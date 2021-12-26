News
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks fined $10,300 by NFL after ejection
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 by the NFL following his ejection last Monday at Chicago, a source said Sunday.
Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after he got a penalty for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter and then was ejected. Kendricks said last Wednesday he didn’t mean to hurt Fields, who was giving himself up on a slide, and that the penalty was warranted but the ejection was “harsh.”
Two Bears players were fined who had personal fouls in the game. Tackle Teven Jenkins was fined $8,743 for unnecessary roughness and defensive back Teez Tabor $4,722 for an illegal low block.
Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90
By ANDREW MELDRUM
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of the country’s past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country’s moral conscience.
Tutu worked passionately, tirelessly and non-violently to tear down apartheid — South Africa’s brutal, decades-long regime of oppression against its Black majority that only ended in 1994.
The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity, both at home and globally.
Nicknamed “the Arch,” Tutu was diminutive, with an impish sense of humor, but became a towering figure in his nation’s history, comparable to fellow Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela, a prisoner during white rule who became South Africa’s first Black president. Tutu and Mandela shared a commitment to building a better, more equal South Africa.
Upon becoming president in 1994, Mandela appointed Tutu to be chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which uncovered the abuses of the apartheid system.
Tutu’s death on Sunday “is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights.”
Tutu died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town, the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust said Sunday. He had been hospitalized several times since 2015 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.
“Typically he turned his own misfortune into a teaching opportunity to raise awareness and reduce the suffering of others,” said the Tutu trust. “He wanted the world to know that he had prostate cancer, and that the sooner it is detected the better the chance of managing it.”
In recent years he and his wife, Leah, lived in a retirement community outside Cape Town.
“His legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity,” Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba said in a video statement. “He felt with the people. In public and alone, he cried because he felt people’s pain. And he laughed — no, not just laughed, he cackled with delight — when he shared their joy.”
A seven-day mourning period is planned in Cape Town before Tutu’s burial, including a two-day lying in state, an ecumenical service and an Anglican requiem mass at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, according to church officials. Cape Town’s landmark Table Mountain will be lit in purple, the color of the robes Tutu wore as archbishop.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the world leaders paying tribute to Tutu. “He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa — and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor.”
Throughout the 1980s — when South Africa was gripped by anti-apartheid violence and a state of emergency giving police and the military sweeping powers — Tutu was one of the most prominent Black leaders able to speak out against abuses.
A lively wit lightened Tutu’s hard-hitting messages and warmed otherwise grim protests, funerals and marches. Short, plucky, tenacious, he was a formidable force, and apartheid leaders learned not to discount his canny talent for quoting apt scriptures to harness righteous support for change.
The Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 highlighted his stature as one of the world’s most effective champions for human rights, a responsibility he took seriously for the rest of his life.
With the end of apartheid and South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, Tutu celebrated the country’s multi-racial society, calling it a “rainbow nation,” a phrase that captured the heady optimism of the moment.
In 1990, after 27 years in prison, Mandela spent his first night of freedom at Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Later, Mandela called Tutu “the people’s archbishop.”
Tutu also campaigned internationally for human rights, especially LGBT rights and same-sex marriage.
“I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this,” he said in 2013, launching a campaign for LGBT rights in Cape Town. “I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say, ‘Sorry, I would much rather go to the other place.’”
Tutu said he was “as passionate about this campaign (for LGBT rights) as I ever was about apartheid. For me, it is at the same level.” He was one of the most prominent religious leaders to advocate LGBT rights.
Tutu’s very public stance for LGBT rights put him at odds with many in South Africa and across the continent as well as within the Anglican church.
South Africa, Tutu said, was a “rainbow” nation of promise for racial reconciliation and equality, even though he grew disillusioned with the African National Congress, the anti-apartheid movement that became the ruling party in 1994 elections. His outspoken remarks long after apartheid sometimes angered partisans who accused him of being biased or out of touch.
Tutu was particularly incensed by the South African government’s refusal to grant a visa to the Dalai Lama, preventing the Tibetan spiritual leader from attending Tutu’s 80th birthday celebration as well as a planned gathering of Nobel laureates in Cape Town. South Africa rejected Tutu’s accusations that it was bowing to pressure from China, a major trading partner.
Early in 2016, Tutu defended the reconciliation policy that ended white minority rule amid increasing frustration among some South Africans who felt they had not seen the expected economic opportunities and other benefits since apartheid ended. Tutu had chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that investigated atrocities under apartheid and granted amnesty to some perpetrators, but some people believe more former white officials should have been prosecuted.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, and became a teacher before entering St. Peter’s Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958 for training as a priest. He was ordained in 1961 and six years later became chaplain at the University of Fort Hare.
Moves to the tiny southern African kingdom of Lesotho and to Britain followed, with Tutu returning home in 1975. He became bishop of Lesotho, chairman of the South African Council of Churches and, in 1985 the first Black Anglican bishop of Johannesburg and then in 1986, the first Black archbishop of Cape Town. He ordained women priests and promoted gay priests.
Tutu was arrested in 1980 for taking part in a protest and later had his passport confiscated for the first time. He got it back for trips to the United States and Europe, where he held talks with the U.N. secretary-general, the pope and other church leaders.
Tutu called for international sanctions against South Africa and talks to end the conflict.
Tutu often conducted funeral services after the massacres that marked the negotiating period of 1990-1994. He railed against black-on-black political violence, asking crowds, “Why are we doing this to ourselves?” In one powerful moment, Tutu defused the rage of thousands of mourners in a township soccer stadium after the Boipatong massacre of 42 people in 1992, leading the crowd in chants proclaiming their love of God and themselves.
As head of the truth commission to promote racial reconciliation, Tutu and his panel listened to harrowing testimony about torture, killings and other atrocities during apartheid. At some hearings, Tutu wept openly.
“Without forgiveness, there is no future,” he said at the time.
The commission’s 1998 report lay most of the blame on the forces of apartheid, but also found the African National Congress guilty of human rights violations. The ANC sued to block the document’s release, earning a rebuke from Tutu. “I didn’t struggle in order to remove one set of those who thought they were tin gods to replace them with others who are tempted to think they are,” Tutu said.
In July 2015, Tutu renewed his 1955 wedding vows with wife Leah. The Tutus’ four children and other relatives surrounded the elderly couple in a church ceremony.
“You can see that we followed the biblical injunction: We multiplied and we’re fruitful,” Tutu told the congregation. “But all of us here want to say thank you … We knew that without you, we are nothing.”
Tutu is survived by his wife of 66 years and their four children.
Asked once how he wanted to be remembered, he told The Associated Press: “He loved. He laughed. He cried. He was forgiven. He forgave. Greatly privileged.”
___
AP journalist Christopher Torchia contributed to this report.
Rookie QB showdown: No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence meets No. 2 Zach Wilson Week 16
Week 16 was always forecast to be a highly profiled rookie quarterback matchup coming into the 2021 season. No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and his Jacksonville Jaguars will meet No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and his Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
It’ll be the first time since the 2015 season when two rookie quarterbacks, who were the No. 1 and the No. 2 overall picks, will face each other the same year they were drafted — Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota battled in Week 1 of that year. Mariota won that matchup and threw four touchdowns to lead the Titans to a 42-14 victory over the Buccaneers. It’s also only the fourth time in the common-draft era that quarterbacks drafted first and second overall will face each other as rookies.
Lawrence and Wilson were both highly touted prospects coming into the NFL. Lawrence was considered a can’t miss prospect and Wilson was compared to Aaron Rodgers (also his favorite player).
Despite the high praise, both of their rookie seasons revealed just how difficult playing quarterback as a rookie in the NFL is, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Lawrence is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 14 and has thrown only nine touchdowns. And Wilson’s first year resume so far includes just six passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 56% of his throws completed, which is the worst in the NFL.
“It’s a good reminder for y’all because we do tend to celebrate the anomalies like the [Justin] Herberts of the world,” Robert Saleh said. “But as far as rookie quarterbacks, this is usually what happens. They struggle.”
Even through the poor play, both quarterbacks were able to flash the elite talent that convinced their respective teams to draft them in the first place.
Lawrence’s high point was in London against the Dolphins in Week 6, when he threw for 319 yards and a touchdown to clinch the Jags’ first win of the season. And Wilson’s electric play making against the Titans in Week 4, when he threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, produced one of the best rookie performances from the 2021 class.
But Sunday’s matchup, however highly anticipated for the two talented rookie QBs, will show just how much harder their tasks are amid the NFL’s ongoing battle with COVID-19, which seemed to hit the Jets hardest over the last week.
The Jets were blitzed by a rash of new COVID-19 positives, leaving Wilson without his head coach and 19 other players who tested positive during the week.
Saleh tested positive on Wednesday and was not cleared to return. He designated tight ends coach Ron Middleton to take over head coaching duties against the Jaguars.
Starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will also not be available Sunday.
Wilson also will be without his remaining starting pass catcher, Jamison Crowder, who’s dealing with a calf injury. He was already without his starting receivers in Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
But Saleh remained bullish about Wilson’s mindset during these trials.
“He is in such a great place mentally,” Saleh said. “I wish you guys could be there every day when we have all these conversations from Week 1 until now, he’s in such a great head space. I think he’s really understanding the concept of keep the main thing, and the main thing is him doing his job to the best of his ability, having great tempo, great footwork, great eye placement, and getting the ball where it needs to go and whatever the result is, it is.
“Is it a little bit more difficult because of the lack of continuity with all the different pieces coming in and out of the lineup? Yeah, it’s difficult, but at the same time, his job is to do his best.”
Sunday’s receiving corps will center around Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole.
“It’s challenging, really just the connection of being able to just throw to these guys,” Wilson said. “But really, I just got to control what I can control and just go through the plays as I know, just try and handle it all the best I can.”
Luckily for Wilson, the Jaguars are 27th in points allowed per game (26) and own a porous pass defense. Opposing QBs have been able to complete 70% of their passes (highest in the NFL) with a passer rating of 101 (fifth highest) against the Jaguars.
So while he’ll be without his top three receivers, the Jaguars pass defense might make watchers forget Wilson is without his best receivers.
COVID-19 also hit the Jets defensive and special teams, sidelining: Michael Carter II, Foley Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Justin Hardee, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Sharrod Neasman, Blake Cashman, Ashytn Davis, Jonathan Marshall, Noah Dawkins, Lamar Jackson, Tanzel Smart, Jeff Smith and Hamilcar Rashed.
That’s seven key contributors and two special team aces Gang Green will miss.
The good for the Jets is special team standouts Hardee and Jeff Smith were activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday, the only players activated off the list expected to play on Sunday.
“It’s hard, but it isn’t hard,” Middleton said of the challenge. “You can only control the things you can control, and you have no control over who’s going to pop or who you’re going to have. You just have to work the ones that you have and prepare with the ones that you have.
“Tomorrow isn’t promised to you. Live for the day and take advantage of it, of the opportunity and situation that you’re in right then.”
The Jaguars are expected to be without three starters Sunday. Standout pass rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the COVID list. Allen leads the Jaguars in sacks with 5.5 and Shenault Jr. is second on the Jaguars in receiving with 544 yards.
