifth one has nothing to do with Bitcoin except for one small detail.
Our sister site Bitcoinist covered the films and most of the accompanying text comes from those articles. Is there a better time for these films to make an appearance in NewsBTC than this lazy evening? Grab your beverage of choice, heat up those leftovers, and hit play in the one that interests you the most. Chances are you’ll end up watching them all.
Once again, happy holidays and happy watching!
Bitcoin Short #1- “This Machine Greens” (38 mins)
Is Bitcoin mining’s energy consumption a bug or a feature? This documentary’s “thesis is that the process is “a net positive for the environment.” The aim was to “dispels many of the misconceptions about Bitcoin mining.” Directed by Jamie King, of “Steal This Film” fame, and produced by Enrique Posner and Swan Bitcoin.
From the Bitcoinist’s coverage, in Part 1 they focus on the Petrodollar system:
“Watch “This Machine Greens” to learn how the US Military literally backs the Petrodollar. And, of course, the US Military uses infinite energy year after year. Learn about the deal that the US made with Saudi Arabia. The US was to protect the Middle East. The Saudis promised that “The global oil market will be denominated in and conducted with dollars. Ensuring a constant global demand for the currency.” Think about the results of this crucial deal.”
From Bitcoinist’s coverage, in Part 2 they explain how Bitcoin mining will fund green energy initiatives:
“According to Alex Gladstein, Bitcoin can fund the “Electrification of new areas and creation of new economic activity.“ This machine greens, if you will. And if we’re talking infrastructure for clean energy, Magdalena Gronowska breaks it down:
“It’s derisking constructions of renewable energy facilities. It’s derisking it because it’s willing to buy 24/7, 365. And when you have a predictable buyer, a predictable revenue stream, it’s easy to plan out your operations. And that certainty means that that site gets built.”
Bitcoin Short #2- “Human B” (73 mins)
This recent German documentary is one of the best introductions to Bitcoin produced to date. On top of that, directors Aaron Mucke and Eva Mühlenbäumer created a slick audiovisual piece that flows like a river and is an aesthetical pleasure to watch.
In Bitcoinist’s coverage of the documentary, they introduce it like this:
“Human B” shows us how people in Germany and Austria view the Bitcoin phenomenon. This is a worldwide movement, and it’s important to listen to all the voices out there. In the documentary, we get to hear from Bitcoin authors like Der Gigi and Anita Posch. From economist and punk rocker Marc Friedrich and journalist Friedemann Brenneis. Plus, from a normal person like Jan, who ends up being the star of the show.
The documentary takes a surprising left turn when it travels to Caracas, Venezuela. There, we hear from Alessandro Cecere AKA El Sultán del Bitcoin, and from Juan José Pinto from Doctorminer.”
#3- “Hard Money” (34 mins)
This one is not about Bitcoin per se. This Bitcoin short is about money. To understand why Bitcoin is so important for the planet, people might need a refresher course on what money actually is. This documentary is analogous to the first few chapters of Saifedean Ammous’ “The Bitcoin Standard,” and features sound bites from some of the most important Bitcoin philosophers out there. Directed by Richard James.
In Bitcoinist’s coverage of the film, they convince you to watch it with this:
“Watch the “Hard Money documentary and you’ll be able to answer these questions: Why was gold chosen as the premier form of hard currency? What were gold’s “severe flaws”? What is inflation and how does the government hide it? How breaking the relationship between the Dollar and gold broke the relationship between the market and reality. What is low and high time preference? What does fractional reserve banking create? Why are the institutions that issue debt effectively printing new money?”
BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Short #4- “Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth” (15 mins)
This one is not a documentary, even though it uses some of the genre’s techniques. Also, this is the only specimen on this list that didn’t get a positive review from Bitcoinist. Why is that? We won’t spoil it for you. Watch the film first and then read the linked text. Directed by Matt Hornick. Written and narrated by Tomer Strolight.
In Bitcoinist’s bad review of the film, we find this quote:
“Half speculative fiction, half predictive programming, “Bitcoin is Generational Wealth” is in a genre of its own. Using high-quality stock footage to produce a professional montage, the film should work. But it doesn’t. Is the script to blame? Probably. The film shows an idyllic future that every Bitcoiner has dreamt about, but it doesn’t explain how we get there. It takes the “Bitcoin fixes this” meme to its ridiculous extreme.”
#5- “Lynchpin” (21 mins)
This one is about amateur basketball. Its only link to Bitcoin is that Swan and the Bitcoin Movie Club financed and produced it. Is this the first of many or a one-time thing? Word on the street is that the companies will finance several chapters of this story, but don’t quote us on that. “Lynchpin” was supposed to be a TV show, so it sounds possible on that end. We’ll keep you all posted. Directed by Mike Nicoll.
In Bitcoinist’s presentation of the short film, they introduced it as follows:
“Compton Magic’s Etop Udo-Ema, “America’s most recognized basketball powerbroker,” is “Lynchpin’s” star. Before Covid hit, this charismatic man receives an offer that he can’t refuse. The whole short film follows him trying to change sponsors and create a league. That carries Etop to Roc Nation and its boss Jay Z, who happens to be Puma’s creative director. The whole enterprise seems to be on its right track. No one could predict the monkey wrench that hit the world’s engines.”
And that’s enough Bitcoin for tonight. Happy holidays!
Following an epic fail from pseudonymous analyst, PlanB, Bitcoin was trading at $50,000 on December 25th, avoiding an unwelcome Christmas Day surprise for BTC bulls.
PlanB Model Fails Bitcoin
PlanB’s model failed many crypto investors who must be looking at their portfolios with disappointment, as the pseudonymous analyst’s $100,000 Bitcoin prediction did not come true on December 25.
BTC/USD maintained $50,000 support into the weekend, according to TradingView data, after ranging following local highs above $51,500.
As the Christmas season began, the pair remained placid, with thinner liquidity yet to manifest itself in the form of violent price movements.
With most traders and analysts taking a break from trading and analysis, the $1 trillion market cap valuation level at $53,000 remained the closest upside objective.
BTC trading at $50k. Souce: TradingView
PlanB made a point of separating his floor model from the Bitcoin stock-to-flow model. The floor model failed in November and December, according to the analyst, as it did not reach the minimum expected costs of $98,000 and $135,000, respectively.
PlanB had previously stated that if Bitcoin did not reach $100k in December, his stock-to-flow model would be invalidated, but he now appears to be changing his mind. Instead, PlanB stated in a recent tweet,
Let me be clear: 1) Nov98K & Dec135K miss = FLOOR MODEL FAIL 2) Dec100K miss: I have said earlier that if BTC<$100K Dec2021, then S2F is “off the rails” “invalidated” “dead”. Tbh that was an ill attempt to clarify “$100K average this cycle” & regression analysis. S2F MODEL INTACT pic.twitter.com/LRdfLinTm4
PlanB, reportedly stated this summer that if the Bitcoin price did not reach $100,000 in December, he would consider S2F useless.
Is Next Year PlanB’s Plan B
Following criticism over Twitter statements he claims were misinterpreted, PlanB noted that Bitcoin would continue to follow his model’s projections.
Investors and experts are split. While many investors are debating if the floor model failure marks the end of S2F, Willy Woo, a Bitcoin on-chain analyst, has a different perspective. PlanB’s opinion did not define S2F, according to Woo, because models existed independently of their designers. He wrote on Twitter,
“A model is a model. We can look back on it years from now and know whether it gets invalidated. Certainly not from some arbitrary line in the sand, even if it’s from the creator.”
While a prediction from the recently invalidated floor model of $135,000 this month proved to be unduly optimistic, that figure as an average price for this half cycle remains in play. PlanB has previously stated that models do not have to be perfect in order to work.
