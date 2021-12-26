Top 3 Gainers of the Week: NEAR, FTM, AAVE

In a week NEAR price spiked over 66%, it was jumped from $9 to $14.

1. NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

The top gainer of the week is NEAR Protocol (NEAR). A layer-one blockchain that was developed as a community-run cloud computing platform is NEAR Protocol. NEAR uses Nightshade technology to improve transaction throughput massively. Hence more, it also improves upon the convoluted onboarding process of other blockchains by having human-readable addresses and building decentralized applications with similar registration flow to what users have already experienced.

Henceforth, according to CopinMarketCap, NEAR price is trading at $14.88 with a 24-hour trading volume of $734,509,431. The above NEAR price chart displays the bullish trend for the last 7 days. In a week NEAR price spiked over 66%, it was jumped from $9 to $14 just only in a week.

2. Fantom (FTM)

A directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform is fantom, which provides decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its bespoke consensus algorithm. FTM is the Fantom in-house token, that aims to solve problems associated with smart-contract platforms, specifically transaction speed, as per developers the transaction speed is reduced to under two seconds.

Moreover, as per CoinMarketCap, FTM price was trading at $2.33 with 24-hour trading volume of $956,027,808. In the last 24-hour FTM price surged over 13%. The above chart displays the FTM price chart for the last 7 days. In a week FTM price increased by over 61%, that is, the FTM price gradually moved from $1.44 to $2.33.

3. Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, users can borrow a range of cryptocurrencies, AAVE is the native cryptocurrency of the Aave platform. The project enables people to borrow and lend 20 cryptocurrencies, which means that users have a greater amount of choice. Aave’s open-source protocol is developed on the Ethereum blockchain. AAVE can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinFLEX, CoinTiger, and Huobi Global.

Furthermore, AAVE’s price is trading at $258.81, with a 24-hour trading volume of $363,772,013. As per CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of AAVE is 13,451,365.27 AAVE. In a week AAVE’s price gained over 40%. Just in 7 days, it has gained from $185 to $258. So that AAVE founds to be a top gainer of the week.