Vikings WR Adam Thielen returns to lineup after missing two games

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium after missing two games with left high ankle sprain.

Thielen and running back C.J. Ham (hamstring) were both listed as questionable on Friday but both had been expected to play.

Thielen was hurt Dec. 5 at Detroit and missed games against Pittsburgh and at Chicago.

The only Vikings inactive player Sunday was wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.