Top 3 Gainers of the Week: NEAR, FTM, AAVE

- On Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 6:25 a.m., the transaction took place.
Whale Alert keeps track of every transaction done on any blockchain and stores it in a single database. Automated assistance is used to keep these databases up to date with the aid of people and AI. An unknown whale has transferred a large sum of EOS tokens to Binance. The entire transaction value was estimated to be $13,450,703 USD by Whale Alert, a blockchain monitoring and research organization.
Alert: Crypto Whales
According to a tweet from Whale Alert’s official Twitter account, “4,000,000 #EOS (13,450,703 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet” Take a look at this tweet.
According to CoinMarketCap, the EOS price today is $3.37 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $410,577,302 USD. EOS has been down 1.33% in the last 24 hours.
To construct decentralized applications, developers may use EOS’s platform. The project’s basic purpose is to make it simpler for programmers to adopt blockchain technology and make the network more user-friendly than its competitors. Consequently, a wide selection of instructional materials and tools is available to assist developers who wish to construct effective applications swiftly.