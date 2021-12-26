News
Vikings place backup QB Sean Mannion on COVID list, Kellen Mond to be active
The Vikings on Sunday placed quarterback Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list, meaning that rookie Kellen Mond will be active for the first time against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mannion has been the backup quarterback all season behind Kirk Cousins, and has not gotten into a game. Mond, a third-round pick last April out of Texas A&M, was inactive for each of the first 14 games.
Mannion has been Cousins’ backup in each of the last three year. He didn’t immediately re-sign with the Vikings after last season before joining them just before the start of the regular season.
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home.
But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.
The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window.
U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last week. In high-risk patients, both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, although Pfizer’s was much more effective.
A closer look:
WHO SHOULD TAKE THESE PILLS?
The antiviral pills aren’t for everyone who gets a positive test. The pills are intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health conditions like heart disease, cancer or diabetes that make them more vulnerable. Both pills were OK’d for adults while Paxlovid is authorized for children ages 12 and older.
WHO SHOULDN’T TAKE THESE PILLS?
Merck’s molnupiravir is not authorized for children because it might interfere with bone growth. It also isn’t recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects. Pfizer’s pill isn’t recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. It also may not be the best option for some because it may interact with other prescriptions a patient is taking. The antiviral pills aren’t authorized for people hospitalized with COVID-19.
WHAT’S THE TREATMENT WINDOW?
The pills have to be started as soon as possible, within five days of the start of symptoms. Cough, headache, fever, the loss of taste or smell and muscle and body aches are among the more common signs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a website to check your symptoms.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University Hospital, advises getting a test as soon as you have symptoms of COVID-19.
“If you wait until you have started to get breathless, you have already to a large extent missed the window where these drugs will be helpful,” Wolfe said.
WHERE CAN I GET THE PILLS?
You’ll need a prescription first from a doctor or other authorized health worker. The U.S. government is buying the pills from Merck and Pfizer and providing them for free, but supplies will be limited initially. They’ll be shipped to states where they will be available at drugstores, community health centers and other places. Treatment lasts five days.
Some pharmacists may be able to administer a quick COVID-19 test and prescribe the pills all in one visit. They already do this in many states for flu or strep throat.
WILL THE PILLS WORK FOR THE OMICRON VARIANT?
The pills are expected to be effective against omicron because they don’t target the spike protein where most of the variant’s worrisome mutations reside. The two pills work in different ways to prevent the virus from reproducing.
ARE THERE OTHER OPTIONS FOR NEW COVID-19 PATIENTS?
Yes, but they aren’t as easy to use as a pill: They are given by IV or injection, typically at a hospital or clinic. Three drugs provide virus-fighting antibodies, although laboratory testing suggests the two aren’t effective against omicron. British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline’s antibody drug appears to work, and officials say they are working to increase the U.S. supply. The only antiviral drug approved in the U.S., remdesivir, is for people hospitalized with COVID-19.
___
AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report. Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter at @thpmurphy.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Real World Economics: Torts have many problems, some solutions
Tort liability lawsuits seem as American as apple pie. The spate of suits faced by 3M over alleged defects in earplugs discussed in last week’s column is just an example. In no other industrialized country are they as widespread as here nor involve so much money. Nor is as large a fraction of a total law firm sector engaged in such litigation.
Is this good or bad? Yes, we define the end of the spectrum in terms of such litigation relative to overall economic activity. However, maybe everyone else is “under-lawyered,” rather than us being “over-lawyered.” How would we know?
The two criteria taught in intro econ courses for evaluation of economic institutions and policies are possible starting points.
One is “efficiency,” which deals with how well a given household, business or nation uses resources to meet human needs and wants. The second is “equity,” better called “fairness,” or “justice.” How fair or just is some institution or practice or policy in terms of its effects on different members of society? Is one group favored over another? Rich versus poor? White versus Black? Who gains and who loses? Why?
It is also helpful to recognize that “torts,” harms done to an unwilling third party by some act, are a subset of what economists term “negative externalities.”
Pollution is a classic example. Someone makes something to sell to customers and, in the process, harms a third party, perhaps by nitrates in well water or acid rain or air causing respiratory illness.
Pollution often involves thousands of emitters and thousands of injured parties. Tort liability traditionally only involves cases where there is one identifiable entity doing harm and another one clearly identifiable as being hurt as a result.
Fairness or justice means that if one person harms another, whether consciously or inadvertently, the first must make good the damages caused. That is why laws go back millennia.
But efficiency also enters in. It is a basic, uncontroversial tenet of economics since 1921 that if production or consumption of something passes some costs on to third parties, too much of the good will be produced than optimal for society as a whole. In other words, resources will be wasted. Fewer needs and wants of people will be met from available resources than if the externality were curbed.
That is true for virtually all the harmful actions defined in tort law. Indeed, such laws establishing legal liability and procedures for forcing compensation are key tools for societies to curb negative externalities. Nobel winner Ronald Coase argued that if you had a sufficiently well-defined comprehensive system of property rights, tort cases in courts could eliminate the need for government regulation.
Here “transaction costs” enter in a big way. Initiating and resolving liability suits can chew up real resources. These, however, involve a fundamental tradeoff.
Make it too expensive to sue for damages and there will be insufficient deterrents to some harming others. All the problems of uncorrected externalities, both in unfairness and inefficiency, occur.
Make it too cheap and you get too much litigation, some of it simply uninformed and some malicious nuisance and “strategic lawsuits against public participation” that powerful entities can use to stifle the democratic policy process.
Use of contingency, “no-payment-unless-we-win” legal fees is intended to prevent the poor from being entirely powerless against the rich. Perhaps we have gone too far but, in many other nations, complete bans on contingency or “conditional” fees mean that most people effectively have no recourse when harmed by richer people or large businesses. Conditional fees were introduced in Europe precisely because voters there saw that Americans had a remedy against abuse that was lacking in their own countries.
The same is true for class-action suits. When there were large numbers of people, each of whom had been harmed by some entity, but none to a degree that motivated them to sue on their own, the large and powerful could escape any challenge. The transaction costs of trying to assemble a group were high and there was little incentive for any single person to toil getting the ball rolling.
When judicial certification of a “class” of people harmed was established, there was light at the end of the tunnel for those who wanted to sue for harms suffered by many. An up-front cost remained of compiling information together and identifying a core of initial plaintiffs. But if there was a chance of eventual recognition of all plaintiffs, even those not yet even aware of possible redress, those most interested in a hearing in court had a fighting chance to get it.
When contingency fees combined with class actions, large legal firms handling only such cases sprang up. They were willing to spend money to draw in as many people as possible to get a class recognized and got good at the process. This progressed to some spending money to ferret out issues over which class-action suit might be filed, even if none of those harmed were working to get a group.
We often see the outcome today in suits over some business practice eventually found abusive that results in most of the “plaintiffs” getting vouchers good for $20 off on some future purchase while the lawyers garner tens of millions of dollars. We probably are well past any happy median.
Stepping back, an ideal system would result in roughly equal compensation for all harmed in similar ways or to similar degrees. We don’t have that. But some other nations have equality in near-zero redress for those harmed.
Measures to reduce transaction costs relative to damage are manifest in workers’ compensation and no-fault auto insurance. These increase equality of outcomes while reducing total costs to society. But some of the outcomes, especially when deaths result from egregious failures by employers, leave a bad taste for many.
If bad actors don’t pay for their misdeeds via large court settlements, then government can use police powers to regulate conduct and business practices, levying administrative fines for violations and even indictments for egregious acts violating criminal law. But both this and “tort reform” to limit excessive liability suits face political opposition from one political party or another.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.
Dave Hyde: It’s best to be lucky and good as Miami Dolphins are out to prove
Here’s the recipe for seven straight wins: A hot defense. An efficient quarterback. A coach who refused to let the season sink after a 1-7 season.
And 16 New Orleans Saints out with COVID-19.
Is it better to be lucky or good?
That’s the answer to the impenetrable of whether the Dolphins are this good in winning six consecutive games or this lucky to play a sequence of mostly bad teams with backup quarterbacks.
But it’s not a binary debate: Lucky or good.
It’s best to be lucky and good.
That’s how the Dolphins (7-7) slogan should read for this second-half comeback. It’s both. It’s fine, too. For instance, this hot defense won’t face a backup quarterback for once on Monday night in New Orleans.
Ian Book is the Saints’ fourth-string quarterback. Book hasn’t been active for an NFL game, much less thrown a pro pass and coach Sean Payton has as much confidence in him as you’d expect.
Payton reportedly tried to talk retired quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers into a one-game cameo with the Saints. No word yet from any Manning — Peyton, Eli or Archie.
The Saints lost Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to the COVID-19 list after losing starter Jameis Winston to knee injury. But then New Orleans lost 16 players due to the virus, including five in the past few days. They’re down to a shell of an offensive line, and two defensive ends.
And the Dolphins reaction?
“You play who’s on the schedule,” is the short answer. Just has it’s been throughout this second-half turnaround.
They’ve changed every metric from going 1-7 and looking like the worst organization in football to 6-0 and being mentioned in the playoff talk. The two heavyweight stats tell the story: They went from giving up 29.9 points a game to 17.3, and they went from scoring 13.2 points a game to 24.5.
“Execution,” coach Brian Flores said when asked to explain the better play.
Why is the execution better? The rookie class has stepped up, including safety Jevon Holland hardening the defense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy and doing enough with a limited cast.
And, well, the lineup of quarterbacks they’ve beaten aren’t exactly the ‘27 Yankees: Tyrod Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco, Cam Newton, Mike Glennon and Zach Wilson.
It demands the question: Is the Dolphins defense this good or the opponents this bad? Baltimore’s Jackson is the only top 20 quarterback on the list. The rest reads like the flotsam and Jets-am of the NFL.
And Book? What to expect from him? Payton told you everything by emergency calling quarterbacks who haven’t thrown a football in a year.
If the Dolphins’ blitzing defense took care of Jackson, what havoc will it wreak against the rookie from Notre Dame?
This last stretch of the regular season was expected to define just what this Dolphins turnaround meant. At New Orleans, at Tennessee and New England at home in the finale was a good test.
Who are the Dolphins, really? Can Tagovailoa keep up this good play on the road against good defenses?
Now the question is whether the Dolphins can take advantage of some parting waters. They’re pretty good. We’ve seen it against a winning team like Baltimore in the win that told the season.
It doesn’t take anything away from the win streak to note the Dolphins opponents are a collective 26-58. Does it really matter the Patriots have beat three winning teams all year?
Good teams beat up on bad teams. That’s how good seasons are made. The regret for the Dolphins season is the lost to dregs like Jacksonville and Atlanta.
New Orleans isn’t a playoff team today. It was the Dolphins of the NFC at 7-7 before the virus hit them. Now they’re a team whose season is ready to be sent home to bed sick.
Flores has turned around this Dolphins season by holding everyone together. They’ve also had all kinds of circumstantial, casual and now viral luck.
Lucky and good.
There’s no need to argue over or apologize for it. The important part is to take advantage of it.
