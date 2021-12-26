Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived

It’s a good bet the Vikings’ sloppy victories over Pittsburgh and Chicago the last two weeks — keeping the team’s slim playoff hopes alive — have delayed which way forward team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf can go with the franchise. They might have to wait a few weeks.

The futures of coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman and even QB Kirk Cousins could be in peril if the Vikings end up missing the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

Cousins, by the way, might do well under offensive-minded Saints coach Sean Payton if a trade could be made. That probably would be worth a second-round draft pick.

There is a 72.2 percent chance the Vikings won’t make the playoffs, per BetOnline.ag.

The Vikings have three regular season games left. The NFL this year will allow head coach interviews, with permission from other league teams, during the final two weeks of the regular season. If the Vikings lose to the Rams on Sunday, that could be interesting.

The Bears tight end who caught the TD on the final play last Sunday, making the score 17-9 in favor of the Vikings, was Jesper Horsted, a Roseville High grad.

If the Packers don’t need a victory to be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs when they host the Vikings on Jan. 2, it’ll be interesting whether they play their regulars and for how long.

Meanwhile, the bumbling Bears, because more than a few jobs will be on the line, are sure to play hard in the season finale against the Vikings on Jan. 9 in Minneapolis.

As proficient as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been this season (89 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine TDs), the Rams’ Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 122 catches for 1,625 yards and 14 TDs.

New Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Oliva opens up with revealing anecdotes as a “Behind the Game” TV guest available via YouTube and cable access outlets throughout Minnesota.

Among insights, Tony mentions that had the Bay of Pigs invasion in April of 1961 happened just nine days earlier, he never would have been able to leave Cuba for America because his native country shut down after that.

By the way, Oliva, 83, is believed to be the longest living Twins employee continuously on the payroll, some 60 years.

The Friday game won by the the Timberwolves over the Lakers at Target Center was the second-most expensive ticket — average price $153 — of the season, per TickPick. Average Wolves’ ticket price is $74. Only the Wolves’ Jan. 16 game against the Warriors is expected to cost more.

Royce White, the 6-foot-8 former Minnesota Mr. Basketball at Hopkins and Houston Rockets’ first-round draft pick, lost his first mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight match to 5-11 Daiqwon Buckley the other day at Mystic Lake Casino. Meanwhile, White, 30, continues to play in the Big3 three-on-three pro basketball league.

Gene Glynn, the first (1975) Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner out of Waseca and popular former Twins coach who interviewed for the managing job that went to Rocco Baldelli, has his St. Clair (Minn.) boys basketball team off to a 4-1 start in his first season coaching preps.

Gophers returning running back Mo Ibrahim is listed at 40-1 to win next year’s Heisman Trophy, per SportsBetting.ag. Alabama QB Bryce Young, the reigning winner, is No. 1 at 3-1.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is playing for $31.7 million this season, gets a cameo in an upcoming “National Champions” STX college football movie about a fictional Heisman Trophy winner trying to lead his team to a national title in order for the players to be compensated.

St. Paul Public Schools has hired its first full-time athletics administrator, Monroe Denarvise Thornton Jr., who is from Birmingham, Ala. and spent more than two-dozen years as an administrator in Florida. In St. Paul, he’ll oversee more than 4,000 senior high athletes.

Former North Stars coaches: Charlie Burns recently died at age 85, followed by Bill Mahoney, hired by then-GM Lou Nanne, at 82.

At a surprise 77th birthday party for Dennis Denning at Skinners Pub in St. Paul last week, the State High School Baseball Coaches’ Association named the former Cretin-Derham Hall coach the greatest in Minnesota history.

Denning went on to coach two NCAA champions at the University of St. Thomas.

Admirers at his birthday party included Matt Birk, Chris Schwab, Rob Fornasiere, Steve Fritz, Rich Kallok, Don Kieger, Bucky Kendig, Johnny Mauer and Donny Geng.

Bill Smith, 63, who spent 31 years in the Twins organization, including four as GM, has retired.

Ex-Twins pitcher and front office administrator Bob Gebhard, 79, who went on to become GM of the Colorado Rockies, has retired.

Former Gophers men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith’s Highpoint (N.C.) team is off to a 6-6 start. Smith, 70, who coached Kentucky to the 1998 NCAA championship, will be honored with a jersey retirement at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena when he takes his Highpoint team to play against the Wildcats on Friday.

Dave Lee and Mike Max last week entertained a gathering of who’s who of Minnesota sports officials, ranging from preps to colleges of those who reached the top of their professions, including Tim Tschida, Bernie Kukar, Fred Bryan, Tom Barnes, Ken Mauer Jr., Dave Meslow, Mike Spanier, Tom Perrault, Dana Kiecker, Greg Shepherd, Frank White and Billy Peterson at Mancini’s Char House.

Jamie Erdahl, the former Breck and St. Olaf athlete, is a sideline reporter for CBS Sports.

Michael Floyd, 32, the former Notre Dame and NFL wide receiver from St. Paul, is an assistant wide receivers coach at Concordia University-St. Paul.

Hope Adebayo and Luke Herzog, both of the University of St. Thomas, were the Pioneer Football League’s offensive and defensive freshmen of the year, respectively.

Former Tommies tight end Nick Guggemos, son of ex-Viking Neal Guggemos, last week signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Dave Brooks, who played with brother Herb on the 1964 USA Olympic hockey team, and Warren Skon, a WWII Naval pilot ace who earned the Navy Cross for valor, will be inducted into the Johnson High Hall of Fame, tentatively planned for May.

There were 6.9 percent more rounds played in the state this year, according to the Minnesota Golf Association.

Catcher Logan Jordan has become the fourth Division I college player from the 2019 Stillwater baseball team, transferring from Iowa Western to Campbell University (N.C.).

Campbell plays at Jim Perry Stadium, named after the Twins’ former Cy Young Award winner.

Gophers junior Sara Scalia from Stillwater, the Big Ten’s women’s basketball player of the week after scoring 37 points, including a record nine three-pointers, in a victory over Ohio, has a sister, Taylor, a senior for the Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball team that last month won the Division III NCAA championship, and another sister, Amber, who has committed to play basketball for the University of St. Thomas.

Sara followed her 37-point performance by scoring 22 in a loss at Drake.

Happy birthday: Denny Nelson, the Minnesota boxing hall of famer who was a world class referee and still still works with the state boxing commission, turns 85 on Sunday.

Wayzata’s Sarah Burnham, 25, the three-time Minnesota state high school golf champion from Wayzata, after finishing 168th on the LPGA money list this year, missed the 72-hole qualifying cut for 2022 but has full privileges for the Symetra Tour.

David Kahn, the Timberwolves GM who took Jonny Flynn with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft ahead of new NBA all-time three-point record holder Stephen Curry, is president of a Paris (France) basketball operation.

Free hand warmers will be available for the Wild-Blues Winter Classic outdoor game at 6 p.m. at Target Field on Saturday.

The Twins’ to-be-built Daktronics main video scoreboard for the 2023 season at Target Field, with more than 10,146 square feet of LED display (76 percent larger than the current video board), will be the fourth-largest in major league baseball.

Former Gophers wrestling coach J Robinson’s renowned 28-day Intensive Camps, founded in 1978, has permanently closed all its summer programs due to COVID-19.

Macalester College’s softball team finished 7-15 last season (ninth in the MIAC), but the Scots recently learned they also finished with the best grade-point average in all NCAA divisions at 3.905, better than, by the way, Stanford (3.846) and MIT (3.830).

Don’t print that

Matt Campbell at Iowa State and Luke Fickell at Cincinnati are coaches evidently interested in NFL coaching jobs and could pique the Vikings’ interest. But since 2000, college coaches who have moved to NFL head jobs are a combined 237-258, per Sports Section.

Considering his injury background, the $100 million, seven-year contract Byron Buxton signed with the Twins is fair. But if Buxton, who turns 28 on Saturday, remains healthy in 2022 and produces the way he did in 2021, and had he chosen instead to become a free agent, he would be looking at least a $200 million deal rather than his $100 million.

Still, after taxes and his agent’s fee ($4 million), he’s guaranteed $55 million over the next seven years.

Although St. Paul’s Ken Mauer Jr. is the NBA’s most tenured referee (37 years, 19 NBA Finals), the league has suspended him this season because he declined to be vaccinated for COVID.

Mauer, 66, who might be the NBA’s best referee, submitted medical and religious reasons for not getting vaccinated, but both were denied. So he’s filing an appeal with the New York Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who has a 58-58-2 career won-loss record, is guaranteed $35 million next year.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers, who has a 137-65-1 career record, has a salary of $26.9 million next year.

The way it looks now, the Twins’ opening day starter for a club that won just 73 games last season could be Bailey Ober, who was 3-3 with a 4.19 ERA last season. At the Venetian sports book in Las Vegas, the Twins are 28-1 odds to win the pennant, 60-1 the World Series.

Zach Parise, 37, who scored seven goals in 45 games for the Wild last season, has one goal in 26 games for the Islanders this season.

Minnesota, ranked No. 41 in national football recruiting last week by rivals.com, had no five-star player signings. Wisconsin, whose class was ranked No. 15, had one five-star. Iowa, ranked No. 24, had none.

Alabama, ranked No. 1, had five five-stars, same as No. 2 Ohio State.

Gophers athletics is set begin a 10-year concessions partnership valued at almost $130 million, per collegead.com.

The top-selling jersey, by far, at the Vikings store at Mall of America is that of Justin Jefferson. Next is fellow wideout Adam Thielen.

Close-up Gophers basketball observers say coach Ben Johnson’s inaugural team this season, 10-1, is playing the opposite of his predecessor, Richard Pitino, when it comes to offensive schemes, three-point shooting and tenacious defense. A major difference, too, is top assistant Dave Thorson’s influence on defense.

Pitino, by the way, is off to a 7-6 start in his first season at New Mexico.

Over at New Mexico State, former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill added five transfers in his first Aggies’ recruiting class last week.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, 20, is paid $10.2 million this season, but that could increase to $40 million per season by 2024.

Meanwhile, the value of the Timberwolves and Lynx within five years could approach $2.5 billion, nearly double what Marc Lore, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 46, are paying Glen Taylor, 80.

Had the Twins retained starter Jose Berrios, who received an $18.7 million per year deal from Toronto, coupled with the already-signed $14.3 million per year for Buxton and the $23 million per year for third baseman Josh Donaldson, it would have cost the club $56 million just for the trio next season. And that would have been nearly half of their 2021 team payroll.

Ex-Twins manager Ron Gardenhire’s Lake Elmo home, listed at $675,000, was sold the other day for $700,000, per bizjournals.com .

The 1991 Twins World Series championship ring that belonged to scout Floyd Baker has received an online auction bid of $11,500 via the VSA firm.

By the way, the Boston Celtics jersey Bill Russell wore in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals sold for $1.1 million via Hunt Auctions.

Big Ten football officials are getting $4,400 per game.

Overheard

NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy three weeks ago on the Rams, who have since won three straight games: “They go out and get Matt Stafford, they get Von Miller, they get Odell Beckham Jr., and it’s basically the same results.”